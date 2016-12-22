BRO Gift Guide – Diggin’ the Sweats @ Legacy Apparel & Footwear

This morning my wife noticed a sweatshirt hanging on a chair and asked where I got it. I told her that I picked it up at a store on Bailey Avenue for the BRO gift guide. “You went to Bailey without me!” she yelled. You see, earlier this year we were driving down Bailey and (at the exact same time) commented on all of the different fashion stores. At that moment, we made a date to head back to Bailey for the holidays to do some shopping. Well, sometimes life gets in the way, and after presenting her a few opportunities to tag along, I set out to see what the street had to offer on my own.

One of my initial stops was to Legacy Apparel & Footwear – a store that I had never stepped foot into before. Upon walking in, I was struck at the sheer size of the place – I was told by the guy behind the counter (Ameer) that it was around 3000 square feet. I was also informed that Legacy has been in business at the Bailey location for four years. No wonder the place was packed with so much gear.

At first, I considered featuring the collection of boots and sneakers for the gift guide, but the more I walked around the more items appealed to me. Eventually I focused on the giant array of sweatshirts. Now typically, I would not choose sweats as a gift guide suggestion, but there was something about these styles that appealed to me.

I later discovered that these are not your average sweatshirts – they are all made by reputable designers in the urban apparel industry. The sweatshirt that I picked out for myself was made by Diamond Supply Company out of Los Angeles. It wasn’t cheap, running just under a hundred bucks, but it’s just about the most comfortable sweatshirt that I have ever worn. Not to say that all of the sweats run that same price range – they vary depending on the style. The best part? Chances are that I will not run into anyone else wearing the one that I picked out.

Legacy does carry a lot of name brands in footwear, as well as leisure wear by notable designers. The prices are not cheap, but I am told that they will beat the price from any competitor. So if you have your heart set on a pair of sneakers, sweatshirt, designer sunglasses, etc., do a little research first and you will most likely be rewarded.

Legacy Apparel & Footwear | 2649 Bailey Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14215 | (716) 893-0361

