BRO is Off Track on a Couple of Issues

27 Comments

Author Michael S.

I’m a nearly daily reader of BRO, and agree with you on a number of issues. But here are a few I do not. First, the train station. We should not strike while the political iron is hot, instead we should plan carefully so we do not end up with another Rich Stadium. I also believe that downtown is the only logical place for the station. If you want to build up density, you should do it from the very core; and that core is downtown. The east side is still lying in ruins, and as they say “first impressions are everything”. Imagine arriving in the Central Station and seeing the derelict structures (the rest of the sprawling complex, not the neighborhood) that would still be a part of the landscape, or the black snow piles with the shopping carts sticking out of them in May and having to get another form of transportation to your real destination.

Contrast that with being able to walk to your hotel, Canalside, Shea’s, or any of the other attractions that might have one visiting our city from a downtown station. The new station does not have to be the Taj Mahal, but an attractive, functional, and perhaps expandable one. Larkin would be the second choice, but it too, is a bit out of the way.

The other issue is the greenhouse. I’m sure you mean well, but the idea that the city should build a greenhouse is not right. If somebody in the private sector wants to try it, great. But the city should not be in the business of doing such a thing. An ice rink in a park? Sure. A government farm? Not. Nor should the government build a website that informs its readers of so many of the interesting things that are going on in the region. Because if they did, we’d be probably be reading about Harbor Center proposals this year. And the politically connected authors would be counting the days to their retirement– in Florida of course. And about the refugee references. I know you mean well, but it sounded kind of condescending to me. Sorry, but I’m just being honest. My grandmother was a Sicilian immigrant and she grew a garden on Ketchum Place and canned for the winter. They survived without a government farm or greenhouse. Too much government equals too few freedoms. Your private sector website is better than anything the government could or would do. 

Written by BRO Reader Submission

BRO Reader Submission

We love to hear what the Buffalo community has to say. We offer a space to those who feel that they want to share their stories, without committing to writing ongoing articles. Typically reader submissions are one-offs that contribute to the broader Buffalo conversation.

250 posts
  • Ian

    I think this reader took a few assumptions about how the CT would be redeveloped, but the topics are worthy of discussion. The city uses the Central Terminal complex as a snow dumping ground and that practice should not continue if redeveloped. Also I agree that train travelers should have the ability to walk out of a station right in canal side if their destination is Buffalo. The reopening of the CT should come with a light rail connection to downtown so that if travelers can reach downtown to the hotels and sports arenas. A simple connection to the metro rail is all that would be needed. Adding track, or re-configuring existing track should not be difficult and could go out to the airport just as easily from that point.

    For any that think this configuration doesn’t work, look at Union Station in Washington DC as an example. The train station is close enough to service the area but not so close that it’s presence takes up valuable/expensive space. These train stations purpose is for long distance travel, so this doesn’t need to be right downtown.

    • Randy503

      If you build a new train station downtown, it will serve only 20,000 passengers per year. But it will do nothing to serve the 140,000 passengers annually who use the Depew station, and it is woefully inadequate because of they way passengers disembark. If is for that very reason that Rochester is spending millions rebuilding its own station. Therefore, it is a waste to spend millions to accomplish nothing.

      I understand the desire to create density, but I don’t see how that will be accomplished. You would need parking for the train station, and that subtracts from density. And the proposed station would be underground anyway, and passengers don’t usually linger around to do much of anything.

      “The reopening of the CT should come with a light rail connection to downtown so that if travelers can reach downtown to the hotels and sports arenas. A simple connection to the metro rail is all that would be needed. Adding track, or re-configuring existing track should not be difficult and could go out to the airport just as easily from that point.”

      Exactly. And this exact point eliminates the need for a Canalside train station, since it will be easy enough for people to get from the CT to Canalside and all stops on the metro.

      • Jordan Then

        I agree 100%. If we use the Central Terminal as our only train station, then we simply must extend metro-rail to it, and preferably all the way to the airport.
        I know that Amtrak is used by many students, and it would be very convenient if they could just take the subway to the train station from UB/Canisius/etc.

        • harlan

          I agree it would make total sense to link the train station to the airport with the light rail. I know when I fly to a city I immediately look for the Amtrack station so I can travel to another different city.

        • Randy503

          Extending metro to the CT has the added benefit of adding a stop at Larkinville, something no one opposes.

          We have inter modality when all our transportation options are connected. By connecting the airport to the CT to downtown via metro, we have a functioning transportation option. That can hardly be a bad thing.

          As for the airport, should air service be shut down to NYC or Chicago due to weather or other issues, airplane passengers would be able to get on a metro, travel to CT and take the next train out, giving them at least a few options better than sleeping in the airport.

    • Michael Jarosz

      Also note that the way most people travel these days is by air, and almost all airports by necessity are not close to the central city. That doesn’t stop people from using them though..

  • disqus_etPpWltdKD

    The first issue is we do not need a new train station AT ALL. Spend tens of millions of dollars for a station that serves 100 passengers a day? Not so fast. Let’s work on improving the service with those funds first, get some riders, THEN build a station. Why put the cart before the horse?

    • Bfloforthewin

      Well it’s about 400 a day, which at the end of the year serves nearly 150,000 people.

      • disqus_etPpWltdKD

        Exactly my point. Now, let’s compare that to the number of people who would be served a year on an expanded metro rail line.

        • Bfloforthewin

          True, but then let’s compare the cost of expanding metro lines east or north.

          • disqus_etPpWltdKD

            Please, lets do that.

          • Randy503

            The cost is actually fairly minimal. The greatest costs is building any metro line is the land acquisition costs. NFTA already owns the ROI from Canalside through Larkinville, CT and to the airport. Additionally, most or all of that will be at grade tracks, requiring neither tunnels nor elevated tracks, both of which are very expensive as well.
            All NFTA has to do is land tracks from Canalside to CT on land they already own.
            And if the NFTA moves the metro maintainance yards from the old DL&W terminal to CT, those tracks will have already been laid and the metro using them just to get to the CT yards. So the only added cost to add passenger service is to build a station platform at Larkinville.
            It really couldn’t be cheaper.

      • Randy503

        Nope. Exchange street services only about 20,000 passengers per year. The TOTAL passengers from both Depew and Exhange St is about 150,000 per year, which means that the vast majority of passengers use Depew St.

        building a new station at Exchange St will do nothing for the majority of those users.

        • Michael Jarosz

          And those 150,000 are not evenly distributed either. I bet there are more passengers Christmas week than the middle of February. I’m sure there must be days when no one at all gets off at Depew. The last time I used Depew only a small handful got off there. While on that 8 hour trek from NYC, most of the passengers got off in the Hudson Valley. By the time we left Rochester, I was the only one in my car. I can’t imagine how many were left as it departed for Niagara Falls.

  • Randy503

    ” The east side is still lying in ruins, and as they say “first impressions are everything”

    Yup. But apparently you don’t care that the vast majority of passengers would still be required to use the Depew Station, which is even worse than landing at the CT.

    • JCCAP

      Agreed. If CT is restored and it becomes our terminal again, that whole area of the east side will redevelop. A prime example is Larkin. It is slowly sprawling out from the center. I had family in that area and for years “grandmas house” was the only thing there. I also know people that are investing into the east side again independent of a train terminal.

      • Michael Jarosz

        The Depew station hasn’t done much for redevelopment over there. How would it help the CT? As I once pointed out, the passenger volume from Amtrak in the current CT would look like nine black beetles in the temple of Karnak. I had an elderly uncle from Chicago who refused to fly and he would visit Buffalo by train. I remember those last days of the still-functioning CT when we picked up Uncle Staney there, It was like a mausoleum.

        • East Auroran

          Is there a residential/hotel/retail aspect connected to the Depew Station, as there is to the entire CT project, of which an operating train station is just a small aspect?

          I remember War Memorial Stadium in the final days of the 1970 Bisons. Empty. By the time baseball returned with the Eastern League, it was thriving again. The same with CanalSide, which didn’t even exist the last time I visited the Little Rock/Sullivan Brothers. Now the place is jumping.

          Times change. What was true in 1970 at WMS or in 2001 on the waterfront isn’t necessary true in 2016.

        • Randy503

          Well, now you are changing the argument. The sole reason that people want a brand new train station at Exchange street is because they think it will generate economic activity. Oddly enough, though, if that were true, then the current station would have already accomplished that. Merely building a new station at the cost of $30 million or more (and an underground station would cost MUCH more), is not going to generate a dime’s worth of development unless more trains or more passengers actually use the station. But no one, not even the most ardent supporters of Exchange street, argue that.

  • Bludog
  • East Auroran

    “we should plan carefully so we do not end up with another Rich Stadium.”

    The stadium has served our community well for nearly 45 years. It’s more than large enough, it’s easy to get to, with plenty of parking. With regular upkeep, it will certainly serve for nearly another decade before a new one is built. WNY has more than gotten its money’s worth from this facility.

    As for the new train station, the CT is by far the best location, for convenient travel in every direction. Much of the infrastructure is already in place. And locating the new station there would also preserve one of Buffalo’s architectural gems, and hopefully help begin a neighborhood turnaround.

    • robert biniszkiewicz

      can’t agree more on the stadium. For a place that gets used ten times a year, it’s a great location. Private parking lots and ECC (quick getaway to go downtown along the Skyway). Excellent site lines. I’ve got no issues with the Ralph at all. Hope it’s our home ’til it’s 100 years old.

      I tend to agree on CT, too. The logistics of train connections make the location technically very attractive. I’m sympathetic to the desire to bring visitors right downtown (most older cities have their stations right downtown). But connecting westbound trains without the need to turn the trains around (the primary benefit of CT’s location) sounds to this layman like fairly compelling argument, practically speaking.

      I would like to hear from any experts in train transportation who think this CT advantage is not particularly significant. If credible, qualified voices downplay the importance of catching westbound trains without turning them around, then I’ll be inclined to favor downtown. But CT has some real pluses; not the least: where precisely would one put the station downtown? It can’t go at the exchange street site because you need to accommodate those westbound trains. How do you bring them there? And when you do, what land do you take to accommodate it?

  • Mr. B

    “They survived without a government farm or greenhouse. Too much government equals too few freedoms.”

    Well — now that the Drumpfster is soon to take office, I suppose ChristieLou’s “reader submissions” (rants) will be a regular feature on BRO . . .

    .

  • Rich Sampson

    I
    welcome differing points of view and applaud BR for publishing them.
    But Michael S. didn’t seem to read the section in my post about striking
    while the iron is hot on a new train station not taking a side on any
    specific station site: “the time is now to move on a new station for
    Buffalo, regardless if its at Central Terminal, Canalside, Larkinville
    or elsewhere. We’ll leave it to the local study team appointed by Mayor
    Brown to make that decision.”

    It’s also discouraging what an utterly pessimistic (and perhaps antiquated) way of thinking about the East Side as “lying in ruins” and “derelict.” See, the point of doing the station at Central Terminal would be to have it not be derelict.

    But the author agrees a new station is needed, if not at Central Terminal. Canalside would be an exciting location for the station.

  • sydsizer

    You made some decent points until I read your: “Too much government equals too few freedoms.” Lost ALL credibility Michael S. Shut your fox hole.

  • Randy503

    “Contrast that with being able to walk to your hotel, Canalside, Shea’s, or any of the other attractions that might have one visiting our city from a downtown station.”

    IF CT is selected, people can still take the metro from CT to Canalside, Shea’s, UB south campus, and all point in-between. People arrive at the airport and are also able to easily access all these points.

    On the other hand, the vast majority of people arrive by train at Depew Station, but I don’t see anything in your plan that would help those people access their hotel, CAnalside or Shea’s easier from Depew. I guess those people are chopped liver.

    So I don’t understand your point. Is it to say that it would easier to walk to Canalside if they disembark from Exchange St? Possibly, but that is something that they can already do. We don’t need a brand new expensive train station to duplicate exactly what the current station already does. If that is your only goal, just put a new roof on the old station, and we should get all these benefits you claim.