Campus Square Construction to Start in March

The New York State Housing Finance Agency has officially approved a construction/permanent financing package for the Campus Square development project. With that milestone complete, McGuire Development Co. and Mark Trammell are scheduled to begin construction in March.

Campus Square will be a six-story 268,000 sq.ft. mixed-use building. The project is being developed at the northern end of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus on 3.4 acres directly across from the Gates Vascular Institute, on the corner of East North and Ellicott streets.

It will be a multi-generational, mixed-income apartment building with 153 apartments (92 affordable and 61 market-rate), a fresh food grocery store, a coffee shop/restaurant, a bank branch, a dry cleaner, medical offices, and community space anchored by Mohammad’s School of Music.

