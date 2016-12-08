Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

An alternative view on Panhandlers…

Author: Chris Candelaria

A common way we see a portrait of homelessness in our community is the “Panhandler”. Panhandlers often are found in an area with high traffic such as at a stop light, or in front of stores, restaurants, or other places of business. We see these individuals in the community when commuting to work or passing through the city. We see the sign, which draws our attention; the figure of an individual fixed in one position; as well as the face that looks like it has seen its fair share of hardships. Panhandlers are at times viewed as vagrants, nuisances, or predators preying on the good will of others. At times we do see these individuals take aggressive approaches (Peters, 2016). One would argue that they are just people who have ended up in an unfortunate circumstance. Either way, one should not turn a blind eye, but seek to help the homeless and make a difference in their lives. Many of us are charitable. An act of good will or charity is a common theme we see especially around the holiday season.

Many people are concerned with what they could potentially be funding. While it is not everyone, substance abuse is prevalent among the homeless community. Like a false advertisement, we may not always trust what we see. The possibility of feeding an alcohol, opiate, or crack habit may be a deterrent for someone to give their money to a panhandler. Giving a monetary donation to the homeless individuals can be viewed as a gamble in a way; not knowing if you made a good decision but hoping it turns out for the better. Others may just give out of the kindness of their heart; praying that what they give may be used towards something to eat or something to better that individual’s situation.

A handful of people is of the mind to provide aid in another way. Many of the charitable decisions we make are based on what we see or know about the people we are helping. If we see they are cold maybe they need warmth, if they say they are hungry maybe they just need a meal, or perhaps they just need some spiritual support through the hard times. There are always alternatives to simply giving money. A donation can be the gift of a pair of gloves or boots in the freezing weather, giving up that extra sandwich you packed for lunch, or simply starting a conversation. Not too many homeless individuals know what services are in the community. Pointing them in the direction of a reputable charity organization or local homeless service provider is also an option. There is also the option to donate directly to charitable organizations who service the homeless.

Even as we see homelessness decrease, panhandling will continue to be prevalent in our community. There can be many reasons for this. As of 2014, 30% of the city of Buffalo is living below the poverty line. Panhandling can be viewed as a way to get extra income. For some homeless, it is a habit that can continue even when housing is no longer an issue. In a recent Blog by Brandon Gaille (2014), there were interesting statistics that highlighted panhandlers. One particular statistic that stood out to me was only 82% of panhandlers were homeless (2014). This statistic indicates that 18% of panhandlers aren’t even homeless. In this same sample, 44% admit to using part of their income from panhandling on drugs or alcohol at least once per week (2014). While some panhandlers can make upwards of $80,000 a year, it is understandable why one would continue to panhandle (2014). This is, of course, a rare occurrence for one to make this much. It merely highlights how lucrative panhandling can be.

Making the decision to help, can make a difference in a panhandler’s life. Ultimately, we choose to help for our reasons, but we should always be aware that there are many ways to help a panhandler than giving up spare change. It is important to understand this part of the community and to understand how our decisions to be charitable affects a panhandler.

For further information on the homeless in this city, visit Homeless Buffalo.

  • Cool V

    This is what we should be doing instead of just handing money out to anyone.

    http://www.slchost.org/

  • kfy321

    The Richardson Complex should never been closed from this original purpose, nor its sister institutions Willard Hospital or Seneca Lake or Rochester Terrance Tower. There people need to be institutionalized again, but these place must not be what they were before, but, rather, residential versions of the Creative Wellness Opporunities and the Life Skills Center, both of the Rochester and Monroe County Mental Health Association.

    • OldFirstWard

      They didn’t close them, they just opened street outlets called Panera and Whole Foods.

      • Wise Profit

        Were you trying to make a joke here? I wouldn’t quit your day job to be a comic, you’re terrible.

  • OldFirstWard

    Even the millennials have tapped into panhandling with crowdfunding and Kickstarter donation schemes to fund some wacky venture.

    • David

      I never looked at it that way but it’s so true!

    • Wise Profit

      Yeah because the hippies of your generation never played guitar on the sidewalk in search of a few bucks.

      • OldFirstWard

        At least they worked for it.

    • Buffalove

      Kickstarter has created over 300,000 jobs, 8,800 companies/noprofits, and had over $5.3B of economic impact , and that’s just one of many platforms for crowdfunding. Asking for an investment in an idea – no matter how wacky – is not panhandling.

      • OldFirstWard

        You can clean it up and rephrase it anyway you want, it is what it is. Panhandling.

    • EZ Liv’in

      If the baby boomers had not sold out the unions, pensions and most industries in the `70’s for there right for endless cheap stuff at Twin Fair, maybe we wouldn’t have so many panhandlers.

      • OldFirstWard

        Blame the politicians and corporations. Don’t blame the workers.

        • EZ Liv’in

          Workers and retirees still vote against their best interest. Lets vote people in that will allow corporations rip people off and cut benefits away from worker, retirees, and the poor. Then point fingers.

  • Never ever will I ever give into a panhandler. If someone is pandering for money by just asking/begging, I ignore or just simply tell them a straight up “no”. There is/was one guy always on the Niagara St exit of the 190 holding up a sign stating “homeless vet, hungry”. He’s been there for years, and I don’t trust him a big.

    Another common one during the warmer months is this older guy who plops himself in the Naval Park and panders to anyone crossing his path. Same line each time. Nothing stating he was a vet, just someone looking for a handout. I must have passed him twice a day many days, and he still doesn’t recognize me. What’s worse is when I see people actually giving him money.

  • John Joyce

    It is my observation that while disheveled the handlers of the begging pan are sufficiently togged out to be able to remain on post without moving about even in very cold weather. Thus they must by virtue of their clothing and calories derived from food be comfortable enough to pursue their “trade”. When one considers that the least among us have access to on demand hot water, reliably clean drinking water, affordable mass transit, free shelter and food and entertainment from ubiquitous tv’s and access in many instances to cell phones it is not surprising that skepticism of their plight is widespread. If mental disease is their problem then enabling them by funding their dysfunctional living habits is counter-productive. It might be advisable that our mental health departments create an “on the streets” database roster of panhandlers in order to determine mental state and for those who represent a danger to themselves or others ameliorative steps commenced.

    • Wise Profit

      Did you consider that panhandlers might just be tougher than you when it comes to braving the elements?

  • BuffaLife

    “Panhandling can be viewed as a way to get extra income”

    That’s why I’m usually skeptical of giving money to panhandlers and prefer to donate to the Salvation Army or Good Will.

    • alex carter

      Damn right. Those beggars might buy food, but a CEO of a major poverty-pimp corporation like that, I know where the money’s going, for a new Tesla.

  • SIG
  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    ‘One particular statistic that stood out to me was only 82% of panhandlers were homeless (2014). This statistic indicates that 18% of panhandlers aren’t even homeless.’

    I would’ve definitely taken the under on that 82%

  • Ra Cha Cha

    I disagree with a couple of things here. First, that “not too many homeless individuals know what services are in the community.” While I’m sure that’s true in some cases, especially when someone becomes homeless for the first time, I doubt it’s true in general.

    Also, I think there’s too much conflation and confusion between the homeless and panhandlers. Most people I’ve seen asking for money in Buffalo seem to be working a territory. In fact, that’s what the head of the City Mission told the Buffalo News when they asked if he gives to panhandlers. His response? “Absolutely not.” See link below for the article:
    http://buffalonews.com/2014/12/13/head-of-city-mission-finds-purpose-helping-others/

  • Ra Cha Cha

    Another way to support the homeless without giving to panhandlers who may or may not have a legitimate need is to support organizations who serve the homeless, like the City Mission, the Homeless Alliance, Pastor Eric Johns’ ministry, or — my personal favorite — St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, which operates one of Buffalo’s Code Blue shelters. Every year they have a Code Blue Bash fundraiser. I went last year, and it was great. At the link below is a cover story I wrote about St. Luke’s for Artvoice last year:
    http://artvoice.com/issues/v15n01/cover_story.html

  • EZ Liv’in

    In Florida I watched a panhandler off a interstate exit get into a van and and a new panhandler appear. It must of been shift change. When I see them at the exits here I think the same thing.

  • ElmwoodEd

    I am suspicious of the panhandlers who position themselves at the busy intersections, entrances and exits to/from the 190, etc. They seem much too uniform, similar cardboard signs, the same downcast look, as if they’ve all been coached. Also, they all seem to be younger, able-bodied looking. I’m convinced it’s some kind of scam, almost as if someone is operating a franchise system. Some investigative reporter ought to follow some of them around and find out where the money is going.

  • Wally Balls

    Most of these “panhandlers” are usually asking for money while standing outside of businesses that readily give out job applications. The best social program you can give one of these chaps is a job. Fact is, they are a nuisance. In the summer time, they don’t ask for change — they ask for “two hot dogs and a pop.” The vagrants in Buffalo now have a minimum they’ll accept. Last time I gave someone change, he asked for a whole dollar. So, I took the change back and kept on walking. Want to clean up Buffalo? Start forcing these folks out of neighborhoods where businesses exist, where hotels are, where tourists are, where families bring their children.