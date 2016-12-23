BRO is Off Track on a Couple of Issues

Author Michael S.

I’m a nearly daily reader of BRO, and agree with you on a number of issues. But here are a few I do not. First, the train station. We should not strike while the political iron is hot, instead we should plan carefully so we do not end up with another Rich Stadium. I also believe that downtown is the only logical place for the station. If you want to build up density, you should do it from the very core; and that core is downtown. The east side is still lying in ruins, and as they say “first impressions are everything”. Imagine arriving in the Central Station and seeing the derelict structures (the rest of the sprawling complex, not the neighborhood) that would still be a part of the landscape, or the black snow piles with the shopping carts sticking out of them in May and having to get another form of transportation to your real destination.

Contrast that with being able to walk to your hotel, Canalside, Shea’s, or any of the other attractions that might have one visiting our city from a downtown station. The new station does not have to be the Taj Mahal, but an attractive, functional, and perhaps expandable one. Larkin would be the second choice, but it too, is a bit out of the way.

The other issue is the greenhouse. I’m sure you mean well, but the idea that the city should build a greenhouse is not right. If somebody in the private sector wants to try it, great. But the city should not be in the business of doing such a thing. An ice rink in a park? Sure. A government farm? Not. Nor should the government build a website that informs its readers of so many of the interesting things that are going on in the region. Because if they did, we’d be probably be reading about Harbor Center proposals this year. And the politically connected authors would be counting the days to their retirement– in Florida of course. And about the refugee references. I know you mean well, but it sounded kind of condescending to me. Sorry, but I’m just being honest. My grandmother was a Sicilian immigrant and she grew a garden on Ketchum Place and canned for the winter. They survived without a government farm or greenhouse. Too much government equals too few freedoms. Your private sector website is better than anything the government could or would do.