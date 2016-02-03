Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Birdhaus Collective Needs a Roof

171 Comments

The Birdhaus is back on our radar. I cringe to think about the outcome of this post, as I think back to the last time that we ever mentioned “The Bird House” on BRO. I’m not talking about this Birdhouse. I’m talking about a house on Bird Avenue that was once vacant and crime ridden before a group of young squatters moved in and took up residence. At the time that we wrote about this unusual collective of inhabitants, BRO commentors referred to them as “an environmentalist collective, squatters, anarchists, Freegans, hippies, freeloaders, sponges, lost souls…”

It was also around that time that the squatters took up permanent residence at the house, officially and legally with the City, through rather unconventional means. 92 Bird was apparently heading towards being demolished, which would have cost taxpayers upwards of $20K, according to Richard Kern who spoke with the new title bearer Tim Robson. Robson and the rest of the residents had a long road to haul, as the 3314 sq.’ house was in deplorable condition. At the time, the new homeowners stated that they would incrementally fix up The Bird House, using their internal resources the best they could. The entire ordeal pitted BRO readers and much of the surrounding neighborhood against one another, as some people said, “Good for you, go get ’em!” while others said, “Get the $%#& out of Buffalo!”

A couple of days ago, a friend of mine who is tight with the members of “The Birdhaus Collective” (my how times have changed!) reached out to me to inform BRO readers that the inhabitants were in the process of raising money for a new roof. My friend referred to the place as a “center of punk/traveler kid culture“, which pretty much sums up what many of their early defenders always thought of them:

Center: A cooperative environment

Punk: Anarchists

Traveler: Freewheeling

Culture: Artists, musicians, Bohemians

After hearing about the plight of the residents, I decided to take a look at the crowd funding campaign that they had established. That was the first time that I had seen (let alone thought about) the old Bird House in quite some time. Along with a photo of the house (seen here), a message was presented that read:

The Birdhaus is many things to a lot of different people. To some of the hundred or so actual residents of the space over the last 10 years it has been everything from a homestead, a social space, a co-op, a wildly ambitious project, a dream house, a punk house, a sanctuary, a squat, an art space, a venue, a Victorian era mansion and so much more. But also to us and to the hundreds of guests that have come through town or stayed with us in their time of need it has been a roof over their head. Well folks, the Birdhaus is in need of a new roof.

After having this conversation with dozens of folks, going in and out of deliberations with housing court, trying to patch the roof incrementally and making it worse and planning to do the whole roof ourselves “next spring,” we’ve decided to crowdsource this project. I am going to get a competitive priced roof and NOT take the lowest bidder. Fixing the roof has been a burden weighing on the house and holding us down, literally, while not keeping us dry for too many years. Putting a new roof on this space is going to open up a mansion of possibilities and with the evolution our skill sets and growth of our network, explode the possibilities of this place.

Bird UP to the skies and blanket the houses with our dust, shingle the masses. Sheath the brittle frame of the puny inhabitants of a cold earth. broke hungry and wet anything helps!

-The Birdhaus Collective

Since I have not considered the cooperative efforts of The Birdhaus in some time, I feel that the only thing to do is to appeal to the community to help these chaps out. They have come to the realization that they can’t fix the roof themselves, although they have tried. It sounds as if there is an urgent repair matter at hand. So far they have raised $1870 of the $10K that they need for the roof (see GOFundMe). Despite any misgivings about the inhabitants, for whatever reason, it would be nice to see a new roof on this hundred year old house. Hopefully, a new roof would rekindle efforts to get the exterior of the house tackled as well!

7507337_1450935703.0587-1

  • Jayden Matt

    Post a gofundme and people will flock 🙂

  • Northbuff

    It needs a lot more than a roof. Maybe the inhabitants should collectively get jobs and pay to for the roof.

  • jim1234664

    I’ll get the popcorn

  • Mac McGuire

    There is one, and they certainly ain’t

  • 16thStreet

    Donated. I love these guys and what theyre all about.

  • WilliamRhea

    Northbuff  I can tell already that they are much better people than you could ever hope to be.  May you one day be homeless.

  • WilliamRhea Northbuff  May you one day be wealthy, beyond your wildest dreams.

  • OTOH

    WilliamRhea The internal conflict of your two sentence comment may be some kind of internet commenting record – and that’s no small accomplishment. Northbuff

  • Squatting 101 says, ‘when the roof leaks, find a new place’.

  • smills

    Maybe it’s time to call mom and dad…

  • solonggone

    While I am not a fan of squatters I do applaud the idea of putting up a go fund me page.    They are at least allowing people who support them to put up or shut up.  

    It does not look like their supporters are as active with their money as they are with there comments.  Go figure.

  • GangeLeadin

    This place should be condemned.  Another pos drughouse.

  • Paul Kinney

    16thStreet Could someone please elaborate on what the Birdhaus Collective is “all about?”  Thanks in advance!

  • 16thStreet

    Wow, 1 hour in and look at all the positive comments. 
    You guys are some terrible Humans.

  • GangeLeadin
  • Captain Picard

    I wouldn’t give these people the chewing gum from under my shoe. I know all about some of the deplorable things that have gone on in that house over the years, up to and including sexual assault, vagrancy, complete ignorance of and contempt for their neighbors, etc. What an enormous pair of BALLS this Robson guy has. 

    Come on, Newell give us a break. Talk about WELFARE. A bunch of able-bodied losers want the rest of us to buy them a roof so they can continue to be losers. Unbelievable.

  • 16thStreet  Interesting that those in support of the ‘haus’ are so quick to point out how terrible everyone else is.  Minimally supporting them, and enabling them to stay in a squalid environment might be the cruelest treatment of all.  But I’m not judging.

  • 16thStreet

    bfranklinn Do you know any of these folks? 
    What you might see as a “squalid environment” is just fine for some. I’ve been in dorm rooms in worse condition.

    Just because they might not look like you or share your exact values doesn’t mean they’re awful people and don’t deserve to be treated fairly. 

    Is it cold up there? Up there on your pedestal?

  • GangeLeadin grad94  Are there two?  This is 92 Bird.

  • grovercleveland

    16thStreet bfranklin you’ve been in dorm rooms without roofs?

  • buffloonitick

    donated.

  • grovercleveland

    What a ridiculous post.

  • grovercleveland

    GangeLeadin bfranklin grad94 where are the preservationists who call for other to be dragged into housing court screaming about this?

  • 16thStreet

    grovercleveland Well, this place does have a roof, if fact. It just needs replacing, like they tend to.

  • 16thStreet It’s a roof without much slope.  Four guys and a few ropes looped around the chimneys, and this is done in pretty short order.  If they need hammers, I’ll lend them.  But that begs the question, why?  

    Putting a roof on a place would seem to be heading down the slippery slope of responsibility, what’s next, showering?

  • 16thStreet

    grovercleveland Within 1 block of this house sits 9 boarded up and abandoned homes, two on Dewitt, getting ready to be demoed. Had these “squatters”not occupied and pieced this place back together, it most likely would have been knocked down or close to it. 
    There are bigger fish to fry. If/when this area starts looking like EV, then this discussion would be more appropriate.

  • GangeLeadin

    grovercleveland GangeLeadin bfranklin grad94 That’s not their job.  Code violations are enforced by the Commissioner of Permits and Inspection Services.

  • sabills

    This post has the potential to have the most Buffalo Rising-ist comment section of all time. Keep it rolling, people.

  • grovercleveland

    Paul Kinney 16thStreet yea, seriously.

  • Rand503

    Captain Picard You forget that they saved taxpayers $20,000.  That should count for something.

  • grovercleveland

    GangeLeadin grovercleveland bfranklin grad94 “thats not their job” commentators on this website have never let that stop them before.

  • GangeLeadin

    grovercleveland great

  • Rand503

    grovercleveland GangeLeadin bfranklin grad94 Right here!

    There is a big difference between slumlords who are sucking what they can out of a building, taking rent and not pouring any money into it.  These people are planning on downgrading the property.

    Then there are people like this, who have already saved taxpayers $20,000.  They are living there and none of their income (such as it is) is leaving the city to an out of state slumlord.  Instead, they are using what few dollars they have to keep the lights on, stablize. Even just planning on a new roof is a step in the RIGHT direction.  

    How can that possibly be controversial?  You would rather the building be torn down?

  • GangeLeadin

    Rand503 Is that a fair justification for allowing people to live in squalor?

  • jobe149

    This house has actually produced many skilled workers who are working full time jobs as painters, welders, carpenters, plumbers, roofers etc. Most of which got their start tinkering at the Bird haus. Just because the wanderer traveler folk stay there during the summers does not mean they are permanent residents.

  • SoboRed

    Because of its location, notorious past and present publicity, the sheer number to people ( famous or not so much) who either lived there or  went through there make this building Ipso Facto a historic building and all that goes with it. Bon chance mon amis.

  • 16thStreet grovercleveland  By taking over this house, they’ve basically set the property value of the neighborhood to be zero.  Why not be a bit more even handed in your compassion, and consider that those nine boarded up homes were once the life savings of a family.  

    Should I even ask what ‘bigger fish’ need to be fried?  I’m sensing a Sander’s sign out front, am I right?

  • GangeLeadin

    Rand503 yes because it’s not in safe condition

  • John Dickens

    jobe149 Maybe they can fix the house?

  • Rand503

    Northbuff
    Apparently, some people have this viewpoint that because they don’t have a job now, they never will, they have nothing to offer, they are a net drain on the community, etc.  

    Yet, they just saved the taxpayers $20,000.  Surely that counts for something.  They keep the lights on and other utilities, and that provides income for those utilities.  If the house were torn down, that is income that they will never get back.   that’s more than I can say for some companies that blackmail our community for tax breaks and subsidies to stay in town.  

    We could just kick them out, boot them from the city and then the house will be gone.  How is that a benefit to our city’s economy?  It’s a net negative.  The fact the people want to fix the roof is a good sign, no?  If you don’t ike that, then don’t contribute — no one is forcing you.  

    Part of living in a community is living with people we don’t like.  No one is forcing you to eat there or attend a party, or even invite them into your house, so I really do not understand the hostility.  As for young people getting a job, well, you only need to visit any mother’s basement in the suburbs and you will find deadbeats who do far more drugs than these guys.  But they white suburban kids, so they get a pass, is that it?

  • jobe149

    Rand503 grovercleveland GangeLeadin bfranklin grad94

    The roof issue has been a major road block in the way of repairing many other things. The attitude and goals of the collective have changed a lot in recent years and once this roof gets installed many other improvements will also begin.  It should also be mentioned that since writing the gofundme blurb the collective members will be providing all labor.

  • Wemmul

    Seems like the way to do it back in the day was to throw a show or two and take donations on top of door money. Maybe they’re already doing this, I don’t know. I doubt you could raise enough for a new roof through shows, though. And why not use a platform with a broader reach?
    I grew up in a very supportive punk scene in the Southern Tier. Everything related to that scene (space for shows, electricity, food, show flyers, etc.) was paid for out of pocket or through donations. I definitely appreciated the community, and the experiences, and, yes, the education I had in that scene.
    Now, I live on the West Side too, and I need also need a new roof. My wife and I aren’t wealthy by any means, and even though she owns a business and I work full time, we’re just out of food stamp range. Something about this rubs me the wrong way–me, a married guy with two kids, barely making ends meet, shingles falling off the roof. Why don’t I get to ask for a free roof? But I suspect that’s my problem. I can’t really explain that, except to say, “I deserve better, too.” It’s a pretty universal, human thing to want better.
    No one is being exploited here. No one is forced to give. Hell, gofundme is quieter and less of a potential burden on neighbors than a punk show. Maybe what they have to offer isn’t of much value to the average Buffalonian–or to anyone who isn’t a squatter or punk or weirdo. So don’t donate. I won’t. But it’s a choice. It’s not like the Buffalo Bills or, say, Delaware North are asking for a new roof–in that case, we’re all be footing the bill. Whether we want to or not.

  • QuietlyDoingThings

    WilliamRhea Northbuff I’ve known these people for at least 10 years (and many of them for even longer, before they were associated with the house).  They really should get jobs, or at least save some of that drinking money and put it towards the roof.  Sorry, guys.

  • GangeLeadin

    Rand503 the place has been in uninhabitable condition for years and brings crime to the neighborhood

  • QuietlyDoingThings

    16thStreet bfranklin I do know many of these folks, and I don’t think they’re awful nor undeserving of fair treatment.  That being said, I think the Birdhouse gang could be doing a lot more to raise funds other than a GoFundMe.   Like….ya know, jobs and not spending so much money on booze or other pasttimes.  $10k is a lot of cash to come with for anyone, but the fact that this repair was needed was certainly not a surprise to anyone there.  Juuuust sayin’.  I know at least two of the past inhabitants have done a fair amount of roofing work over the years but both guys have since moved out of the area.  Perhaps they’d be willing to come back for a visit and to lend a hand.  I wish them nothing but the best and sincerely hope they can get it figured out and taken care of.

  • hithereseh

    I have been apart of the birdhaus community for about 6 years now, and have come to be close friends with people who were first involved. Many of them are very successful people with fulltime jobs, other homes, girlfriends, boyfriends, husbands, wives, and children. They contribute to the buffalo community immensely! Very devoted, hard workers. Everyone who is closely attached to the project will be getting down and dirty when it comes time to do the job, because its a group of people who value teamwork, hard work, and friendship. Please open your eyes people to opportunity and stop bashing others for their efforts. Maybe take time out of your day to check out a show there! Meet new people , experience something different. Its a really fun place, and should be kept up and going!! Much love to everyone who supports!! ❤

  • GangeLeadin

    hithereseh I’d like to take this opportunity to personally admonish you as one of the dregs of society

  • thisoldcrackhouse

    Let’s give funky, hipster names to all the flop houses in Buffalo. “Casa di Needle and Pipe”, “Le Pitbull Maison” or any other property squatters feel they have the right to. If it’s really about supporting the arts and culturals there are so many worthwhile ways to do that. This is insulting to people who have taken the risk to invest in and improve properties with their own money.

  • Wemmul

    thisoldcrackhouse It’s a house. It’s on Bird Ave. Wacky.

  • CarleyMealey

    Has the collective aPplied for the emergency repair grants or loans that are available through the city?

  • Well said.

  • Wemmul

    GangeLeadin Wemmul Not sure where that’s coming from, but all right.

  • NorthBuf

    If they have full time jobs and other houses why cant they put a roof on like the rest of proper home owners? Why must it be done via charity? Get a home equity loan, oh wait…

  • GangeLeadin

    grad94 He owns another decrepit property on ferry

  • bufforward

    We’re giving away free houses now? I guess I should just keep some spare locks, plywood and a drill in my trunk and when one catches my eye I’ll just let myself in and get comfortable…

    Honestly, I wouldn’t mind the situation all that much if they just put in a little elbow grease and cleaned up the damn yard.

  • Northbuff

    Rand503 Northbuff What on earth are you rambling about?

  • Northbuff

    Captain Picard Thank you.

  • OldBird

    Welfare is paid by the Govt. Gofundme is not the Govt.

  • GangeLeadin

    demos cost money and so do rehabs.  Which is better?

  • OldBird

    Yes it is.

  • Northbuff

    Rand503 Captain Picard Please, tell that to the neighbor that has to look at this shack everyday.

  • Wemmul

    GangeLeadin Wemmul With the number of times you’ve dropped the word “crack” in this comments section, it sounds like you might know something about that. So, please, recommend away. If someone can benefit from that information, great. If not, at least you’ve got something off your chest.

  • neverchange

    So, who actually owns this dump?

  • OldBird

    See, @queenseyes, this is why the NYT article is written with aliases. Trolls like @GangeLeadin are too happy to drop trow and water the internet with their bigotry. Ad Hominem, Ad Trollum.

  • Kirkibus

    neverchange 
    What difference does that make – especially to you?  Do you have a vested interest in the place or someone who has resided there?  If not, what’s your reason for commenting?

  • OldBird

    Anybody have the meatspace name for the Troll? @gangeleadin should offer it up since he has put up others personal info. Got Stones, GL?

  • OldBird

    It was not free, and it is better for being occupied.

  • Kirkibus

    @OldBird:
    Probably not.  From his infantile wording and lack of substance, it’s most likely they never descended.

  • neverchange

    Kirkibus neverchange  Yes I do have an interest in this place. I want to know who is responsible for it’s upkeep.

  • A-BuffaLover

    if that is him, his facebook says he is cuRrently in equaDoR. If you dont have money to fix your house, yOu dont have money to travel.

  • OldBird

    You’re not a lot of things, yes. Not relevant to the vitriol you disgorge however is that you’re not soliciting.

  • Kirkibus

    neverchange Kirkibus 
    Why?  Is he in violation of any code or ordinance?

  • Kirkibus

    A-BuffaLover 
    Says who?  You don’t get to decide his priorities; you have no idea why he is traveling, do you?

  • OldBird

    What is @A-Buffalolover’s FB page? @gangeleadin’s? Somebody here knows these trolls. About you out them if you can?. Or, they could just be civil, and offer the civility they expect from others…. Nah.

  • neverchange

    Kirkibus neverchange  Because I’m being solicited to make a donation to the upkeep. So I want to know who is the owner.

    No need to get so defensive Kirk, You’re not doing this cause any good by obstructing everyone’s questions.

  • Kirkibus

    neverchange Kirkibus 
    You have a very valid point, and I am sorry if you felt put upon for having to answer.  However, other questions require explanation, especially if they are meant to cause harm, rather than good.  that’s the problem with a board of this kind – the inferences drawn can be opposite the purpose of the wording.  I dislike people who spout hatred and negativity for no other reason than sport, and there are some on this thread who are exhibiting that behavior.  I mistook your intent, and I will apologize for that mistake.

  • OldBird  Ummmm…. your ‘gang’ is requesting funds, the same can’t be said for those of us that normally putter around Buffalo Rising.
    As for the funding, I see that the wording has changed in the last few hours.  You’ve gone from “going to get a competitive priced roof and NOT take the lowest bidder…” to doing the work on your own.  
    This is beginning to take on the appearance of an electronic version of the guy hitting you up on Allen for gas money to get back to his pregnant wife.

  • solonggone

    jobe149 LOL.  So you have a bunch of painters, carpenters, plumbers and roofers living here and this is what the house looks like?   How can these people take themselves serious.

  • OldBird

    Really? Newell does a little fluff piece on the go fund me that’s been out there a month, oR more. And BLAM, these urban renewers are now compared to Allen St. solicitations. How sad your life must be. They didn’t solicit you. Newell did. God bless him for that, but get the mote out of your EYE, @BF. Calling them a ‘gang’ is subtle too. Shame on you for your putter-trolling.

  • Kirkibus

    Done – and done. Donation in – commenting as well.  Hopefully civility will rear its head and future comments be more moderate and less destructive.

  • …if it’s been up a month, why change it this afternoon?  Not trolling, just trying to help you guys clarify your message for potential donors.

  • OldFirstWard

    Why not create a reality show here.

  • MartinKemp

    This is the 3rd go fund me post in almost as many weeks. I need a new roof. I want to go to a trade show. Our bar burned and we need to rebuild. Seriously?
    Most of us work for our goals and Don’t ask for handouts.
    You need a roof? Earn some cash.
    Want to go to a trade show? Sell some merchandise.
    Need to rebuild after a fire? Get insurance.
    I enjoy reading about the fabulous turnaround in Buffalo on this site.
    Not handouts.

  • buffalorr

    Are you kidding. This is Buffalo Rising where civility is not allowed to rear its unknown head. Destruction R Us.

  • micahh64

    MartinKemp 
    “Most of us work for our goals and Don’t ask for handouts.”
    But, enough about Big Oil . . . 

    .

  • neverchange

    OldFirstWard  Finally, the first good idea you have ever posted on BRO. I’m gonna note the date and time of your post so I don’t forget.

  • neverchange

    micahh64 MartinKemp  Kind of a stretch don’t you think?

  • neverchange

    Kirkibus neverchange  I appreciate your apology.

  • Rand503

    GangeLeadin Rand503 Allowing them to live in squalor?  What are you — the hall, monitor?

  • Rand503

    Northbuff Rand503 So maybe it takes times to renovate a house?  And money? It took Buffalo decades to fall down, perhaps we should give a house a few years to come back up.

  • Rand503

    GangeLeadin Rand503 Really?  Criminals come to the neighborhood because of this collective?  That’s seems ridiculous.

  • Rand503

    Northbuff Rand503 Try reading instead of complaining.  It should answer your question.

  • Captain Picard

    micahh64

    Weak.

  • Rand503

    Northbuff Rand503 So I guess your solution is to keep people from donating money for the repair of the roof so that the house stays in deplorable condition?

    Not sure how that makes any sense.  One would think you would applaud their efforts to upgrade it, if you really think it is a an eyesore.

  • Rand503

    Reading these comments, I can’t help be think of “Bye Bye Birdie!”  All those young whippersnappers listening to rock ‘n roll and drinking cheap wine and not listening to us older folk who knew what music really is!  What’s the matter kids today?  They want to live like bums and ignore all the social niceties.

    Get off my lawn!

  • GangeLeadin

    other people who get assistance from the public have to maintain a certain standard of living.  I didn’t make up the rules.

  • GangeLeadin

    it’s a drug house

  • GangeLeadin

    Rand503 do you think the war on drugs should end?

  • Go Stick Art

    I would love to help by hosting a fundraising campaign. Pm me.

  • AmandaOtt

    It’s so discouraging reading through the bile people want to spew, and why?
    If you don’t want to donate, don’t donate. If you DON’T agree with this article… don’t donate.
    As a piece of journalism, writing about something different, from a different world view, that most people don’t know about and clearly some disagree with… like it or not, kittens, but that is journalism.
    To answer why one person isn’t funding the roof? I would say because it’s a community based collective. So why not communtiy fund. Did I already suggest not to donate if you don’t WAnt? I think I did.
    Is this in all caps? Not sure what’s going on with that.
    Xoxo. Light and Love.
    Long live the Birdhaus.

  • OldFirstWard

    AmandaOtt
    “As a piece of journalism, writing about something different, from a different world view, that most people don’t know about and clearly some disagree with… like it or not, kittens, but that is journalism.”
    Or sensationalism, or just plain rubbish.

  • GangeLeadin

    OldFirstWard you can’t convince an airhead.  Look at how Amanda writes the same thought over and over and doesn’t direct it toward anyone but herself.

  • neverchange

    AmandaOtt  Can someone please explain to Amanda that there are lots of things you can call BRO but journalism is not one of them.  (also please explain to her that no one posting here is a kitten).

  • AmandaOtt

    Who are you people and where do you come from? Your delusional sense of self importance is astonishing. I am An airhead, so what. Kiss my butt.
    Btw in response to another comment somewhere in this thread there is a difference between mandated public assistance and voluntary crowd funding. Also Birdhaus is definitely not a drug house.
    I’m all done here though. This is like reading comments on a youtube video… You just don’t do it.

  • AmandaOtt

    Ahh and one last thing, I swear. While you may not like my writing style, if you didn’t pick up on the fact that I was repeating my main point to demonstrate how simple an answer “don’t donate” is, then it might be, like, you who is the airhead maybe?

  • solonggone

    AmandaOtt

    You make a logical point that people should not donate if they don’t want to donate. That’s fair.   

    What you don’t seem to want to grasp is that when the Birdhaus fundraising campaign went public, the supporters of the Birdhaus lost ability to suggest public feedback is unwelcome.  

    I’ll give you a similar line as to what you’re using.  If you don’t like what people are saying about you, don’t go online to a place where public comments are open.  If your collective does not like how people are speaking to you here, kindly ask BRO to take down the post.  I am sure Newell would do so.  But keep in mind this will also hurt your fundraising efforts.

  • AmandaOtt  I’m sure you’ve heard the expression, ‘don’t bite the hand that feeds you’.  As a community, you’ve chosen to finance your lifestyle in a slightly different way.  The downside of that is that you’ll receive some criticism.  
    Calling it ‘bile’, or charging your potential donors with ‘your delusional sense of self importance is astonishing’ would seem to go against the business model you’ve selected.

  • GangeLeadin

    AmandaOtt A drug house is obviously somewhere that people go to buy, use, and sell illegal drugs.

  • neverchange

    AmandaOtt  So do you consider You Tube to be journalism also?

  • robins36

    MartinKemp Not sure you should be lumping the Market Bar into this…they suffered a fire due to old wiring, and their insurance coverage wasn’t sufficient to fix up the space. They asked the community to lend them a hand in a time of need – to keep a neighborhood fixture open in a part of town where most buildings that suffer a fire are simply demolished. 
    Apples and Oranges.

  • TheFacePuncher

    grad94 Yes, but I’ll bet the chick has moved on to better environs.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    neverchange Kirkibus 
    “GIVE US MONEY AND DON’T ASK QUESTIONS!!!”

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    OldBird 
    How was it not free?

  • townline

    I don’t have any problem with the model these folks are choosing to use to live their lives.  And I’m glad to hear that they saved the house (and the $20K) from demo.  In many ways I commend their ideals.  All good.

    However, the deplorable condition of this house should not be permitted to slide as it is.  That has a significant impact on its neighbors.  Just looking at this picture alone, numerous code violations are apparent, beyond the obvious roof problem.  They should be responsible, as any owner is, for the proper maintenance of the house.  It does not need to be beautiful, nor perfect, nor consistent with any individual’s ideal.  But there is a standard, that is defined in law, that should dictate that the condition of this house be brought up from its current decrepit exterior state.  I would hope the city is utilizing its code enforcement process for the sake of these inhabitants and for the sake of its neighbors to maintain a reasonable standard of living in the city.

  • neverchange

    bro wants the credibility (and advertisers) of journalism without the responsibilities.  call them on their errors or lapses and they stoutly protest that they’re just a blog.

  • Captain Picard

    Kirkibus 

    “Says who?  You don’t get to decide his priorities; you have no idea why he is traveling, do you?”

    No doubt he’s building a church for some impoverished Ecuadorian village.

  • artificialbutalive

    bfranklin AmandaOtt  Amanda doesn’t live at Bird.

  • GangeLeadin

    townline Why should they take cash donations to support their housing cost while most others are using programs?

  • neverchange

    BeardedBuffalonian neverchange Kirkibus  Hey Man, Kirk has apologized and I’ve accepted his apology. Let it go.

  • townline

    GangeLeadin townline Who cares  how they do it, as long as they are responsible.  You don’t have to donate if you don’t want to.  If people feel their need is worthy of a contribution, what on earth do you care?  As long as they are held to the same standards.

  • OldBird

    bfranklin I won’t say they’re marketing genius’s.  Pretty much they don’t care what others think until it gets to where idiots wont leave them alone.  The timing then is then because the article came out, and they likely hadn’t really needed to be so careful with the wording before.  Anybody who knew them was fine with them hiring it out or doing it themselves.  They didn’t write it with cranky bigoted smarmy internet trolls in mind (not you, I appreciate your honest intentions).

  • OldBird

    MartinKemp Seems like your gripe is not with the GoFundMe beneficiaries as much as with the editorial choices of the BRO?  Is that it?

  • OldBird

    solonggone AmandaOtt .
    So, Amanda, he doesn’t get the ‘different from your own point of view’ thing at all, eh?
    Solonggone – they didn’t take out a billboard, so to speak.  IT is un-civil and socially destructive to behave as though you and the mob here have the right and privilege of carping and slinging mud at folk who weren’t in fact looking for this publicity.  Some of you are unrestrained and heinous in your manners and vocabulary.  You should be criticized for that, as you have just been.

  • OldBird

    townline Their relationship with the city inspectors over the years (is almost 10, I think) has been up and down, yes.  But the condition of the house when they first arrived was truly deplorable.  It is substantially and significantly improved in its present state.  They have in fact been responsible for rescuing what was once home to more than one of Buffalo’s prominent families 100 years ago and part of the Pan Am Exhibition of the same timeframe from certain destruction.

  • townline

    OldBird townline I’ve been there in person.  It doesn’t take a lot of money, time or aesthetic articulation to not have trash and junk illegally strewn about the property, remove signs illegally affixed to your fence, or replace broken siding panels.  Not everybody has the wherewithal to totally rehab a house and that’s probably not reasonable here.  But everyone who owns a house should be held to the standards of being a good neighbor.

  • GangeLeadin

    the owner is responsible for maintaining habitable conditions for the residents

  • ArtsnCrafts

    I don’t know how to not caps lock on here. Sorry.

  • GangeLeadin

    bfranklin Don’t expect someone who believes in the pseudoscience magic of Reiki to come with any points and logic.

  • Northbuff

    $2265.00 raised so far. Will the owner of the house make the right choice?

  • buffalorr

    ArtsnCrafts. Don’t worry about the caps. The whole new BR format totally sucks–the way notifications are sent, likes etc. IT all feels very disconnected. BR is going downhill fast IMO.

  • OldFirstWard

    neverchange
    I love a sweet kitty, especially the furry ones.

  • GangeLeadin

    townline If you get a subsidy you don’t get cash in hand to buy narcotics.

  • GangeLeadin

    BeardedBuffalonian OldBird Stutzman Addiction Treatment Center

    Program Type: Inpatient

    Service Type: Inpatient Rehabilitation
    Address:

    360 Forest Ave
    Buffalo, NY   14213

    Admission Phone:

    716-882-4900

    Program Director:

    Ms. Susan S Lisker

  • NewSpin

    OldBird townline 

    It seems like BRO/Newell should have taken the time to go visit them in person and spent time taking some more photos before posting this.

  • NewSpin

    AmandaOtt

    Journalism isn’t based on a second hand conversation or that the author of this post didn’t even bother to go the site, speak with people and take more photos. 

    That BRO even posted something based on a conversation between two dudes, without fact checking (read:WORKING) is part of the issue with this post.

    Another issue is that there are hard working people in the city of Buffalo who are working their butts off trying to keep their homes for their families. It seems unfair that a bunch of “artists” can simply ask for money and expect it is infuriating. 

    This is absolutely not journalism. Its a site that the authors don’t use their real names (aside from a few new additions to the staff) or have legit bios and the facts are rarely, if ever checked – like for this post!

  • NewSpin

    grad94 neverchange well said.

  • NewSpin

    grad94 YES.

  • thisoldcrackhouse

    Kirkibus thisoldcrackhouse You couldn’t be more off base. When the Lexington Co-op started I pitched in and bought shares(back when they were still on Lexington). When the original Lloyd’s truck blew a motor I showed up at the fundraiser and dropped a few bucks to help them get it back on the road. I also bought a share in CBW. You know what the difference was? These folks were working their tails off trying to build something and have given back 100 fold to the community. When the first house I renovated needed a new roof and I couldn’t afford it guess what I did? Picked up a second job, worked weekends to pay for it.
    I’m in no way judging the lifestyle of the people living in this house, just their sense of entitelment.

  • OldBird

    townline 
    Are you a neighbor, then?  Have you been tracking the property valuations in the neighborhood since 2007?  Is there data to support the several posts here about the relationship of this property to those valuations?  GangeLeadin seems to have the time to look these things up, maybe?  
    I am certain of this much:  before this collective took over what was for 20 years an abandoned property, one that WAS at the time (mid 2000s) a crack-den, the neighbors were poorly served by the prior owner.  The Collective then did not want to take title to the property, but were persuaded over time to transition from squatters to legal residents and owner.  Since then all the windows have been replaced, the plumbing restored twice after copper thieves pulled it out, the overgrowth in the yards removed, the fencing restored, and… well, there’s more but maybe you understand my point by now.
    They meet regularly with the city inspectors, and have to date been compliant.  No doubt the roof issue is one of the requirements they are obliged to meet in order to continue to be compliant.  That they have asked the larger world to consider helping them is commendable, not reprehensible;  they demonstrate that a flat organization of equals can function in the private and personal arena in ways that you would find utterly puzzling and uncomfortable.  But not illegal, nor immoral, nor even irresponsible.  Sure, they’re not the white picket fence and the fine trimmed lawn types.  They don’t conform to the aesthetics of middle class ambition.  And they certainly don’t have to do so in order to be good neighbors and taxpayers.

  • OldBird

    townline GangeLeadin Where are these ‘same standards’?  Please explain them more clearly, and do not assume that everyone else posting shares them somehow intuitively?  
    Thanks

  • ArtsnCrafts

    You can delete my comments if you want, but you’re soliciting money from people. You owe it to your readers to be honest about WHERE they’re hard earned money is going.
    Don’t misrepresent this. That’s really not right.

  • GangeLeadin

    OldBird townline GangeLeadin Since this property value hasn’t changed in 10 years there isn’t any added value to the neighborhood.

  • GangeLeadin

    OldBird townline GangeLeadin Everyone in NYS has a right to safe housing.

  • OldBird

    GangeLeadin OldBird townline Which means what, exactly?  That it has not been a detriment to the neighborhood either, first.  That increasing value is not a criteria for being a ‘good neighbor’, second.  That your denigration is not based in facts, third?  
    It hasn’t burned down, been demo’d, been delinquent in taxes (most years, at least).  Why are you running them down?  Because your a troll, GangeLeadin ?  or do I mischaracterize you?

  • OldBird

    GangeLeadin OldBird townline
    What are you saying?  Should the armed police raid this place and force the evacuation of any residents because you can’t imagine sharing their living conditions?  What makes this a case of Rights in the first place?  Where in NYS Code or Law is this spelled out that is applicable to this property?  
    I say you’re still Trolling and don’t have a coherent reason for most of what you have posted here.

  • GangeLeadin

    OldBird GangeLeadin townline
    Under the warranty of habitability, tenants have the right to a livable, safe and sanitary apartment, a right that is implied in every written or oral residential lease. Any lease provision that waives this right is con-trary to public policy and is therefore void. Examples of a breach of this warranty include the failure to provide heat or hot water on a regular basis, or the failure to rid an apartment of an insect infestation.

  • justannotherone

    Where are the after pictures?  Certainly these are the before pics!

  • justannotherone

    AmandaOtt

    Exactly!!!  One hundred people, give or take, have gone through the Birdhaus.  With that many people through the house funding should be easy.

  • bekaval

    I donated, and I’m actually really happy to have the Birdhaus in the community.  It seems like the vision some people have for the city is so limited, boring, and homogeneous.  Not everyone has to live the way you live.  I’ve met people who’ve never been to Buffalo who asked me about the Birdhaus.  It’s nice to be on the radar for something besides chicken wings and sports.  The self-righteous haters are gonna hate, especially in the Buffalo Rising comment section.  Just for the record: Thanks for existing, Birdhaus!  Good luck with the roof.

  • OldBird

    GangeLeadin BeardedBuffalonian OldBird
    Nice.  Thank you for the referral.  
    I trust that your time with them and the good they did you in your own recovery is the reason you are sharing this information?

  • GangeLeadin

    OldBird GangeLeadin BeardedBuffalonian They have one clean bed available and are located in the upper west side.

  • OldBird

    ArtsnCrafts How’s that again, please?  What ‘not right’ thing happened that you think was so comment-worthy?

  • ArtsnCrafts

    Do you want it in list format?
    It’ll just get deleted again. I would urge the author to actually talk to the folks there, before soliciting support from people who DO work for a living.
    I won’t donate because I don’t think the money will actually be used for roofing supplies. But I would bet money that it won’t. Watch.

  • OldBird

    GangeLeadin OldBird townline You make several false assumptions in this, of course you must, as you have so little experience with the alternative culture.
    1.  Written or Verbal Lease?  Do you believe the residents there must have such an agreement, and have you found that they do in fact?  I know, your argument falls flat on its face if they don’t, so this is difficult to fathom, again due to your inexperience.
    2.  The consummation or execution of a lease agreement turns on the exchange of money for the privileges spelt out therein.  What if there is no explicit exchange of money for the lease that doesn’t exist?  Again, your point deflates if this is true, so I don’t expect you to grasp the facts as they are readily.
    3.  There would be a complaining party, public policy violation notwithstanding, that would prompt some examination of the status of the lease you suppose to exist here.  The Collective by its very nature cannot produce that situation.  If there were a complaint, it would be addressed by the Collective to the satisfaction of the person concerned, and if not, then they would freely leave the Collective, or fix the problem themselves.  And… again, so far out of your personal experience that this cannot be allowed into your formulaic certainty lest your mind become confused by the facts.

  • ArtsnCrafts

    Maybe roofy-ing supplies.

  • OldBird

    ArtsnCrafts So.,. again, the problem here is not the Collective, but the BRO editorial policy, which seems to have deleted something you posted?  
    They NEED the new roof.  They will use the money for the new roof.  You can’t be seriously confused about that.  They are not angels.  They are not drug-addled addicts either.  They’re a collective of like-minded folk trying to keep 3300 square feet of irreplaceable Buffalo architecture from further weather damage.  
    How would we place your bet?  I would take it if you had a means to implement it.  LMK.

  • ArtsnCrafts

    @OldBird
    They are that though.
    This is coming from someone who lived there.

  • ArtsnCrafts

    No the problem is the collective.
    Overdoses, etc.
    I personally broke up a knife fight while there, and had this parvo ridden puppy put to sleep because it vomited blood everywhere, and everyone said to let her die under the porch. Among other things, like getting all my stuff stolen and sold for drugs. But hey, you keep being dishonest. That’s cool too.
    No trust, man.

  • ArtsnCrafts

    Or the girl that got raped and then overdosed? Or…a lot more things I could say that will get deleted.
    Its not just an “artist anarchist” lifestyle. Drugs are bad.

  • OldBird

    @http://www.livefyre.com/profile/19236248/
    What makes you think that it was free?  Were you involved at the transfer?  Did you have some documentation to support that nonsensical assertion?  Who has lied to you?  
    bufforward ?

    It was not without cost at the transfer, although those costs consisted of back taxes and water bills in arrears.  Taxes have been paid ever since.  The property had been abandoned for some years before they ‘just moved in’.  It was not random.  At first they called it Homesteading, but after two years or so they negotiated with Judge Nowak and the Housing Court to take title properly.  It was a nightmare legally, as the property was subject in at least two and possibly three incompletely probated estates.  The judge decided that an owner occupied property was preferable to an abandoned crack den, and rightly so.  
    The Collective (not really the right word) makes decisions as such, collectively.  One guy has his name on the title, but it is understood inside the Haus that decisions are made together.  
    Please accept that this is all happening among a dozen or so twenty-somethings who have over the years been somewhat continuous residents there.  The Hundred others have not been long term residents, by design.  They’re Travelers.

  • OldBird

    ArtsnCrafts Hmm… they certainly are not angels, never said they were.  It does take a certain kind of soul to cotton to that kind of life.  I trust you are happier where you are now, and wish you the best.

  • justannotherone

    bekaval

    As a Buffalo resident and homeowner I would rather Buffalo not be on the radar for 92 Bird Ave.  I realized that there is no before and after picture, that this is what the place looks like.  There are code violations there that would take next to no money to cure.  To think that this is an acceptable look for a house in a neighborhood, any neighborhood, shows a total lack of self esteem.  If it is your choice to live in squalor at least limit it to the inside of the house.

  • reCyclery

    ArtsnCrafts who are you? All of your stories are BS. Overdosed and raped? More like sensational and fabricated. 

    Youve clearly got a grudge kid. Sadly your personal vendetta overshadows the bigger picture here.

  • reCyclery

    ArtsnCrafts you never lived there. None of the residents are users. Get over yourself.

  • ArtsnCrafts

    The bigger picture is that this is no ones responsibility but theirs, and they can’t even clean the trash out of the front yard. The bigger picture is that there are literally a million better causes that working stiffs can donate their money to than enabling a bunch of slacker druggies.

  • MrGreenJeans

    Allow me to be the first to suggest:  A halfway decent, barely passable roof on this house cannpt be done for less than $20,000 .

  • ArtsnCrafts

    Let’s say there are 5 people who are currently living there. Idk how many at this point, so let’s low ball.
    5 people get jobs that pay 7.75 an hour. Work about 25 hours a week, 4 weeks a month, for 6 months.
    That’s over $23,000 between all y’all before taxes. After taxes, its not going to be that much. And birdhaus doesn’t pay rent, right?
    So why are you soliciting the community?
    This is really dumb.
    And if they all worked minimum wage at 40 hours a week, collectively (cuz this is a collective, supposedly, right?) They’d make over $37,000 in 6 months.
    Please. This article is embarrassing to those of us who do work to keep the places we live.

  • thisoldcrackhouse

    MrGreenJeans 10k just for the tear-off and to sheet it, there’s no plywood under that roof, I’m guessing. Another 5k to 10k for the actual roof. Trying hard to like this effort but I can’t. Insurance? Asbestos?

  • Kirkibus

    I stepped away for a couple of days to clear my head and try to look at this thread in a more objective manner.  After rereading the thread, the pattern that pops out the most significantly appears to be people being upset because the Birdhaus residents are using a crowdfunding process to get money to repair the building – as in asking people for money.  Comments suggest a sentiment that they are deadbeats, drug users and layabouts and don’t deserve to ask for this funding.  “They should be able to do it themselves.”  As ArtsnCrafts states:  “So why are you soliciting the community?”
    Answer:  because they are legally entitled to do so.
    The folks that live in the Birdhaus aren’t required to think like you, live like you and act like you.  The are required to follow the same laws you do – that’s it.  Regardless of how they accomplish it, they are allowed to live as they see fit.  This is a clash of ideologies – two mindsets that don’t necessarily jive.  The birdhaus residents see life one way, and you see it another.  Do they have an obligation to meet building codes?  Yes.  Do they have an obligation to achieve this goal in a manner you prefer?  No.  And because of this, people are incensed.  By the same token, you are allowed by law to speak your piece and run them into the ground.  I just don’t like the degree of negativity – I don’t believe this action by the Birdhaus denizens warrants it.
    I also think folks are ticked off at Newell and the BRO because they ran this story, giving credence to the ethos by which the Birdhausians live.  If you don’t want BRO to put articles like this one in their publication, tell them.  However, they too are also free to put what they choose into their pub, even if you don’t like it.
    So, understanding this forum is about sharing ideas, thoughts and concepts, I have to accept the negative, even if I don’t like it.  I am an advocate for the Birdhausians, and hope they are able to achieve the needed repairs and get themselves square with the Code Enforcement and their neighbors.  I pledged some cash because I believe in helping them.  If you aren’t inclined – great.  Don’t donate.  It’s as simple as that.

  • Ra Cha Cha

    I’m just seeing this article. On a related note, does anyone know why 148 Bird Avenue, just down the street, is “blobbed out” on Google Street View? I’ve never seen an entire property blobbed out before.

    For reference, here’s a link:
    http://ow.ly/TTj4307sBMe