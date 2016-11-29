The final milestone of the Gateway Project is underway. The construction project down by the Peace Bridge includes the reconnection of Front Park, a roundabout on Porter, myriad off and on ramps leading to the Peace Bridge and the I-190, and the reopening of a new Porter Avenue Bridge that connects to LaSalle Park.

A ribbon cutting was recently held for the project, although there are still bits and pieces that need to be reopened to the public – including the Shoreline Trail Signature Pedestrian Bridge (lead image).

The ped-bike bridge is one of the final components to open. Originally the plan was to reopen this past September, but it looks like spring of 2017 will now be the designated time. What is particularly interesting about the bridge is that there is an offshoot along the water’s edge, which people can take to get closer to the water’s edge.

From there, vistors can sit along a bluff overlooking the Black Rock Channel. This is the perfect spot to relax and watch rowing events throughout the summer. There was a time when the MicroParks squad was looking at this parcel of land as ideal for a Sunset Promenade. That was back in 2007 – the concept plan never came to fruition, but fast forward almost a decade later, and we have something that loosely resembles that train of thought. At the time, there were those who felt that this trail along the water’s edge might even be extended all the way to a connection point with the Scajaquada Creek trail (Jess Kregal Pathway). Taking a look at what it might take (viewing from the Bird Island Pier), it appears to be doable, albeit not an easy lift. Hopefully this nub of an extension will someday lead to a larger vision. In the meantime, this is a great and unexpected addition that I was not aware of.