Central Terminal as new Amtrak Station gaining Momentum

After an announcement that Governor Cuomo was allocating $1 million to study potential train station sites in Buffalo, a number of local leaders have come out in support of the initiative. The leaders are taking a hard look at the Central Terminal as one of the leading candidates for an Amtrak station. While this site has not yet been designated a ‘go’, there is increased interest in the formerly abandoned historic rail location. 

Congressman Brian Higgins, NYS Senator Tim Kennedy, NYS Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Buffalo Common Councilman David Franczyk and Buffalo Central Terminal Restoration Corp Director Mark Lewandowski are all meeting at the Central Terminal at 11am today (Thursday, October 27) to explore the site and discuss the terminal’s full potential.

It’s only a matter of time before the Buffalo Exchange Street Station is no more. The disgrace of a station will be replaced, most likely, by an inter-model station. The Central Terminal has been designated as a key potential site that would accommodate the current and future needs of travelers. The terminal would also be a major development for the East Side. 

Recently, a Canadian developer has been eyeing the historic structure, the complex, and the grounds that surround the iconic tower. If local leaders made an earnest push to relocate the city’s Amtrak Station to the terminal, that would be a major economic incentive for the developer. The last train left the Central Terminal in 1979.

The funding for this new study is made possible thanks in part to Congressman Higgins who requested that the New York State Department of Transportation release funds earlier than scheduled. The funds are to review options for a new Amtrak station.

“Governor Cuomo just put Buffalo on track for a transportation transformation,” said Higgins.  “This is a new day in Buffalo, one where we move forward with confidence that we can not only dream big but achieve great things for Western New York.  I look forward to working with the State, City and community on this effort to make smart decisions about our future.”

The Common Council supported Higgins in his plan to use $1 million out of the $2 million in New York State transportation funds allocated to study the Central Terminal as an appropriate site for the city’s new train station. The Governor conceded to advancing the funds, which will see a 6-month study of possible new sites for the outdated Amtrak station.

Currently, there are those who see the Central Terminal as the obvious choice, while others point to downtown Buffalo as the natural fit. At this point, it looks as if The Central Terminal is gaining the most traction, possibly due to the interest of a significant developer waiting in the wings.

“With the location of the Central Terminal at the main line tracks and at the belt line tracks which surrounds the city of Buffalo, I would agree that this site should be considered as the primary rail station for WNY,” said CTRC Director Mark Lewandowski.  “Especially since Amtrak currently owns the passenger loading platforms adjacent to the Central Terminal complex.”

Restoration, as envisioned in the Buffalo Central Terminal Master Plan, suggests a multi-modal hub connecting Amtrak passengers with bus/taxi service, pedestrian and bicycle trails, potential light rail expansion and capacity for high speed rail.  The site is eligible for various federal, state and local historic and economic incentives. 

“Reusing the Central Terminal as a multi-modal transportation hub for Amtrak makes sense. It pays homage to the building’s history as the gateway into Buffalo for thousands of WNYers, helps restore an iconic structure on the national and state historic registers, brings more activity back to Broadway Fillmore’s neighborhood, and allows access to westward passenger rail lines. I applaud Governor Cuomo for his challenge and implore my colleagues in government to make this happen,” stated Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, Assembly Member of the 141st District.

  • Flyguy2pt0

    I can envision the Central terminal as the Amtrak and/or High Speed Rail hub and also a stop along and therefore a transfer point to a regional Metro Rail system line linking downtown to the Buffalo Niagara Airport. Downtown I view more as a prime location for a Metro system hub where different metro lines converge and transfers occur on those lines. Convergence point of Downtown to Buffalo airport line, Downtown to Niagara Falls Airport and NF downtown, and the existing Main Street line….extended to UB Amherst and south along Outer Harbor. Downtown Station could be along the lines of the L’Enfant Plaza Metro or Metro Center Hubs in DC.

    • Gary Thamer

      Do all of what you said and fill the tower with the non profits they want to put on Delaware. This would allow for the further development of both sites.

      • NorthBuf

        The ECIDA should not be in the property leasing business.

    • Wise Profit

      “Downtown Station could be along the lines of the L’Enfant Plaza Metro or Metro Center Hubs in DC.”
      It COULD be along those lines if Buffalo were somehow the 6th largest metropolitan area in the country, which its not, or if it was the most affluent metropolitan area in the country, which it is not. Or maybe if our 1,000,000 populace or so metro area grew 500% to be close in size to the Washington’s then yeah I suppose it could be along those lines.

      • Flyguy2pt0

        In no way was I saying Buffalo has the DC economics or size. The point being made had to do with the role of a downtown hub for metro rail not unlike metro hubs elsewhere where multiple lines converge and transfers occur. There is no reason why Buffalo Niagara couldn’t have 2 or 3 lines, that, due to smaller market would generally be less lengthy than the DC’s of the world. Whats wrong with a more compact system? That being said the same is true, metro lines can converge at hub stations. My point was Downtown can serve a rail hub purpose and so could the central terminal.

        • disqus_HUrYZCgsIp

          NFTA should also locate their offices and rail maintenance yard to the CT to save costs. A new greyhound bus station, Amtrak station, metro transit, bus and cabs will all make the central terminal a Multimodal Transit Center linking all of Buffalo like what was originally proposed for the closed Aud site. The Central Terminal spot is huge and can handle several modes of transportation with room to spare.

  • mcalash

    I would think the future of the Depew station needs to be part of this discussion…is there any sense having two stations a few miles from each other??? One grand station serving the area may be the way to go!

    • Joe Dotterweich

      Well I think obviously the central terminal would replace the depew station

  • stitch

    why would we spend the money to build a new train station downtown that only serves 6 Amtrak trains a day, a new train station only makes sense when it can be used as a commuter station, that could tie into the metro rail and service the north and south suburbs, a tie in to both the NF and Buffalo airport would also be ideal

    • LongGoneeee

      Well to start, your ‘plan’ goes way beyond just a train station and includes a massive expansion of the Metro rail. An expansion that there is no money for as the funds would need to mostly come in Federal dollars and there is a list of projects ranking higher.

      From there, you’re talking about building a line to connect the 57th busiest airport in the US to downtown and a city that does not need it.

      The reason you build the new station downtown is doing so provides the best opportunity for people to come to Buffalo to spend money. That’s why.

      • stitch

        i agree, but right now there is no way other than a taxi or a rent a car for people that fly in to Buffalo to get to Buffalo, and no appreciable train service for people from the suburbs or southern Ontario to get to Buffalo either. But why can’t this new station serve the entire western new york area commuters as well.

        • No_Illusions

          Uhhh, there is an Express Bus ran by the NFTA. Airport to Downtown in less than 30 minutes.

          • stitch

            there is also a train spur across Genesee that could also run downtown to a new station

      • CasperJB

        I don’t think I’ve ever heard someone from the suburbs say they would rather drive their car to the East side ghetto and ride a train where they are going instead of flying or simply driving themselves.

      • Randy503

        You obviously refuse to note one critical issue: NFTA has to move the maintenance yards that are currently located at the old DL&W terminal. That terminal is now outdated for the yards, and should be used as a market of sorts for Canalside.

        So where are the going to move the yards? The Central Terminal is actually the cheapest and best place. Why? Because NFTA already owns the ROW all the way from DL&W to the CT, and there is lots of space for the yards. In addition, it is far enough away to never have to worry about moving them again, yet still close in.

        If you build those maintenance yards at the CT, then you MUST extend the metro line to the CT to get the cars to roll over there.

        IF you do that, you might as well put a station at Larkinville, because the metro will go right through it. And you might as well make CT a station because it is already there.

        So you are actually incorrect — once the NFTA moves the yards to the CT, the cost of expanding the metro is already paid for. You just have to build one station, and you have now extended the passenger service all the way to the CT.

        If you don’t want to extend the metro the airport, you don’t have to. But again, the NFTA already owns the ROI from CT to the airport, so the greatest cost of building a metro line is removed. For the short distance it is from CT to the airport, you might as well extend it, so that the airport is now connected to downtown. For one extra mile, you can connect ECC North to downtown, serving all those students as well. But no if you really are against it, don’t do it.

        But to move the yards to CT and NOT have passenger metro service as well is just ridiculous.

    • Randy503

      Here’s why:
      1. The NFTA has maintenance yards at the old DL&W terminal near Canalside that are now old and new upgrading. Furthermore, we want to use the terminal for a market. Therefore the yards must be moved. Where to? The most logical place is the CT where there is plenty of space for the yards.
      2. In order to get the metro cars to the CT, an extension of the metro system will have to be built all the way to the CT. Fortunately, NFTA already owns the right of way to the CT and to the Airport. Since a huge portion of building any mass transit is obtaining the right of way from private owners, this can be done quite cheaply. Additionally, the track is all at grade (no tunnels or bridges needed). So again, building out the metro track to the CT can be fairly cheap and easy.
      3. This track will go right through Larkinville. So if a metro track is already going through this part of town, why not create a station there?
      4. Since the metro yards will be a the CT, you might as will put a station there too, since you don’t even have to build a station — it’s already there!
      5. Since the metro will now end at the CT, you might as well close down the inadequate Depew Station, and move Amtrak to the CT. This way, passengers can actually get to the Amtrak station by metro all the way from UB’s South station. Everyone gets service.
      6. Because now anyone can access the CT from any metro station, there is no need for an Exchange St station. So we might as well consolidate all Amtrak service from two inadequate station to the CT, which can serve everyone.
      7. If you build the metro all the way to the CT, you might as well continue it for just a few more miles to the airport. Again, the NFTA already has the right of way to there. So now, you connect the airport to the Amtrak station and downtown, providing intermodal service for the region.
      8. If you want to get fancy, extend the metro just one more mile and connect ECC’s North campus and now students can easily get there from any point downtown, and you also have a link to ECC downtown.

      So you see, oncet $ you move the yards to the CT, it triggers a whole cascade of events that make perfect sense. The cost to do all this is actually quite minimal. On the other hand, to build an actual underground train station at Canalside would cost at least $50 Million or more, and services only 20,000 passengers annually. I agree that makes no sense at all. Better to spend the $50 M to rehab the CT and use that for all our passenger service.

      • No_Illusions

        Well, there will likely need to be a few bridges/tunnels for the major roads. But that only adds so much to the costs.

        Also a park and ride at ECC North would be great for relieving traffic along Main Street in Williamsville.

        Lots of random business parks over there too.

        • Randy503

          You are right! I didn’t think that the metro could be a commuter train for the suburbs as well.

  • Sandra Wilkins

    I would love to see the Central Terminal as our main hub again! But please – can we leave the joke of a station on Exchange street or have some small station downtown? I love walking down the street with my suitcase and hopping on a train to NYC! Of course, I hate when it is cold and raining and the ridiculous little station isn’t even open! I will trust the powers that be to come up with the perfect solution and hope they have my selfish requests on their mind (oh boy…).

    • Randy503

      The most cost effective solution is to have a metro station at Canalside. This way, people can jump on the metro with their suitcase anywhere along the metro line, and that will whisk them away to the CT. From there, you alight into an elegantly restored Central Terminal. As you wait for your train, you can relax with a cup of coffee and imagine you are Ingrid Bergman in some old black and white film. As the announcement for your train comes, you merely walk to your train and board, reminding yourself that you avoided all that security at the airport.

    • OldFirstWard

      I love that little station, I do hope they modernize it somewhat, but modestly. Passenger train activity has a long history of use on Exchange St. The little station does have a romantic picturesque quality to it. I’ll say this, the station has a bit of idyllic pleasure that envelops you as you stand on that platform looking down the track waiting for the arriving outbound train to arrive. At the last moment the rumble of the engine can faintly be heard in the dark tunnel by Washington St. and suddenly the lone light of the engine begins to appear as the loud whistle is sounded and the hulking mass of rail machinery pulls into the station. It is a somewhat intimidating sight to behold as you stand on the platform.

      • Josh Robinson

        Are you honestly suggesting that the Amshack under the 190, in a dark unlit part of the city with only the sounds of a highway for company, has a “romantic picturesque quality” that fills you with “idyllic pleasure”?

        If that’s the case, I can’t imagine how it would feel to step off a train into a newly redeveloped Art Deco masterpiece.

        • OldFirstWard

          To the average pedestrian it is probably a meaningless experience. But to the person with the eye for history and preservation there is lots to see and study. Looking north, you have one of the best views of the downtown skyline.

          Actually I once caught a train to Chicago from the Central Terminal just prior to its closing.

  • eagercolin

    People who describe a crappy train station as a disgrace could benefit from a bit of perspective.

    • Randy503

      Can you enlighten us as to what perspective you suggest?

      • eagercolin

        Any.

        • Randy503

          That helps.

  • Joe Dotterweich

    Getting rid of both existing stations and replacing them with the central terminal and canalside would be absolutely amazing

  • disqus_HUrYZCgsIp

    The Central Terminal is the only logical choice. It can handle all trains, has room for offices, housing, stores and parking in one location. It will be a catalyst for revitalizing this part of the east side; an interested developer in tow is a bonus. In time a metro line linking downtown, the Galleria, Central Terminal and the airport (maybe a new stadium) will accommodate thousands in a one economic line extension.

    • LongGoneeee

      No. It’s not.

      • Josh Robinson

        What a compelling rebuttal.

    • CasperJB

      In time? Connecting places people actually want to go to (hotels, airport, venues, offices, etc.) would have to be a concrete part of the plan. Why would anyone take a train to Buffalo just to get in a car when they get here?

      • Randy503

        Yes, the NFTA already owns the right of way from the old DL&W terminal downtown all the way through Larkinville, the CT and on to the airport. Morever, that track is all at grade. Therefore, at very little cost and quite easily, NFTA can build out the metro all the way to the airport, thereby connecting all the stations from UB to downtown to Canalside to the Arena and the baseball stadium to Larkinville to the airport. Those are exactly that the places people want to go. For an extra mile, you could even connect ECC’s North campus.

        And by connecting the airport to the Amtrak station by metro, that gives any airline passengers who might be stranded due to weather or conditions the option to hop on to the metro to CT and take the next train out.

  • Wise Profit

    Can someone keep a tally of how many countless millions of dollars our area politicians have thrown in the toilet to complete studies that yield the same answers that come from ordinary citizens on a daily basis?

    • wcperspective

      Take a look at the spending at ECHDC. The consultants, lawyers, engineers, and architects are soaking it up.

      • Rational Thought

        Well that’s what happens when obstructionist are given too much say.

    • Louis Tully

      Agree on the endless and costly studies. However I recalled reading that a study would be required here because Federal funds are in the mix. Perhaps?

    • buffalogirl2012

      My favorite example …
      Poloncarz: we need to spend $75,000 on a study to determine the environmental affects of plastic bags.

  • Louis Tully

    All it took was a collapsed ceiling. Thank God for that rain.

  • No_Illusions

    Central Terminal makes sense ONLY IF it also comes with a metrorail expansion to the airport.

    Otherwise keep it downtown where its most convenient to travelers.

    • greenca

      There’s no real reason why a train station needs to be connected to an airport. People aren’t flying into Buffalo to hop on a train to somewhere else, nor are people going to be taking a train to Buffalo to get to the airport (except for the Canadians who fly out of BUF).

      • Flyguy2pt0

        Well they certainly aren’t now but perhaps they very much would if the option existed. Simply, “they aren’t” because they cant, the option isn’t physically there. I absolutely believe there would be value added in airport lines. I agree with @No_Illusions2:disqus above. Additionally, how do international tourists get to the Falls? Its not always about locals and Canadians trying to get out of town. How can we position ourselves to be the gateway in to Niagara Falls and expand that tourist interest to the Buffalo-Niagara Region as a whole? For the outbound crowd how do Canadians get to the Buffalo Niagara Airport? That’s a large market for the airport. Always drive in? I would love to see a survey conducted of Canadian customers at BNIA and what they might feel about a rail option to destination. Seems a logical pitch to me to promote inbound tourist flights into BFLO, Niagara Falls and then travel to destinations like Niagara Falls as many overseas are used to…via rail. Additionally, imagine getting an NFL stadium in line and bringing in those Amtrak fan trains from downstate, hop on metro system right to the stadium. No drinking and driving, no need to park at the stadium, etc. Same can be said for major concerts, festivals, etc. Canalfest can be a metro ride away, National Wing Fest, etc.
        The DC metro just invested mega bucks to run a new silver line out to Washington Dulles Airport. Reagan was already in line. It just makes travel and business opportunities easier and that’s great news for commerce, tourism and hospitality industry as far as I am concerned.

        • LongGoneeee

          The idea that people would take a train to the Central Terminal to then connect to the tiny airport is a reach.
          The idea that people would take a train to downtown Buffalo for a hockey game or eventually a football game is real. Add in Canal Side and a casino….

          A downtown station does not have any other needs other than the station. If built it delivers.

          A station at the CT needs countless other things, some not even possible or probable, to happen for it to deliver.

          The choice is simple honestly.

          • No_Illusions

            Eh, plenty of people from Canada, Rochester and Syracuse fly out of BUF.

            Train can be cheaper than long term parking.

            But I degress, this is more for local to have better ways to get to the airport regardless of the train station. The train station in question just happens to be on the way there.

          • LongGoneeee

            Time. You need to account for time.

          • No_Illusions

            Sure, but many cities have already figured this out. Buffalo does not need to reinvent the wheel

          • LongGoneeee

            What cities. ‘Many’ means little. Are you talking about major cities, with major and true international airports and massive central business districts?

          • Randy503

            NO, the idea is that people would take the metro all the way from downtown to the airport. That is no stretch at all, and many airports are in fact connected via metro lines to their downtowns in many larger cities in the US. The metro would go through the CT, but there is no need to get off at the CT and then get back on just to get to the airport.

            So people could board the metro at the airport and take the train downtown to see a hockey game can be done.

          • LongGoneeee

            Again, which cities are connected? You’re talking about hundreds of millions to connect a low density CBD to a low volume airport. Just because you can take a train from Manhattan to JFK does not mean Buffalo should do the same.

          • Josh Robinson

            The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport was recently connected to downtown Minneapolis via above ground lightrail. Minneapolis is quite a bit bigger than Buffalo with a population over 400,000, but we’re not talking about DC or NYC here. Small to medium sized cities can do it too.

          • Johnny99

            Portland OR

          • Randy503

            Cleveland, Washington DC (to all three airports), Atlanta, San Fransisco, Chicago (to both airports), Toronto, Boston, Baltimore….

          • Michael Jarosz

            Newark NJ

          • Randy503

            Then don’t. Just build the metro from downtown to Central Terminal. Still very cost effective, and the maintainance yards have to be moved somewhere. no matter what, there is a cost in doing that.

          • Michael Jarosz

            Actually, you can’t take a train from Manhattan to JFK. The one seat ride is a long sought after goal that has eluded everyone for decades. To get to JFK today means taking a subway or the Long Island Railroad to Jamaica, Queens then transferring to the Airport Monorail. It’s a two seat ride, and the subway route is a long, long ride with many stops. It does have the advantage of connecting to the entire subway network, so if you live anywhere near the subway, you can get to Jamaica. The LIRR option is much faster but it costs more and only runs a single line from Penn Station to Jamaica. Most people would have to get to Penn Station first, making it a three seat ride.

          • Andrew Fuchs

            Rapid transit airport connectors usually end up with disappointing ridership, compared to what could have been built instead [1]. Why not put the Amtrak station at the airport in the first place?

            [1] https://pedestrianobservations.wordpress.com/2014/05/28/airport-connectors/

      • No_Illusions

        Why just build a lightrail line from downtown to the Central Terminal when we can go the full 9 miles to the airport?

        Way cheaper than long term parking or getting a cab. Way more intuitive for visitors.

        • Chris Ostrander

          This makes the most sense to me. I don’t disagree with @greenca:disqus’s point that travelers wouldn’t be taking a train to the terminal and then transferring to the metro rail. But if the Amtrak station is at the Terminal, connecting to downtown via light rail is an obvious choice. Given the right of ways, continuing the line past the Terminal and through to the airport is cost effective when you’re looking big picture

      • Sabres00

        This makes no sense. The number one complaint of clients that come to Buffalo is the lack of transportation options from the airport, almost all of them would love to have a reliable train from the airport to downtown where the office is. Getting a cab from downtown to the airport is an entirely different mess.

        • greenca

          I’m not sure why getting a cab at the airport is a mess. How many people are flying into the airport and going (only to) downtown daily? What numbers are we talking about, maybe a 100 or so a day? Hardly enough to justify the cost of a rail line.

          • Johnny99

            It doesn’t have to exist solely as an airport line. It would also be a park and ride for the eastern suburbs and all the guests staying at airport hotels. Also providing stops on the east side and Larkinville which could potentially carry workers and partygoers. Park and eat at Hydraulic Hearth and ride Metrorail to concerts and games

        • LongGoneeee

          The solution is to allow Uber. It solves this issue and does not cost a penny to the taxpayer.

  • CasperJB

    Why would anyone take a train to Buffalo just to have to get in a car when they get here? Central Terminal is too far from the booming downtown, hotels, attractions, venues, etc…that location is simply too remote. If Amtrak goes there, it needs to be connected to the NFTA Metro or it is doomed to fail.

    • Randy503

      140,000 passengers use the Exchange St station and Depew St annually. That figures been rising over the past decade. And that is without any metro connection at all.

      And yes, the point is to connect metro to the CT. NFTA already owns the right of way from the old DL&W terminal to the airport, through Larkinville and the CT. Moreover, all that track is at grade, making an extension to the airport cheap and easy to build, comparatiely speaking. So for a small price, we can finally connect the airport to the Amtrak station to downtown.

    • disqus_HUrYZCgsIp

      People fly to Buffalo all the time and then take a cab downtown, what’s the difference?

      • CasperJB

        Flights cost the same as Amtrak and take 1/4 the time…there is a significant difference. I’m all for high-speed rail over air, but Amtrak is not it. I just don’t see why anyone would fly to Buffalo, get their bags, take a train to the Central Terminal, transfer to another train, take that downtown, transfer to the NFTA, and take that to their hotel when they could just take a cab from the airport and get dropped off at their hotel door in 20 minutes.

        • No_Illusions

          Great, but a lot of people take the train. Near the holidays you have to book in advanced because all the trains are full.

          Lots of kids at UB and Buffalo State are from outside of WNY.

          Can’t take a flight to Rochester, Syracuse or Albany.

          You can fly from NYC, but many choose the train. In part because you can get off at Exchange Street and zip up the Metrorail line to UB North. A lot of these kids don’t drive.

          The question you should be asking if you’re concerned about cost is why we’re running 2 stations when we could consolidate them and possibly even save money.

          • Rational Thought

            “Great, but an insignificant minority take the train.”

            Fixed that for you.

        • Randy503

          But they wouldn’t have to. People would fly in to the Buffalo airport, then take the metro directly to downtown. The fact that the metro passes through the CT in no way obligates them to transfer to another train.

          And there are now numerous hotels within walking distance of all the metro train stops. What’s the problem?

          • No_Illusions

            Who is talking about transferring to another train. The point is that the more worthy stops along the existing ROW, the more likely a light rail line can be justified.

          • Randy503

            I agree. CasperJB said that assumed that an airline passegner would have to go the the CT and then change trains there. He, of course, is wrong.

  • townline

    What a ridiculous opinion piece. There are so many factors why we should be considering a number of options, including maintaining a downtown and a mainline station. And we currently have two downtown stations – this is making an immediate assumption that status quo is not going to be the case.

    Lets forget intelligent, fact-based discussion and just throw shit at the wall.

  • breckenridge

    I’d love to see the Central Terminal reused as a train station. It really would have to be connected to downtown with a metro rail extension to get the most out of it.

  • Buffalo Resurrection

    “allocating $1 million to study potential …” I suggest allocating $1 million to continue efforts to restore the Central Terminal and not create more paperwork that no one will care to read….

  • Bruce Baker

    It would be silly not too.

  • Mr. B

    If/when CT is made the new Amtrak station, it needs to be made TRULY multi-modal:

    – Amtrak
    – Metro rail extension stop along the way to Galleria/airport
    – all NFTA buses with routes that go thru the vicinity should stop at CT, as a transfer point
    – secure covered parking

    .

    • Randy503

      Don’t forget the bike lanes!

      • Josh Robinson

        Already bike lanes on Fillmore and parts of Broadway 🙂

  • If they’re going to do this, they still need to get in touch with the Stinson man so they do it the right way.

  • Rational Thought

    This is stupid. The eye sore central terminal should be demolished. It’s a waste of money to spend any money on train stations when nobody takes trains. Passenger rail is dead and never coming back when we have airplanes.

    • East Auroran

      The Exchange Street/Depew stations served more than 140,000 passengers last year. That’s hardly nobody.

      • Rational Thought

        And the airport served more than 4,700,000 passengers last year. 140,000 is nothing and not worth spending nearly $10 per passenger to study.

        • No_Illusions

          So restore the Train Station and build light rail to the airport serving everyone?

          • Rational Thought

            They’re not enough people going from the airport to downtown to justify the incredible waste of money that extending the metro would be then when cabs and buses already fulfill that role far better.

        • East Auroran

          Actually, it’s $7 per passenger, not nearly $10. And if the project is going to cost $25 million +, I’d just as soon spend the money necessary to get it right the first time, so it works for the next 50 years.

          • Rational Thought

            “Actually, it’s $7 per passenger, not nearly $10.”

            Nearly, Definition

            “Almost but not quite”

            So $10 is correctly NEARLY $7. If you had reading comprehension skills you might possess the mental capacity to understand that.

    • Randy503

      Maybe you should be demolished instead.

    • Josh Robinson

      Yes, let’s demolish the last Art Deco rail masterpiece we have left. You shouldn’t advocate for destruction just because you lack vision. Shea’s was an eyesore at one point too.

      • Rational Thought

        Shea’s still is an eye sore. It would be better served was a parking lot.

  • OldFirstWard

    Lucky we have Brian Higgins representing the interests of Buffalo and not Chris Collins.
    The Central Terminal makes sense because it helps to begin restoration of the complex with government money. To be honest, I don’t care how they do it, if this is what leads to the full restoration of the complex, I’m all for it. It is truly a blessing getting this project on the front page. A restoration and adaptive reuse will make the place an added tourist attraction to a city with top shelf architecture as it is.
    All this back slapping and glad handing is just political maneuvering and standard procedure, this is a done deal. Pay close attention as things begin to unfold. Don’t underestimate this, it will be a major victory for preservation and the especially for the advocates and many volunteers of the Central Terminal.

