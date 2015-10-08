Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Hero Certified Burgers to the Rescue

22 Comments

Superior to McDonald’s. More inspired than Five Guys. Designed to accommodate carnivores, pescetarians, the allergen-averse, and vegetarians with a single menu.

(Look! At the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell! It was a Zetti’s! Then it was vacant! Now it’s Hero Burgers!)

12092436_10104371809515489_1311112354_nYes, it’s Hero Burgers. An alien chain from another country that came to Buffalo offering a fast-food option far beyond those of American mega chains. Hero Burgers! What else can change the course of a former pizza place, satiate hearty Buffalo appetites swiftly and with all-natural ingredients, and who, disguised as a mild-mannered burger joint, fights a never-ending battle for non-GMO angus beef and the American—er, Canadian—way?

12071425_10104371809610299_912785343_nAfter more than a year of anticipation, Hero Burgers, that crusader for better bovine from the north (Toronto, to be exact), has officially opened its doors. Its motive: to bring Western New Yorkers an antibiotic- and hormone-free, “real food” alternative to standard fast food. Its special powers: protein variety (think salmon filets and veggie patties in addition to beef), premium toppings and 12080730_10104371809700119_692747049_ncondiments, and the quality of its rolls (choose from sesame poppy, ciabatta, multigrain, and gluten-free).

Its alien technology: three varieties of poutine.

Its weaknesses: lackluster beef gravy on said poutine and so-thin-you-can-see-through-it bacon.

Its greatest feat to date: tempura zucchini.

Oh, and rescuing a distressed but well-trafficked corner in desperate need of a strong tenant.

Welcome to Buffalo, Hero Burgers.

Hero Certified Burgers | 976 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York (716) 881-HERO (4376) | Facebook

 

Written by Caitlin Hartney

Caitlin Hartney

Caitlin has covered local food and drink for Buffalo Rising since 2015, having previously written for Artvoice, the Public, and the Buffalo News. She works full time in marketing communications and is earning her master's degree in history at University at Buffalo, the latter of which occasionally informs her writing. Most importantly, she likes the word "moist" and doesn't care who knows it. How else do you describe a great piece of cake?

View All Articles by Caitlin Hartney
  • flexme

    If they are so special then why do their other locations in Toronto only average 2.3 stars out of 5 on yelp and all the other review sites?

  • jonny99

    Nice storefront but what the hell is a “Certified” burger? So Canadian!

  • eSlu

    That article was “interesting”. I have never seen a restaurant review that spends so little time talking about the food.

  • buffalorr

    jonny99–Probably means “contains no horse meat”.

  • dontbeanidiot

    eSlu — Firstly, is not an actual review. Next, you didn’t read to understand; is predominantly about the food… but also what HERO offers generally speaking. Be less trolly and more value addy.

  • eSlu

    If it is not a review, what is it? And it tells you very little about the food other than what is on the menu. Mostly, this is an announcement that the place is open, with some attempts at humor.

  • micahh64

    eSlu 
    “I have never seen a restaurant review that spends so little time talking about the food.”
    Even though the food was mentioned in each paragraph . . .
    .

  • micahh64

    eSlu 
    “If it is not a review, what is it?”
    I believe you answered your own question, when you said:
     
    “Mostly, this is an announcement that the place is open . . .”
    .

  • micahh64
  • GotAnyChange

    I thought it was well-written and shall check it out soon. I liked it when I had them in Toronto, granted I was slightly toasted.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    flexme Lol.  Guess the early returns on the Buffalo location (which when I checked a few days ago was about what you mention–2 or 2.5) aren’t so out of the ordinary. 
    I miss Zetti’s at that spot

  • This would make for a good Yelp review.

  • hilaritee

    Sadly, their USA menu does not feature the turkey buger, which is offered in Ontario.

  • NBuffGuy

    eSlu 
    You don’t read about food, son. You eat it.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    I think it says a lot about the economics of Buffalo that we’re starting to see chain restaurants popping up inside the city limits.

  • I had a friend tell me today that is smelled like the lion cages at the Buffalo Zoo and other friends say they messed up orders and got cold burgers for 10-15 a pop! WOO!

  • BuffaloBlueEyes

    As a Torontonian that works regularly in Buffalo, I’m thrilled to see Canadian businesses opening up and taking a chance on the Buffalo market  . It’s unfortunate that it has to be Hero Burger as they’re a bit of a culinary joke in Toronto, but hopefully it’s a sign of things to come. Good for both cities.

  • GotAnyChange

    I just had bad experience too, in all aspects. I’ll try em again in a month, if they’re still around.
    I don’t mind paying extra for better burgers but they need to be on point. Five guys on delaware normally nails it, and they’re cheaper than hero.

  • ninohuong

    micahh64 jonny99 if “certified humane” results in the quality of the food served, then bring on the “uncertified”.  man, mcdonalds is good!  and how about mighty taco.  yummy!  of course, I actually haven’t eaten there and never will.  no need to eat at chains in buffalo ny (except for micky d….because it is DELICIOUS!!!!).  Save the chains for Florida.

  • TheFacePuncher

    Canadian beef sucks.

  • 4Buffalo2

    Funny parody writing.