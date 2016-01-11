Market Bar to Rebuild

A blues bar located across from the Broadway Market has launched a crowdfunding campaign after an electric fire ignited causing damages to the interior of the joint. “The fire did a lot of damage to the south wall of the building,” said owner Jimmy Camarda. “But I had two contractors look at it and they said the structure was stable enough to save. I am going to rebuild. Market Bar will reopen this summer.”

This is great news for anyone who is a fan of live blues music. It’s also great news for the city’s East Side. The Market Bar has become a music venue where local players hang out even when they are not playing. The interior of the place was filled with all sorts of original music memorabilia, including guitars and photos. The place was dripping with character and talented musician characters.

“Two Years ago I had a vision to open a small music venue in the heart of the Heart of the historic Broadway-Fillmore business district also known as historic Polonia,” said Jimmy in his GoFundMe campaign. “So I found a very rundown old tavern that needed a ton of work. I took this project on – some people thought I was taking on something that was impossible to do. One year later, after working on this place 7 days a week, 12-16 hours a day, The market Bar was alive again (see story), with live music this time! Well after months of this business and giving the area something to talk about, tragically on January 3rd, 2016 fire struck this East Side gem, and due to lack of insurance (because of being a high risk for arson in this area) the premiums are beyond high [thus the crowdfunding campaign]. So I was only able to have a small policy. Well it wasn’t arson that hit the Market Bar it was some old electric lines. – thanks for believing!”

The Market Bar is looking to raise $9K to get back into business. Blue musician Dan Harper will be organizing a benefit, with upwards of 10 bands that have played Market Bar. The benefit is going to be held at the Torn Space Theater on Fillmore Avenue. The exact date has not been pinpointed. Stay tuned for more info.