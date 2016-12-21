2017 Awaits – Stay the Course?

The Bills did what they typically do to bad teams, they beat them. I suppose that’s better than LOSING to the bad teams right? So what exactly is this organization going to do once the season ends? They beat bad teams, lose to the good ones and that is what has been going on in these parts for roughly 17 years. Do we know that the coach or the GM is to blame? The general consensus with Bills fans is that without a competent QB, how is anything ever going to get better. Even though I rode Rex and Tyrod out of town last week, I just don’t know what is going to change without an improvement at quarterback. This certainly doesn’t look like the year to instantly upgrade in the draft and the scary thought is that it looks eerily similar to the year they drafted EJ.

Doug Whaley is a tough one to figure out. He completely missed on EJ and to make matters worse, he traded up for Sammy when the QB position was FAR from settled. There has been way too much emphasis on the skill positions when none of it matters without your franchise guy. Whaley has made plenty of good moves as well but what good are any of it when you can’t get over the hump. It feels as though Rex will be gone but aren’t we going to be singing the same song roughly 3 years from now with the next coach?

Are they really going to go out and find someone like Tom Coughlin who probably won’t be able to do any better than the 9-7 teams Rex has delivered. Having said that, Rex was brought in for defense and not only has that failed, but the discipline on this team does not seem to be any better than last year.

The bottom line is that unless the Bills can figure out how to land a Romo, Cousins or hit the lottery in the draft, the replacement for Tyrod (who is probably gone as well… and deservedly so) is going to have a tough time getting this team to 10 wins as well. It seems as though we are stuck for at least another year and I suppose that I have just come to accept that. Let’s hope the Sabres can be our Cubs and that someday, the QB that has been harder to find than the Missing Link, will someday show his face.