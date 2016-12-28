Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Canterbury Woods

3 Comments

Canterbury Woods Gates Circle is getting bricked. The six-story building is the first structure being constructed on the former hospital site overlooking Gates Circle.

The building will be a mix of terra cotta, brick, limestone and glass. The lower brickwork along Delaware Avenue is complete (below).

The $41 million complex will offer 53 independent- and assisted-living apartments upon completion. Residents will enjoy a number of housing and health-related services, activities, and amenities.

Apartments are expected to be ready for a Fall 2017 move-in.

Lecesse Construction is general contractor and Architectural Resources designed the building.

Get Connected: Canterbury Woods, 716.929.5811

    Sooooo much room on this site. I can’t wait to see what it turns into. The possibilities are truly limitless.

    • disqus_etPpWltdKD

      Big news coming soon.

      • Bringing back Buffalo

        Niiiiiiice. Lets just hope the NIMBYs stay in their winter cave and don’t come out and cry about god only knows what.