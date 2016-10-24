Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Gordon Restaurant Market Opens

3 Comments

A wholesale restaurant supply market has opened on Elmwood Avenue, near Home Dept. While not as big as Restaurant Depot, one of the largest of its kind in the WNY market, Gordon Restaurant Market (GRM) offers a wide array of wholesale food, as well as some unexpected surprises.

First off, anyone looking to shop at this market must be a card carrying member. That means that they must be affiliated with a restaurant. After filling out an application, the shopper is then welcome to browse the aisles filled with mostly bulk items. From farm produce to chef hats, GRM offers low savings on everyday restaurant products that can’t be found in traditional supermarkets.

gordon-restaurant-market-buffalo-ny-10

One of the most interesting aspects about GRM (learn more) is the professional kitchen that is set up inside. The market chefs are continually experimenting with new products. I spoke to one chef who told me that if a customer had a question about any particular product, he or she could ask one of the chefs to incorporate it into something that they were making.

gordon-restaurant-market-buffalo-ny-5

That’s pretty handy, especially when considering buying larger amounts of food. The kitchen staff can even offer up recipes, or answer business related questions that a restaurant owner might have.

gordon-restaurant-market-buffalo-ny-9

GRM does carry some local items, . There is a small fish market in the back too. A trip to the market is a cost-effective and convenient way to keep a restaurant kitchen stocked. Plus, the location is convenient for a lot of urban restaurants.

Gordon Restaurant Market | 1959 Elmwood Avenue | (716) 874-1490 | Directly behind the new Checker’s drive-thru restaurant | Order on-line for added convenience | Open seven days a week

gordon-restaurant-market-buffalo-ny-2

gordon-restaurant-market-buffalo-ny-8

gordon-restaurant-market-buffalo-ny-7

gordon-restaurant-market-buffalo-ny-6

    This was the only Gordon store to be restricted to commercial/restaurant/etc customers. Apparently the idea didn't work out very well, as they have given it up & now invite The Public to shop there.