E.Daly Designs – A must!

I just came across the cutest little jewelry boutique on Hertel Avenue. E.Daly Designs is owned by Elizabeth Daly who hand makes all of the jewelry. She has done an impeccable job at creating an attractive shop that does a great job at showcasing the merchandise. And when I say that she did an impeccable job, I mean it. Elizabeth and her dad, John Daly (owner of the building) worked on the build out together, plastering, painting, adding moldings, fixing the ceiling, etc.

Elizabeth’s taste in jewelry transcends the space – it’s hard to figure out if the space was built for the jewelry or the jewelry was made for the space. “My dad and I love mini stores,” Elizabeth told me. “Wherever we go, if we run into a tiny store we always take pictures and send them to each other. In this case, we joined the store together with Mink Salon* so that you can go back and forth between the two.”

Elizabeth has incorporated French doors (from Gothic City) into the space, as well as a marble countertop that was salvaged from a long sacked church. Towards the back, she has created a cozy bar, where customers can sit and talk to Elizabeth about custom works. As I chatted with Elizabeth about her business, she offered me a cappuccino or an Americano.

Now, if you stop in and she asks you the same thing, be sure to say “yes”. She’s not fooling around – she worked at a coffee shop and has a professional café machine to work with. “I want customers to be happy and comfortable when they are browsing, or discussing jewelry concepts at the bar.”

I asked Elizabeth how she got her start in the world of jewelry, because she seems to possess a natural talent. “It all started when I was repairing jewelry for my friends in college,” she answered [laughing]. “I loved fixing and making jewelry. From there, I took metalsmithing at Buffalo State. Shannon (owner of Mink Salon) and I have been best friends forever. She was always wearing my jewelry and everyone would ask her about it. When she decided to open a salon, we felt that it made sense to join together. It works really well, having connected storefronts.”

When it comes to jewelry, Elizabeth specializes in delicate but durable works. Her attention to details is pretty awesome. Even when she is making a simple beaded necklace, she takes the time to add knots in-between the semi-precious gemstones, which helps to highlight the individual elements. According to Elizabeth, it’s time consuming, but the end result is worth it. To me, I was stunned at how affordable her pieces were considering the work that goes into each and every one. I’m talking about striking sterling and gold fill necklaces for around $20! Guys… guys!!!

You must swing by and pick up your gal a stocking stuffer, and turn her on to E.Daly Designs in the process. Elizabeth will help to steer you in the right direction, to purchase the perfect gift for the jewelry lover on your list. Plus, you will be supporting a new artisan on the street, who is doing her best to bring some simple sophistication to the neighborhood, one necklace or earring at a time.

E. Daly Designs | 1858 Hertel Avenue | Mini Suite 2 | Buffalo, New York | (716) 573-5013 | Instagram | Facebook

** The gold leaf lettering in the shop’s front window was done by the Swanky Buffalo Signmakers. Elizabeth tells me that the sign maker studied in NYC under one of the premier gold leaf letterers in the world. She has a few works in the store to view.