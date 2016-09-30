Bring Back the Buffalo Central Terminal to Meet Critical Infrastructure Need in WNY

The push is on. Not only is the community starting to rally behind efforts to restore the Buffalo Central Terminal to an operational rail station, key politicians are also circling the project. Now Senator Schumer is calling for a rail summit to be held, which would examine the most appropriate site and development for a rail transportation hub in Buffalo. The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC) is looking at this news as an excellent sign that the future of rail in in Buffalo is looking a lot brighter. The CTRC is calling for the Central Terminal to be restored to its original use, especially now that it has attracted a potential developer who could turn the complex into a significant mixed use destination.

“Thanks to recent restoration efforts and a thriving event schedule, interest in the Central Terminal has never been higher,” said Jim Hycner, chair of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation. “Our goal is to bring people in to experience the iconic Central Terminal, while working with our Designated Developer, Stinson Developments, on a long-term solution for the building. We think reviving the Terminal as Buffalo’s train hub is an excellent idea.”

Talks are revolving around the possibility to connect downtown and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport by rail, while also looking at The Beltway as an even bigger and broader picture.

“Stinson Developments is in the midst of an extensive process to determine the feasibility of restoring the Central Terminal as well as bringing back to life the adjacent site at 59 Memorial Drive,” said Harry Stinson, President of Stinson Developments. “We understand the important role rail service has played and continues to play for Western New York and its future potential as well. We would appreciate the consideration of the people of Western New York that the Central Terminal once again becomes the gateway to our community. We would like to thank Senator Schumer for initiating this important conversation on infrastructure in Western New York.”