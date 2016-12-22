Buffalo Should Build a Year Round Public Greenhouse. 

In a day and age, when sourcing locally grown food is considered so important, an opportunity has presented itself that The City should consider. A public year indoor greenhouse should be constructed on the city’s East Side, which the entire community could access throughout the year. I’m not talking about a little greenhouse here, I’m talking about a substantial greenhouse that could be accessed by the Garden Walk community, refugee farmers, green thumbs, and anyone else that wants to grow plants and veggies throughout the year.

There are so many opportunities attached to this project. Urban farmers could sell to restaurants throughout the course of the year. Refugees would have access to their favorite foods in the middle of December. Household plants could be grown and sold. Buffalonians would be provided with a healthy activity that would reap countless rewards – from being in a socially engaged environment to an alternative form of stress release.

This type of initiative could be considered a Public Park. But instead of simply being free to use, people would have to have memberships. It would not be expensive to join, but there would be a cost associated with the use. Also, high schools and colleges would be able to tap into the greenhouse for health and dietary programming. By the time students even arrive to Buffalo, the growing season is kaput. The greenhouse would open so many educational doors, and would position this city in a more progressive light.

Gardening is therapeutic. It reaps countless rewards. Think of the enjoyment that people get when they are outside gardening. The greenhouse would allow these same people to work on microplots throughout the year.

Buffalo has become known for its gardens. It’s becoming known for its urban farms. There is a huge farm to table movement here. We could be taking advantage of all of this throughout the year, not just during the growing season. If it was also designed as a place where people could walk (like an indoor public park), there would be even more added incentives to build something of this nature. If you stop to consider the quality of life and the health benefits, this would be an incredible asset to our city.

