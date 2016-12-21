Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Douglas Development Shows Makeover Skills in DC

41 Comments

One Seneca Tower has been called ugly and worse. The new owner of the vacant property, Douglas Development, is working on plans to redevelop the site with a mix of uses. Meanwhile in its hometown, Douglas Development received preliminary approvals from the District of Columbia Zoning Commission to makeover a building it purchased in 2002 for $62 million. It has been nicknamed the “Darth Vader” building, has been called “one of the least attractive structures in the District” by City staff, and was also named “one of DC’s ugliest” by the Washington Business Journal.

111 Massachusetts Avenue NW is an eight-story office building located two blocks west of Union Station and five blocks north of the U.S. Capitol. It was built in 1983 and contains 264,000 sq.ft. of office space, about one-quarter of what One Seneca Tower contains.

From the development application to the DC Zoning Commission:

The Applicant has engaged Studios Architecture to undertake the dramatic renovation of the existing building, whose monolithic massing, dark materials and heavy banding have given rise to its nickname as the “Darth Vader Building”.

The Studios team has arrived at a design that thoroughly modernizes the building, including all building systems, and provides additional density consistent with the land use planning designations for the property, while at the same time replacing the dark heavy massing of the existing building with a light, glassy, visually stimulating design that responds to the property’s numerous view corridors. The redesign also incorporates extensive landscaping, including green roof, vegetated walls on two facades, balcony landscaping, and significant public space plantings at street level.

The Applicant proposes to construct a new addition atop the existing building and to undertake extensive renovations to the building’s facade treatment along its multiple, very visible frontages, particularly along Massachusetts Avenue, NW, and New Jersey Avenue, NW. The Applicant will reorient the building’s existing internal configuration, such that the ground floor office lobby will be accessed at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and 2nd Street, with tenant space along the Massachusetts Avenue, 2nd Street, and New Jersey Avenue facades. Floors 2-10 will be devoted to office use, as will the first cellar level, which will also provide back-of-house uses and mechanical equipment. The ground floor will be devoted to either retail or office uses, depending upon market demand given the building’s isolated location to pedestrian traffic.

The project architects have dramatically redesigned the existing building to transform the current moribund condition into a vibrant, engaging new landmark, generating a positive impact on the character of the surrounding neighborhood and the future office tenants within. The building will have a highly articulated facade, with large green screens on two facades, low iron glass, and high-performance coated metal and veneer stone panels. The Applicant has committed to pursuing LEED Gold certification for the renovation.

Douglas Development has not detailed the specific mix of uses or exterior changes for One Seneca that it purchased in early October for $12.6 million. Sources to say that Douglas aims to bring new life to the building’s base next year and is already talking to “grocers and multiple local and out-of-town restaurants” about taking space in the building.

More on the DC redevelopment plan in the Washington Business Journal.

  • davvvvid

    First, this is a comparison of a photo of an actual building to a rendering. Second, the design in the rendering isn’t very impressive at all.

    I’m very worried that this owner is going to do a careless and superficial renovation. Restore the exterior and celebrate its midcentury character. Elevate the quality of the building though very strategic upgrades. but don’t dramatically change the entire design.

    • Bob

      Disagree on all counts.

      Well, except that it’s a rendering. That’s true.

      • davvvvid

        If the owner hopes to attract tenants who operate at very high levels, who travel often, who are intimately familiar with major cities around the world, who are familiar with the world of art and architecture, and who might be familiar with the history of SOM in particular, then this owner might want to consider promoting the authenticity of what already exists instead of spending an enormous amount money on a no-name/mediocre renovation that is designed to impress the average Buffalonian, but not prospective clients, and pales in comparison to what is getting designed around the world.

        • Matthew Moje

          Doesn’t seem like the building is impressing prospective clients now… Since they are looking changing the building to mixed use I guarantee the building will get a huge make over.
          When it was built I’m sure people liked the look of this building but now it’s pretty ugly if you ask me.

        • Bob

          Oooooo, aren’t you so worldly. “Average Buffalonians” must surely divert their eyes when gazing upon you and One Seneca Tower’s hidden splendor. Nevermind the facts: it’s an ugly, functionally obsolete building that interacts terribly at street level. It needs a total redesign in every conceivable way (hence it’s 98(?)% vacant and was purchased for pennies). Whether Douglas cares to sink that much money into Buffalo is the question.

          • davvvvid

            Don’t get defensive. Just realize that people who lease space in the highest profile building in a city are not “average”.

          • Bob

            I’m not defensive – I live in DC, not Buffalo. I work for a “very high level” firm here and found your reply to be silly and small, is all. Just because it’s a SOM building doesn’t mean it’s successfully stood the test of time. The free market’s spoken: it hasn’t. Redesign.

          • davvvvid

            Ohhh DC. It doesn’t matter where you live. Its about values and knowledge. Perhaps you just cannot see how this building can be rebranded without spending an enormous amount of money changing the facade. Even if the owner spends the money on changing the exterior and another enormous amount to renovate the interior, it will still be a challenge to lease this space. I’m suggesting that they save the money that would be spent on changing the exterior, and leverage the midcentury character instead.

          • Matthew Moje

            I think the last owners tried that when they first bought it, I’m pretty sure they even cleaned the exterior. Didn’t work….

          • davvvvid

            Obviously cleaning the facade isn’t going to be enough on its own.

          • davvvvid

            Even going to the website for this building is an unpleasant experience. (http://www.onesenecatower.com)

            Photos on the website reveal interior spaces that have been carelessly renovated over the years with low quality and garish materials, lighting, and furniture.

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/92532ad6aa58c8dff370f5dad7cf1ae06e05ffdf700b83df332184045292aa7b.jpg
            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5f3bd412e8ab75b01295eaa9e024782c037f59a15fe9e05193c28b1ccdcfb6bd.jpg

          • Matthew Moje

            most building owners will renovate as needed if a tenant is going to sign a lease. (Large amount of work going on in the Key bank tower to help move in IBM and a law firm) You don’t know what these tenants wanted at the time. That floor in what I’m assuming was the Canadian consulate doesn’t too low quality.

          • Bob

            I almost applaud you for being so outlandishly smug in your defense of this turd of a building. Alas, you’re simply arrogant and wrong and there’s not much else to it. The building’s effectively worthless and tenantless and it’s not because the exterior only needs a power wash and new lighting, as you suggest. “High level tenants” have spoken. I can’t imagine a major employer wanting One Seneca as their trophy building. Worst. Concrete. Trophy. Ever.

          • davvvvid

            You’re ignoring the fact that I’m saying the building’s interior needs to be transformed.

            You’re so interested in making this personal. If you’re trying to appeal to a specific segment of the market, you can’t be afraid to talk about who those people are and what appeals to them.

          • Bob

            Of course the interior will be redone. And if Douglas thinks they can cut cost and get by on only doing the interior in the Buffalo market then that’s what they’ll do. But I can assure you the exterior would be redesigned if the building was being renovated in a major market. You can say that’s because “average” people are stupid and can’t see the beauty of precast concrete boxes if you want, but that doesn’t change the fact the current One Senaca facade is as far from a trophy building as it gets.

          • davvvvid

            As I said before, perceptions of architecture are fluid. In 2016, we’re looking at midcentury building in ways that are similar to how people in the 1960s and 1970s looked at turn-of-the-century buildings.

          • Wise Profit

            You’re right, they are fluid. But designers and developers give the market what they want. Can you imagine trying to sell designs in that fashion?
            “Yeah we realize that nobody likes this design today, but maybe people will in 50 years, so did we win the contract?”

          • davvvvid
          • davvvvid
          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Right angle overload. That said, those Max Dudler buildings are cool. Not sure how well the bottom design meshes with the adjacent really old church/other building, but on their own, I like

          • Bob

            Correct, but not all mid-century buildings are equal and that doesn’t change the underlying reality that a full redesign is likely needed to attract top-end tenants in 2016. You can claim it’s a hidden gem or a gem a generation from now all you want, but – as I’ve repeatedly made clear – your opinion is not representative of the broader market. If it were, the building wouldn’t have sold for an unfathomably low $10 sqft.

          • davvvvid

            If the building had small windows or few windows, I would agree with you that the facade needs to be changed. But to ignore everything that has been mismanaged and poorly maintained about this building, and to instead blame the geometry or color of the facade for the depressed property value seems wrong.

          • rubagreta

            One Seneca will be perceived as a turd no matter how many years people are looking back. Do you miss the Dulski Building? Same idea as One Seneca.

          • davvvvid

            I dont miss the Dulski, but how much do you actually like the architecture of the Avant? https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b9ff140f9057e76298408d1ab96e9ea4b7af53046bc29bd773bacb6ec6e7d88f.jpg

          • Mr. B

            “I dont miss the Dulski, but how much do you actually like the architecture of the Avant?”

            As the condos on the top three floors of the Avant are all sold and occupied, I presume the people who live there like it . . .

            .

          • OldFirstWard

            So that’s a grand total of how many owners? A handful. I can find you thousands of occupants of a Cheektowaga ranch that’s no bigger than a two car garage, and they love it.

            A majority of people are architecturally ignorant. If they see a granite countertop, stainless appliances and a window with a view they are sold.

          • Wise Profit

            “You’re so interested in making this personal”

            You seem to be interested in proving your point correct, despite simple market based evidence showing that you’re dead wrong.

            If high level clients wanted concrete panel sided skyscrapers built, SOM would still design them like that. But that’s not the case, all their new work is glass. And they keep winning more awards and more contracts so clearly their clients are satisfied. And seeing as they’ve designed about a dozen of the world’s tallest, most expensive buildings, it seems their clients are pretty high level, if not the very highest level of clients.

          • Matthew Moje

            Refer back to Bob’s 98% vacancy fact

          • davvvvid

            But I’m not proposing to keep everything as it is right now. The pavement is cracked and poorly patched. The signage is clumsy. The exterior lighting is terrible. The facade is stained. And I’m sure that the interior requires a lot of work. There definitely needs to be some change. All I am saying is that the exterior midcentury architecture can be re-contexualized, rebranded and leveraged to appeal to design savvy clients in the future.

          • Matthew Moje

            Architecture critic Larry Millett calls it a “big architectural oaf” and adds that the precast concrete panel cladding is “designed, quite successfully, to achieve maximum unattractiveness.”

          • davvvvid

            These perceptions are fluid. We are in time when all sorts of “eyesores” are being reclaimed and reimagined.

          • eagercolin

            The building isn’t empty because of how it looks.

          • Matthew Moje

            then why did phillips lytle cross the road?

          • eagercolin

            To get to the other (Canal) side?

            They left because the tower lost it’s biggest tenant, and that didn’t bode well for the landlord’s ability to properly maintain it over the long term.

  • eagercolin

    I can’t wait till Buffalo gets a Tenant Signage!

    • BeatHarvard

      Agreed, this actually makes a pretty big difference. Adds light at night too.

  • You can redo, reclad and renovate buildings top to bottom, inside out and upside down.

    But you can’t change the size, scale and location of a building like One Seneca Tower.

    Maybe it’s just me, but I always felt the skyline looked odd with the tallest building being out of place from the other tall buildings.

    https://c1.staticflickr.com/9/8464/8125229002_476fedc6ee_b.jpg

    • BeatHarvard

      So what’s your point? Would you like them to put the tower on wheels and move it down the street?

      • No, I think it should be demolished, although that’s not happening.

    • WeAreTheNormal

      I get what you’re saying. Perhaps some taller buildings constructed on parking lots will fill in some of those patches along the skyline. We can only hope!

    • Mr. B

      “Maybe it’s just me, but I always felt the skyline looked odd with the
      tallest building being out of place from the other tall buildings.”

      No worries: as soon as the Pegulas build the new Bills Downtown Stadium, it’ll be accompanied by at least one (possibly two) hotel towers; that should get rid of the “gap-toothed” look of the Buffalo skyline . . .

      .