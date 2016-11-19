Custom Designed Furniture Collection returns to 1st Floor of the Martin House

Visitors to the Martin House have witnessed some incredible preservation and restoration advancements as of late. Original rift sawn wood moldings and gilded seams along the Roman brick walls have replaced much of the white plaster that once disrupted the structure’s original interior design.
Thankfully, the ongoing work to restore the house’s intended state – considered by many a ‘domestic symphony’ – is finally at a stage where the remarkable furniture is able to return to its designated setting. This stage is an impressive advancement, considering that the house is not complete without the furniture that was selected to occupy the various spaces within.
As our dedicated team of builders and volunteers continue to restore and beautify the Martin House, visitors will continue to enjoy the evolution of this design masterpiece and the stories that the residence awakens.
Now, for the first time, visitors are able to view the meticulous restoration work as it was intended all along. The furniture accents are integral to telling the story of Wright’s architectural and design vision. A few of the pieces that have made a return to the first floor include:
- A Wright-designed tall case clock
- A Steinway grand piano with engraved dedication to Dorothy Martin
- Two of Wright’s signature barrel chairs
Along with the furniture, other design elements are also being reintroduced, including twenty-four Japanese ukiyo-e prints (represent the original pieces of artwork that Wright selected for the Martin Family). Along with additional decorative items, the house now appears much the way it did when occupied by the Martins. The return of the custom designed furniture collection marks a significant advancement in the revival of this architectural marvel.
To learn more about Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House Complex, visit this site.