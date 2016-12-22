Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Should Build a Year Round Public Greenhouse. 

In a day and age, when sourcing locally grown food is considered so important, an opportunity has presented itself that The City should consider. A public year indoor greenhouse should be constructed on the city’s East Side, which the entire community could access throughout the year. I’m not talking about a little greenhouse here, I’m talking about a substantial greenhouse that could be accessed by the Garden Walk community, refugee farmers, green thumbs, and anyone else that wants to grow plants and veggies throughout the year.

There are so many opportunities attached to this project. Urban farmers could sell to restaurants throughout the course of the year. Refugees would have access to their favorite foods in the middle of December. Household plants could be grown and sold. Buffalonians would be provided with a healthy activity that would reap countless rewards – from being in a socially engaged environment to an alternative form of stress release.

This type of initiative could be considered a Public Park. But instead of simply being free to use, people would have to have memberships. It would not be expensive to join, but there would be a cost associated with the use. Also, high schools and colleges would be able to tap into the greenhouse for health and dietary programming. By the time students even arrive to Buffalo, the growing season is kaput. The greenhouse would open so many educational doors, and would position this city in a more progressive light.

Gardening is therapeutic. It reaps countless rewards. Think of the enjoyment that people get when they are outside gardening. The greenhouse would allow these same people to work on microplots throughout the year.

Buffalo has become known for its gardens. It’s becoming known for its urban farms. There is a huge farm to table movement here. We could be taking advantage of all of this throughout the year, not just during the growing season. If it was also designed as a place where people could walk (like an indoor public park), there would be even more added incentives to build something of this nature. If you stop to consider the quality of life and the health benefits, this would be an incredible asset to our city.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

8197 posts
  Mr. B

    “A public year indoor greenhouse should be constructed on the city’s East
    Side, which the entire community could access throughout the year.”

    You mean like this one at MLK Park, that was featured in BRO back in May? (https://www.buffalorising.com/2016/05/a-mlk-park-walkabout/)

  Doug Wallis

    I think this is a fantastic idea and its a great community project. I’m especially fond of projects that will appeal and excite children and teens. It could be rebuilding historic ships, buildings or it could be year round greenhouses branching out with the Botanical Gardens or the zoo branching out with 4H animal husbandry. All these things motivate and stir the mind of our kids.