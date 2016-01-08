Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

More Beautiful Buildings

21 Comments

This week’s Beautiful Buildings installment is an eclectic ccollection highlighting the simple beauty of Buffalo’s architectural wealth.  This gallery includes a few buildings that may be demolished in the near future.  That would be a shame.  Buffalo has lost way too much over the last 50 years.  Its time to stop tearing down and start building up the city.  There is so much empty space to fill up.  It is nonsensical to keep tearing down the city’s very valuable and increasingly rare historical build resources when so much empty space is begging to be filled up.

Since visiting Savannah Georgia a few years ago I can’t stop thinking about how its people understand how deeply they depend on their beautiful built heritage to make the city beautiful, livable, economically vibrant. If you have ever been to Savannah Georgia you understand this too.  That city does not treat its historic heritage as a throw away commodity. Buffalo needs to wake up and learn what Savannah instinctively knows. These historic buildings are too important a resource to waste.

 

 

 

  • buffloonitick

    the Kaisertown Crafts and Gifts Building??

  • MITYOofficial

    buffloonitick I thought the same thing lol

  • indycat23

    Would be nice to add some information about the buildings..locations, names, etc.

  • David Steele

    Feel free!

  • indycat23

    David Steele I’d love to but I don’t know where many of the buildings are located.  Would love to take a drive by some of them.

  • indycat23

  • Greg Lebner

    Another great article. Agreed. Buffalo definitely needs a facelift but not at the expense of its original charm. There is so much empty space and with the right eye, right mindset, the right venue can fill those voids. Renovate and reuse the beautiful buildings and build new in the voids.

  • LouisTully

    indycat23 David Steele Many are on Allen.  A few scattered Elmwood shots.  3 & 4 up from the bottom are Carolina/ Niagara.
    Take a drive and see what you can find.  A great way to explore and learn new areas!

  • LouisTully

  • buffloonitick

    indycat23 David Steele
    zoom in on the photos and you can see the street signs in some of them.
    the Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Kaisertown Crafts and Gifts building is at 1899 Clinton.

  • buffloonitick

    indycat23 David Steele
  • David Steele

    You don’t like it?

  • David Steele

  • BrendanS

    If I magically win the Powerball on Saturday, I’ll finally be able to put my money where my mouth is when it comes to development in Buffalo.

  • MichaelJarosz

    The bank building with the ionic columns at 1856 Clinton is on the corner of Clinton and Weimar. My father’s family grew up on Weimar St. I recall it was an M&T branch. When my grandmother died, we found an account at that branch with a sad $25 balance that she managed to save during the depression. The Kaisertown craft store, as I recall, was a florist shop in the 50s. If you Google that stretch of Clinton, almost all the storefronts that have been crudely filled in were once gin mills. There was a gin mill on practically every block. This is not Elmwood Village. This is Last Fine Time territory.

  • MichaelJarosz

    buffloonitick indycat23 David Steele A dormer does not make it FLW

  • buffloonitick

    MichaelJarosz buffloonitick indycat23 David Steele
    no kidding

  • buffloonitick

    David Steele
    it’s a gem, worthy of more pictures

  • LancasterPat

    MichaelJarosz What’s Last Fine Time?

  • LancasterPat

  • Isla Fools

    I absolutely love this article! Would it be possible to identify locations of buildings?