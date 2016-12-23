Canalside featured in Nate Cronk Christmas Music Video

I must say that Canalside in the winter is an awesome setting for a music video, especially around the holidays. Don’t believe me? Well, then check out the latest video by Buffalo resident and musician Nate Cronk.

The Christmas-themed music video titled “Christmas Lights” sounds great and looks great. It stars one of the city’s most coveted waterfront landscapes, complete with skating, twinkling holiday lights, and a sweet little holiday love story.

Nate works at Canisius College in the City of Buffalo and is a singer, songwriter, and producer. He produced the iTunes chart-topping record “Greater Still” and was the winner of the 2015 Cindy Wilt Colville Songwriting Award.

“Buffalo is a place its residents are proud to live in and Canalside is one of many locations that are breathtakingly beautiful all year round. It is the perfect location to shoot a winter music video,” said Nate, who felt that he wanted to showcase the waterfront destination in a positive light. Wintertime at Canalside is truly magical.

The video was directed and filmed by local director Jason Jurewicz* and features Buffalo and Los Angeles-based actress Niki Nowak Tolnay. The song is now available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and many other channels.

*Jason owns Brand Landers Inc. in Buffalo specializing in videography, photography, strategic marketing, graphic design and much more. Living in West Seneca, he is well-connected to the Buffalo community and has recently worked with Celebrate Buffalo, Kingdom Bound, and Tour City, to name a few.