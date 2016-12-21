Douglas Development Shows Makeover Skills in DC

One Seneca Tower has been called ugly and worse. The new owner of the vacant property, Douglas Development, is working on plans to redevelop the site with a mix of uses. Meanwhile in its hometown, Douglas Development received preliminary approvals from the District of Columbia Zoning Commission to makeover a building it purchased in 2002 for $62 million. It has been nicknamed the “Darth Vader” building, has been called “one of the least attractive structures in the District” by City staff, and was also named “one of DC’s ugliest” by the Washington Business Journal.

111 Massachusetts Avenue NW is an eight-story office building located two blocks west of Union Station and five blocks north of the U.S. Capitol. It was built in 1983 and contains 264,000 sq.ft. of office space, about one-quarter of what One Seneca Tower contains.

From the development application to the DC Zoning Commission:

The Applicant has engaged Studios Architecture to undertake the dramatic renovation of the existing building, whose monolithic massing, dark materials and heavy banding have given rise to its nickname as the “Darth Vader Building”.

The Studios team has arrived at a design that thoroughly modernizes the building, including all building systems, and provides additional density consistent with the land use planning designations for the property, while at the same time replacing the dark heavy massing of the existing building with a light, glassy, visually stimulating design that responds to the property’s numerous view corridors. The redesign also incorporates extensive landscaping, including green roof, vegetated walls on two facades, balcony landscaping, and significant public space plantings at street level.

The Applicant proposes to construct a new addition atop the existing building and to undertake extensive renovations to the building’s facade treatment along its multiple, very visible frontages, particularly along Massachusetts Avenue, NW, and New Jersey Avenue, NW. The Applicant will reorient the building’s existing internal configuration, such that the ground floor office lobby will be accessed at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and 2nd Street, with tenant space along the Massachusetts Avenue, 2nd Street, and New Jersey Avenue facades. Floors 2-10 will be devoted to office use, as will the first cellar level, which will also provide back-of-house uses and mechanical equipment. The ground floor will be devoted to either retail or office uses, depending upon market demand given the building’s isolated location to pedestrian traffic.

The project architects have dramatically redesigned the existing building to transform the current moribund condition into a vibrant, engaging new landmark, generating a positive impact on the character of the surrounding neighborhood and the future office tenants within. The building will have a highly articulated facade, with large green screens on two facades, low iron glass, and high-performance coated metal and veneer stone panels. The Applicant has committed to pursuing LEED Gold certification for the renovation.

Douglas Development has not detailed the specific mix of uses or exterior changes for One Seneca that it purchased in early October for $12.6 million. Sources to say that Douglas aims to bring new life to the building’s base next year and is already talking to “grocers and multiple local and out-of-town restaurants” about taking space in the building.

Get Connected: Douglas Development Corporation, 202.638.6300

More on the DC redevelopment plan in the Washington Business Journal.