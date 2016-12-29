Are you a fan of film? Do you go places with people and occasionally reference a movie line to make a point? Do you like to stay informed when it comes to the film scene, past, present and future? If so, then you might want to tune into Cultivate Cinema Circle.

Cultivate Cinema Circle (CCC) is an emerging movie screening series that aims to help foster film culture in the Buffalo area.

Not only does the CCC Facebook page keep its readers informed on what’s going on when it comes to important cinematic treasures, the group goes so far as to highlight those in the community that are doing their part to promote cinema in Buffalo. The group hosts happy hours, shows films, highlights local and international film news, and generally helps to keep readers informed on the ins and outs of the cultural significance of film.

The website showcases upcoming film screenings, tracks local film series and festivals, and acts as a bookmark for Buffalo cinematic adventures.

Cultivate Cinema Circle is curated by:

Jordan M. Smith (Director)

A Buffalo-based film critic who writes for IONCINEMA, Influence Film Club, Stranger Than Fiction, and is a social media coordinator for DOC NYC and STF. He is also a member of the Online Film Critics Society and Indiewire’s Criticwire. Follow Jordan on Twitter @Rectangular_Eye.

Jared Mobarak (Artistic Director)

A Buffalo-based film critic and graphic designer who writes for The Film Stage and BuffaloVibe. He is also a member of the Online Film Critics Society and Indiewire’s Criticwire. Follow Jared on Twitter @jaredmobarak.

Tune into Cultivate Cinema Circle and learn about local cinema undertakings such as…

In celebration of Cultivate Cinema Circle’s 50th Screening and Hallwalls’ 20th annual Long Nights, Bright Screens series, a special two night engagement!

February 8th & 9th at 7 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center:

4K Restoration of Luchino Visconti’s Rocco and His Brothers

February 8th’s screening will be introduced by:

riverrun Global Film Series curator Tanya Shilina-Conte

February 9th’s screening will be introduced by:

The Public‘s chief film critic M. Faust

Ticket Information: $8 general, $6 students & seniors, $5 members

Post-screening gatherings at Buffalo Proper

Please join us as we celebrate our 50th screening alongside Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center with Luchino Visconti’s Italian masterpiece Rocco and His Brothers [1960]. This two-night 4K restoration engagement is part of the gallery’s 20th annual Long Nights, Bright Screens series. In honor of this special occasion, Tanya Shilina-Conte, curator of the riverrun Global Film Series, will introduce the film on February 8th, while M. Faust, film critic of The Public, will introduce the film at our second showing on February 9th. Follow us after the film for post-screening drinks at Buffalo Proper, just around the corner from Hallwalls.

Bonus:

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | 7pm

Oscar shortlister Hooligan Sparrow by Nanfu Wang

Burning Books | 420 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York