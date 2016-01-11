Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Market Bar to Rebuild

A blues bar located across from the Broadway Market has launched a crowdfunding campaign after an electric fire ignited causing damages to the interior of the joint. “The fire did a lot of damage to the south wall of the building,” said owner Jimmy Camarda. “But I had two contractors look at it and they said the structure was stable enough to save. I am going to rebuild. Market Bar will reopen this summer.”

This is great news for anyone who is a fan of live blues music. It’s also great news for the city’s East Side. The Market Bar has become a music venue where local players hang out even when they are not playing. The interior of the place was filled with all sorts of original music memorabilia, including guitars and photos. The place was dripping with character and talented musician characters.

“Two Years ago I had a vision to open a small music venue in the heart of the Heart of the historic Broadway-Fillmore business district also known as historic Polonia,” said Jimmy in his GoFundMe campaign. “So I found a very rundown old tavern that needed a ton of work. I took this project on – some people thought I was taking on something that was impossible to do. One year later, after working on this place 7 days a week, 12-16 hours a day, The market Bar was alive again (see story), with live music this time! Well after months of this business and giving the area something to talk about, tragically on January 3rd, 2016 fire struck this East Side gem, and due to lack of  insurance (because of being a high risk for arson in this area) the premiums are beyond high [thus the crowdfunding campaign]. So I was only able to have a small policy. Well it wasn’t arson that hit the Market Bar it was some old electric lines. – thanks for believing!”

The Market Bar is looking to raise $9K to get back into business. Blue musician Dan Harper will be organizing a benefit, with upwards of 10 bands that have played Market Bar. The benefit is going to be held at the Torn Space Theater on Fillmore Avenue. The exact date has not been pinpointed. Stay tuned for more info.

  • ImissBuffalo

    great news! i wanted to check that place out but then i heard of the fire.

  • Jack F

    Speaking of East Side blues bars, anyone remember the old Governor’s Inn? James Peterson http://www.tampabay.com/news/bluesman-james-peterson-wowed-audiences-with-his-gritty-style/1140218 (Lucky Peterson’s father) ran the place in the 70s and brought in great acts. I once saw Howlin’ Wolf there.

  • Greg O

    It’s not the Tornspace Theater.  It’s the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle.  Tornspace is a partner and located there.

  • Greg O

    It will be held at the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, Inc., 612 Fillmore Avenue.  That is also the location of Torn Space.

  • RPreskop

    Wishing this businessman/ property owner the very best of luck in getting this place rebuilt and reopened. It is too bad that he is unable to have it rebuilt and reopened just before Good Friday so he can take advantage of the huge Easter crowds at the Broadway Market.

  • Dex

    Is there any update on the reopening of the Market Bar?