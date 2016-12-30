American contemporary sculptor and photographer Kenneth Snelson dies at 89

Burchfield Penney Art Center (BPAC) has posted that artist Kenneth Snelson has passed away (June 29, 1927–December 22, 2016). Buffalonians would be mostly familiar with the artist’s works bacause they see an example of one of his sculptures every time they make a trip to City Hall – the work is called Coronation Day (1980), and is positioned in front of City Court Plaza on Niagara Square.

Many of Snelson’s sculptures were of a similar vein, incorporating giant metal tubes and rigging. The Albright-Knox is in possession of a second Snelson sculpture called Four Chances (1982 – inset right). The sculpture, currently on view, was made possible by the George B. and Jenny R. Mathews Fund, 1982.

According to BPAC, “This Coronation Day sculpture was funded jointly by the National Endowment for the Arts and the City of Buffalo. The sculptor was selected by Mayor Stanley Makowski and the design approved by Mayor James Griffin’s Committee for the Arts and Culture. Installed in 1980.”

Lead image: AK | Inset images: kennethsnelson.net