Construction Watch: Canterbury Woods

Canterbury Woods Gates Circle is getting bricked. The six-story building is the first structure being constructed on the former hospital site overlooking Gates Circle.

The building will be a mix of terra cotta, brick, limestone and glass. The lower brickwork along Delaware Avenue is complete (below).

The $41 million complex will offer 53 independent- and assisted-living apartments upon completion. Residents will enjoy a number of housing and health-related services, activities, and amenities.

Apartments are expected to be ready for a Fall 2017 move-in.

Lecesse Construction is general contractor and Architectural Resources designed the building.

