Larkinville will be home to a new diner sometime around the fall of 2017. I’m not talking about the Airstream that was once home to Square 1 Sandwiches and is now being used by Bread + Coffee, I’m talking about one that was recently purchased by Larkin Development Group (LDG). The story goes, that Howard Zemsky, managing partner of LDG, was on the road on business when he came across the 1930s Sterling Streamliner diner.
Since coming across the broken down piece of ephemera, the diner has since been transported to Buffalo, where work is underway to restore it to a fully operational diner. Once open, Swan Street Diner will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The eatery will be located on 700 Swan Street near the Hydraulic Hearth.
“The exterior enamel panels are all being remade as well as the counter being rebuilt,” said Leslie Zemsky, Larkinville’s Director of Fun. “We have had a delay on site construction, and we have to rework the kitchen addition. It’s still moving ahead but with the winter, will have some delay. We will know more in the next couple of weeks.”
Once open, the dining operation will be headed up by Amanda Amico of Amy’s Truck fame. This is great news for the old school diner lovers – the food will part traditional diner fare, with some awesome culinary twists thrown in for good measure.