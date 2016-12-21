Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2017 Awaits – Stay the Course?

The Bills did what they typically do to bad teams, they beat them. I suppose that’s better than LOSING to the bad teams right? So what exactly is this organization going to do once the season ends? They beat bad teams, lose to the good ones and that is what has been going on in these parts for roughly 17 years. Do we know that the coach or the GM is to blame? The general consensus with Bills fans is that without a competent QB, how is anything ever going to get better. Even though I rode Rex and Tyrod out of town last week, I just don’t know what is going to change without an improvement at quarterback. This certainly doesn’t look like the year to instantly upgrade in the draft and the scary thought is that it looks eerily similar to the year they drafted EJ.

Doug Whaley is a tough one to figure out. He completely missed on EJ and to make matters worse, he traded up for Sammy when the QB position was FAR from settled. There has been way too much emphasis on the skill positions when none of it matters without your franchise guy. Whaley has made plenty of good moves as well but what good are any of it when you can’t get over the hump. It feels as though Rex will be gone but aren’t we going to be singing the same song roughly 3 years from now with the next coach?

Are they really going to go out and find someone like Tom Coughlin who probably won’t be able to do any better than the 9-7 teams Rex has delivered. Having said that, Rex was brought in for defense and not only has that failed, but the discipline on this team does not seem to be any better than last year. 

The bottom line is that unless the Bills can figure out how to land a Romo, Cousins or hit the lottery in the draft, the replacement for Tyrod (who is probably gone as well… and deservedly so) is going to have a tough time getting this team to 10 wins as well. It seems as though we are stuck for at least another year and I suppose that I have just come to accept that. Let’s hope the Sabres can be our Cubs and that someday, the QB that has been harder to find than the Missing Link, will someday show his face.

  Bludog

    Rex is not a winner and doesnt know how to win or handle winning…He is an average strategist who gets beat by smarter coaches and this does not add up to a future for us..This plus Whaley who had gone for the big pick and failed plus Russ Brandon who is a cancer and Bad luck charm to winning all add up to 18 years of losing…

  harlan

    Why would you change coaches now? Prior to the season almost all of the national sports publications estimated that the Bills had the talent to win between 6 and 8 games. They may actually exceed expectations if they win the last two. Clearly the issue is the talent of the players on the field and not the coaching staff. Without all of the injuries and suspensions the coaching staff might have actually exceeded expectations in the win column. Anyone who thought the Bills had the potential to be a 10+ win team this year were simply not looking at the team objectively.

  Ivan Putski Jr

    it all comes down to QB play and defense in the NFL. The Bills are average at best in both departments and it reflects with their record.I actually don’t think Rex is that bad. There weren’t too many games where afterwards thought the Bills lost because they were out coached. On contrary there were many games where I felt our defense was a fraud and the QB play was way too inconsistent to lead our team. Not a fan of Whaley and Brandon though….trading up to take a wide receiver in the deepest wide receiver draft in recent memory is inexcusable. Who would do something that dumb? You’re not trading up to take a sure fire franchise qb….you’re trading up to take one of the top WRs..where equal value could be had several draft spots later.