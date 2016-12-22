Buffalo celebrates 50 Years of Kwanzaa

From December 26 to January 1, Buffalo will be celebrating 50 Years of Kwanzaa. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Our Inheritance”.

Seeing that this is such a significant year, there are a ton of ceremonial events and activities planned, including a Black Liberation Flag Raising at Niagara Square, a dance recital by the Issiatou Afrikan Dance Ensemble of Miss Barbara’s Dance School, 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Black Panther Party, and appearances by Tradition Keepers Storytellers, Daughters of Creative Sound, and Fragrance and Juan Cosmic Energy: Melodic Love Therapy. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

All evening scheduled programs will be from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (BAVPA) unless otherwise noted

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2016

UMOJA ~ UNITY

Daytime Program

Kwanzaa Dedication

Black Liberation Flag Raising – 12 PM @ Niagara Square

Reception 2 PM at BAVPA

Evening Program

Opening Ceremony

“Kwanzaa in Buffalo – A Historical Perspective” ~ presented by Kenneth & Sharon Holley

Tribute to the Ancestors & Elders ~ presented by Tradition Keepers Storytellers

Issiatou Afrikan Dance Ensemble of Miss Barbara’s Dance School

Project Access to A-Free-Ka Eye ~ On History Award ~ Honors Ceremony

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2016

KUJICHAGALIA ~ SELF DETERMINATION

Evening Program

An Evening of Electrifying Performances presented by African American Cultural Center (AACC)

Daughters of Creative Sound

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Honorable Dr. Maulana Karenga, Founder of Kwanzaa

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2016

UJIMA ~ COLLECTIVE WORK & RESPONSIBILITY

Evening Program

50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Black Panther Party

KEYNOTE PRESENTERS: Kamau Fields & Cariole Horne

Arts & Cultural Performances

* Youth Music Performance by SEHREA N’DAYU

* Poetry Performances

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2016

UJAMAA ~ COOPERATIVE ECONOMICS

Evening Program

Panel Discussion on “Cooperative Economics Now! By Any Means Necessary”

Keynote Presentation

Art & Culture Performance

FRIDAY DECEMBER 30, 2016

NIA ~ PURPOSE

Evening Program

NiaSOUL CONCERT

Enjoy a night of soul music, food, vendors, and love for one another! Party with a Purpose! Right on!

“A Piano and A Voice” ~ Presented By Drea D’Nur and Toney Rhodes

Purchase the featured NiaSoul Menu – Jamaican Meh Sweat Jerk Chicken, Island Rice & Beans, Kale Saute, and Baked Macaroni & Cheese ~ Prepared by Kafe InterNational

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2016

KUUMBA ~ CREATIVITY

Daytime Program

Children’s Kwanzaa 11AM – 4 PM @ Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts

• Afrikan Cultural Education

• Art Activities

• Storytelling

• Marcus Garvey Math & Science Expo

Evening Program

50th Anniversary Karamu Feast

Location: (TBA) 6:00 PM ~ 9:00 PM

Featured Performance by FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy: Melodic Love Therapy

FREE POTLUCK! Please bring a dish to share with the ComeUnity. Please respect that dishes should be without red meat, pork or alcohol

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2016

IMANI ~ FAITH

Daytime Program

Eye on History Presentation: “Black Woman in Leadership from Antiquity to the Modern Day Era”

Presented by Queen Mother Eva M. Doyle 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

@ CAO Alphonso “Rafi” Green Jr. Masten Resource Center ~ 1423 Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY

Schedule subject to change

KWANZAA IS ALWAYS FREE – Donations are always appreciated

