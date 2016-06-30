Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Ciminelli Chosen to Redevelop Children’s Site

3 Comments

A development team headed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has been chosen to redevelop the Children’s Hospital site in the Elmwood Village. The property includes seven interconnected buildings between Bryant Street and Hodge Avenue. Also included are several properties on West Utica Street. The total development site is 7.89 acres.

Ciminelli beat out competing proposals from Ellicott Development Co., Sinatra & Company Real Estate, and Uniland Development Co. Their proposal is a collaboration with LP Ciminelli, Cannon Design, Charles Gordon Architecture, Allpro Parking, The Martin Group, Barbara A. Campagna Architecture and Planning along with input from Resource Art, Delaware Soccer Club, Tapestry Charter School, EduKids, INNVest Lodging Services, Spark Buffalo and the Albright Knox Art Gallery.

The $122 million “Queenslight” project will include a mix of residential, hotel, retail, educational, and recreational space in a mix of redeveloped and new buildings. Key features include:

  • Corner of Elmwood and Hodge, apartments and town homes
  • Bryant: Preservation of Annex and townhouses in Variety Tower
  • Retail along Elmwood and Bryant
  • InnVest boutique hotel on Bryant
  • Alfiero Building to become Tapestry Charter School with green park connecting to Hodge
  • Parking on Hodge with three levels of underground parking and residences
  • Utica space will become indoor/outdoor sports/soccer park
  • Green space and public art

  • Ulama Binsaden

    Very ugly design

  • Sue2525

    So good to see this! Looks great!

  • SpongebobOnYoShirt-Lookin Boy

    Complete and utter waste of space and potential putting a damn soccer field there. I guarantee if that was made into retail space, mixed use building, or hell even more residential space then it would actually be used much more and increase the density of the city. A soccer field in the city of buffalo… won’t even be used when it’s snowing or freezing outside! Ugh its little decisions like this that always leave buffalo a city with so much to be desired.