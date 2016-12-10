Around the World @ The Dapper Goose

As the weather turns colder in Buffalo, it almost seems to awaken our taste buds. A time where many of us pack on a few extra pounds and eat our faces off. For anyone that follows my food Instagram (@foodwarz716) or Snapchat knows exactly what I am talking about. I eat, and when I do, I go big!

I have a good group of foodie friends, primarily in Buffalo but also around the world. Lately many of my food conquests have been shared with fellow buffalo “foodOphile’s” Andre Samoel, George Attalah and Kevin Muscoreil. Like many folks we enjoy heading out for the evening to share a meal and have an all-around great time. Andre enjoys telling folks with much bravado that when he and I go out to eat, we often order the entire menu (menu size is a factor of course) as we have done on several occasions. It really is no insurmountable feat and something we take pride and joy in. So on an auspicious Friday, we mounted up to see what kind of damage we could do at the Dapper Goose. A place I had visited once before at the behest of Joe Leta (another foodie friend and fellow food writer for Buffalo News. PS stay tuned for a collaboration article between the two of us). I was impressed last time around, and this trip, we no doubt went HAM all over the menu!

Andre and I arrived first – we were greeted by Keith Raimondi, one of the owners. After a brief convo, our first stop was to the bar to grab a couple of cocktails from barkeeps Nick and Tim. I started with the ‘Never a boring day’ – a whiskey drink that has pear, black tea, lemon and cider. Then some friends recommended the ‘Broken Garden Tool’ – a gin drink made with celery, parsley, lemon Moroccan spice and black pepper. It was an odd combo for a drink that looked like Ecto Cooler, yet was truly excellent and refreshing.

After Kevin arrived (George was too busy sleeping to join us for dinner) we sat down. As often happens during a shared dinner experience, my fellow eaters put their menus down and said, “Well, you’re the expert here, you do the ordering.” First off, let me preface the statement by saying that I would hardly consider myself an expert; just someone who has a love and obsession with food.

Often times, as I start ordering, it sounds more like an auctioneer at Sotheby’s taking bids on a rare artifact than a restaurant order. We’ll start with the chèvre cheese, the charcuterie board, followed by the squash soup, lamb merguez sausage, octopus and scallop crudo from the Small Plates section. From the large let’s do the skate wing, short rib, lasagna and the Korean fried chicken. Sides? Oh yeah I almost forgot, we will have the blackened green beans, fennel gratin, baby carrots and the radishes. “Did we forget anything I asked?” Our server said “I don’t think you will have enough room on the table.” Again a common issue when we go to eat.

First to arrive, the charcuterie board ($16) and scallop Crudo ($13). The board came loaded with chicken liver mousse, duck rillette, and terrine. We added a creamy chevre cheese to go along – to balance the saltiness of the meats.

The scallop crudo (raw in Italian) was fantastic. The delicate mollusks, spritzed with aji amarillo vinaigrette along with thinly sliced “glass like” transparent radishes placed atop, almost looked like jelly fish. The dish reminded me of a ceviche with a light kick.

The squash soup ($10) looked like a Jackson Pollock painting – the ginger, coconut and squash soup base served as a canvas for the drizzled black garlic (made in house). Crispy parsnip chips topped the creation. The flavors were exquisite.

The blackened green beans ($7) are seared in a cast iron pan for that charred texture which adds a great smokiness. Then piled above a burnt onion aioli which is almost painted on the bottom of the bowl. Then a healthy garnish of pepitas (pumpkin seeds in Spanish) finish the dish. This is definitely a vegetable worth getting. You won’t be disappointed… we weren’t.

The fennel gratin ($7) was good. Fresh to say the least, but it was perhaps my least favorite of all the dish’s. It just didn’t ‘capture me’ like the rest of the dishes did. Although the black garlic sauce was very yummy.

The Columbian radish ($8) and baby carrots ($7) came out next. The radishes and khalrabi (looks like a root vegetable but isn’t – it has a broccoli stem-like texture but much sweeter) are roasted and then mixed with a lemon sesame aioli. I’ve never been a huge fan of radishes due to their spicy bitter bite, yet this presentation has almost made me change my tune.

As for the carrots, I had the exact opposite reaction. Carrots might have been my favorite vegetable as a kid. I was looking forward to getting into these rustic beauties. Roasted with honey, garlic and chilies to essentially create a fermented carrot hot sauce. It’s a thicker paste, which is then mixed with a crème fraiche and then swirled around the plate. This was tops on my list out of all the vegetables.

The octopus ($14) wasn’t a fried bar type variety. These are thick meaty nuggets of the delicious sea creature which can make cooking sometimes tricky. This was faultless – delicate and moist but still a little firm. Stacked above the fermented black bean sauce river that separated it from the wilted greens. The flavors on this dish are an excellent complement to one another.

The first of the large plates to emerge from the kitchen was the lasagna ($20). This is not your Italian grandmother’s variety and no doubt very unique in its conception process. The filling is a mushroom Bolognese. Although it tastes like you’re eating a standard meat version you are not. The raclette cheese (sourced locally) which in my opinion is a hedonistic cheese that stands on its own, is an awesome idea to enhance the Bolognese. The noodles weren’t soft like your standard lasagna either. Crusty almost crisped tortilla like outsides topped with the melted cheese and ladled with the flavorful meatless ragu, Boom Sauce!

A quick aside on one of my favorite cheeses. The first time I had raclette I was living in Switzerland and it was up at a chalet that prepared full raclette dinners which is usually a large format dinner. How had no one introduced me to this yet? It was a heavenly experience! Right on par with the Swiss cheese fondue. Half a wheel of raclette is melted in stages, and the gooey top layer is scraped over potatoes, vegetables, pearl onions and gherkins. Click here. I tend to get carried away with cheese.

Next we dove into the skate wing ($23). Skate is a fish most similar to a ray. One may not be inclined to try the scary dweller of the deep, but I can assure you skate is delicious; subjectively speaking of course. It has a mildly pronounced flavor, firm flesh and a high collagen content which gives it a unique texture when cooked. Many describe the taste as similar to that of scallops. So don’t shy away from this fairly uncommon plate occupant. Chef Jesse Ross’s take on a fish fry – tempura fried, sat atop roasted root vegetables like a fantasy football trophy. It was paired with a Jamaican curry. The curry was a bold flavor with the fish. I liked it, although I can assure you this taste is not for everyone.

As the short rib ($28) was delivered, the first thing I notice is the pinwheel of color at the bottom of the plate. Green, white and brown sauce helps adorn the short rib, which has two lightly fried masa cakes resting against it. This Mexican inspired creation was different bite after bite. There were three separate flavor combinations that this one dish possessed – ginger crema (white), mole (brown) and tomatillo puree (green).

Although it’s positioned at the bottom of the large plate selections, the Korean fried chicken ($17) or KFC as it’s referred to in the kitchen, should be the first one ordered. Rivaling the likes of Toutant’s version of the bird, the Goose’s Korean version is twice fried. It’s then glossed with the sticky spicy Korean BBQ glaze while laying comfortably over the kimchi fried rice and the fanned out spicy cucumbers. A dish that sous chef Laura Sutter describes as “a fresh, funky, rich, savory dish!” I love the mixing of Asian flavors and this dish is a home run!

The best and worst part about the Dapper Goose is the menu turnover. Both chefs want to make sure that items are sourced as locally as possible in order to maintain the freshness of the menu. So what you find here, may not even be on the menu when you head in.

After dinner, I sat at the bar and asked Keith the story behind the goose. Originally from Olean, NY he was in Philly for many years working for Iron Chef Jose Garces at a number of his restaurants. Until he was given the opportunity to help open Townsend. “The experience was amazing and I learned so much, but I always wanted to move back home.” He continued, “We (partners John Beane and Peggy Wong) wanted to contribute back to the growth of the city of Buffalo.” The name was derived from an array of designer plates that featured animals dressed in nice clothing. There were a few bottles of wine involved as well. They were looking for a name that they could grow into, not one that defined them going in. He finished by saying “When it comes to the drinks or the food, we didn’t want to over complicate it. We’re very simple when it comes to things we enjoy.”

The Dapper Goose has been a walk up restaurant to this point, but will start taking reservations the week of the December 19.

Foregoing the name, you don’t have to be dressed to the nines to enjoy this place as the #GooseMafia (a play on the Bills Mafia) comes in all forms. No one will be setting themselves on fire and jumping through tables here. Regardless of what you wear, you will be treated to some of the best food that this city offers. This is a great addition to Black Rock – another neighborhood that is on the rise.

The Dapper Goose | 491 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York | Facebook