J.R. Barrington Building at 686 Main Street Houses a Surprise

29 Comments

Holly-Birzon-Buffalo-NY-6I had the pleasure of walking through the three-story J.R. Barrington Building, formerly known as the Birzon Building at 686 Main Street this week. I have watched the progress of this building all summer long with anticipation and crazy curiosity and was glad to put on a hard hat to check it out.

There is quite a bit of history to this building built in 1901, with a unique characteristic of the structure dating back to the 1930’s when it was owned by the Mendelson Furniture Company. Mendelson built a two-story, brick and cedar-shingle house inside the building to showcase their wares. The State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) declared the house an historical landmark, and as such declared that it cannot be taken down. Consequently, the building has been developed and designed around the house, but more on that in a bit. The renovation of the 30,000 square foot building has resulted in a mixed-use facility with both commercial and residential spaces for lease.

The first floor has four commercial spaces. Two spots face main street and have large store-front windows. One already rented will be an 800 square foot photography studio and the other a yet to be leased 518 square foot space. The center of the building on the first floor will be home to dPost, a commercial production and post-production company who currently reside in the building next door at 678 Main Street where they will remain, but will have access to both buildings via a walkway between them. Beth Donovan, VP of Communications at dPost is excited for the expansion into 686 Main where a 2,000 square foot studio sound stage with infinity walls will take form, as well as office space. Their plan is to use the studio for their own purposes, but also to make it available for rental to local and out-of-town production companies and photographers.

Holly-Birzon-Buffalo-NY-1

The back commercial space has its own entrance from Pearl Street. This 2,225 square foot space is not yet leased and has 17-foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows facing Pearl Street, a mezzanine with three small office areas which are part of the original house and two of the house’s original fireplaces. The front of this space is the front façade of the house which has been retro-fitted to accommodate public restrooms.

Holly-Birzon-Buffalo-NY-7

The Property Manager for Priam Property Management, one of the three partners in the building along with Avalon Development and John Barry, is Ian Brost. Brost states, “If you’re looking for a unique and creative commercial office space, you’re not going to find another place like this in the city. Nothing with a mezzanine, a house built inside a building and in the heart of the Theater District on Main Street.” Location is definitely a plus sitting on the subway line with a gated dedicated parking lot around the corner at Tupper and Pearl available.

The second floor will be fully occupied by PLS 3rd Learning, who also have offices next door at 678 Main Street. This floor has been fitted with several walkways linking the two buildings and is comprised of offices, a large conference room and a kitchen area. The entire floor has exposed duct work and original maple hard wood flooring.

Holly-Birzon-Buffalo-NY-3The third floor is home to nine residential units ranging in square footage from 770 square feet for a one-bedroom apartment, to 1,463 square feet for a two-bedroom loft apartment. Each of the three loft apartments have large windows, a spiral staircase leading to the loft space and exposed steel beams. One loft apartment faces Main Street with two huge picture windows and a view of the Central Holly-Birzon-Buffalo-NY-2Terminal. The other two lofts are located at the back of the building with large windows facing Pearl Street. All units have subway tiled kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, generously sized ceramic tiled bathrooms, large windows with great views to let in ample light, tall ceilings and restored maple hardwood flooring throughout, with some of the units having exposed brick walls. Three of the nine units have been rented and all three loft apartments are available at this point.

Holly-Birzon-Buffalo-NY-4Hamilton Houston Lownie Architects is the architect of record for the project and lead designer of the JR Barrington Project @ 686 Main Street in Buffalo. Tom Zulawski of ZDesign worked on a portion of the project as interior designer for the 9 apartment units, with Colette Sendor billed as ZDesign’s appointed interior designer. Both Sendor and Brost agree that the target demographic for the resident spaces are young urban professionals and empty nesters who may want to downsize from their large family home. Brost sees the building’s proximity to the medical campus a draw for its employees with the convenience of the subway literally at one’s front door.

Holly-Birzon-Buffalo-NY-5Rental prices for the third floor range from $1,040 per month for a one-bedroom to $2,050 per month for a two-bedroom loft. Rent includes high-speed internet service and cable. High efficiency heating and cooling systems as well as new electrical workings will translate to low utility bills. Gated parking will cost an additional $60 per month. There is ample storage in the basement and an elevator for all tenants will be installed shortly. A laundry room with a washer and dryer will be accessible to third floor occupants.

The project should be completed mid-January. If you are interested in either a commercial or residential space at the J.R. Barrington Building, contact Ian Brost at 716-580-3136 or at ianb@priamllc.com.

Written by Holly Metz Doyle

Holly Metz Doyle

A Buffalo native, Holly spent quite a bit of time traveling the globe, but after living on the West coast for a bit was called back to her roots in Western New York. She tries to devote as much of her time doing the things she loves most, enjoying the outdoors, hanging out with her two daughters Sophie and Amelia, playing with her family's many rescued animals, checking out estate sales and old houses, crossfitting and, of course, writing.

View All Articles by Holly Metz Doyle
  • BuffaloBoi

    Looks good, I’m just happy that the first floor wont be another boring office with tinted windows (like it’s neighbor).

  • Michele Haderer

    Those apartments look gorgeous!!!!

  • Stateofmind

    That house is hilarious. I’m glad it was kept.

  • The State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) declared the house an historical landmark, and as such declared that it cannot be taken down.
    wrong. shop’s approval gets it on the national register. it can be demolished tomorrow, provided no government funding has been spent on its rehabilitation. this is a common myth about national register listing.

  • robins36

    grad94 I believe if the project is relying on historic tax credits for funding then no, they can’t take it down and must obey by SHPO standards.

  • Mike_Puma

    robins36 grad94 Drilling into semantics here, the house likely was not specifically called a historic landmark. Most likely, it was called out as a contributing historic feature to the overall building. Changes over time gain their own significance, i.e. if something is old enough and tells an important part of the building’s history, often it has to be retained. Great example are mid-century additions to older historic structures.
    Regarding National Register nominations, just like all other HTC applications they go through the SHPO first. The SHPO has their state review board meet at the end of each quarter to hear the nominations. If they have a positive recommendation from there, they go onto the State Register and are then forwarded to the feds for National Register listing within about two months. 
    The National Register listing is what allows the project to access federal tax credits and subsequently the state tax credits. However, the state credits are only available to qualified census tracts, where the median income of the census tract is at or below that of the state median, so basically all of Buffalo and most of NYS.
    To the point of tearing something down that’s on the National Register, it happens all the time! However, the building has to be vetted through review processes to ensure that no public funds are being used in the demolition. That would be Section 106 at the federal level and Section 14.09 at the state level.
    If the owners of a building on the National Register, that received historic tax credits, decided to demolish it they can do so.  Just as long as no public funds are involved in the demo AND they are past the five year recapture period that begins in the year that the tax credits are claimed post rehab. That’s a part of the reason you see people make changes to buildings after their five years as SHPO/NPS no longer have control over clawing back on the tax credits.

  • Mike_Puma
    thank for you clearing that up!

  • OldFirstWard

    What apartments?  You mean the unfinished ones?

  • OldFirstWard

    grad94
    “The State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) declared the house an historical landmark, and as such declared that it cannot be taken down.”
    Grammar Alert! 
    Just wondering, should that be written “a historical landmark?”

  • Hollyd141

    OldFirstWard grad94 As the writer, I’ll chime in 😉  “An historical” is one of those instances where it is acceptable, and often preferred, to use “an” before a consonant.

  • OldFirstWard

    Mike_Puma
    “Most likely, it was called out as a contributing historic feature to the overall building. Changes over time gain their own significance, i.e. if something is old enough and tells an important part of the building’s history, often it has to be retained.”
    Is there not a defined period of significance that is listed when a building applies for tax credits or landmark designation, and architectural elements, features, or buildings that are outside of the period are considered not contributing.

  • Hollyd141

    OldFirstWard Hollyd141 Yeah, I know, maybe it’s an anomaly.  Both are acceptable, don’t get me wrong, “a historical” and “an historical.” I just prefer to use “an.”  I think because not everyone pronounces the h sound in “historical” as they do when they say “history.”

  • Liberland4Life

    OldFirstWard Hmm. So testy today.

  • Mike_Puma

    OldFirstWard Mike_Puma Ahhhh. Another aspect of the program that as some strict guidelines and other areas for compromise. This building is located in an existing historic district, an older one too. If there was a period of significance ascribed to it, then it would be a range of years that could encompass the age of that house inside this building. 
    I’ve had situations where a building was listed in the 1970s and had a mid-century addition that was specifically called out as non-contributing since it was not 50 years old at that point. Fast forward now and it has hit that mark or is beyond it and suddenly it is a viewed in a different manner and could be eligible for the tax credits regardless of the older non-contributing designation.
    Basically, there are a lot of different scenarios out there and it’s not all black and white

  • fillimup

    While on the subject of grammar, there is something in paragraph 6 that I see all the time and that makes me crazy (slightly obsessive compulsive, here): “…………and is comprised of offices, a large conference room and a kitchen area.”   This should be: “…….and is composed of offices, a large conference room and a kitchen area”.  The whole is composed of it’s parts and the parts comprise the whole.  Why is this so difficult ?

  • BuffaloLMT

    fillimup Go bark at a teacher, not us.

  • greenca

    It is suprising that people paying over $2,000 per month for rent are willing to schlep their laundry to a common laundry room, especially those older people downsizing from larger homes.