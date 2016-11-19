Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Custom Designed Furniture Collection returns to 1st Floor of the Martin House

Visitors to the Martin House have witnessed some incredible preservation and restoration advancements as of late. Original rift sawn wood moldings and gilded seams along the Roman brick walls have replaced much of the white plaster that once disrupted the structure’s original interior design.

Thankfully, the ongoing work to restore the house’s intended state – considered by many a ‘domestic symphony’ – is finally at a stage where the remarkable furniture is able to return to its designated setting. This stage is an impressive advancement, considering that the house is not complete without the furniture that was selected to occupy the various spaces within. 

As our dedicated team of builders and volunteers continue to restore and beautify the Martin House, visitors will continue to enjoy the evolution of this design masterpiece and the stories that the residence awakens.

Now, for the first time, visitors are able to view the meticulous restoration work as it was intended all along. The furniture accents are integral to telling the story of Wright’s architectural and design vision. A few of the pieces that have made a return to the first floor include:

  • A Wright-designed tall case clock
  • A Steinway grand piano with engraved dedication to Dorothy Martin
  • Two of Wright’s signature barrel chairs

Along with the furniture, other design elements are also being reintroduced, including twenty-four Japanese ukiyo-e prints (represent the original pieces of artwork that Wright selected for the Martin Family). Along with additional decorative items, the house now appears much the way it did when occupied by the Martins. The return of the custom designed furniture collection marks a significant advancement in the revival of this architectural marvel.

To learn more about Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House Complex, visit this site.

  • OldFirstWard

    Are these furniture pieces:

    1. original to the house that never left but were kept in storage
    2. original to the house but were either sold off or taken, and were then reacquired.
    3. donated original pieces from other owners.
    4. similar pieces from other Wright homes.
    5. pieces that were replicated from drawings or other plans.

    • GatesResident

      Most of the above. The furniture comes from a variety of sources. Some (like the piano and clock) are original, and have been reacquired from various sources. Some has been reproduced from Wright’s plans. None (as far as I know, and I volunteered there a long time) are pieces designed for other Wright houses. Everything in the house is as piece Wright designed for the Martins

    • Randy503

      NOt to mention those items and fixtures “appropriated” by the wife of a former UB president. I hope she gave them back.

      • GatesResident

        UB was actually very helpful with a partial restoration of the house that took place in the 1980s. Most of the furniture had been removed from the house by Martin’s son in the 1940s and used to furnish several properties he owned. UB staffers (as well as the wife I think you’re referring to) helped track down and return furniture to the house. As far as I know, no UB employee past or present is accused of appropriating items that they never gave back.

        • Randy503

          I hope you are right. I knew several people involved in that UB restoration, and they said that she took items before they were properly catalogued and claimed she bought them at a “yardsale” or something.

          Nonetheless, we do know that when it was abandoned, many windows were removed, and I have seen Tree of Life windows from the Martin House at the Chicago Art Institute, the Smithsonian, and other places. I realize that legally there is nothing that can be done to reappropriate the them.

          I don’t know if anyone actually sold off the windows at some point, but if they were just pried out of the house and no one was paid for them, then they were stolen and should not remain the collections of any museum.

          I’m sure the foundation has looked into all the legalities and there probably is nothing that can be done. Still, it rankles me to see these objects displayed and they belong back in the house.

          • GatesResident

            Many of the windows seen in public collections were gifts given by Darwin R. Martin (Darwin D. Martin’s son). He legally inherited the house when his parents died and removed many of the windows and furnishings that were then given to museums (this may not have been right, but it was legal). The Albright-Knox’s Tree of Life window was obtained this way, as was the one in the collection of the Corning Museum of Glass. Windows were stolen, but just as many were broken due to neglect. I highly doubt any stolen windows ended up in museum collections, since all works entering a museum’s permanent collection have to have their provenance checked. The Martin House Restoration Corporation worked quite a bit to get windows back from museum collections but few museums wanted to part with them (understandably).
            I still don’t know if I believe the stuff about the UB president’s wife taking things from the house. I volunteered at the Martin House for years and knew many people who had been involved with the house during the UB days and I never heard anything but good things about the people involved. Also, there were not that many original furnishings in the house then (most of what’s there now are reproductions or pieces that have been recently re-acquired).
            There was a theft in the house, though, in the 1980s. UB employees were working upstairs but the front door was left unlocked. Thieves entered and were able to take two original barrel chairs and a Tiffany lamp with a blown glass shade that had been owned by Darwin Martin. Those items were never recovered.

          • Randy503

            Well, thanks for clearing up that mystery. Again, I hope you are right (all I have are decades old rumors!).

        • OldFirstWard

          Was there ever a full library in the house and if so, was Martin’s book collection ever cataloged?

          • GatesResident

            Martin had an extensive library that was stored throughout the house in built in book cases, some of which are visible in the above photos. The built-in features with the lights and stained glass windows have closed cabinets underneath- those are the book cases. I don’t know if his entire collection was ever cataloged. I don’t know what wall of shelves in the photos you’re referring to.

      • OldFirstWard
  • Randy503

    Amazing. I had heard that a nunnery or something ha bought the piano, and someone discovered that they had it back in the 1980s. But he didn’t want to tell them they had the Wright piano for fear that they would raise the price. Terrific that it’s back in wrightful place!

    • GatesResident

      Don’t know if that’s true. I think they acquired it from Elmwood-Franklin School.

  • Elizabeth Giles

    I recall hearing not long ago that the Martin House was in the process of restoring/recreating its multitude of Wright-designed stained glass windows. In fact, many windows in the house were covered with plywood, suggesting a work in progress. Anybody know how ambitious this costly-sounding project was, and whether it’s done?

    • GatesResident

      All of the missing windows will eventually be recreated. I don’t know where the process is at the moment but many have already been reproduced and put in the house. From the photos released recently (many more were visible on the Buffalo News site) it looks like some of the so-called “Tree of Life” windows have not been reproduced yet, but almost all the other windows on the first floor are reinstalled originals or reproductions. The reproduction windows are being made by the Oakbrook-Esser firm located in Wisconsin. This company also produced windows for the Robie House restoration in Chicago.

      • DeeDee

        I toured there in the spring (so not sure if it has changed since then) but many of the windows had been replace, but an equal number just had a vinyl decal on them to make them look like leaded glass while they wait for the funds to recreate the originals