Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Swan Street Diner

1 Comment

swan-street-diner-buffalo-ny-1swan-street-diner-buffalo-ny-winLarkinville will be home to a new diner sometime around the fall of 2017. I’m not talking about the Airstream that was once home to Square 1 Sandwiches and is now being used by Bread + Coffee, I’m talking about one that was recently purchased by Larkin Development Group (LDG). The story goes, that Howard Zemsky, managing partner of LDG, was on the road on business when he came across the 1930s Sterling Streamliner diner.

Since coming across the broken down piece of ephemera, the diner has since been transported to Buffalo, where work is underway to restore it to a fully operational diner. Once open, Swan Street Diner will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The eatery will be located on 700 Swan Street near the Hydraulic Hearth.

“The exterior enamel panels are all being remade as well as the counter being rebuilt,” said Leslie Zemsky, Larkinville’s Director of Fun. “We have had a delay on site construction, and we have to rework the kitchen addition. It’s still moving ahead but with the winter, will have some delay. We will know more in the next couple of weeks.”

Amanda Amico of Amy’s Truck sits with Leslie (on right).
Amanda Amico of Amy’s Truck (left) sits with Leslie Zemsky

Once open, the dining operation will be headed up by Amanda Amico of Amy’s Truck fame. This is great news for the old school diner lovers – the food will part traditional diner fare, with some awesome culinary twists thrown in for good measure.

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Pat Brubaker

    Thank you for the awesome article-I was born and raised in Newark, NY and ate this Diner many times-I have lived here in Buffalo for over 40 years-I keep going downtown to check on the progress off the Diner and now that the fence is removed I was able to peek in the windows the other night and it is awesome. I have friends from Newark who would love to come for the grand opening so we could share our memories