Disqus: A New Day for BRO Comment Section

32 Comments

Author: Robert Klingensmith

All good things must come to an end. And so it was with the Buffalo Rising Livefyre commenting system.

We’ve been using Livefyre on Buffalo Rising for some time now and have been overall happy with what it provided. When we learned that Livefyre had been purchased by Adobe, we were excited for the partners we had supported early-on and cautiously excited for what might come next. Livefyre was still an excellent system, but its feature set had been slowly slipping behind its competitors, so it was about time for a refresh. With Adobe behind the refresh, things were looking good.

Proceeding with our regularly scheduled Buffalo Rising development plan, we rolled out some changes over a weekend. One of those changes was to preferentially serve Buffalo Rising pages over HTTPS, which is a protocol for secure communication between our web servers and our readers web browsers. HTTPS has been around for a long-time and the documentation suggested Livefyre supported it — but they didn’t. First we lost the comment count tickers next to every article. Then little things started to go wrong. Livefyre support was excellent (as always), but we eventually learned that Livefyre would be discontinuing their commenting platform. Ugh!

02172015_discussdisqus_newhomepage_1Since we were being displaced at Livefyre, we had to go shopping for a replacement commenting system for our communities. After an extensive search, we decided to move to Disqus. There are certainly pluses and minuses to every commenting system out there, but we decided Disqus best fit with the Buffalo Rising ethos while replicating the parts of Livefyre our readership liked best. It wasn’t easy, but a decision had to be made. It won’t make everyone happy, but we did the best we could.

Enter Disqus. There are a few features in Disqus we believe our readership will really enjoy…

Real-time discussions – Fun discussion interactions: upvotes, downvotes, threaded replies, recommends, and more all happening in real time.

Access on web and mobile – Beautiful mobile commenting, on the web, iOS, and Windows.

Photos and videos support – Rich-media-supported comments let readers add images and video to keep discussions lively.

Notifications – Instant activity notifications, email notifications, and email digests stay connected with the discussion.

One profile for all sites – If you already have a Disqus profile, you can use that to login to the Buffalo Rising comment section. You can also login with Facebook or Twitter. Unfortunately, many of our users have Livefyre accounts, which are no longer being supported. If you used a Livefyre account to post a comment on Buffalo Rising, you can create a new Disqus account with the same email address as your Livefyre account to have your previous comments tied to your new Disqus profile.

Organic discovery – Discover other top discussions through publisher profiles and organic discovery modules next to comments.

Follow users – Readers can follow interesting commenters to find even more communities to participate in.

All good things must come to an end… but sometimes better things come along to replace them.

  • Ra Cha Cha

    Glad to see this post about what’s happening with the comments. Never a dull moment, eh?

    While the Disqus model of “one profile for all sites” sounds appealing, it also has the disadvantage that, if someone else already has a Disqus profile with your screen name, you’re out of luck. That’s the situation I ran into when Artvoice switched to Disqus a while back. Fortunately, since you’re allowing login with Twitter here, I can approximate logging in with my old BRO screen name.

    What will become of comments made using Livefyre (and even before)?

    • WTR

      I’ve seen multiple people with the same screen name on Disqus. There’s a notorious troll using the name “Frank” whom I’ve blocked, but I’ve seen other people with that same name who are obviously not the same person.

    • Jordan Then

      Buffalo Rising comments are a go. What’s next?

    • We’re doing our best to import the old comments, but it is proving to be more difficult than we had anticipated. That said, we’re still trying.

  • BuffaloFenian

    Thank you for clarifying the situation, I had been confused by the changes and loss of commenting. Happy to have a new platform in place. I’m sure it won’t be perfect, but Buffalo Rising is nothing without its comments section, so it’s better than nothing!

  • LancasterPat

    I always liked Disqus. Funny that the Buffalo News gets rid of it, and now Buffalo Rising picks it up.

    • Wally Balls

      That new Buffalo News redesign is awful.

      • LancasterPat

        I wouldn’t know. It’s Facebook based so I can’t see the comments at work because Facebook is blocked, and they won’t load up on my Android either. So yeah, I agree.

      • breckenridge

        The entire layout is awful, not just the comments. Special interest stories don’t need to monopolize the homepage, and in multiple spots. Actual news is always buried among them. Not that the BN was good at actual news anyway…

        • greenca

          That site is now a jumbled mess.

      • Mr. B

        That new Buffalo News redesign is awful.

        FTFY

        .

  • Vandra

    Disqus is a suburban design that has no place in the city and blocks Olmstead’s vision from Front Park.

    This is only a test.

    • Matthew Moje

      Build it to the curb!

    • BufChester

      O-L-M-S-T-E-D

      • Matt Marcinkiewicz

        Good thing it was only a test.

        • BufChester

          I guess we now know that the spell check function need a tweak.

  • Chris Ostrander

    How am I supposed to know how by BRO #brand is performing without my Livefyre profile??????

    JK

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      RIP costrander. I think there were numerals involved there, too, but I haven’t seen you post in a while so I couldn’t come up with those. Felt like it was 0X

      • Chris Ostrander

        I’m in and out. Only wade into the comments if it’s a post that really catches my interests. But costrander08 shall be remembered fondly

  • WNYer

    Glad to see the comments back as well. When the recent article about The Bachelor was posted I saw comments were unavailable and pondered if Ellicott Development had hacked BRO 🙂

  • Good thing I’ve had my Disqus for BN, which moved to Facebook.

    Great move! I love Disqus, it’s the best system out there.

  • eagercolin

    It seems that all the old comments have been lost. The world hasn’t seen such a loss of accumulated wisdom since the destruction of the library at Alexandria.

  • mcalash

    ping

  • PrinceAshitaka

    Greetings from the Disqus Main Channels! So anyhoo… this place looks pretty cool. What is it? http://cdn.teen.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/maze-runner-what-is-this-place.gif

  • greenca

    Disqus beats Livefyre hands down. The best feature is the ability to block people.

  • BuffaLife

    Cool, but now I don’t have any history of all the brilliant things I’ve said on here 🙁

  • Captain Picard

    I feel robbed of the right to scroll back through many years and chuckle at all the ball-busting.

    I suppose I’ll live.

  • East Auroran

    Took a little bit to get re-signed up but seems to work fine now.

  • And the usual suspects are still around, cool.

  • WeAreTheNormal

    I’m indifferent to the new comment section, but I would really like to see BRO eliminate the damn popup asking me to subscribe to them every time I visit their website.

  • Sabres00

    Hopefully it doesn’t effect the site like it did with Buffalo News, there was a noticeable difference when you were signed.

  • bellview apartments

    Great writing it is such a good and nice idea thanks for sharing your article .I like your post.

