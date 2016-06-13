Lost in Time: Buffalo China

A series of incredible images have shown up on SLiMG, an image hosting service (a pared down flickr to store pics). The photos are from the now defunct Buffalo China company, which at one point was a major manufacturing facility located just off Seneca Street at 75 Hayes Place. When Buffalo China stopped operating in Buffalo in 2004, the facility continued on as Niagara Ceramics. Niagara Ceramics officially shuttered its doors in 2013. The closing of the facility was apparently done suddenly, because the images show an enormous amount of product that remains at the site.
Buffalo Pottery began as an arm of the Larkin Soap Company, before gaining enough momentum to stand alone. Buffalo Pottery still exists as a division of Oneida Ltd.
Not only is there an impressive amount of what looks to be unfinished and finished stock within the building, the structure itself is also very impressive and would lend itself quite well to adaptive reuse with the ‘go ahead’ from an environmental review.
The building is located right off the Niagara Thruway and is a straight shot to Downtown Buffalo.
To check out the rest of the fascinating images, click here.