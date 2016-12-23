Big Deal: Medical Campus Property Assemblage Sells

Pharmacists Thomas Caldwell and John Viniti through their Michigan Maple LLC sold fourteen properties along Michigan Avenue and Maple Street today. The buyer, Michigan-Redev LLC, paid $1.75 million of the assemblage. The Michigan-Redev LLC was registered with the State on December 22 with attorney Jonathan D. Schechter’s 465 Main Street office as the mailing address.
Included in the same are: 975, 977, 979, 983, 985, 989, 993 and 997 Michigan Avenue and 228, 230, 232, 234, 248 and 250 Maple Street.
