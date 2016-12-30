Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

American contemporary sculptor and photographer Kenneth Snelson dies at 89

Burchfield Penney Art Center (BPAC) has posted that artist Kenneth Snelson has passed away (June 29, 1927–December 22, 2016). Buffalonians would be mostly familiar with the artist’s works bacause they see an example of one of his sculptures every time they make a trip to City Hall – the work is called Coronation Day (1980), and is positioned in front of City Court Plaza on Niagara Square.

Many of Snelson’s sculptures were of a similar vein, incorporating giant metal tubes and rigging. The Albright-Knox is in possession of a second Snelson sculpture called Four Chances (1982 – inset right). The sculpture, currently on view, was made possible by the George B. and Jenny R. Mathews Fund, 1982.

According to BPAC, “This Coronation Day sculpture was funded jointly by the National Endowment for the Arts and the City of Buffalo. The sculptor was selected by Mayor Stanley Makowski and the design approved by Mayor James Griffin’s Committee for the Arts and Culture. Installed in 1980.”

Lead image: AK | Inset images: kennethsnelson.net

*BPAC sent thanks to Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center executive director Ed Cardoni for sharing this news and photo today.

  • Doug Wallis

    You can count me among those who mourned when the AK sold off its antique period pieces so I cannot help but wonder how much could we get for selling these contemporary pieces now that the artist has passed away and the land used may be consumed in an expansion.
    Id like to see 2 AK Museums. 1 devoted to the antique and period art bequeathed to them but will not show and 1 devoted to their mission statement of contemporary and modern. Its high time the AK stopped trying to compete with other wealthier cities with deeper pockets and used their entire collection for the sake of all the citizens and patrons in WNY instead of just the minority of contemporary/modern.