P. Moran’s

14 Comments

P-Morans-Buffalo-NY-8Every neighborhood in Buffalo needs a place like P. Moran’s. It’s the quintessential neighborhood pub. Unfortunately, finding a place like P. Moran’s is few and far between. Why? Because there are very few people like Prish Moran… period.

For years, Prish has done her best to fire up the West Side, bringing tremendous life to the corner of Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue via Sweet_ness 7 Café. Eventually Prish’s ambitions pulled her over to Parkside Avenue, which she soon found out was a bit more quirky than Grant Street. On Parkside, Prish soon realized that she was competing with Hertel Avenue for customers, while her front doorstep was essentially a high speed thoroughfare for people racing to get to the Scajaquada Expressway.

After experimenting with a variation of her original Grant Street café formula for her Parkside location, Prish decided to go back to the drawing board. Fortunately, Prish’s drawing boards are a lot different than most people’s drawing boards, and before anyone could blink an eye, she managed to accomplish a virtual overnight transformation, turning 301 Parkside Avenue into a candlelit European influenced pub that looks like it’s been there for at least a century. Fortunately she had some good bones to work with, which remained from her café-crêperie that was open for six years (man, how time flies).

P-Morans-Buffalo-NY-3

P-Morans-Buffalo-NY-5When I first walked into P. Moran’s I was taken aback. I was dumbfounded to see the meticulous work that Prish had put into the relatively small space. It was quaint. It was welcoming. It was dripping with an old-world aesthetic that is hard to come by. It was like walking into The Prancing Pony (Hobbit trilogy), or The Slaughtered Lamb (Werewolf of London), or The Green Man (The Wicker Man – the original, thank you). There’s something very authentic and pure about this new Parkside creation that has suddenly and thankfully been given the Prish P-Morans-Buffalo-NY-6Moran magical makeover. I love the low lighting, the old window panes hung over the actual windows, the wood accents, the ornamental figurines, the pass-thru window, the booths, the bathroom, and the toasted sunflower seeds on the bar. The European cosiness drew me right in, and kept me planted at the bar, talking to a dear friend who lives around the corner.

Prish and The Pop-In crew
Prish and The Pop In crew

More than anything, it was the laughter and the warm welcome that ‘Miss Prishy’ lavishes upon everyone that walks in. Talk about a proud mama. I’m talking about her being a proud mama in regards to her kids, her establishments, and to Buffalo. Rarely does someone walk in that doesn’t get the Prish treatment – an arm wrap around the neck, a bump of the shoulders, a two-handed hand lock, or the warmest vocal welcome that anyone could wish for. There’s something about Prish that lights up the room, creating instant bonds between anyone in her presence.

Guests to P. Moran’s will find an evolving, playful roll out of pub fare, with craft beers, wines from sustainable vineyards and daily specials. Prish is pushing, pulling and tweaking the menu until she finds just the right balance that she feels suits the customers and the space. 

P-Morans-Buffalo-NY-1

Now it’s time to take a breather, and visit a place that will immediately calm your nerves, warm your soul, and give you a refresher in the finer things in Buffalo – good food and drink, with good friends, in a setting that allows for life to unfold around you.

P. Moran’s | 301 Parkside Avenue | Buffalo, New York | (716) 834-1954 | Facebook

P-Morans-Buffalo-NY-7

  • Greg Engle

    Had a nice evening of drinks and dinner with friends last Thursday.

  • props to prish.  i don’t mind having the sweetness brand all to ourselves over on grant street.  🙂

  • bufforward

    Looks like it has the warmth and patina of a place that’s been there 100 years. We’ll definitely need to check it out!

  • Ivan putski jr

    Looks amazing. I can picture enjoying a nice robust soup paired
    with a pint of bitter or stout.  A couple
    observations…no TV by the looks of it. Hopefully that idea sticks…..secondly, in
    regards to that top photo, when will the kids learn that smoking isn’t cool
    anymore?

  • JayDBuffalo

    Ivan putski jr yeah its crazy that only kids smoke

  • Ivan putski jr

    JayDBuffalo Ivan putski jr unfortunately that’s not true

  • JSmith11

    I like Sweet_ness 7 and Prish quite a bit, but this doesn’t look all that different to me… Is it basically just beer instead of coffee, now?
    I’ll have to stop in soon!

  • ImissBuffalo

    wow. now this looks like an amazing place by someone who just ‘gets it’  excellent!

  • Christopher Scinta

    JSmith11  Actually, Prish has made quite a bit of changes on the inside. These coupled with the later (and darker) hours in particular has created a completely different ambiance. I would recommend checking it out. It’s definitely a different feel. Very glad to have such good neighbors on Parkside Avenue, as our whole block has been transformed.

  • artificialbutalive

    I went for dinner last night.The atmosphere is very dark, warm and
    inviting.However, you need to be ok
    with loud Irish violin music blasting over your head the whole time.They have Steampunk Cider, which is
    awesome.I got deviled eggs for an
    appetizer, which was only two eggs with some crackers and some kind of pickle
    spread. It was good, but kind of disappointing
    to only get two eggs.Not sure why
    crackers had to be on that plate, would prefer more eggs.I didn’t order crackers.Probably won’t order that again.For dinner I got the veggie pie.It only had sweet potatoes and Brussel sprouts
    in it.Was kind of hoping for a mixture
    of veggies.It still tasted good, but if
    you hate brussel sprouts, I’d stay away from that one.It also had a small Spring Mix salad with
    balsamic dressing that was tasty.Would
    like to try the veggie chili next time.Was a bit disappointed when I was handed the menu and half of it was
    crossed off/unavailable.Hopefully next
    time will be a better experience for me.

  • Christopher Scinta

    artificialbutalive They’ve only been open a week. Sometimes it takes time to figure out which food items to keep stocked and which are less popular. Give it another try once they get their menu solidified.

  • yup11

    Looks like a Modigliani in the bathroom. Well played

  • Niente10

    yup11 ha ha I agree you sexy cultured man.

  • TV62

    Drove by yesterday…. now it’s closed. 🙁