Hero Certified Burgers to the Rescue

Superior to McDonald’s. More inspired than Five Guys. Designed to accommodate carnivores, pescetarians, the allergen-averse, and vegetarians with a single menu.
(Look! At the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell! It was a Zetti’s! Then it was vacant! Now it’s Hero Burgers!)
Yes, it’s Hero Burgers. An alien chain from another country that came to Buffalo offering a fast-food option far beyond those of American mega chains. Hero Burgers! What else can change the course of a former pizza place, satiate hearty Buffalo appetites swiftly and with all-natural ingredients, and who, disguised as a mild-mannered burger joint, fights a never-ending battle for non-GMO angus beef and the American—er, Canadian—way?
After more than a year of anticipation, Hero Burgers, that crusader for better bovine from the north (Toronto, to be exact), has officially opened its doors. Its motive: to bring Western New Yorkers an antibiotic- and hormone-free, “real food” alternative to standard fast food. Its special powers: protein variety (think salmon filets and veggie patties in addition to beef), premium toppings and condiments, and the quality of its rolls (choose from sesame poppy, ciabatta, multigrain, and gluten-free).
Its alien technology: three varieties of poutine.
Its weaknesses: lackluster beef gravy on said poutine and so-thin-you-can-see-through-it bacon.
Its greatest feat to date: tempura zucchini.
Oh, and rescuing a distressed but well-trafficked corner in desperate need of a strong tenant.
Welcome to Buffalo, Hero Burgers.
Hero Certified Burgers | 976 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York (716) 881-HERO (4376) | Facebook