For years, Buffalonians have been relaxing and letting loose by playing bingo. And the best bingo playing around can be found at Buffalo Gay Bingo. Everyone is invited to play at the Gay Bingo events – you don’t have to be gay, you just have to love bingo!

Buffalo Gay Bingo now has a new home. The events take place at Amvets Medallion Post 13, 25 Review Place in Buffalo. This is the eleventh season running, and believe it or not, the theme for the upcoming event is Pajama Party!

Buffalo Gay Bingo is played the second Saturday of each month (excluding July and August). Proceeds from the event benefit people living with HIV/AIDS.

Buffalo Gay Bingo – January Theme: Pajama Party

Amvets Medallion Post 13, 25 Review Place, Buffalo, NY 14209

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Doors open at 6 PM, games begin at 7 PM.

Admission is just $5. Discounted packets that include all games except O-69 Tic-Tac-Toe are available for $20 (most people purchase the packets). Play the special O-69 Tic-Tac-Toe – games are sold for just $1 each on the floor.

Gay Bingo has open seating; Host is unable to guarantee that large groups will be able to sit together. Pizza, pop and other snacks are available for purchase; outside food is not allowed.

Don’t forget you can arrive early and stay warm inside the bar operated by Amvets.

Stay tuned to upcoming events by checking out the Buffalo Gay Bingo website. The website also has all of the details pertaining to games, location, etc.