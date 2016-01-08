More Beautiful Buildings

The first ever Buffalo Pierogi Fest is here. Time to separate the babcias from the boys.

On May 21, 2017 from 1-4pm ~*~YOU~*~ have the chance to decide who makes the best pierogi in Buffalo. Are you ready? Can you handle it? Keep reading.

**Already in? We like your style. As a friendly reminder there are LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE. Run, don’t walk.** >> buffalopierogifest.eventbrite.com <<

The 2017 Buffalo Pierogi Fest Presented by Compeer of Greater Buffalo, Inc. and hosted by Step Out Buffalo is bringing top notch pierogi makers to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor for a day of face stuffing and outdoor fun in the sun. I mean, how else would you rather kick off summer amirite?

Each pierogi maker will showcase their unique pierogi recipes and YOU! get to taste test ‘em all. Various awards will be up for grabs and will be voted on by YOU! right on your smartphone.

In addition to tasting a bunch of different pierogi, there will also be live music, vendors, games, food trucks, outdoor activities, a cash bar, plus some super fun surprises. Kan Jam anyone?

Remember, there’s a chance this event could sell out very quickly (tbt to the Buffalo Bloody Mary Fest), so if you wait to get your tickets they just might be gone. Don’t say we didn’t warn ya!

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

Both General Admission and VIP tickets include admission to the event and one pierogi from each participating pierogi maker (aka 10 of the best freakin pierogi you’ve ever had). VIP tickets also include access to an exclusive VIP lounge, private VIP bathrooms, special VIP entrance, and a 3-hour open bar…holla! Tickets to the 2017 Buffalo Pierogi Fest are ~*~LIMITED~*~ and cost $35 for general admission, $60 for VIP. Don’t worry, we’ll have boxes available to take home any extra pierogi in the event that you’re…stuffed (lol get it).

More information regarding the first ever Buffalo Pierogi Fest presented by Compeer of Greater Buffalo, Inc. can be found at BuffaloPierogiFest.com. Stay tuned for more event announcements from Step Out Buffalo on participating pierogi peeps, special appearances, and ticket giveaways!

TICKETS:

General Admission – $35

VIP – $60

BECOME A SPONSOR: Does this event sound amazing? Yeah we know, we created it. If you want your business to also be amazing by being part of this event visit BuffaloPierogiFest.com and click on ‘Become a Sponsor’!

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS:

StepOutBuffalo.com is a local website based in Western New York that informs people on the latest and greatest happenings in the area. We're a popular and ever-growing resource for people all over the region, and now we’re bringing great events to the Queen City that encourage and support businesses in our community! Follow us ~ Snapchat (username: stepoutbuffalo) // Instagram @stepoutbuffalo // Twitter @stepoutbflo // Facebook (Step Out Buffalo)

ABOUT OUR PRESENTING SPONSOR:

Compeer recruits, screens, and matches trained volunteers and mentors in one-to-one supportive friendship relationships with children, adults, military veterans and seniors, who are striving for good mental health. Compeer believes that the healing power of friendship helps to change lives. Compeer volunteer friends and mentors become positive role models, help raise self-esteem, increase social and communication skills, and encourage independence for their Compeer friends. Compeer provides a fun, and flexible volunteer opportunity that fits into anyone’s lifestyle, as we only ask for a minimum of one hour per week. There are endless rewards and opportunities for personal growth and satisfaction when you join the Compeer family.