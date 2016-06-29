Higgins looks to promote connectivity between Toronto and WNY

Considering that there is so much automobile traffic in Toronto, arranging for a trip back and forth (from Buffalo) can be more of a headache than anything else. These days, there’s even a bottleneck at Hamilton, Ontario. Therefore, the only sound, safe, reliable and timely way to get to Toronto is the GO Transit, although the closest place to catch a train (from Buffalo) is via Bridge Street in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Currently, much of the GO Transit (train) operation between Toronto and Niagara Falls is outdated and lacking. Incredibly, service for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area carries 65 million passengers a year. With those statistics in mind, Ontario’s Transportation Minister recently announced that a plan is underway to enhance GO Transit service between Niagara Falls, Ontario and Toronto. The new train service would include 60 km of new track, new stations and the improvement of existing stations. While work won’t begin until 2021, with completion expected in 2023, this news bodes well for enhanced connectivity between WNY and Toronto.

This news on enhanced connectivity between WNY and Toronto has prompted Congressman Brian Higgins to determine ways for NYS to capitalize on an increase of tourism coming from Toronto.

In a letter sent by Congressman Higgins to parties overseeing bridge operations, Higgins calls for the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency to begin work now to establish pedestrian access at the Whirlpool Bridge between Niagara Falls, New York and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

According to Higgins, the GO Train stop is “just a three-minute walk to the Whirlpool Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada – the Whirlpool Bridge currently does not allow for pedestrian crossings.”

After walking across the Whirlpool Bridge, tourists could then catch the new Discover Niagara Shuttle (see below). The shuttle would deliver the tourists to 14 top destinations in New York’s Greater Niagara Falls region.

The more connectivity between Toronto and WNY the better. These talks and inter-connectivity advancements can only bode well for Buffalo. The easier it is for Torontonians to make their way into NYS, the more opportunities they will have to make their way to Buffalo. Conversely, these types of advancements will also make it easier for Buffalonians to visit Hamilton and Toronto. Maybe we should be talking about better connectivity between Buffalo and Niagara Falls (shuttles/trains) so that this city is able reap the rewards from the plans that are underway and being formulated?