Buffalo Glass Bar

21 Comments

I have always thought that it would be awesome if Buffalo had a real glass blowing studio in its midst. We have pottery studios, and metal studios, but not much when it comes to the art of glass blowing. Now an effort is underway to not only establish a popular glass blowing studio, the endeavor would also be coupled with a craft cocktail bar/restaurant. Essentially, people would be able to see the glass blowing operation underway, and then have cocktails and eat dinner. Plus, the atmosphere would be surrounded by blown glass objects that people could purchase, drink out of, or eat their food on. There would even be studio classes available.

“Glassblowing studio by day, craft cocktail bar/restaurant by night with live glass entertainment.” – Buffalo Glass Bar –

Glass-Roses-Buffalo-NY“We’re currently crowdfunding to help raise money to open Buffalo Glass Bar, and brand new restaurant concept that features glass blowing demonstration during dining service through observation glass. Our crowdfunding site is Indiegogo and we’re pre selling items like these glass roses (inset), as well as scotch snifters, wine decanters and many other hand blown items.” – Ian Carr – Buffalo Glass Bar

12193422_899999713410681_201895478539978537_nBuffalo Glass Bar would be the perfect type of interactive restaurant to see situated at Canalside, especially with the children’s museum coming to the waterfront. It would also be nice in an artsy neighborhood such as Five Points. It’s these types of activities that create memorable experiences for visitors, as well as takeaways.

The following message is from Buffalo Glass bar founder Ian Carr, from his Indiegogo page, set up to raise money for the venture:

I was born and raised in Buffalo but I’ve traveled quite a bit. This city has given me a lot and I currently find myself with a unique set of skills that allows me to give back with a great addition to Buffalo. I am an experienced sculpture artist/bar tender. I have over 10 years of experience in both fields in various locations including Buffalo, NYC, and the Hamptons.

After traveling a bit and returning home, I found that Buffalo was a city on the rise. One essential aspect of the city that I found lacking was a creative and unique environment that draws the attention of both visitors and locals. It was at this point that I devised a completely original concept for a bar that combined both of my passions, bartending and art, specifically glass blowing…

11988754_875149459229040_8271773363960653594_n

Myself and many others believe that the concept of Buffalo Glass Bar will be listed as one of the most unique bars in America. This means great exposure for Buffalo including interviews, press, and footage on tv shows geared towards unique bars, restaurants, and cocktail culture such as Esquire’s, “most unique bars in America.” Contributions in forming the Buffalo Glass Bar will aid in the development of an art district in buffalo. Our studio will give live demonstrations and tours for the community to experience and learn. Our studio doors will be open during the daytime which aids in community building by hosting field trips and visits from public schools to teach children about the production of glass as well as artwork. The Buffalo Glass Bar will act as an attraction for visitors traveling through western NY, both during the day as a studio, and at night as a spectacle of interesting cocktails and presentation.

12208407_900431680034151_8390609638306789491_n

This type of bar will be the first of its kind, so it is hard to factor an exact dollar amount for everything. what we can figure is the cost of equipment, materials, and renovations. The funds needed will be going towards these unique pieces of equipment and the renovations that are needed to operate safely and efficiently.

The deals or perks offered on this campaign are all discounted prices, including glass blowing classes, artwork, hand make glassware, and even bar memberships. One of the main concepts in the bar is that every drink and plate comes on a specifically designed and hand blown glass. These glasses will be available for purchase through the gallery however they will be at a much discounted price through this campaign.

1797489_832289836848336_5527527748481035104_n

 

If the funds from this campaign don’t reach the entire goal, we will still use everything we did raise towards the renovations and equipment, just simply joined alongside with independent loans and investors.

The Buffalo Glass Bar could very possibly be a new change in the bar entertainment industry. This could become a new format for bars everywhere and it can all start here. Plain and simple, with your contributions, the more money we can raise here, the less we’ll have to borrow from a bank at a high interest rate which isn’t any fun.

Visit Buffalo Glass Bar on Facebook | Support the Indiegogo campaign, and get a great holiday gift sort a loved one in the process!

  • BuffaloRox

    Sounds cool.  Simon Pearce in VT includes glass blowing demonstrations, store and restaurant using all of the pottery and glassware made in house.

  • yostk321

    Heads up, Corning, NY!

  • FirstRingSuburban

    “This type of bar will be the first of its kind, so it is hard to factor an exact dollar amount for everything. what we can figure is the cost of equipment, materials, and renovations. The funds needed will be going towards these unique pieces of equipment and the renovations that are needed to operate safely and efficiently.”
    Translation:  This is going to be grotesquely overpriced.

  • BuffaloRox

    FirstRingSuburban Hand-blown glassware is not cheap – whether functional glassware for drinking (Simon Pearce) or decorative (Venetian Murano glass). It’s a tough business due to competition from machine made glassware or cheap Chinese knockoffs and changing tastes.

  • MatthewMoje

    I wonder if he is any relation to the Carr that owns the buildings in the cobblestone district that have been sitting rotting away?

  • carrij56

    MatthewMoje Hi Matt, Just trying to squelch any mis-information before it gets circulated. I don’t own any buildings in buffalo, Carr is Just a very common last name.

  • carrij56

    FirstRingSuburban Thats not exactly true, as far as the price range goes, the restaurant is actually going to be no different than most others. Our menu has a wide range of options and our business plan is designed around an estimated price of $26 per customer, which is the average in Buffalo. As far as the glass artwork for sale, thats completely dependent on the artists ability, size and scale of any work. There will be small pendants, marbles, and jewelry and souvenirs as low as $5 and large elaborate sculptures easily ranging to $300. Try to think of The Buffalo Glass Bar as two different businesses all together. A restaurant on one side, and a glass studio on the other. In this case, for some reason the glass Studio next door just happens to have a big glass wall instead of bricks.

  • carrij56

    BuffaloRox Its sort of a unique marriage of businesses. On one hand, you have glass shops that usually don’t do well because most people just want come in and check things out. The cost of producing glassware is minuscule, typically a glass costs about 6 cents to make. The real profit that most glass shops survive on comes from holding classes rather than selling glass products. Restaurants on the other hand can be very profitable, but they have a 98% failure rate, most often because they don’t really have anything unique to offer and there are just too many places to get food. However, if you bring the two together; If you have a form of visual entertainment, something a little different than most other places, they sort of start to feed into each other. They provide foot traffic for each other. It becomes a location for learning to take place, mental stimulation as well as enjoyment of food an beverage. This is really our true goal, and what everyone involved also believes in.

  • FirstRingSuburban

    @BuffaloRox Well, they are in the right city for it.  Everyone knows Buffalo loves overpriced stuff.

  • FirstRingSuburban

    carrij56 BuffaloRox The fact that restaurants fail at an alarmingly high rate, as 90 to 95 percent in the first year, is actually wrong. According to recent studies done by Professor Dr. HG Parsa from the University of Denver, 59% of hospitality facilities fail in the period of 3 years and it has nothing to do with the amount of restaurants there are.  It most always has to do with product pricing — COGS from vendors not being appropriately calculated and poor customer service.
    Sounds like you’ve done your research though…

  • carrij56

    Well I have to say, I’ve never come across that independent study. Ive been mainly utilizing the of knowledge of government funded organizations like Buffalo’s small business development center, as well as the U.S. Business census, now even though all this information is great, it really depends on location. So I’ve been obtaining the knowledge of a dozen or so local restaurant owners, as well as the my business advisor, and the VP of first Niagara bank who over sees their SBA (small business administration) loans, as well as the chair of the SBA. They all seem to have different information. I’ll look into the Denver study though, thank you for the information.

  • carrij56

    FirstRingSuburban Well I have to say, I’ve never come across that specific study. Ive been mainly utilizing the of knowledge of government funded organizations like the SBDC, Buffalo’s small business development center, as well as the U.S. Business census. Now even though all that information is great, it is really specific to location. So I’ve been obtaining the knowledge of a dozen or so local restaurant owners, as well as the my business advisor, and the VP of first Niagara bank who over sees their SBA (small business administration) loans, as well as the chair of the SBA, a personal friend of mine. They all seem to have different information however I’d definitely like to take a look into this Denver study to see every bit of information I can, I appreciate the information.

  • FirstRingSuburban

    carrij56 FirstRingSuburban First off, everyone at a local bank is a VP, including my wife. Secondly, by all means should you take advice from a bank that posts losses like FNB has and is forced to sell to a larger bank which will undoubtedly force your friend out of a job.  Solid financial advice there, no doubt.

  • OldHayesHall

    FirstRingSuburban carrij56 sound like a really cool person.

  • carrij56

    Our good friends! As a matter of fact our head gaffer has been working/teaching/ and a member of Corning for 22 years 🙂

  • Captain Picard

    MatthewMoje
    You are obviously a smug millennial know-it-all whose comments infer an ax to grind with Carr. Your attempt to link this guy to a completely unrelated issue is pathetic and transparent. Why don’t you go jump off a bridge?

  • MatthewMoje

    Captain Picard MatthewMoje I apologize to carrij56 for wondering so, your idea is great and I’m even thinking about adding some funds to your indiegogo.
    Captain Picard This is what I was referring to http://rising.wpengine.com/2015/08/carr-fined-bro-used-in-defense/ 
    The bridge I would jump off is currently being renovated over off of Niagara St. 😛

  • Juan Chavez

    I work with glass, in http://mexicanglassware.us/ we just bought equipment to do the job.
    good luck! nice job! 🙂