Big Reveal: Bold Design for 201 Ellicott Street

78 Comments

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has refined its plans for a downtown complex that combines office, retail, and residential uses along with a large public space. The project was unveiled at a public information session held at the Buffalo & Erie County Central Public Library this evening.

Ciminelli was selected to develop the City-owned site in February. The 2.54 acre, 380 space parking lot is managed by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps.  Cannon Design is project architect. Here are the details:

Public Space

Over half of the site is dedicated to public amenities. The corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets is marked by a public plaza. The project’s proposed grocery, retail, building lobbies and green space embrace this square and support its vitality. A prominent amphitheater stair at the south end of the Square provides access to the Upper Terrace Park while also creating a casual space to “people watch.”

201-ellicott-view-31

Upper Terrace Park, a public green, will have access from the plaza and the upper floors of the project structures and feature an open lawn, tree-shaded picnic areas, a demonstration rain garden, cafe spaces, a performance stage and view of a large cinema screen mounted to the neighboring NFTA office building. The park offers opportunities to relax, and come together to enjoy activities ranging from frisbee to farmers markets to al fresco dining to performances.

In concert with the city’s current “Complete Street” designs, the project includes pedestrian and bicycle friendly improvements to Ellicott, Clinton and Oak Streets. Landscape elements from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus’ “Ellicott Street Linear Park” are extended to the site along Ellicott Street, gesturing to a broader vision of uniting this significant urban corridor.

Retail

Approximately 44,000 sq.ft. of retail ring the sidewalks and public spaces on both the ground and upper terrace level. A 12,000 to 15,000 sq.ft. Orchard Fresh grocery store concept by Tops Markets will include a café and have a prominent entrance at the corner of Oak and Clinton streets and a second entrance off of the Clinton/Ellicott plaza.

201-ellicott-view-21

“This project will be an excellent addition to the City of Buffalo in more ways than one,” said Denise Juron-Borgese, Vice President of Development and Planning, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation. “It’s a space for people to live, work, play, and eat. As it stands now, there’s a lack of access to fresh food and grocery items in downtown Buffalo. An Orchard Fresh format will fill that void, as the proposed store is slated to offer an assortment of grocery items, including affordable options, fresh foods, a wide range of “grab and go”items, frozen foods, and fresh prepared foods in a café setting. This will contribute additional daytime dining options for local residents and for the growing downtown workforce. Our project team is also looking into the possibility of a public farmer’s market appearing on site, along with a community garden to increase the variety of fresh, locally sourced food options.”

Office

A three-story, 110,000 sq.ft., L-shaped, elevated office block runs along Oak and Clinton Streets and culminates with a multi-level atrium for shared conference and meeting spaces overlooking the plaza. The office floors also have access to a roof terrace and the Upper Terrace Park.  Ciminelli says that have a commitment from a corporate tenant for 50,000 sq.ft. of the space.

Residential

The four-story Ellicott Street block and the 12-story Clinton Street tower create approximately 200 apartment and condo units with a wide variety of configurations and price points. The Ellicott Street apartments offer dynamic street and garden views, while the Clinton Street residences provide stunning panoramas of the city and the lake. Balconies, shared green roof terraces and a community garden extend living spaces to the outdoors.  It will be the largest market-rate downtown residential complex to date.

Access

201 Ellicott is designed to be highly walkable, in addition to being accessible by bicycle, public transit, and vehicles. The site is close to light rail’s Lafayette and Church Street stations and north of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Bus Terminal.

800 covered parking spaces will replace the existing surface lot spaces while also adding sufficient additional spaces to serve the new building program. The development team aimed to make parking “invisible” on the site by submerging two levels of the parking structure below grade and covering the entire above grade parking with an accessible “green roof”.

model

Neighboring blocks have seen substantial investment such as the mixed-use Hotel @ the Lafayette that includes 115 apartments and 40 hotel rooms, the 30-unit Historic Warehouse Lofts that has been converted to condos, the 48-unit AM&A’s Warehouse Lofts, the Planing Mill with 22 units on Elm Street, the redeveloped Tishman Building with 18 apartments and a 123-room Hilton Garden Inn, Historic Buehl Block with five apartments, Deep South Taco on Ellicott and a new restaurant planned for 50 Broadway around the corner, Ciminelli’s The Sinclair on Washington Street with 45 units, AC Lofts on Elm Street with 91 units, and the reuse of the AM&A’s Department Store with 300 hotel rooms and six apartments.

Community members are invited to submit their feedback on the development via the project website, www.201ellicott.com.

“Great community spaces are at the heart of this project, and because of that, we feel it’s imperative to engage the community early on and hear their feedback regarding our proposed development plans,” said Denise Juron-Borgese, Vice President of Development and Planning, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation. “With over half the site devoted to major public amenities, we believe our concept will contribute to the vibrancy of downtown Buffalo and be a place where Western New Yorkers gather for years to come.”

Get Connected: Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, 716.631.8000

img_1918

  • andrew

    Dramatic Improvement. Far better design and at least they are putting some of the parking underground. Thumbs up for this.

  • armyof100clowns

    I was unable to attend the session. Although I am impressed with the plan’s description, more renderings and a site plan would be helpful. The 201 ellicott website, at least through my phone, doesn’t have any additional visuals or information either (a majority of the BRO article above appears to be a duplicate of that site).

    Anyone here in the community that attended? Was there more substance in the form of visuals?

    • wcperspective

      The 201 Ellicott website is just a landing page at this point and will evolve over time as things get refined.

      • armyof100clowns

        Thanks, wcp! I look forward to more information. These scraps have whetted my appetite!

  • BeatHarvard

    This is REALLY impressive!! I’m picturing Buffalo Bills watch parties on the giant screen.

    • OldFirstWard

      Maybe the draft in April. I can’t see Pegula embracing a raucous crowd away from his HarborCenter empire.

      I’d rather see the 2018 World Cup Soccer matches.

      • Mr. B

        “I’d rather see the 2018 World Cup Soccer matches.”

        Then go to Gene McCarthy’s — or stay home. Sheesh . . .

        .

        • OldFirstWard

          The World Cup is from mid June to mid July chief, no football for you to watch then. Get a grip. More fans want to see the World Cup than to watch the Bills lose, especially if the USA is advancing.

          • Sheldon S. Kornpett, D.D.S.

            I, for one, would rather see the Bills lose than watch the World Cup. I’ll always prefer contact sports.

          • OldFirstWard

            Stick to tennis, plenty of contact with the ball and racket.

          • Mr. B

            “More fans want to see the World Cup than to watch the Bills lose”

            Oh — you polled all fans to reach that conclusion? OK then . . .

            .

          • BuffaloGals

            OK chief, you tell him. And when you said you’d *rather* watch the World Cup than the Bills, we could have just as easily said “The NFL is from August through early February chief, no World Cup for you to watch then. Get a grip.” You’re such a miserable old man.

      • BeatHarvard

        Why not both? Besides, I don’t think people need Pegula’s permission to watch a Bills game on TV…

  • Gorgeous.

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    an excellent proposal. Kudos.

    pleasing (to these eyes) design. well conceived public access. mixed income as well as mixed use. All very positive.

    Exhibit A for the notion that surface parking lots really ARE development sites, after all. See? Tearing down structures really does not mean that forever and ever the land will be fallow.

    • BufChester

      I’d say this is Exhibit A for why you don’t need to tear down any more buildings since there are already so many parking lots that can be built on. How long has this lot been fallow? Hardly an endorsement for tearing down more. And what was here that was torn down (I honestly don’t know). Is it something we’d have enjoyed even more than 201 Ellicott?

      • robert biniszkiewicz

        meh . . . location, location, location also plays a role.

        Delaware North debated (or appeared to debate for the sake of negotiation, perhaps) the alternatives of Delaware/Chippewa or Pearl/Huron on which to build.

        The site they picked required the demo of an existing building with a charming facade. The site behind the Hyatt was a parking lot. But I contend they made the correct decision for themselves and also for the city of Buffalo. It is better for Buffalo to have Delaware North’s new building in the far more prominent location on which it sits than it would be to have the same building at the other location. Night and day, the location they chose is superior, and they improved that location dramatically.

        So . . . I wouldn’t say never demo. If someone wanted to demo the Main Place Mall, I wouldn’t object.

        • OldFirstWard

          Ha. You would demo St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral if you thought you could sell the land and make $100 profit.

          • robert biniszkiewicz

            completely untrue, OFW. FYI: I live in an art deco place that I am restoring. For many years I lived in a historic preservation neighborhood and was adamant about restoring. I restored the building in Fillmore/Broadway my family built in 1931. I saved the building at Main/Ferry which Sinatra has now redone. I helped save the building across the street, which HOME now owns. Both of those would have been prime redevelopment sites had either owner (me on one corner, an ardent preservationist owning the other) been open to demolition. We weren’t. We both insisted on preservation for those sites.

            When a building is significant to the character of the neighborhood, I am strongly in favor of rehab. But when we are faced with a handful of nondescript frame doubles that occupy the corner of Forest and Elmwood, I have zero sentimentality.

          • nesciand

            Look @OldFirstWard:disqus someone that actually actively does something for the city instead of just sitting on their thumb trolling comment threads all day.

          • OldFirstWard

            Define save. it sounds more like held and flipped when the time was right. As a commercial realtor, you have the added benefit of inside information the guy on the street does not have.

            What Sinatra, Termini, Schneider, and Zemsky are doing is saving. When you buy to preserve with major loans and millions in renovation costs that is saving. Replacing a few windows from Grossmans and painting the door is a little bit of a stretch.

            Look, I don’t dislike you, in fact I admire your sagacious approach to issues in this forum, We’ve both raised children that have attended City Honors and gone on to very good colleges. That takes dedication. We just have a big difference of philosophy on architecture and preservation. My advocacy for preservation does not waver. I happen to believe that a lot of the new designs that come off the drawing board are very lackluster and just awful. 90% of the cheerleaders here couldn’t critique a living room sofa let alone a building. I think you and a few others here are a lot smarter than that.

          • john

            OFW, the Bucky Gleason of BRO…

          • robert biniszkiewicz

            re: “define save”:

            Well, with regard to the building I owned, first I cleaned it out of many dumpsters of fire damaged junk. Then uncovered all the windows, replacing glass as needed. I spent $6k on new windows for the wooden stairs in back, but then demolished that section a few years later. That required lots of masonry work (and some remediation of the roofing asbestos). I rebuilt a structural wall and gutted the whole building (including the former deli on the corner). And I built out the storefront that became the liquor store at considerable cost: including new storefronts, HVAC, electrical service and completely new wiring, lots and lots of carpentry (new hardwood floors, cabinets, counters), new bath, kitchenette, sprinkler plumbing, etc. It cost a fortune.

            I never intended to sell. I wanted to borrow enough to continue the conversion. I tried to borrow another $150k (I had put $150k into fixing), but no bank would lend. Cheapest private financing I could find was at 16% plus I had to pay their legal costs. I couldn’t make that interest rate work. When Sinatra knocked on my door, I ended up making a deal. I hated to let it go. But then I used the money to buy the place I’m in now, plus a couple of investment doubles, so I have no complaints.

          • Josh Robinson

            This is actually a very strong argument. I’m usually in favor of preservation, but a pragmatic approach is always necessary. Of the two Elmwood proposals, I think the Forest/Elmwood project has the greatest gain with the least amount of historic loss, while the Bidwell/Elmwood project is sacrificing too many homes and occupied commercial buildings for not enough return.

            Thank you for shedding a little light on your background, you’ve done great work.

        • BufChester

          I was responding to “Tearing down structures really does not mean that forever and ever the land will be fallow.” That to me seems very different than the argument you make about DNC on Delaware. If a historic building is being demolished for a specific new project then the pros and cons can be weighed, but if one just says, “I’m going to demolish this building because someday someone will want to build on it – even if it’s in 20 or 30 years” then I think the conversation should be very different.

  • Love this improved version.

    Classy, sophisticated, fits a city in the year 2016 and will translate well into the future as the city gains momentum. So thankful Ciminelli deviated away from the standard uninspiring and mediocre garage that the city has been subjected to recently.

    The thing that caught my attention was “Health & Wellness” which appears on the website but wasn’t included in this post. Its about time (and about 20 behind other cities) that urban health, public space, horticulture and holistic design arrived in Buffalo.

    The only thing I noticed, which could simply be my perception from the three renderings I’ve seen is the orientation of the entrance to the grocery store and public space. It appears that it is on the north / north-west corner which may hamper natural light during the day and make the space dark and uninviting.

    I’ll wait to see more renderings to see if this is accurate.

    LOVE THIS! Thank you for bringing design out of 1992 and moving it into 2015.

    • Joe Dotterweich

      Plenty more surface lots to get that health and wellness in!
      The next gaping hole that needs to be filled is just up the street near the electric tower, north of genesee…. I cannot wait to see that one filled in, especially with all the new activity on genesee stretching from main to elm, or is it oak… I forget

      • LancasterPat

        Oak. I always mix those up too.

  • S Mills

    Are that many people really going to show up for When Harry Met Sally?

  • Josh Robinson

    Much, much more than I was expecting, and so much better than the “placeholder” design they had before. Cannon does good work. I’ve been waiting through all of the hotel announcements to see when actual condos and residential were coming downtown, and it looks like this is it.

    Can’t wait to see more people living / working / playing downtown, instead of just 9-5 or on weekends!

    • Chris Ostrander

      Hopefully this is used as a template, of sorts, for the M&T lots further up Ellicott. I’m all for more mixed use replacements for surface lots

      • mikmo323

        We can only hope that happens.. but M&T controls all of those lots… So keep your fingers crossed.

        • Chris Ostrander

          There would definitely need to be some sort of public/private agreement come to in order for M&T to give up those spots. It would make those blocks that much more vibrant

          • MatthewK

            Ideally..m&t would grow to the point where some sort of joint project would be proposed to get them more space at HQ. (See recent article about space reconfiguration and adding 1000 downtown workers)
            They’re pretty active..and conservative. You don’t have surface lots next to bank headquarters forever…I’d love to see them centralize ala Catholic health.

          • bburbs

            I wish M & T would add offices on the blank east wall of the Goldome Center. As beautiful as the Main St side is, the rear end is ugly, unfinished and looks like the whole building is mooning the East Side.

          • greenca

            The east will is intentionally somewhat unfinished. A mirror image of the Main St side was planned to be built there at some point.

          • Fred F

            I saw it once, looked pretty neat…not to nitpick too much, but it wasn’t quite a mirror image as the curve went from the opposite side.

          • greenca

            Never knew that part of it. Thanks!

          • Fred F

            In the late ’80s, I saw a rendering of what the “finished” Goldome Center tower was supposed to look like: the curved glass on the Main St. side was to be added to the backside in the opposite direction (curved part started on Chippewa) as Goldome Bank grew. When the bank stopped growing, the plans were obviously scrapped. I wonder if they could be resurrected now that the area is growing again?

  • Joe Dotterweich

    Boy just today I was looking at the site area on google maps and thought it was a shame for that massive nfta wall of nothing-ness, well no need to worry now, awesome!

  • Michael DiPasquale

    Looks like a cool urban design. Would love to see the library add that nice glass addition to its front that they had drawn up.

    • Joe Dotterweich

      True but really is a god awful building. Why they never just left the original library that didn’t have the courtyard in front of it like the current library, and then build an addition that goes over the street as it does now is beyond me. Could have been pretty cool

      • They have to get rid of the library in the next decade. An aerial view of the place shows how ugly it is, and it’s right up there with the usual suspects (Rath Building, current One Seneca, Main Place Monstrosity).

        • greenca

          I used to think the library was ugly, now it has a charm. It’s a decent mid-century building, not award winning, but decent nonetheless. It’s part of the city’s history.

        • MatthewK

          I don’t know about get rid of…seems like you could do a lot with it and it could have some decent street side updates to make it a lot more pedestrian friendly and visually appealing.
          I’ve heard its 1/2 empty? I always thought it would make great exhibition space when there were rumors of Albright satellite or moving the history museum.
          Could probably use the $$…get on that Erie county..spec that space out!

          • Josh Robinson

            Yeah, there have been art shows on the upper levels (I think Echo Art Fair was there once?) and it would be great to see that space utilized. Great views of the city on those floors, too.

  • OldFirstWard

    While the elements of use are on scattered on site, the architecture is rather unsparingly bland. Those dreadful monotonous vertical panels with the slit windows are back again for an encore. My first impression of the wrap around building on Clinton and Oak St. is that it reminds me of the Convention Center. The tower looks blocky with patios that will eventually become storage spaces for gas grills and folding chairs. What is that boxy addition with the vertical panels at the corner of the tower that faces the Lafayette on Washington St.

    I’m quite curious to know how an apartment on Clinton St. gives you a panoramic view of the lake. Maybe on a mural.

    I do like the screen on the back of the bus station, considering I’m the one who suggested it a while back in a previous thread.

    The outdoor space is fine but what is there to look at here? The library has a dynamic outdoor space that remains unused with fantastic views of the square.

    More rendering views and details are needed and it is an upgrade from what exists, but it looks a lot like HarborCenter with the hotel facing north instead of west. It is most certainly a millennial carrot.

    • Josh Robinson

      You must be fun at parties.

      • OldFirstWard

        Only if you break out the weed.

        • Kevin Ryan

          Explains a lot

        • MatthewK

          post of the year…made my lunch hour!

      • Chris Ostrander

        He still isn’t over losing sunset fridays. For shame

    • Nick

      No one likes you

      • OldFirstWard

        Because they love me.

    • Chad Johnson

      This guy is the ultimate troll!

      • OldFirstWard

        Assumption-sumtion what’s your function.

      • harlan

        Not really, The ultimate troll would be more clever. This joker is way too simplistic and obvious. It’s probably some 12 year old kid that got a hold of Mommy’s phone.

    • Let Buffalo Rise

      i want to see you design a building. it would probably be a hot mess.

      • eagercolin

        Unpainted brick as far as the eye can see!

  • Joe Dotterweich

    Wasn’t ecc part of the discussion at some point? If so I’m suprised they backed out, as that courtyard would make a lot of sense for the students. Either way props to this. So happy to see another vacant lot gone, and kudos to making the parking garage look as if it’s both there

  • BuffaLife

    It’s interesting, and not in a bad way. I like that all their designs are getting creative and moving away from standard “box in the sky” design. And the fact that it’s an Orchard Fresh has me more excited about Tops being involved. Nice project and I hope no one argues against it considering all that’s there now is a parking lot.

  • Rational Thought

    This is a horribly ugly building. Hopefully the obstructionists, green code, Tim Tielman prevail on getting this monstocity blocked.

  • It’s night and day when you compare the placeholder to this.

    It’s such a groundbreaking project, no pun intended. Although the HC and this are both surface lot developments (and not redevelopments like we see every other week), the HarborCenter was financed by the city’s wealthiest entrepreneur and owner of 2 pro sports teams.

    This project is being spearheaded by a local developer and is mixed use, with residential AND a grocery store. At one point it was a pipe dream.

  • breckenridge

    This project should be stopped at all costs. This is clearly a threat to migratory birds, and the Elmwood village needs density, not the central business district.

    In all seriousness, this is a great project, and I look forward to having a good grocery store within walking distance from my office. It is sorely needed downtown.

  • NorthBuf

    A similar sized apartment building with parking should also be built on the closing Post Office property on Washington St.
    The giant screen will be a people magnet.

  • phj

    Every project that improves the cbd the face of our region is huge. This is great if it happens. The media should have asked when is a proposed start date? Also i honestly think for the important initial success of the supermarket the city really needs to consider having a police substation located right on site.

    • greenca

      Why would a police substation be needed on site?

      • phj

        Great Question

      • eagercolin

        The answer is that phj thinks certain types of people should be threatened with state violence in order to prevent them from annoying other types of people.

  • There’s really nothing bad at all you can say about this project. It looks modern, has a lot of public access, and gets rid of one of the numerous useless surface lots that dot Buffalo. I just hope that nothing stands in their way, and they can start ASAP.

  • millertime486

    I actually really like the design on this building. I really like the large square windows on the tower. They remind me of the windows on 432 Park Ave in NYC (I know that’s a stretch but they do). I’m very curious for more information to come out. Wondering % of lease vs own residential units and what a variety of price points actually means.

  • Bludog

    Insane concept and bold and risky…I hope that this happens and this build out if closely accurate changes the landscape of the city

  • wcperspective

    I approve of any project that has a frenchie in its rendering. 😉

  • breckenridge

    Just realized none of the renderings show the building in its entirety. Also, after reading both this article and that on the BN carefully, despite the big splash headlines, this is merely the first concept of the design, with no planned time frame, cost or final appearance/materials.

    Its very exciting, but at this stage I’ll remain cautiously optimistic.

    “A Ciminelli executive told the gathering that the evening was meant to be a “visioning experience.”

    “We have to have a stick, a starting point, and tonight we’re going to present to you the starting point,” added Dennis Penman, Ciminelli’s executive vice president.”

  • Visionary

    When can we expect construction to be complete? I am moving to Buffalo from Atlanta, and would love to live in a new apartment in a modern neighborhood.

    • nesciand

      I’d be shocked if shovels hit the dirt before 2018. That being said there are plenty of new choices popping up outside of this.

      • BM

        No so sure, they have already begun moving people out of that lot. Quoted as construction begins within the next 4-6 months.