Jumbo LED Screen Proposed for RiverWorks

There’s no disputing that the RiverWorks complex has brought a new energy to the Buffalo River but a new proposal has some asking, “How much is too much?” RiverWorks owner Doug Swift is seeking Planning Board approval to install a 60’ x 90’ LED screen on the east tower of the GLF Elevator. The screen will show events, advertisements, and other messages.

The Old 1st Ward Community Association has not taken an official position on the proposal yet but is collecting feedback from residents that it will present to the Planning Board at its meeting next Wednesday.

A landmark sign on the Long Island City waterfront, left.  LED display in Kansas City, right.

 

