Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Deal: Medical Campus Property Assemblage Sells

2 Comments

Pharmacists Thomas Caldwell and John Viniti through their Michigan Maple LLC sold fourteen properties along Michigan Avenue and Maple Street today. The buyer, Michigan-Redev LLC, paid $1.75 million of the assemblage. The Michigan-Redev LLC was registered with the State on December 22 with attorney Jonathan D. Schechter’s 465 Main Street office as the mailing address.

Included in the same are: 975, 977, 979, 983, 985, 989, 993 and 997 Michigan Avenue and 228, 230, 232, 234, 248 and 250 Maple Street.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5802 posts
  • Doug Wallis

    I wonder of some of those still intact houses…buildings could be relocated and used to infill elsewhere in Buffalo. So much has been demolished and so many of our neighborhoods were potmarked with empty lots that it would be worthwhile to move some of these buildings where they can still contribute to an intact neighborhood while allowing the medical corridor to grow

    • FreedomCM

      What houses? There are no houses on the purchased property, and only two on the hold-out bits, a new vinyl sided infill on Maple, and an old, but not lovely house on Michigan