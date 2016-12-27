Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Revival Spurs Revisits

Buffalo’s revival has attracted the attention of Marissa Orbanek, contributing writer at GoErie.com. Sometimes, some of the best press (paper and online) that a city can get is in places where the population is close to home. Think about it. If you’re in Texas, and you’re reading about the rebirth of Buffalo, you might think, “Hmmm… someday I’d like to see Buffalo when I’m visiting Niagara Falls (bucket list).” At the same time, someone in the mega region (Toronto, Hamilton, Rochester… Erie) can read something about Buffalo and decide that they want to visit over the upcoming weekend. 

If someone in the mega region was to read this particular article about the city’s revival, it would certainly be a reminder to visit the underdog city that is finally making a super comeback.

  • Texpat

    The GoErie site is full of really aggressive pop-ups that even my blocker couldn’t handle.