SkipTheDishes arrives in Buffalo

2 Comments

An international food delivery business has made its way to Buffalo. SkipTheDishes states that Buffalo is the fourth city in the US to be incorporated into its network, and the first in NY State. SkipTheDishes also claims to be the fastest growing food delivery service in North America, and the largest in Buffalo. The service already offers delivery from over 70 restaurants in the area, including the Allen Street Poutine Company and Anderson’s Frozen Custard. 

Not only does SkipTheDishes team up with local restaurants, it also seeks to connect with local food couriers. Customer orders are trackable through real time GPS technology, ensuring timely and fresh deliveries. 

“We’re excited to offer Buffalonians more food delivery options than ever before,” said Joshua Simair, CEO of SkipTheDishes. “SkipTheDishes is all about people gaining more time in their day and now hungry customers can have a great local meal delivered to their home or office, anywhere in Buffalo.”

Buffalo joins Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, along with 11 cities in Canada, as beneficiaries of this new food delivery service.

Buffalo is the perfect city to mark our expansion into New York State.

“Buffalo is the perfect city to mark our expansion into New York State,” said Simair. “The city has a large and diverse selection of restaurants that will now be able to offer delivery for the first time.”

It appears that this city is no longer playing ‘five-year catch-up’, as it has in the past. For the first time in decades, companies are looking to Buffalo as a place to test their offerings. In recent years, the local restaurant scene has virtually exploded, with new eateries opening up on what appears to be a weekly basis. In the past, there were attempts to bring a service of this nature to Buffalo. It looks as if the times have changed, and so have the opportunities in the local culinary environment.

Delivery is currently available from 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM in Buffalo and surrounding suburbs including Tonawanda, Brighton, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Cleveland Hill, Lackawanna, and Eggertsville. SkipTheDishes plans to expand into other suburbs and offer lunch delivery in the summer. For a full list of local restaurants offering delivery in Buffalo, please visit: SkipTheDishes.com/Buffalo/Restaurants

  • Will Mansfield

    While a great concept, Skip the Dishes is very short on timely delivery. I’ve used them a number of times and at least half the time the food arrives STONE COLD. Tonight was the LAST time I will EVER use this service. They are simply totally unreliable, and give great local restaurnts a bad name.

  • azel

    Terrible company. Avoid them at all costs. When things go right, they’re fine. As soon as you have an issue, you are routed to India. After dealing with that and getting a Buffalo representative, I was told that there was nothing they could do about the billing error and I am out $10. Proceeding to perform a chargeback with my card company.