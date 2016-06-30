Ciminelli Chosen to Redevelop Children’s Site

A development team headed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has been chosen to redevelop the Children’s Hospital site in the Elmwood Village. The property includes seven interconnected buildings between Bryant Street and Hodge Avenue. Also included are several properties on West Utica Street. The total development site is 7.89 acres.

Ciminelli beat out competing proposals from Ellicott Development Co., Sinatra & Company Real Estate, and Uniland Development Co. Their proposal is a collaboration with LP Ciminelli, Cannon Design, Charles Gordon Architecture, Allpro Parking, The Martin Group, Barbara A. Campagna Architecture and Planning along with input from Resource Art, Delaware Soccer Club, Tapestry Charter School, EduKids, INNVest Lodging Services, Spark Buffalo and the Albright Knox Art Gallery.

The $122 million “Queenslight” project will include a mix of residential, hotel, retail, educational, and recreational space in a mix of redeveloped and new buildings. Key features include:

Corner of Elmwood and Hodge, apartments and town homes

Bryant: Preservation of Annex and townhouses in Variety Tower

Retail along Elmwood and Bryant

InnVest boutique hotel on Bryant

Alfiero Building to become Tapestry Charter School with green park connecting to Hodge

Parking on Hodge with three levels of underground parking and residences

Utica space will become indoor/outdoor sports/soccer park

Green space and public art



