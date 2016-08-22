Development Watch: Parkview Apartments

The former School 59 building, located at the corner of Best and Fillmore, is now fully underway towards redevelopment. Once complete, the Parkview Apartments will feature 26 units, many of which will overlook Martin Luther King Park.
This four-storey beauty is a significant boost for the neighborhood and is already triggering smaller nearby developments around the park.
Information on these affordable living units can be found here.
Parkview Apartments is located at 769 Best Street, close to the entranceway of Route 33. The building is also close to the Buffalo Museum of Science and tons of park amenities, including tennis and basketball courts, and the Parade Splash Pad/Skating Rink.
The project is being funded by the City of Buffalo with financing through the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Home Investment Partnership Acts Program.
The development project is being handled by SA+A Development out of Miami, Silvestri is the architect, and Preservation Studios is handling all of the tax credit applications.