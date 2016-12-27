Crown Bflo opens in 500 Seneca – Gender Neutral Pricing for Haircuts

One of the greatest things about working/living in the 500 Seneca building is the accessibility to amenities within the building. Not only is there a restaurant, an incredible common area, and a plethora of like-minded businesses, there are also other conveniences and comforts taking hold – Crown Buffalo, for example.

Cuts, barber, styling, color, texture, extensions, bridal, makeup, face waxing.

According to one of Crown Buffalo’s clients, Danielle Rose, Crown’s owner looks at her salon in different ways than most salon owners. “The owner is a young, extremely talented woman by the name of Erin Mosier,” said Danielle. “She has worked at a couple of salons in the city and had aspirations to open her own place. Crown opened about a month ago.

“The atmosphere is super cool but without the pretentiousness of anything else in its caliber. Erin is innovative, always learning, advancing her skills, teaching others and trying new products while staying loyal to ones she has used for years.”

The first + only GoodDyeYoung Pro’s in Buffalo.

It is interesting that one of Mosier‘s most notable business attributes is her philosophy regarding equal cutting rates for men and women. “One of the things I really feel makes this place special is that they offer gender neutral pricing for haircuts,” explained Danielle. “Meaning, if you’re a woman with short hair you pay the cost of a short hair cut. Typically there is a set price for a woman’s cut regardless of length. Typically, men who frequently have longer hair than women are still charged for a ‘man’s cut’, which is always less expensive. I think it’s awesome that Erin is going against the grain in that aspect.”

Housed in the oldest part of the factory – originally built starting in 1901 – crown is so proud to call the former F.N. Burt our home.

Danielle also commented that the new salon space is “remarkable – I didn’t know so much redevelopment had even taken place in that area until her shop opened.”

For those not familiar with the 500 Seneca Building, it is located in-between Larkinville and Downtown Buffalo (learn more). Crown Salon is located next to Animal Outfitters, another business that opened in the building earlier this year (see here).

Crown Salon is a welcome addition to this incredible development that continues to impress.

Crown Bflo | 500 Seneca Street | Buffalo NY | 716-239-3414 | Facebook | See team | Photos: BRO + Facebook