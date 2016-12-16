Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Answers Regarding Our Lady of Lourdes Church

22 Comments

After receiving a few inquiries regarding the state of affairs at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Main Street (near Summer/Best), I reached out to Bill Paladino at Ellicott Development to ask about current and future plans for the historic property. I told him that some readers were inquiring about a number of openings that had not been battened down for winter. The people reaching out were worried that maybe it was a sign that the church was in for a long winter, which might not bode well for the structure.

Bill’s response was that the building was experiencing some structural issues, and his main concern was having his engineer work on a plan to stabilize the church. He also said the work would be completed by the middle of next month. I then asked him what the future of the church beheld (if his intentions to develop remained the same), and he alluded that he had big plans for the property, but that his immediate goal was stabilization and then securing the building for winter.

BRO posted on the future of Our Lady of Lourdes back in May of 2015. At the time, Ellicott Development was seeking funds under the Buffalo Building Reuse Project Loan Program (BBRP) administered by the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC). According to minutes from a BUDC committee meeting in September of 2015, “the developer elected not to proceed with BBRP financing because better lending rates were available for the project from a conventional lender.”

lady-lourdes-buffalo-ny-1

 

  • eagercolin

    So what did you do after he lied to you?

  • Tim

    It was open to the elements last winter as well. Wasn’t St. Paul Street turned over to Ellicott Development contingent on their plans to begin work forthwith? Perhaps the city should step in and take it over as a blighted property. Perhaps the real issue is there’s about to be a real estate glut in the city.

    • greenca

      Why is there “about to be a real estate glut in the city?”

  • Michael DiPasquale

    This is how Ellicott Development operates: Demolition by neglect. The Paladino family should be run out of town for all the damage they have done, and continue to do to Buffalo’s legacy of beautiful buildings.

    • Toche

      I know it’s easy to throw them under the bus. But you really could not be anymore wrong. There are buildings in this city that are prosperous and standing because the Paladino’s saved them, actually too many to list. This project will happen, but things take time.

      • RandyBall

        Sounds like a load of billshit. BTW when is Ellicott’s annual Christmas party for the Buffalo
        building inspectors? Should be a fun one this year.

    • Buffalo Resurrection

      Instead of focusing the witch hunt at the Paladino Family, why not locate and prosecute the individual who strip this building clean of all of its antiquities such as the stained glass windows which were reported as being from Tiffany? Or, better yet, hold the Diocese of Buffalo accountable for selling-off property to parties with no clause or stipulations attached to the agreement?

      • Randy503

        We are focusing on the Paladino Family because they OWN the damn building. They and only they have the ability to maintian it, and they refuse to do so.

  • UrbanLove

    bulls&%. Your plans to “stabilize the property” would be by SHUTTING OFF THE PROPERTY TO THE ELEMENTS (for which, incidentally, you received code violations).
    This is demolition by neglect, Bill.

  • David A. Steele

    Is there an invisible force field keeping him from closing in the windows? What planning is needed to do the most basic maintenance?

  • Tom Bohn

    Thank you for this update. I have personally called the city’s 311 line to complain about the clear apathetic neglect of this property. I was told that the owners have been cited, but I have seen no change. Those giant windows have been without tarp for years and we all know the owners are waiting for the deterioration to get to a point where it is no longer saveable. So sad. We’ve seen this before.

    • kristen

      Yup. Pano’s and his parking lot, anyone?

  • Jonnno

    On a similar topic. What is going on with the old Trico plant on Ellicott St. I thought once Krog received their tax credits they were going to start work immediately. That was months ago. I was by there the other day and there was no activity at all. Now the BPS has cancelled the new Emerson culinary school that was going to be part of the plan for Trico. Did Krog bite off more than they can chew?

    • BufChester

      They are working there. Look on the Washington Street side. Site office trailer, operating overhead doors. Worker vehicles. It’s all there.

      • Jonnno

        OK. Thanks BufChester. That’s good to hear. I was on Ellicott. Seemed like nothing was going on.

      • ILikeBuf

        Asbestos removal is taking place in the old Trico Building.

      • OldFirstWard

        That’s the meth lab.

  • BufChester

    “he alluded [sic] that he had big plans for the property”

    You can never have too many Family Dollars.

  • Doug Wallis

    I am at a loss of what to do with it but I am absolutely 100% committed that it must be preserved

  • BlackRockLifer

    Securing the building for the winter? Winter is upon us, that work should have been completed long ago, in fact securing a building from the elements should be completed as soon as an investor takes ownership.
    I have worked maintaining buildings
    for over 35 years and mothballed many that were vacant. It isn’t a large investment to board up, secure and winterize any plumbing and HVAC systems, something smells here.

  • RandyBall

  • TV62