On the Market: 521 Main Street

Do you have a hatred of faux windows and dryvit and want to join in the revival of the 500 block of Main Street? If yes, then give Saperston Real Estate a call as 521 Main Street is on the market with a $460,000 asking price. It is one of the few buildings on the 500 block that has not been renovated in recent years.
From the listing description:
• 6,240 sq.ft.
• Four floors and basement
• 10 car parking in rear on Washington
• An outside elevator could be easily built
• Ideal for office, retail, condos or apartments
• Built in 1900
Get Connected: Howard T. Saperston, Jr. 716.847.1100 ext. 1