Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Shoreline Trail Signature Pedestrian Bridge

16 Comments

The final milestone of the Gateway Project is underway. The construction project down by the Peace Bridge includes the reconnection of Front Park, a roundabout on Porter, myriad off and on ramps leading to the Peace Bridge and the I-190, and the reopening of a new Porter Avenue Bridge that connects to LaSalle Park.

The original Porter Avenue bridge dating back to 1915
The original Porter Avenue bridge dating back to 1915

A ribbon cutting was recently held for the project, although there are still bits and pieces that need to be reopened to the public – including the Shoreline Trail Signature Pedestrian Bridge (lead image).

The ped-bike bridge is one of the final components to open. Originally the plan was to reopen this past September, but it looks like spring of 2017 will now be the designated time. What is particularly interesting about the bridge is that there is an offshoot along the water’s edge, which people can take to get closer to the water’s edge.

signature-trail-buffalo-ny

From there, vistors can sit along a bluff overlooking the Black Rock Channel. This is the perfect spot to relax and watch rowing events throughout the summer. There was a time when the MicroParks squad was looking at this parcel of land as ideal for a Sunset Promenade. That was back in 2007 – the concept plan never came to fruition, but fast forward almost a decade later, and we have something that loosely resembles that train of thought. At the time, there were those who felt that this trail along the water’s edge might even be extended all the way to a connection point with the Scajaquada Creek trail (Jess Kregal Pathway). Taking a look at what it might take (viewing from the Bird Island Pier), it appears to be doable, albeit not an easy lift. Hopefully this nub of an extension will someday lead to a larger vision. In the meantime, this is a great and unexpected addition that I was not aware of.

The ped-bike bridge mimics the lines of the truss and arch Peace Bridge
The ped-bike bridge mimics the lines of the truss and arch Peace Bridge

 

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • greenca

    It’s a great idea, but it would look a lot better if it didn’t have that bright blue metal thing on the platform. This will look very dated as the tubular metal light rail stations and the Main Place Mall/AM&A’s walkway look now.

    • breckenridge

      If the blue metal thing were instead a matching dark metal color and a uniform, traditional octagonal roof, it would look nice. As it is it looks like a high school modern art attempt from 1992.

    • It looks half finished, like there’s supposed to be more. Originally, I thought the design was supposed to have some kind of gazebo there so it’s not only aesthetic, but also provides a moment of shade.

  • Texpat

    Who designs this crap? Why don’t they buy a ticket to 2016; or even better 2020 so we can have something that is ahead of its time instead of 20 years behind.

  • Marc Rebmann

    I’m a big fan of the changes to the path here, much safer than the prior configuration. Once the bike lanes go in on Niagara north of Niagara it will be an amazing route to ride.

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    will it be well lit at night? this place always had bum rush the dude on the expensive bike written all over it back in the day.

    • Marc Rebmann

      There are new lights, about half of which are already lit, on the path from this to Porter.

  • I think what bugs me most about this is what the delay is.
    I drive by there daily on my way to & from work. I’ve seen months & months go by where not a single thing is done. There’s no excuse because it’s been a long dry summer, yet they (a separate crew) were so adamant about opening up that on-ramp to the I-190 northbound instead.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    A “signature”? Not a very nice one. It’s one of the ugliest things I’ve ever seen.

  • mightyNiagara

    didn’t the construction coverup or even remove some of the original structural “footings” of the porter street bridge? saddening.

  • BuffaloOnTheRise

    How did this even get built??? According to the same small group of obstructionist (but unfortunately to the detriment of the majority), Buffalo has the least intelligent birds in the world are sure to fly into it and kill themselves. Where were these self proclaimed guardians this time!?!? Seriously though, there could’ve been a better effort on the appearance of it since it is highly visible from the highway. Th
    ate blue steel is very ugly,,,,maybe a stone or wood style pergola with a observation deck and benches would have been the way to go.

  • Patrick Krantz

    Again – where is the BOLD leadership in this city? What exactly does Byron Brown do as Mayor? This city needs aggressive, outspoken, leadership at the TOP. Brown does nothing but shuffle papers. Any development in this town is completed in spite of Brown.

    The Mayor should be its biggest cheerleader and ADVOCATE for top notch design.

    This whole Peace Bridge / Signature Pedestrian is a complete joke.

    Why – why – why can’t Buffalo have the BOLD LEADERSHIP it deserves?

    • greenca

      Is this even a city project, or was it a NYSDOT project?

      • Patrick Krantz

        Does it matter? The bridge approaches Buffalo, New York.

        Buffalo desperately needs leadership.

        And the Mayor is nothing but an empty suit.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    Demo the I-190 already. It’s holding the city back, in chains.

  • Sharif Hamdy

    Sooooooo….where do you gain access?