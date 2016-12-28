Bylsma records 300th Victory, Magic Hands and Kaner Score, Sabres Win

Last night in Detroit, the Sabres and head coach Dan Bylsma had to sit around for an extra half an hour and listen to the Red Wings celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1997 Stanley Cup win. The ceremony dragged on with platitudes and memories reveled in by the fans and the ex-players. When the puck was finally dropped, the Sabres looked annoyed and came out firing. They took a 2-0 lead in the first period and their tenacity set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Sabres came back from the holiday break in a fragile state. They had lost four games in a row, recording only 2 points over that span. There were calls in the media that the Sabres season was slipping away. And to top it all off, our best player had an emergency appendectomy over the weekend and is going to be out at least 2 weeks while he recovers. Going into the game last night, things did not look good.

On the pregame show, Brad May talked about how the analytics showed that the Red Wings were one of the weaker teams down low and in front of the net. He commented that the Sabres would need to press the Wings down low to gain an advantage and this is precisely what they did in the first period. Sam Reinhart got the first goal on a nice deflection in front of the net off of Risto’s shot from the point, and then Evander Kane (who has 7 goals in his last 11 games and is heating up nicely) scored on a wraparound to give the Sabes a 2-0 lead.

I need to devote a special place in this entry to comment on Jack Eichel’s sick goal in the second period. The kid has magic hands and he showed everyone what he’s about last night. That goal was pure genius.

In the second, things started to get a little chippy and Marcus Foligno, once again, answered the bell. He fought Anthony Mantha, who is bigger than him, and won the fight. He showed the boys that he’s not giving up, despite what the beat reporters may say. His leading by example at this point in the season with O’Reilly out is important, and I think it is great to see him step up and take on a leadership role. He does it with his play, not with his mouth, and he rallied the team to keep the pressure on and not give up. Later in the period, Evander got into it with Brendan Smith behind the play and they dropped the gloves and traded a few blows. These two fights show that the Sabres aren’t going to quit, and in the third, in front of shaky goaltending from Robin Lehner, Kaner got his second of the game on a sweet tape to tape pass from Gionta. The Sabes held on for a 4-3 win and spoiled Detroit’s lame Stanley Cup celebration night.

I need to devote a special place in this entry to comment on Jack Eichel’s sick goal in the second period. The kid has magic hands and he showed everyone what he’s about last night. That goal was pure genius.

We were lucky to come out on top last night, but sometimes you need luck to win. In the first period, Dylan Larkin, who is really good, skated in on Lehner. For some reason, he meandered way out of the crease on his knees to try to stop Larkin. I don’t know what he was doing honestly. He was completely out of position and left the whole front of the net gaping open. All Larkin had to do was direct the puck in, and he almost did, were it not for an amazing play by Jake McCabe to bail his wandering goalie out. McCabe’s play saved the game. I am amazed by some of the things that Lehner does in net, good and bad. He made 40 saves last night, but he also made some outlandish decisions that left me shaking my head. He is not the #1 goalie we need. He is too hit or miss and is far too often out of position on routine plays. I don’t trust him to keep pucks out of the net. He’s good to give up at least 2 a game and his Goals Against Average is creeping up towards 3.00 which is way too high for a number 1 everyday goaltender. That play in the first where we luckily escaped is just another example of him being grossly out of position. Rag on me if you want, but I just watch the games and I am describing what I see, and it boggles my mind that Tim Murray doesn’t see it as well.

I am amazed by some of the things that Lehner does in net, good and bad. He made 40 saves last night, but he also made some outlandish decisions that left me shaking my head. He is not the #1 goalie we need.

That was a big win last night in a pretty much must win situation if the team wants to try to stay in contention. We have Boston coming in tomorrow for a home and home. We need to ride the momentum from last night and hit Boston hard. We need to shut down that little rat-face Marchand and pepper Tukka with shots. Keep the Power Play going and score early.

Sabres v. Bruins, Thursday December 29, 2016, 7 PM, KeyBank Center, MSG, WGR 550