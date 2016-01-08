More Beautiful Buildings

This week’s Beautiful Buildings installment is an eclectic ccollection highlighting the simple beauty of Buffalo’s architectural wealth. This gallery includes a few buildings that may be demolished in the near future. That would be a shame. Buffalo has lost way too much over the last 50 years. Its time to stop tearing down and start building up the city. There is so much empty space to fill up. It is nonsensical to keep tearing down the city’s very valuable and increasingly rare historical build resources when so much empty space is begging to be filled up.
Since visiting Savannah Georgia a few years ago I can’t stop thinking about how its people understand how deeply they depend on their beautiful built heritage to make the city beautiful, livable, economically vibrant. If you have ever been to Savannah Georgia you understand this too. That city does not treat its historic heritage as a throw away commodity. Buffalo needs to wake up and learn what Savannah instinctively knows. These historic buildings are too important a resource to waste.