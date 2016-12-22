Buffalo celebrates 50 Years of Kwanzaa

From December 26 to January 1, Buffalo will be celebrating 50 Years of Kwanzaa. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Our Inheritance”.
Seeing that this is such a significant year, there are a ton of ceremonial events and activities planned, including a Black Liberation Flag Raising at Niagara Square, a dance recital by the Issiatou Afrikan Dance Ensemble of Miss Barbara’s Dance School, 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Black Panther Party, and appearances by Tradition Keepers Storytellers, Daughters of Creative Sound, and Fragrance and Juan Cosmic Energy: Melodic Love Therapy. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
All evening scheduled programs will be from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (BAVPA) unless otherwise noted
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2016
UMOJA ~ UNITY
Daytime Program
Kwanzaa Dedication
Black Liberation Flag Raising – 12 PM @ Niagara Square
Reception 2 PM at BAVPA
Evening Program
Opening Ceremony
“Kwanzaa in Buffalo – A Historical Perspective” ~ presented by Kenneth & Sharon Holley
Tribute to the Ancestors & Elders ~ presented by Tradition Keepers Storytellers
Issiatou Afrikan Dance Ensemble of Miss Barbara’s Dance School
Project Access to A-Free-Ka Eye ~ On History Award ~ Honors Ceremony
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2016
KUJICHAGALIA ~ SELF DETERMINATION
Evening Program
An Evening of Electrifying Performances presented by African American Cultural Center (AACC)
Daughters of Creative Sound
KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Honorable Dr. Maulana Karenga, Founder of Kwanzaa
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2016
UJIMA ~ COLLECTIVE WORK & RESPONSIBILITY
Evening Program
50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Black Panther Party
KEYNOTE PRESENTERS: Kamau Fields & Cariole Horne
Arts & Cultural Performances
* Youth Music Performance by SEHREA N’DAYU
* Poetry Performances
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2016
UJAMAA ~ COOPERATIVE ECONOMICS
Evening Program
Panel Discussion on “Cooperative Economics Now! By Any Means Necessary”
Keynote Presentation
Art & Culture Performance
FRIDAY DECEMBER 30, 2016
NIA ~ PURPOSE
Evening Program
NiaSOUL CONCERT
Enjoy a night of soul music, food, vendors, and love for one another! Party with a Purpose! Right on!
“A Piano and A Voice” ~ Presented By Drea D’Nur and Toney Rhodes
Purchase the featured NiaSoul Menu – Jamaican Meh Sweat Jerk Chicken, Island Rice & Beans, Kale Saute, and Baked Macaroni & Cheese ~ Prepared by Kafe InterNational
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2016
KUUMBA ~ CREATIVITY
Daytime Program
Children’s Kwanzaa 11AM – 4 PM @ Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts
• Afrikan Cultural Education
• Art Activities
• Storytelling
• Marcus Garvey Math & Science Expo
Evening Program
50th Anniversary Karamu Feast
Location: (TBA) 6:00 PM ~ 9:00 PM
Featured Performance by FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy: Melodic Love Therapy
FREE POTLUCK! Please bring a dish to share with the ComeUnity. Please respect that dishes should be without red meat, pork or alcohol
FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2016
IMANI ~ FAITH
Daytime Program
Eye on History Presentation: “Black Woman in Leadership from Antiquity to the Modern Day Era”
Presented by Queen Mother Eva M. Doyle 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
@ CAO Alphonso “Rafi” Green Jr. Masten Resource Center ~ 1423 Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Schedule subject to change
KWANZAA IS ALWAYS FREE – Donations are always appreciated
