Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

On the Market: 521 Main Street

1 Comment

Do you have a hatred of faux windows and dryvit and want to join in the revival of the 500 block of Main Street? If yes, then give Saperston Real Estate a call as 521 Main Street is on the market with a $460,000 asking price. It is one of the few buildings on the 500 block that has not been renovated in recent years.

From the listing description:
• 6,240 sq.ft.
• Four floors and basement
• 10 car parking in rear on Washington
• An outside elevator could be easily built
• Ideal for office, retail, condos or apartments
• Built in 1900

Get Connected: Howard T. Saperston, Jr. 716.847.1100 ext. 1

mainstreet

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5837 posts