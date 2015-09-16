Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

What if Buffalo was a 35 minute city, would that be so bad?

223 Comments

A few months ago, after the tragic death of a child in Delaware Park and subsequent controversy over the status of the Scajaquada Expressway, Diana Augspurger,  a resident of Kenmore, started an on-line petition demanding that the Scajaquada, remain as an expressway. Here is the language in her petition statement:

How can an expressway become a city street overnight? Where is the discussion? If you want to reduce the speed to parkway speed at 45 mph, add trees and dress it up, that’s one thing. This heavily traveled road connecting 2 major city arterials was never meant to be a bicycle path, have traffic lights and roundabouts. It was built to facilitate traffic navigating around the City of Buffalo. We have miles of parkways just down the road and acres of park right at the expressway’s edge. What we won’t have if this change is enforced, is an efficient path to downtown, north towns and south towns. Why is this convenience being taken away from those of us who use it daily and in some instances, multiple times a day? This change is being sold on the heels of a major tragedy. To leverage that tragedy in order to press an agenda does not seem in keeping with what is in the best interests of the public. Looking at this recent photo, what about that looks safe?

It is an interesting demand on her part, as a Kenmore resident—that the people of Buffalo give up their quality of life, safety, and the usability of their park—for her convenience. Why should HER convenience be taken away, she asks. She points out that there are “miles of parkways just down the road” that people can use, but fails to point out that most of those miles of parkway were also converted to a stinking high-speed highway for her convenience. It is a kind of car culture arrogance we have developed in this country, which demands swift passage in our cars at the expense of everything else.

However, Ms, Augspurger’s petition does not demand that a new highway be plowed through Kenmore for her ease of travel. No, that would never be allowed would it?  Perhaps, absent a new Kenmore freeway, she could just accept a six-minute longer commute?  If there was no highway in Delaware Park today, it would never enter anyone’s mind that one should be built there to convenience the people of Kenmore. Why is this even a controversy?  Why is there a highway through the middle of the city’s main park? Why is there no highway through Kenmore?  Of course there should be no highway through Kenmore. Of course there should be no highway through Delaware Park!

There is an oft quoted local phrase, a point of pride, a marketing pitch that goes like this—”Buffalo is a 20 minute city”—the pitch is followed by the explanation that “you can drive anywhere in the area in just 20 minutes!”  This concept is sold to the pitchee with an amazed sounding reassurance—because Buffalonians know this just sounds too good to be true to outsiders. Many cities have commutes of 45 minutes to even a crazy sounding two hours. How could you not be impressed with Buffalo’s greatness after hearing about this 20 minute thing?

The twenty-minute thing is a bit of an exaggeration, of course.  It might actually a whopping 40 minutes to get to the ski slopes at Kissing Bridge. But is this 20 minute commute really a good thing?

It makes me cringe when I hear the “20 minute city” repeated, because what it really means is that you can get to the suburban big box stores and malls easily in your car leaving vast stretches of city streets devoid of stores and sidewalks lacking people. It means many services and stores are only available in vast ugly stretches car centric sprawl centers. It means there are highways slammed through parks and there are parkways turned into noisy carbon monoxide choked commuter trenches. It means 100% of Buffalo is cut off from its waterfront by highways to assure that suburban commuters can get to their downtown jobs in 20 minutes or conversely , city residents to their suburban job—each traveling in their own personal isolated city killing cars. 

Being a 20 minute city really means that Buffalo forfeits being a real city, the congested busy kind—the kind with lots of people filling the streets with vibrancy.  When people from a big busy city come to Buffalo, what they see is a place that looks dead, empty, lifeless. This is not just me saying this.  Be honest, you have all heard it from visitors to Buffalo. It’s not a good thing to hear. It is the price of your 20 minute commute.  Of course you can tell them that the mall is just a 20 minute drive away.  

Hundreds of trees removed, gorgeous Elmwood bridge replaced with a viaduct, large areas of the lake filled in.

 

A few years ago Congressman Brian Higgins insisted that spending $50M to rebuild Route Five along the outer harbor was important because it saves Hamburg commuters 3 whole minutes of travel time. Similarly, many say that the Scajaquada Expressway absolutely must must must remain as a highway to save a few commuting minutes. Buffalo has an extremely high density of highways within its approximately 40 Square miles.  Almost 3% of Buffalo’s land area is dedicated to highways (692 acres). The highway system, just inside Buffalo alone, consist of a whopping 76 bridges and viaducts with just over 140 lane miles!  The maintenance and replacement cost just on the bridges is massive. Imagine a typical snowstorm where plows make several passes on these highways to keep them clear. A six inch snow could mean more than 1000 miles of plowing!

Here is a rough tally by highway:

142 total lane miles (LM).
Skyway = 78.3 Acres, 17.8 LM
Scajaquada = 115 Acres, 20 LM
Kensington = 145 Acres, 44LM
Thruway = 353 Acres, 60 LM

Is all this highway capacity really necessary? What if Buffalo gave up some of this highway capacity?  What if it took 35 minutes to get downtown instead of 20 minutes? Would that be  so bad?

“It would be a major change in the landscape of the City of Buffalo,” said Joan McDonald, commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation. “It was unfortunate that the Scajaquada was built as an expressway and not an urban boulevard. We are now considering whether the four lanes should be cut down to two, which would have a big impact on surrounding city streets. We’re also looking at where to install traffic signals and light posts and where to construct pedestrian overpasses.”

Removing a highway is often a foreign concept for civil engineers like Ms. McDonald.  All their training has been focused on moving high densities of cars fast.  It is almost like a moral imperative that cars need to keep moving and everything else be damed.  Can she not imagine the park as a park, it is a convenient place to move cars through right? NYDOT  is still studying options which retain traffic speeds as high as 40 miles per hour. They just don’t get it! A letter to the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition from the agency describes the agency’s current progress on redesign of the highway:

  • Examining full complement of alternatives with speed limits set at 40 and 30 mph;
  • Four lane and Two lane options within Delaware park;
  • Analysis of full removal of the roadway between Parkside Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.
  • Initiated the process for changing the road classification from a principal urban arterial expressway.

This stone bridge is gone. This area is crisscrossed by viaducts.

 

The current status of the NYDOT options study will be presented to the community today September 16 at the Olmsted School #64, 874 Amherst Street, Buffalo—starting at 5:30 pm.  It is important that you come to this meeting. Make sure NYDOT knows, in no uncertain terms, that the people of Buffalo want their park back and that a highway does not belong in the park.  Tell them that 40 mph is too fast. Tell them that 30 mph is too fast. We don’t design residential streets for 30 mile per hour traffic. Why put 30 mph traffic in parks? Tell them the park should not be used as a speedy cut through. Tell them you want the park back to the original design. Tell them you want the highway gone for its entire length from the Kensington to Niagara Street.

This is a rare opportunity for Buffalo to demand that leaders make the right choice for a change.  This is Buffalo’s chance to be an urban leader for the 21st century.

Check out this video to understand how much of the park has been destroyed for this highway.

Images are from the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition

Architect ( a real one, not just the armchair type), author of "Buffalo, Architecture in the American Forgotten Land" ( www.blurb.com ), lover of great spaces, hater of sprawl and waste,
advocate for a better way of doing things.

  • “Being a 20 minute city really means that Buffalo forfeits being a real city.”
    quote of the day.

  • I can see both sides of this, but am gradually being persuaded that any steps that can return this area to what Olmsted originally envisioned will, in the long run, be beneficial to those that live in the area.

    I’d attempt to make the argument that if a highway had been built through Central Park, we would hopefully have the good sense to remove it.  That’s what has happened here.  Same designer, just less respect for his work.

    As Canalside becomes more a focal point for leisure time, maybe a redefinition of Delaware Park is needed, that shows local residents that what they will lose in convenience (downgraded or removed 198), they will gain in a higher quality of life (better park, new uses?).

  • JDbuffalo

    I currently live in Kenmore and work in Buffalo.  I take the Scajaquada to and from work on most days.  I have seen a difference of about 3 to 4 minutes in my commute time since the speed limit was reduced to 30 mph.  There are also several other ways to get into the city.  All of which are roughly the same commute time (give or take a few minutes).  The eventual addition of street lights and cross walks to the Scajaquada will likely make little difference to me and many others that live in Kenmore.  And to you, Diana Augspurger, Did you try getting your lazy ass out of bed 10 minutes early?  That might solve your problem.  Not that it matters.  Your opinion is irrelevant since your only time spent in this community is sitting in your car passing through it for 5 minutes a day.  As a resident of Kenmore, I’m embarrassed to be associated with this person.

  • NBuffGuy

    “Being a 20 minute city really means that Buffalo forfeits being a real city, the congested busy kind—the kind with lots of people filling the streets with vibrancy.”
    If being a “real city” means having to sit still in traffic jams, wait in lines for basic services, and always worry about getting to places early enough to get a seat, then I’d prefer to remain living in a fake one, where the livin’ is easy. You can have Chicago; I see Buffalo’s quaintness and small town charm as an asset, not something that needs to be fixed.

  • aojwny

    If being a “real city” means getting out of my car so I don’t have to sit still in traffic jams I’m all for it. Even small cities can be “real cities,” to the benefit of everyone. And the livin’ can still be easy.

  • elmdog

    Look at all of that concrete….

  • mikmo323

    They need to reinstall the stone Elmwood bridge and dig out all of that filled in lake. Its a travesty looking at the before and after pictures…

  • nyc lines

    NBuffGuy 
    “I see Buffalo’s quaintness and small town charm as an asset”
    there is no charm in taking the most valuable piece of civic open space designed by the most significant designer of such things which is held as a representation of his best work and running an expressway through it demoted vast swaths of it as lost space.  Not sure where you are getting “small town charm” from that.

  • Rodney Copperbottom

    What a change from the 40’s. The two iconic buildings (Albright Knox & Buff Hist Museum) are still pretty  much 100% the same, but what a shame all those roads & clutter they turned it into. From a peaceful park to a complete mess.
    A dream would be to completely remove Scajaquada. There’s enough roads to get to your destination in the city. People would get used to it after awhile. What a sacrifice, however, to the poor Scajaquada creek. Looked more like a river back then.
    I think I just died a little inside.

  • “You can get anywhere in the valley in 20 minutes, Byron” – Cher, Clueless 1995

  • BuffaloGals

    I disagree with you a lot on this site, but I agree with this post 100%, except the commute would probably still be less than 35 minutes for the majority of people.
    Nobody is asking anyone to give up their cars. We’re asking people to take existing alternate routes so as not to destroy the jewel of the city’s park system.
    In most cities, living in the suburbs requires you to trade off super short commute times to the city center – it should be no different here.

  • BuffaloGals

    nyc lines NBuffGuy Eliminating a 3 mile roadway that connects two other highly accessible highways that go to the same places doesn’t cause an armageddon of traffic jams.

  • nyc lines

    iloveagoodnap 
    “…nor the congestion..”  yes…more reason it is possible to scale back some of the highway infrastructure.

  • Bluffalove

    Agreed with most posters here – I have lived and gone to school right off this intersection (Elmwood/Lincoln) and while the Scajaquada was always an eyesore, impediment and source of noise/visual pollution I had no idea to scope of carnage its construction did to the Delaware Park Lake. Its heartbreaking. 
    The Olmsted parks and parkways are one of the few things that we as Buffalonians can hold up as world-class cultural amenities and they are touchstones for many of us who grew up around them and enjoyed them our whole lives. We owe it to ourselves to have the self-regard to demand DOT reverses this mistake and repairs this community.
    Then, on to the Kensington.

  • Sabres00

    I drive this every day, and while no one minds an extra few minute commute, the problem is that it’s become a traffic nightmare.  The removal of the merging lanes, and the crawl of two lane traffic have pretty much made this expressway useless.  If that’s their goal then go ahead and tear it down, but until a plan is in place they need to raise the speed limit and change the lanes back to how they were before.  I don’t really care about alternative routes, taking a bus, or riding my bike, I know alternatives exist.

  • neverchange

    Wow, you really hate Kenmore don’t you?

  • A-BuffaLover

    I’m starting to hate buffalo rising

  • Woods79

    Many of the east-west routes that parallel the 198 have low volume in the morning, if the scaj were downgraded significantly or removed I expect those other routes will fill In proportionally to the commuters who live near those routes. Now that we are at 30 mph on the 198, I can sometimes take hertel to the 190 for my commute to Hamburg from N. Buff, and not drop any time because Parkside is such a ruinous catastrophe between 7:28 and 8:15 am. Avoiding the 198 access routes is a time saver, and a nerve saver.

  • NBuffGuy

    Then you need to get out of Buffalo more often if you think 198 is a major expressway, especially if it prevents you from finding the charm in Delaware Park, Hoyt Lake, and Marcy Casino.

  • nyc lines

    NBuffGuy 
    The Albright Knox and the Historical Society both sit directly on what was the most beautiful section of Delaware Park.  and you CAN’T EVEN WALK BETWEEN THEM!  Sounds charming. sorry for yelling.

  • greenca

    IF the 198 is removed through the park, the section between Agassiz Circle and the 33 would need to go, too, or at least the connection between that section of Humboldt Parkway and Rt 33. If there wasn’t a connection between the 33 and that section of Humboldt Parkway (and no road through the park), the east/west traffic would be absorbed by a lot more existing roads and not just be funnelled through Parkside and Amherst St.

  • ChristineLSloc

    I live in NW city of Buffalo. Here are some thoughts re: tearing it out:
    1. Amherst Street between Grant and Niagara gets busy courtesy of Wegmans. It’s a 2 lane street lined with residences, some who back into the street to exit. If they were to receive the Scajacquada’s volume, being the closest adjacent road, I doubt they’d ever leave their houses. Traffic is already high at rush hour courtesy of drop-offs at Nichols and PS 64 – Frederick Law Olmsted School. As inadvisable as it is to have a highway, designed as a highway, through a park, it is also inadvisable to make a 2 lane residential street pick up an expressway’s volume. 
    2. I use my bicycle to get from my home in NW Buffalo to Allentown to work. One reason that I considered the route cyclable, despite lacking deliberate bicycle infrastructure North of Delaware Park, is because the side streets have reduced traffic volume as a result of cars being funneled through through the Scajaquada. You’ll give up some of the utility of the adjacent streets to non-automobile transit if you cut out the Scajaquada completely in favor of having a nicer park. Amherst Street, on a bicycle, is already terrifying in the areas it is closest to the Scajaquada due to its narrow size and traffic volume. This isn’t an argument against a reduced speed on the Scajaquada, but it is an argument against removing it without creating an alternative bypass. But you know, NW Buffalo is mostly people of a lower SES, so who cares about them?
    3. Why doesn’t anyone point out the way that Delaware Ave also cuts into the park? In my opinion, Delaware Avenue is much more a bisector than the highway is.
    4. It would have been nice if the city did not completely ruin the Scajaquada Creek. I will posit that sometimes the solution to the problem requires more creativity than simply undoing it what was initially done. Is there a way to restore the creek and reroute traffic such that it doe not turn Black Rock’s residential streets into main thoroughfares? The number of people who simply say, “Eh, the adjacent streets can handle it” are considering only the consequences of those passing by these streets in a car and not those who reside there, those who walk there, or those who use bicycles as transit.

  • nyc lines

    iloveagoodnap nyc lines 
    yeah, Steel is more than a bit overly dramatic in his descriptions of the automobile…agree with the rest too.

  • David Steele

    ChristineLSloc  Delaware is more of a Bisector than the highway?  Are you kidding?  That is complete nonsense.  By the way the engineers screwed up the Delaware S curve design as well in order to speed traffic through, making them completely hostile to people. 
    As to your other comments.  You do realize that concentration of traffic on local streets is increased due to the Scajaquada.  instead of simply traveling east or west on any of several dozen local streets people concentrate on  a few north south streets to get to the Scajaquada.  Parkside would be a peaceful street if the highway was not there.  We have to stop wrecking everything to make travel by car easy.  The mindset that everyone needs to be able to move quickly once they get into their 2000 pound personal mobility box is insane

  • greenca

    nyc lines iloveagoodnap
    People would take Steel much more seriously if he dispensed with the dramatic hyperbole about cars in most every post.  He does have good things to say, but too often people discount everything he has to say because of this.

  • David Steele

    neverchange No not at all.  Kenmore is a wonderful town.  What makes you think I hate Kenmore?

  • ChristineLSloc

    David Steele ChristineLSloc No. I’m not kidding. When I am walking from my home in Buffalo to the park, I can take a pedestrian bridge, or a bicycle path, around or over the Scajaquada to the park. I have to cross Delaware Avenue, and that is actually scary because there isn’t adequate time for pedestrians with the churn of cars. Delaware was designed to be a bypass to keep Elmwood’s volume low. Delaware actually cuts the two parts of the park in half. 
    But what do I know, I actually live here and in the summer went to the park every single day.

  • David Steele

    iloveagoodnap nyc lines People can live far from the city center because it is easy to drive to anywhere in a short period of time.  Almost all retail in the metro is contain in sprawl style car-centric shopping centers.  Most of Buffalo’s parkway system was eliminated so that people could get out of town fast. There are cities much smaller than Buffalo that are far more lively becasue they have not placed so much emphasis on making cars move fast through them to other places

  • nyc lines

    ChristineLSloc David Steele 
    actually it’s quite the ironic point you are making Christine.  The connection across Delaware Avenue was via a beautiful bridge with generous room for pedestrians connecting the two halves of the park over delaware ave.  That exact bridge is now useless to pedestrians as it has been taken over by the 198…hm..

  • David Steele

    ChristineLSloc David Steele You do realize that the highway obliterated the pedestrian connection across Delaware Ave right? No you don’t do you.  So, maybe, as a local resident you need to read up on what you have lost due to this highway. Until then have fun using your one and only pedestrian crossing over the highway.

  • David Steele

    iloveagoodnap David Steele nyc lines Madison, Savannah, Ashville, pretty much any city in Europe.
    Again, the highways made the shrinking possible. People in Buffalo are always in there cars leaving the city dead.  The city and metro have concentrated on making driving efficient leaving the streets dead.  There is a direct correlation between ease of car use and lifeless streets.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    David Steele ChristineLSloc 
    Wow, and you wonder why the majority of people on here can’t stand you.

  • BuffaLife

    I can understand the frustrations of the residents that live adjacent to Delaware Park, but I also wish the State hadn’t reacted so quickly. People get used to driving 50 MPH, and then it’s down to 30 MPH overnight. 
    I would bet most people don’t handle change well when there is a perceived inconvenience to them, even if tragedy is what prompted the change.
    Cover the 198 and return it to a park while building a tunnel underneath for cars to pass.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    greenca 
    I agree. But if it ever did happen the Parkside residents would flip shit.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    A-BuffaLover 
    Don’t. Just hate Steele.

  • Chewing Wax

    BeardedBuffalonian David Steele Anyone who puts “Architect ( a real one, not just the armchair type)” in their bio blurb probably isn’t wondering why.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    David Steele iloveagoodnap nyc lines 
    “Again, the highways made the shrinking possible. People in Buffalo are always in there cars leaving the city dead.  The city and metro have concentrated on making driving efficient leaving the streets dead.  There is a direct correlation between ease of car use and lifeless streets.”
    YOU DON’T EVEN F’IN LIVE HERE, HOW DO YOU KNOW!!! Lol

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    nyc lines NBuffGuy 
    You should be super pissed there’s a golf course in DP then. Although, I can’t remember how many articles in the past have been directly tied to the Gold Course?

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    ……………..oh, and to the title, yes it would be. If can leave my house in NB and make it downtown in 8 minutes. If that commute turned into 35 minutes…..FFFFFFFFFFFF that!

  • nyc lines

    BeardedBuffalonian nyc lines NBuffGuy 
    not a fan of the golf course but it does not physically degrade the olmstedian qualities of the park the way the highway does in particular on the parks western half.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    Chewing Wax BeardedBuffalonian David Steele 
    Well said.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    nyc lines BeardedBuffalonian NBuffGuy
    Removing the course would take one pen stroke to remove and no money invested. Yet would have the same if not a larger effect than downgrading the Scajac-me-off.

  • David Steele

    iloveagoodnap David Steele nyc lines Ha nice twist to your argument- first you say Buffalo does not have enough people to support vibrant streets.  I then find you smaller cities with vibrant streets and you claim they are to small to be compared.  If you want Buffalo to suck support a car oriented city.  If you want it to be a beautiful vibrant people friendly city start by getting the highways out of the parks. 

    By the way, there was a time in Savannah that the smart planners were planning to remove all of the city’s amazing urban squares.  They wanted cars to move quickly through the city.  They succeeded in removing (i think) three of them.  Since then, one has been rebuilt.  If you know Savannah you know what a travesty it would have been if the car people had one.  The parts where the squares have been removed are substantially less valuable than the rest of the city.
    Arguing that a highway must be in Delaware Park is silly.  You would not be arguing to put one there if it had never been built.  At least be consistent .

  • buffalorr

    BuffaloGals–I’d bet the Scajaquada carries just as many city residents as it does suburbanites. I’m in favor of reducing the speed limit and other measures that could be taken to mininize it’s impact on th park. However, those who try blaming people living in the suburbs for the expressway’s existance are hypocrites at best. There are few city residents who haven’t used the Youngman Highway, the Thruway or any other roadway that cuts through suburban towns. The residents living there suffer even greater noise and pollution in their neighborhoods that’s caused by city and suburban residents.

  • whatsaBONJOVI

    nyc lines ChristineLSloc David Steele this is what i found funny about her comments as well. I would suggest anyone with this concept review original drawings and photographs of the park. I think many fail to realize that cars mass around this park because there is a highway now. 
    I think most cars (of people living in the city) would take streets that run east/west that are closer to their origin (forest, delavan, Amherst, hertel, etc) than would inexplicably drive north or south to converge on Amherst st alone. I would even suggest that added traffic to the west end of hertel and amherst might be very beneficial to those neighborhoods that today are very underdeveloped/post industrial.

  • David Steele

    BeardedBuffalonian David Steele ChristineLSloc do you have stats that show this?  I would like to see them. From my count it is you, maybe two others and perhaps you again under some of your other names.

  • ChristineLSloc

    David Steele BeardedBuffalonian ChristineLSloc Forgive me for living in 2015 and suggesting we should be forward thinking in our solutions.

  • David Steele

    ChristineLSloc David Steele BeardedBuffalonian What is forward thinking about a highway in a park?  Seriously what is forward thinking about this?

  • ChristineLSloc

    buffalorr It’s also worth noting that there are a lot of city residents who work in the suburbs. That there are so many jobs in Amherst and other places is a different issue that wouldn’t be solved by tearing out a highway.

  • buffalorr

    nyc lines There is also no charm in having a golf course that swallows up a huge section of the park. Where is the Olmstead Conservancy of this issue?

  • whatsaBONJOVI

    ChristineLSloc David Steele Maybe im wrong by i believe Delaware was a major arterial road from the original layout of the city and that elmwood was not extended southward into the city until much later. The idea that delaware was “designed” to relieve traffic is new to be and I’d like to know what that notion stems from?

  • nyc lines

    BeardedBuffalonian nyc lines NBuffGuy 
    i don’t know how you can see removing the golf course as the same thing.  Obviously removing the highway is a much more difficult task, but to equate the impacts of the two on the park is a little ridiculous and i think you know that.

  • North Park

    ChristineLSloc buffalorr It starts to solve that issue. If drive times increase overall, then people will choose to live closer to their destinations, increasing density near the destinations. 
    Hypothetical elimination of every highway in WNY would likely lead to increased density and population in Buffalo and Amherst, and increasing abandonment of every other muni.

  • ChristineLSloc

    whatsaBONJOVI nyc lines ChristineLSloc David Steele I see the west end eventually picking up on some of the gentrification of the West Side, but I’m not sure increased traffic will inspire more people to live there before that happens. Especially given some of the still-functioning plants.

  • ChristineLSloc

    whatsaBONJOVI ChristineLSloc David Steele A conversation with a councilmember who served in the 1990s is my source of the information.
    At some point, the original design is lost because there are decades of other decisions that change how we live and function. So while that may have been the design originally, that hasn’t been the decisions made since.

  • nyc lines

    buffalorr 
    i’m guessing they probably get revenue from the golf course that then helps maintain the park.  Maybe they should put tolls on the 198?   Or have a troll under the mirror lake bridge?
    however on their long term plan, i do not see the golf course in the park…so they’d probably like to remove it at some point.

  • BuffaloGals

    buffalorr I don’t deny that just as many or more city residents use 198 than suburbanites. But suburbanites would probably be more effected by its removal, as city residents could and would use any number of city streets as alternate routes to their destinations. 
    I still stand by my last point though – I’ve always lived in the City of Buffalo, so my concern is for the city. If Tonawanda residents were fighting to remove the 290, and I opposed it, they would certainly point to the expressway’s effect on their lives being more important than its effect on my commute time to the northtowns.

  • ChristineLSloc

    North Park ChristineLSloc buffalorr I don’t know. The conversations I have with people over where they live seem more driven by the school systems than anything else. I wouldn’t underestimate people’s willingness to sacrifice a short commute if they sense it betters their kids.

  • ChristineLSloc

    David Steele ChristineLSloc BeardedBuffalonian Looking at our current city, which exists in its current form due to a lot of deviations from its original plan, not making fresh mistakes with our residential streets because we made a mistake decades ago? Looking at the bigger picture beyond the park and considering adjacent neighborhoods in the 21st century’s habits and work patterns? I guess we have different ideas of what “forward thinking” means.

  • BuffaloGals

    BeardedBuffalonian nyc lines NBuffGuy I’m pretty pissed about the golf course in the park. Apart from taking up most of the park’s space for a terrible course, its extremely dangerous, as the “fairways” front soccer fields and baseball/softball diamonds, and its frequented by players who aren’t skilled enough to control their shots (and even if they were, the best players still miss fairways). A children’s soccer field sits less than 5 yards from the fairway on one hole.

  • North Park

    ChristineLSloc North Park buffalorr Most people don’t have school age children. Some that do go to private schools. Also, Amherst, the other main beneficiary has very “good” schools, which should be a second “pull” for people to live there.

  • robins36

    BuffaLife Why? Why must we tunnel a road that is a not even a vital route, but a cross-town shortcut at best? Is this really a vital use of the roughly 1  billion dollars that such a project would cost?
    Just make it a 30mph parkway like other cross-town routes like Amherst St. or Delevan and call it a day. Save the tunneling for Route 33.

  • David Steele

    ChristineLSloc David Steele BeardedBuffalonian forward thinking to you means what?  Using the park for a highway?  using neighboring streets as highway feeders?  forward thinking cities are removing highways.  I fail to see what is forward thinking about a highway in a park.

  • David Steele

    BeardedBuffalonian what if your 8 minutes was 10 instead

  • BuffaloGals

    BeardedBuffalonian What streets do you live near? If its truly 8 minutes now and you use 198, I can find you a route that’s under 13 minutes and doesn’t use 198.

  • relayrods

    30mph is ok for the park but after elmwood go to 40mph drive deleware 3 to 4 times a week thru s curves do 40 mph thru there all the time ! JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE

  • darrencp22

    LOL at the thought that suburbanites would simply pack up and move their families into the city if you make commuting more difficult. In fact, I would suspect the vast majority would use that as justification to further avoid the hassle of the city. The idea that you can bully people into changing their habits to what you view as appropriate is laughable. I know one of the reasons I’ve stuck to the area is the easy commute. Take that away then states with lower takes and less regulation become much more appealing. It’s really strange with all the progress Buffalo has made that some folks want to do anything possible to stop it. Remember the vast majority of people in the area live outside the city. Make things difficult and/or create a culture of “take this street because you should shop here and not strip malls” will have the opposite affect you’re looking for. I suspect many of your will say that’s not true or further explain why things shouldn’t be that way. That fact is, from a suburbanites perspective, they are. Further emphasis needs to be placed on encouraging suburbanite to visit the city, not discourage.
    Finally, I know of some companies that have been lured into Buffalo by the promise of easy parking and quick highway access. One example is First Niagara. The city you want to create would have never had First Niagara move here and Larkinville would not exist as we know it. The reason Larkinville works is free parking and easy access. This should be a model to further revive distressed areas.

  • JSmith11

    BeardedBuffalonian greenca Why? It would immediately calm traffic on Parkside.

  • JSmith11

    Sabres00 It’s funny, every time I drive it I am struck by how much easier it is to merge onto the parkway, and to change to the left hand lane to turn onto Parkside, etc.

  • JSmith11

    North Park ChristineLSloc buffalorr Schools would get better as much middle class families lived and paid taxes in that district.

  • JSmith11

    iloveagoodnap Buffalo has the infrastructure for a city with over twice its current population. Our public transportation system is actually quite good within the city, with bus frequencies that are better than many more “popular” cities like Portland, Oregon.

  • Pig_Lightning

    darrencp22 Howard Zemsky, whose Larkin Development Corporation is behind Larkinville, is now head of the Empire Development Corporation. He is on the record favoring highway removal in general: http://www.syracuse.com/news/index.ssf/2015/04/nys_top_economic_official_on_i-81_take_it_away.html.

    Zemsky was also chair of the NFTA prior to his current post. He’s a big mass transit advocate.

    Very rarely does someone get it as completely wrong as you, thinking you had some brilliant point, but being totally disproven by the very authority you cite as your only evidence. Congratulations!

  • David Steele

    darrencp22 Yea this is the argument used for the last 60 years.  They have built vast swaths of parking and highways to entice the suburbanites into the city.  It has not worked- quite the opposite in fact.  Its time for the city to build itself for the people who want to be in the city.
    There is no sensible argument for having a highway in a park.  If it was not there now you would not be demanding that one be put in

  • JSmith11

    BeardedBuffalonian David Steele iloveagoodnap nyc lines He can see the difference in Chicago too. It is easy to compare the vibrant, bustling neighborhoods where speed limits are low and parking is a hassle with the uncongested suburbanized streets devoid of people and full of ready free parking.

  • JSmith11

    NBuffGuy “Small town charm” has never been associated with “driving everywhere”, in my experience. When I think of the small towns of Mayberry, Ray Bradbury’s Green Town, etc., they are defined by human beings out of their cars, walking around and meeting each other.

  • JSmith11

    buffalorr I believe they would like to relocate the golf courses, but aren’t willing to do it until there is an actual replacement in the works.

  • JSmith11

    darrencp22 Destroying the city for the convenience of suburban commuters has never been a good strategy for attracting those commuters. Quite the opposite – by destroying what makes a city different and special it removes any reason people had to want to come to it.

  • JSmith11

    iloveagoodnap JSmith11 People will choose cars as long as cars remain the most convenient choice. Population increase has little to do with it. Getting rid of overbuilt highway infrastructures will. Yes, it will slow down traffic and make driving less convenient. Good – that is what will encourage the use of public transit and other forms of transportation.

  • FreedomCM

    JSmith11 iloveagoodnap
    Or, it will cause suburbanites to advocate for their employers to move to the suburbs.
    And keep suburbanites from coming to the city to spend their money at restaurants, shops, and arts venues.

  • JSmith11

    FreedomCM JSmith11 iloveagoodnap That’s the abusive spouse mentality of urban planning. “You’re fat and ugly and nobody else could ever want you.”
    In case you haven’t noticed lately, Buffalo is where people want to be these days. We don’t need the civic inferiority complex that drives us to self-degradation.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    BuffaloGals BeardedBuffalonian 
    My most direct access besides the 198 to the 33 would be to go all the way down Main St., or take the Metro. And actually just for arguments sake I’ve done both. The metro took over 40 minutes and the drive down Main st. took 18 and almost shook my car half to death from the shitty streets.

  • JSmith11

    iloveagoodnap JSmith11 I agree. I don’t think reconstructing 198 as a 30 mph city street (or even its complete removal) will have much effect on traffic. But it will be an incremental improvement – for the park, for Scajaquada Creek, for the city as a whole.

  • JSmith11

    BeardedBuffalonian BuffaloGals Take the subway, maybe? It is about 20 minutes from University Station to Erie Canal Harbor.

  • JSmith11

    iloveagoodnap JSmith11 Well, “growth” and “make a better city” are two different concepts. Sometimes overlapping, sometimes in opposition.

  • buffalorr

    ChristineLSloc North Park As far as people moving back into Buffalo, I too think it’s the school system for families and also the lack of housing. Most people I know in the suburbs are not interested in an old house needing renovation or renting a loft. They pretty much would like to keep the type of housing they already have. There are almost zero single homes being built in Buffalo.

  • Sabres00

    JSmith11 Sabres00 It’s gotten worse to  because people are afraid to get into the left lane to let others merge.  It’s probably because they don’t want to be the slow ones in the passing lane.

  • neverchange

    darrencp22 Look’s like he wants to get rid of I-81.
    “Very rarely does someone get it as completely wrong as you, thinking you had some brilliant point” Nice try though.

  • neverchange

    Much as I hate to interject objective and rational questions into these very entertaining discussions, I was wondering if anyone could give me the name of 2 or 3 US cities that have simultaneously grown their downtowns and removed highways.
    I’m not saying I don’t believe that anyone is or has done this, rather I’m just looking for the examples to examine. It won’t surprise me if they do exist, but I’m just not aware of any (See I’m not as well informed as most of you pundits). Crazy me, I’m always looking for the evidence behind people’s conjecture.
    I await your replies, please keep them to the names of the cities.

  • BuffaloGals

    buffalorr Yes. The schools are a mess, but that’s not uncommon in many cities. They’d also improve as more families moved into the city.
    Lack of new housing is a major factor in keeping people from moving back. I’m currently looking to buy a house in the city, and everything that’s affordable needs a lot of work – particularly in kitchens and bathrooms. The house I grew up in was built in the 20s, and my parents have put a lot of money into it, and things need to be fixed/updated fairly often. 
    They’ve lived there a long time, and probably will for another 2-3 decades, so their investment is worth it for them. But not everyone will be interested in taking care of a house like that.
    I think this is one of the reasons why investment in the east side is so important. As those neighborhoods start to rebound, they also provide plenty of open space for new builds, without the need to demo existing well built homes. Maybe in 7-10 years if investment moves east of Main, we’ll see more new builds.

  • daugspurger

    @davidsteele Thank you David for bringing attention to my petition. It would be nice to have a referendum since the residents seem so very divided. 
    JDbuffalo As for you being embarrassed JD…I’d love to be able to call you by your real name but I see you are reluctant to stand by your words by publishing that. It’s much safer to hide behind a pseudonym when insulting someone. I own a business in North Buffalo. I have paid city taxes there for over 20 years. I arrive early and I leave late. I invested heavily and saved a very large and historic building in that neighborhood. Lazy? No..I don’t think so.

  • North Park

    neverchange Milwaukee and San Francisco come to mind.

  • David Steele

    iloveagoodnap David Steele The highways were built to accommodate suburban expansion.  Although many did understand that they would eventually kill cities some were naive in thinking that highways would save the cities and the highways were sold this way even up to today.

  • MSanderson

    iloveagoodnap JSmith11 I couldn’t agree more that job growth is needed for the city to thrive, and would add that good schools are needed to keep middle class families within the city limits. I live in the Chicago area. Many young adults want to live and work in the city, but when they get married and their kids reach school age they head for the suburbs unless they can afford private schools.

  • Bluffalove

    neverchange
    SF- Embarcadero Freeway
    Milwaukee – Park East Freeway
    Portland, OR – Harbor Drive
    Seattle and Toronto both looking at removing freeways that run along their waterfronts. Seattle’s project (Alaska Viaduct) is underway (conversion to an at-grade boulevard). Gardinier Expressway plans are about where we are with plans to demolish/replace the Skyway.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    North Park neverchange ROC is removing the Loop, no?  Though they haven’t done much to meet the downtown growth condition of neverchange’s request

  • aojwny

    neverchange Quick googling brings up this article: http://urbanland.uli.org/development-business/top-10-metro-highway-removal-projects/
    The 10 cities: Providence, RI, Baltimore, Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Seattle, Trenton, New Haven, Hartford, New Orleans, NYC.

  • LancasterPat

    BuffaloGals I am taking alternate routes. I hate the 198 now and refuse to drive on it.

  • aojwny

    iloveagoodnap David Steele nyc lines Just a list of a few cities similar to Buffalo in age and population (2014 estimates by the census bureau): 
    Toledo, OH 281,031; Newark, NJ 280.579; Jersey City, NJ 262,146; Buffalo 258,703; Fort Wayne, IN 258,522; Madison, WI 245,691; Norfolk, VA 245, 428.

  • christopherbieda

    whatsaBONJOVI Your understanding of the historical relationship between Delaware and Elmwood is quite accurate.  Elmwood, particularly that portion north of the Scajaquada Creek, is a more recent development than Delaware at comparable distances from Niagara Square.

  • christopherbieda

    David Steele “Any city in Europe?” Really? Is there any (North) American city that is European in this manner, even NOLA?  As a start, I would guess that any randomly-paired cities of comparable population (U.S. vs. Europe) vary widely in density, though what constitutes a “city” versus a “metro” might need to be addressed as well (for example, is Paris the 20 arrondisements only?); indeed let’s take Paris, and its American cousin, Houston; by Parisian standards, Houston is a ghost town. Then, differing cultural standards with respect to the amount of living space deemed desirable (square footages of residences) would further distinguish the pair, insuring that even in the long-run (for cultures do not change quickly, especially in Europe), the density differential would remain for generations, even if it were possible to close it.
    It would be nice to suggest that the 50-year cratering of Buffalo’s city population by 50% could be reversed without annexing additional land by simply repopulating the city to its 1950’s “self,” but that would presume the people of 2015 would live willingly and happily in the square footages that were the average home in the 1950’s (not to mention the cultural changes with respect to family sizes [thus, residential square footage per person], bathrooms, etc.). Remember, the people of 1950’s Buffalo housed the zoo’s animals in small cages, too–to them it seemed quite reasonable!

  • christopherbieda

    Only slightly tongue-in-cheek, I propose an experiment: Closing the Scajaquada Expressway on Sundays for six months.  (Call ’em “Scajaquada Sundays!”)  Observe where the marginal traffic flows diverted to other east-west routes end up (hint: Hertel will get more than you expect, and Amherst will be gridlocked, but for fewer hours than you’d fear).  Likewise, observe how north-south travelers (Niagara & Tonawanda Sts., Grant, Elmwood, Delaware, Parkside and Main) are affected by being unable to access the I-190 and NY-33 in the customary way.
    It will not tell you to a high degree of certainty what will happen on a weekday (maybe not even on a Saturday), but it will tell you more than you know now.  It would be critical for the experiment to last long enough to not only become common knowledge among area drivers, but to require them not only to cope with it a handful of times (which a month-long experiment would do), but to adopt a long-term strategy for coping that would most closely resemble a permanent strategy.  It would also, IMO, be important to impinge on the academic year at Buff State, as it is a major traffic driver in the potentially-affected corridors, though again, not nearly as much as it is on a weekday.
    On the plus side, the closed roadway could be used for recreation such as footraces, cross-country skiing, etc., as seasonally appropriate.

  • DianaRenee

    It’s fascinating to me that virtually ever discussion of this only mentions turning the sections of it in bougie parts of town back into a standard road. Because apparently Black Rock be damned. The western end of the 198 is surrounded by giant swaths of nothing and crumbling, empty buildings on my end. Tell me what it is doing for my neighborhood aside from allowing people to literally drive over it?
    This notion that we can somehow become a bustling, active, economically viable city again – all of the city, not just the currently trendy parts – yet still have zero traffic or parking inconveniences is such a joke. If six minutes added to your commute means so much to you, maybe you should just…I don’t know…move closer to the place you are commuting too.

  • christopherbieda

    Pig_Lightning From the article you cited: “Zemsky stopped short of calling for tearing down the highway.”
    That would be removal; he stopped short of it.

  • No_Illusions

    Best way to grow density is invest in public transport, not highways.

  • DianaRenee

    aojwny neverchange Personaly I’d love to see the 190 get buried, a la “The great dig” (I think that is what it is called?) in Boston. Sadly, I know it probably isn’t feasible to remove it, due to the massive volume of traffic with it covering significantly more length than the 198. It does more than act as a conduit for suburban people leaving their downtown jobs/city people leaving their surburban jobs. It acts as a direct line from the northtowns to the southtowns, basically bipassing the city all together. That si a terrible, stupid thing. The even more terrible, stupid thing is that this bipass line – in addition to discouraging suburban people from even needing to come into the city at all – screws the people who already live there by blocking much of the water front access and providing a massive source of noise and air pollution.

  • DanAllen1

    While I agree with a lot of this, Buffalo did somehow design 30 mph residential streets. Or at least that’s the speed limit on my residential street. This morning some clown passed me on the left as I was going under the limit (20-25 mph) on a street with cars parked alongside one side of the road, and people pulling out of their driveways. A residential street, and you have people driving 40 mph as others as pulling into the road. And if you complain to the city: CRICKETS!

  • Black Rock Lifer

    DianaRenee aojwny neverchange The 190 could be rerouted along the rail corridor from the 198 northward opening up acres of waterfront property in Black Rock and Riverside.

  • DianaRenee

    darrencp22 
    The city needs to differentiate itself even more from the ‘burbs in my opinion if it wants to keep the momentum going. Suburbanites who are moving here tend to move to the densest areas with the biggest diversity of housing and independent businesses because they *want* the city feel of small, slow, safely walkable streets, the ability to go without a car (or at least leave it at home most of the time) and the uniqueness of architecture and “cultural diversity” (even if it is only a perception in some extremely white areas like Elmwood) the city has to offer. On the Elmwood note, it has *no* convenient highway access – even the 198 entrances are far north of where most of the action is on Elmwood – and very limited non-street parking and it is unquestionably the city’s trendiest, busiest and “most desirable to transplants” area of the city.

    All that said, I don’t give one flying f+++ what suburban people do or do not like about the city, because at the end of the day they are visitors. The city should be geared towards those who really spend their time and money here, by *living* here, paying taxes here and shopping here daily.

  • Black Rock Lifer

    darrencp22 Of course the highways that were rammed through once stable vibrant city neighborhoods made many long time city residents move out to the suburbs in the first place. It was OK to destroy the quality of life in those city neighborhoods but heaven forbid we inconvenience suburban commuters.

  • Black Rock Lifer

    buffalorr The difference is the suburban highways were constructed before the area was built out, the people moving into the area made that choice. The 190, 198, and 33 were rammed through existing neighborhoods with absolutely no respect to the concerns of those living there.

  • David Steele

    DianaRenee Exactly

  • David Steele

    iloveagoodnap However you look at it highways are a net loss for cities.  They do not bring the suburbanites into the city as promised so saying that their removal will be a detriment si a phony argument.

  • DianaRenee

    whatsaBONJOVI I also live in Black Rock and I agree whole-heartedly with what you are saying – all of the traffic would not be dumped to Amherst and what was would only benefit the businesses there.
    There were people who live around Amherst crying when the whole “hipster snafoo” was going on recently (i.e. people massively jumping the gun and claiming Amherst would be the next Elmwood just because a few trendy new restaurants and shops opened there) saying “oh, the traffic! Oh the parking!!! We’re going to be inconvenienced if more that five cars drive by in an hour!” Every fourth store front is empty or converted to apartments now. Then you have T to Green and all that nonsense where Amherst meets with T street. That is not how you have a bustling shopping area. You need more than just locals to be using Amherst.
    Bikers need to be smart and not always use main thoroughfares to commute. For instance, people who ride down Elmwood at peak traffic hours on a bike instead of taking a parallel side street with 1/10 of the traffic and then cutting over when they are near their destination.

  • DianaRenee

    ChristineLSloc David Steele BeardedBuffalonian  In the 50’s, when cars were fairly common and not terribly unaffordable, the city of Buffalo had over double the popuation it had now. The 198 was built in the 60’s. The 190 wasn’t opened until 1959. Somehow we got by just fine without either of those highways then and Black Rock was booming. Amherst Street and Niagara were full of people and businesses.

  • DianaRenee

    JSmith11 BeardedBuffalonian greenca Bingo, because you wouldn’t have everyone and their brother using Parkside to get on/off the highway, just like you wouldn’t see a glut of cars on Grant near Amherst doing the same.

  • Woods79

    Steele is far and away my favorite poster on this site. The fact that so many people hate him burnishes my hipster credentials for loving him. Good article, great responses. Down with sprawl. Kunstler was right, suburbanization is the greatest misallocation of resources in the history of this country. All of ya’ll Robert Moses disciples are just sitting around waiting to die. Enjoy your Bud Lite bottles and fantasy football.

  • DianaRenee

    Black Rock Lifer Indeed! This has been discussed many times in many forums as well. My only concern with this is you are putting the highway even farther into the neighborhood, which isn’t a positive from a pollution standpoint. Pollution and sound abatement could be done I suppose.

  • I am not going to fight a losing battle here, because my opinion on this subject differs vastly from a majority of BRO’s commentators. Having said that, this statement:
    “Many cities have commutes of 45 minutes to even a crazy sounding two hours.”

    Fails to point out that this is because of more and sometimes, overcrowded highways. Most highways, even urban ones, were not built to segregate people. Most religions were not founded to divide people. One thing both have in common is that over a period of time, they have had to change to still stay relevant, but not obscure. The Alaskan Way Viaduct is a massive wall in Seattle that shields the city from waterfront access. They didn’t say “tear it down, it doesn’t belong here” (and Seattle is a progressive city), they said, “hmm, we have a useful asset that has become obsolete to our way of life and wishes, let’s find a way to maintain the flow of traffic while granting unrivaled access to our waterfront.” So they built a tunnel.
    Buffalo on the other hand, wants to set itself back to the good-olde days when horses, buggies and bikes ruled the day, and it didn’t make sense to build massive highways. What I’m not saying is that we should plop down asphalt everywhere there is a need, but that we need to recognize that there motorists are a priority as well. Rerouting them onto surface streets will create collision points.
    IF I worked for Buffalo’s MPO or the DOT, I would suggest minor alterations to the Scajacquada until 10 years from now, when funds can be allocated to submerging the highway. People hate it when I say “submerge” or “bury,” or tunnel, but let’s face it: horses and buggies are not coming back, bikes will not be primary form of transportation (within 30 years), and hovercrafts will not be in mass productions anytime soon. With more and more people driving, highways that are in constant and consistent use are not going away, for better or for worse.

  • I have a bike, I ride it every day because I don’t always have a need to drive. I wish there were more ways for me to get around the area without having to go out of the way to get to them (because a highway separates me from my city’s CBD). However, there is a pedestrian bridge, and I use it, and it gets me from point A to B. In the future, I expect to see better highway and transportation techniques employed to have highways and pedestrians coexist.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    neverchange
    Niagara Falls. 
    Removed Moses = Expanded Downtown

  • A-BuffaLover Don’t hate the website dislike the content if that’s the way you want to go. There are some things I disagree with here, but for the most part, if this site were gone or irrelevant I don’t know what would fill the void.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    I believe, that what John Kenneth Galbraith said about historic preservation, holds true for the removal of highways. When a highway is removed, there is never any retrospective controversy or regret.

  • Sabres00 Unfortunately, it was never improved to modern expressway standards which is why it is/was accident prone. But the Schuylkill Expressway in Philly is one of the most dangerous highways in the country and nothing has been done to it, so I don’t understand the logic.

  • BuffaloGals You say “destroy” in the present tense, and use “we’re” as in everyone. Why don’t you acknowledge that it’s been disfigured for over 50 years and that there are many people who live in Buffalo that benefit from the expressway.
    It’s like a group of blind people fighting a town board in an attempt to prevent silent grade crossings in an area to be built–no matter how detrimental it could be to them, if it’s good for the locals, it’s good for everyone else as well.

  • iloveagoodnap I agree with this 100%.

  • mikmo323

    Dallas is pushing for a removal the size of the 190. Take a look at this website….
    http://www.anewdallas.com

  • christopherbieda

    DianaRenee Nope, I can’t agree. In 1950 there were approximately 25 million cars on the road (J. Ronald Oakley, God’s Country : America in The Fifties (New York : W.W. Norton, 1986), p. 239). Wikipedia says there were TEN TIMES as many in 2007 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passenger_vehicles_in_the_United_States).  If they were “fairly common” then, they are stacked on top of each other today; in fact, by 1950, when Buffalo’s population peaked at over half a million (though what we now regard as the metro area was less populous than it is today, something we often elide), we were only five years’ distant from the war economy (and essentially no civilian vehicles built).  There simply wasn’t enough time to go from pre-war levels (pre-December 8, 1941) of cars on the road, supplemented by no new builds to speak of (1941-45), minus loses to age, accidents, etc.to “fairly common” (1945-50).
    (Since Buffalo was a well-to-do industrial city, I will accept that car ownership would’ve been more common, per-capita, here than in say Swamp City, Mississippi, but even assuming a gross error rate, surely the number of cars grew in Buffalo by a factor of five, 1950-2007.)
    In 1950, we still had streetcars running, though they would be gone three years later!  Still, those streetcars carried thousands of workers to the Curtiss-Wright plant, Republic Steel, etc., as part of the war effort.

  • neverchange
    san francisco, seoul, portland, milwaukee, madrid, seattle.
    http://gizmodo.com/6-freeway-demolitions-that-changed-their-cities-forever-1548314937

  • Pig_Lightning

    Did you actually read the whole article?
    He said that highway REVOVAL had made cities “a better place to live and walk and work and entertain.”
    He said that minimally the structure of 81 needs to be torn down through Syracuse, didn’t rule out going further, and said that highway removal itself is frequently beneficial.
    Really bad reading comprehension on your part. Or maybe you just didn’t read it at all.

  • craniumstadium

    Buffaboy i’m with you on the cutting and covering of the 190. it has to be put below grade and covered, there’s no way you can have a nice downtown and inner harbor district with that ugly thing separating the two. it also needs to be there because it’s pretty important to traffic and no one would want that traffic taking city streets instead. many other cities have done similar things. the federal government and probably the state both have the means to do it. if they can build that tappan zee bridge out there for all that money, they can put a few hundred million into downtown buffalo to get that thing out of sight.

  • David Steele

    craniumstadium Buffaboy how can you justify the cost? It would be Billions.

  • neverchange

    grad94 neverchange Can you point me to any references to these cities downtown economic growth? I’m not finding this in your reference.

  • neverchange

    Michael DiPasquale neverchange  Can you cite some downtown economic growth? I’m not aware of any great gains in downtown jobs / businesses.

  • neverchange

    aojwny neverchange Any references available as to downtown economic growth? Your link only talks about the highway removal.

  • neverchange

    DianaRenee aojwny neverchange Is your comment supposed to be a reply to my question?

  • neverchange

    Black Rock Lifer DianaRenee aojwny neverchange I have the same question for you that I posed to DianaRenee?

  • neverchange

    No_Illusions  Is this supposed to be a reply to my question?

  • craniumstadium

    David Steele craniumstadium Buffaboy i doubt it’d be that high. from about michigan avenue to church street is only about a mile. my guess would be maybe three or four hundred million. billions seems way too high for a mile of a road below grade. according to this article, a similar project in cincinnati only cost $146 million about fifteen years ago. i feel like it still shouldn’t be much higher than that. http://www.cincinnati.com/story/money/2014/07/28/bridging-gap-downtown-river/13265689/

  • OldFirstWard

    “The architect must be a prophet… a prophet in the true sense of the term… if he can’t see at least ten years ahead don’t call him an architect.”
    Frank Lloyd Wright

  • buffalo cyclist

    A longer commute is not good and leads to a lower overall quality of life, more pollution, more fatalities and more car crashes as more people drive on city streets where there are pedestrians and bicyclists.  NYC and Toronto are not nice places to live.
    Instead, we need to rethink our car culture and transition away from an over-reliance on cars to a multi-modal transportation system that would lead to less congestion, pollution and lives lost.  This can be done by eliminating minimum mandatory parking, replacing real property taxes with car and gasoline taxes, holding negligent and reckless drivers criminally liable, and expanding mass transit and bike lanes.

  • buffalo cyclist

    ChristineLSloc Excellent, excellent comment.

  • David Steele

    craniumstadium David Steele Buffaboy Boston’s Cost $22B and that was 30 years ago.  Seattle’s tunnel  is currently bogged down in technical problems and huge cost over runs.  In the mean time San Francisco removed highways and massively expanded their tax base.  Let’s stop pretending that hugely expensive tunnels that everyone pays for and few benefit from is the magical solution.

  • buffalo cyclist

    iloveagoodnap There are 1.9 million reasons why more people should give up their cars.  http://www.doughroller.net/money-management/surprising-lifetime-cost-car-ownership/

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    OldFirstWard http://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2011/07/frank-lloyd-wrights-forgotten-gas-station-of-the-future/242250/
    failed prophet IMO

  • buffalo cyclist

    David Steele craniumstadium Buffaboy San Francisco is a disaster.  Enormous cost of living and a massive homeless problem.  I don’t think that’s a good model for Bufflao.  I think Copenhagen would be a better model.

  • craniumstadium

    David Steele craniumstadium Buffaboy no, not a tunnel. a ditch dug low enough to build a lid over for some grass and benches and whatever else would look nice compared to a freeway. much cheaper than a tunnel.

  • No_Illusions

    Yeah, but this is the 198, not the 190 or the 33.
    It’s a route that we can downgrade and actually make the flow of traffic better.
    Ever tried merging onto the 198 at Delaware? It’s a nightmare at 55 mph.

  • neverchange
    try this. highway removal (depending on the city) brought tripled property values, new housing units, new corporate headquarters, crime reduction, and other benefits.
    http://www.crcog.org/publications/TransportationDocs/Viaduct/CS-UConnGradResearch.pdf

  • daugspurger

    Thank you to the DOT who exhibited a tremendous investment of time and energy in analyzing this dilemma at last night’s public hearing. It was apparent that you are listening to both sides and are diligently trying to project the ripple effect of the several versions of change that are being considered.

  • mikmo323

    daugspurger So what was the outcome? I wasn’t able to make it.

  • David Steele

    My understanding is that NYDOT is still promoting high speed high capacity traffic through the park including retaining the road as is at each end of the park and running 4 lanes of 40 mph traffic through the park. I understand that there is little to no consideration for removing the highway completely.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    David Steele ultimately, as much as I’d like to see some pastoral vision/version of Delaware Park realized, there are about 190329021 other issues this city needs to address that should take precedence over this 164-and-counting comment-generating topic.  That is my stance.  I ultimately do not care at all what they do with the 198.  I care only because other people care and the mindsets of my neighbor has an effect on my personal well-being.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    David Steele (also, it doesn’t help that I’ve always considered the chances of removal about the same as the chances of any of Matt Ricchiazzi’s ideas coming to fruition)

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    David Steele there have been eight homicides over the past 18 days–something like that.  This city is in terrible shape socially.  That needs to be prioritized over anything else.  Antiquated sewer system and other archaic physical infrastructure needs to be addressed ASAP.  This, in my opinion, is a luxury debate that you partake in if you’re Rancho Santa Fe, California, not Buffalo fucking New York.

  • MarkMitschow

    This is a very interesting article with lots to comment on.  As to whether Buffalo’s famous “20 minute commute” is a good thing, the answer is YES!  Having lived almost a decade in DC I can assure you that slow, difficult travel to do almost anything in a metro area is simply miserable and gets old very, very fast.  Escaping that grind was one reason I returned to WNY and now live in Buffalo. Those who have never experienced the joys of getting around a “real city” every day have no idea how fortunate they are to be here, and such a boon should not be sacrificed simply to satisfy some people’s vision of how everyone else should live.
    As for the Scajaquada, there needs to be a balance.  Having a 55 mph expressway bisecting the city’s major park is simply insane, but so is pretending we can return Delaware Park to precisely what it was circa 1900.  Buffalo not some kind of living history museum, and the infrastructure must work tolerably well for all of the people currently living around here, even those who choose to drive cars or live in nearby suburbs.  Proposed changes to the Scajaquada must therefore be carefully considered to meet a variety of needs, not least of which is the impact on nearby streets like Ferry, Amherst, and Hertel. A reasonable solution would be to reduce the speed limit on the 198 to 30 or 35 mph, install a few traffic lights and cross walks, rebuild Agassiz Circle, and improve the landscaping to help calm traffic.  This would go a long way toward reconnecting the park while maintaining a highly efficient and useful route across town.
    Finally, I must protest the frankly arrogant condescension that drips out of far too many BRO posts.  Over the past 30 years I have lived in urban areas, suburbs, and very rural places.  In each situation I have met many fine people who live where they do for good reasons that meet their personal lifestyle choices.  Unfortunately, I have also encountered far too many who flagrantly disrespect others’ personal decisions because those decisions offend the stereotypes of those who “know better.”   I would remind such visionaries that in a free society treating folks like “Fisher Price little people” who can or should be manipulated into adopting our lifestyle choices is offensive and wrong…….

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    MarkMitschow liked for the last paragraph…

  • David Steele

    So removal off a highway and its high cost would be a good thing then. Right?

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    David Steele 
    I don’t know if it would be a good thing or not.  If we want to analyze this on a purely financial basis, what is the specific monetary cost of maintenance of the 20 LM/115 acres of the 198 to which you refer in the article?  In the event it were removed entirely, what would be the cost to the city in terms of lost revenue due to suburbanites staying put and city dwellers becoming ever so slightly less mobile?
    I agree with your POV on car culture as a whole but the 198’s existence has no bearing on car culture.  If you want to eradicate car culture, and to *some* extent I do, then destroy the entire road system and mandate public transport/bikes/pedestrianism.  If anyone actually cared about the environment, this is what we’d do.

  • MarkMitschow

    Michael DiPasquale neverchange Emulating Niagara Falls USA is generally not a good idea……..

  • David Steele

    I don’t think there is any pretending that you can turn the park back to its intended design. There is no reason for a high capacity road to bisect a park. What is so outrageous about having a park that is just a park? What makes this so impossible for you to imagine? Buffalo has far more road capacity than its population can justify. Why pretend that you can keep on devoting limited resources to support this excess road capacity? With so many problems the city needs to focus on why do people continue to demand waste of resources on a highway like this?

  • mikmo323

    Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele  I totally understand the violence issue but the DOT doesn’t control that therefore bringing it up makes no sense.  The DOT should be worried about the 198 no matter what is going on in that said city.  The fact that they’re going to basically ignore the dangers and “reduce” the speed to 40mph is a non starter. Why bother doing this. Remove it or make it look like Bidwell Parkway or just dont do anything. All of my co-workers ignore the speed limits. It seems everyone is in a hurry and can’t spare a whole 3-4 minute delay.  Just pathetic…

  • BuffaloGals

    Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele Cities have to worry about many things at once. It you wait until murders are thing of the past to focus on schools (or vice versa, which is more important?), then schools will never get better. If you wait until we have the best school system in the country to work on the roads, then the roads will crumble because they’ll never be addressed. Its not as if a task force that was going to wipe out murder in the city said “wait, let’s get rid of 198 first”.

  • David Steele

    Also, adding 5 or 10 minutes to the typical Buffalo commute is hardly comparable to DC. That is a completely dushonest comparison. Buffslo has vast stretches of barely used main roads that could easily take up demand if the excessive highway capacity was reduced.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    mikmo323 Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele Well, if you’re going to keep it as a highway, the road seems best designed for 40-45 MPH, in my view.  The fact that a lot of people, myself sometimes included, ignore speed limits makes the speed limit debate rather uninteresting to me. 
    Buffalo’s problem is that when I see people in a hurry (outside of rush hour), I cannot help but laugh and wonder why, as I do not think there is anything really worth hurrying to in this city.  We need to make the rampant hurrying more justified/justifiable, heh.

  • MarkMitschow

    David Steele I think a great many posts on this topic have been all about returning the park (and perhaps even the city) to some imaginary circa 1900 utopia, and the photos in this post certainly reinforce that notion.  Be that as it may, what’s wrong with the proposal I outlined above?  In addition to being a reasonable compromise, it could be done quickly and (relatively) inexpensively thereby allowing us to devote attention to other parts of the city that frankly need it far more than our most affluent district does…..

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    BuffaloGals Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele In my entire lifetime no substantial steps have been taken to address either of the issues you mention in your second sentence, and I’m tired of the apathy.  Those intertwined conditions should be treated as nothing less than a crisis.  The East Side is a fucking embarrassment and should not exist anywhere in the United States in 2015.  That is not to say the problems are confined to the East Side; it would be easier if they were.  This is a city-wide thing; the culture here needs changing.  It’s stale.  Fuck people debating the 198 while the status quo shows no signs of changing.

  • mikmo323

    MarkMitschow David Steele the DOT doesn’t have to focus on anything else its a NYS organization… I dont know why you keep bringing up focusing on other things. the DOT cant fix the schools or the crime. What it can do is fix a major mistake it made years ago based on the rudimentary thinking of the time that is being reversed all over our country.

  • mikmo323

    Matt Marcinkiewicz BuffaloGals David Steele If you have a problem with debating on the 198 why are you debating? This is an article on the 198.. not crime or schools (these are issues but not issues for the DOT to fix)

  • BuffaloGals

    Matt Marcinkiewicz BuffaloGals David Steele Well then in that case, fuck doing anything with our lives because we live in a city with bad schools and murders. Fuck making improvements to downtown because there are bigger areas of concern. Fuck having a blog about positive developments in the city.
    Plenty of people have major concerns about both those issues, but they’re completely unrelated to the 198. You want to tackle the issue of poverty in the United States? I’m sure we’d all be interested to hear your solutions.
    In the meantime, since this is a much less complicated issue, I’m going to continue talking about it.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    mikmo323 Matt Marcinkiewicz BuffaloGals David Steele 
    I already stated my position in my first post (that I care because other people care), and if others want to engage on other issues, I am happy to oblige.  If they don’t, then I won’t.  So, please kindly say not another word to me so that you may preserve your enjoyment of debating meaningless trivialities like the 198.

  • mikmo323

    BuffaloGals Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele If i could double like that post i would.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    BuffaloGals Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele 
    To some extent, I actually agree with your first sentence/paragraph.  Things would stand a much better chance of improvement if that was the collective attitude–let’s not really worry about anything else until the important things change.
    Hey, I didn’t start Buffalo Rising–I only comment here.  Heart of hearts, I’m pretty anti-this blog, because I thnk the priorities are way askew.

  • David Steele

    DC commute times are probably 4 to 5 times longer than Buffalo.

  • BuffaloGals

    Matt Marcinkiewicz BuffaloGals David Steele Then bail. For someone anti-BRO you comment here an awful lot. The city can’t ignore all the less complicated, less important issues simply because two of the biggest, most complicated issues facing cities all over the country haven’t been solved.

  • David Steele

    Cities that base their future on easy driving will not have much of a future. This is something Buffalo cannot afford to get wrong.

  • MarkMitschow

    David Steele   Your quotes, not mine:
    “Is all this highway capacity really necessary? What if Buffalo gave up some of this highway capacity?  What if it took 35 minutes to get downtown instead of 20 minutes? Would that be  so bad?”
    “Being a 20 minute city really means that Buffalo forfeits being a real city, the congested busy kind—the kind with lots of people filling the streets with vibrancy.”
    Again, the ability to easily get around is a major benefit of living in Buffalo.  In my opinion essentially doubling commute times (which is what your first quote proposes) will not improve our quality of life and being a “real city” is not all it’s cracked up to be.   Furthermore, we should remember that it’s not just about folks who live in the richest part of the city. There are many other people at the table who responsible leaders must also try to accommodate, which is one reason why maximalist positions showed generally be eschewed…

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    BuffaloGals Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele 
    I’ll bail if they kick me off.  In the meantime, living here, I’ll keep reading.  Because (sadly) this is the most consistent form of civic engagement in which I am involved.  And I am interested in what occurs in the my immediate geographical environment, which happens to be Buffaly/WNY.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    BuffaloGals Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele 
    Buffaly/WNY;’ Buffalo/WNO–your choice

  • BuffaloGals

    Matt Marcinkiewicz BuffaloGals David Steele Well, this blog will continue to post on topics that aren’t involved with curbing murder in the city or improving the schools. Maybe you should start your own blog that only focuses on those two issues, because believe it or not, other people would like to engage on the other goings-on in the city without being preached to that their conversation is meaningless while poverty exists in the world.

  • MarkMitschow

    mikmo323 MarkMitschow David Steele There are many things the DOT could do besides continuing this endless discussion about a single road running through the richest part of town.  Burying the 33 and reconnecting east side neighborhoods comes immediately to mind.  That’s why coming up with a reasonable, workable, cost-effective compromise that allows people to focus attention on areas of the city that need more help is so important……

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    BuffaloGals Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele 
    Ricchiazzi asked me to write for his site (Buffalo Chronicle); I declined.  I think the last thing the world needs is another fucking blog.

  • mikmo323

    MarkMitschow mikmo323 David Steele I agree with burying the 33 and reconnecting the east side. With that being said i think removing the 198 would be a great 1st step to doing just that. If the 198 is removed and they make oak/elm less of arterials than they are you’re 2/3 of the way there…

  • daugspurger

    mikmo323 They did not express a preference for any one plan as of yet. However, looking at the research. roundabouts simply do not work due to the pure volume of cars. You would never be able to get into the circle from the peripheral streets. Contrary to some of the press I have seen, they also seemed to discard the idea of entirely removing the road as it dumps too much traffic onto the side streets. At 70,000 cars a day, the resulting congestion would be intolerable. Their time studies were interesting stating that the current speed change has added 1 1/2- 2 minutes of travel time end to end but it’s not clear how much more will be added once the pedestrian crossings with lights add. The length of the light is determined based on a time formula for safe passage. Because the width of the highway is substantial, it could add more time than we think. They also said that most users do not run the length of the expressway using it is as a pass through as has been suggested. Rather, it’s seems to be as much a shortcut from one arterial to another such as on at Parkside, off at Elmwood. There will not be consideration of a tunnel as the cost is prohibitive- billions. In addition, the amount of land needed to grade ramps down and up would not be acceptable. More hearings are scheduled.

  • MarkMitschow

    mikmo323 MarkMitschow David Steele Inflexible maximalist demands like removing the 198 is why so very little regarding the Scajaquada has been accomplished in this century.  At some point you need to strike a reasonable compromise and move on to other things or you will get nothing done…….

  • MarkMitschow

    David Steele I believe your are conflating the impact of our respective proposals.  Reducing the speed limit on the 198, installing some traffic lights, etc would add about five minutes to the commute.  Completely removing the Scajaquada would add much more and also create significant problems for other stakeholders.  Such maximalist demands are why we’re still talking about this one freaking road after all these many years…..

  • buffalorr

    mikmo323–You’ve just posted some great comments with which I completely agree. The condescending attitude Steele has towards people living in the suburbs is not only narrow minded but also does nothing toward encouraging a meaningful dialog about the issues facing the Buffalo area. You can never expect a straightforward response to anything you ask him as his arrogance prevents him from doing so. Sad that a seemingly educated person lives this way IMO.

  • BuffaloGals

    Matt Marcinkiewicz BuffaloGals David Steele Then don’t complain about the topics covered on this one, and then get pissed that people choose to discuss them.

  • CraigMazuchowski

    DianaRenee And to sit here and act that traffic should be dammed regardless of impact if foolish also. Many of the best cities in the world have figured out the balance between maximizing resources and traffic control to make it a manageable commute. Part of that is a better rapid transit solution that can connect area’s but it also requires users to see that happen (granted that is a whole other can of worms)

  • MarkMitschow

    JSmith11 NBuffGuy As someone who spent most of the past 20 years living in a small rural town I must disagree.  While you generally know your neighbors better out there, the typical rural person drives much, much more than people in Buffalo.

  • JSmith11

    MarkMitschow JSmith11 NBuffGuy I wasn’t talking about the modern state of rural towns. I was responding to the nostalgic notion of “small town charm”.

  • MarkMitschow

    JSmith11 MarkMitschow NBuffGuy While I really like small towns, a lot of the nostalgia you refer to is pretty much BS.  Prior to the invention of the automobile most rural communities were pretty isolated places where many amenities urbanites take for granted were hard to come by………

  • biniszkiewicz

    all you who support downgrading the highway to a parkway should be commenting on the Buffalo News website; the overwhelming majority there are dismissive of anything other than highway. Here you preach to your own choir. There you might make a difference.

  • aojwny

    Matt Marcinkiewicz mikmo323 David Steele It was designed as a 40 mph road.  Not sure why DOT raised the speedlimit many years ago, maybe because people were going faster than the posted speed.  But people tend to go over the speed limit, so raising the speed limit to 50 was just totally dangerous.  Now at 30 mph the average speed people go (according to DOT) is 39 mph, which is a whole let better than the 55 to 60 people were going. DOT operates under the assumption that people are going to go faster than the posted speed, UNLESS the road is redesigned to encourage going the speed limit by traffic-calming measures. Hopefully DOT will step up and institute enough of those to make the road safe.

  • aojwny

    Matt Marcinkiewicz David Steele The debate is not academic, Matt. Something will be done about the road because it has reached the end of its useful life.  DOT has told us they would be doing something to the road in any case, whether there was any public interest or not.  Now that the process has started and they have sought public input it is our duty as concerned citizens to make our voices known.  You can tell the DOT what you said here if you wish, if that is the kind of concerned public input you want to make on an issue that they have control over. But I don’t think they will be able to do much about your non-roadway related concerns, which are certainly valid concerns.

  • MarkMitschow

    Pig_Lightning darrencp22  Don’t be so quick to snark.  Zemsky does not run First Niagara.  If darrencp22 is correct that FN moved into Larkinville for quick highway access and good parking, then he may very well be right to say that “Larkinville would not exist as we know it” if those benefits did not exist.

  • No_Illusions It’s not built to any real 21st century highway standards.

  • Tomyboy

    One other thing those that want to turn it back into a park are missing, there are many businesses along this route that depend on it for access to all parts of the city and outside areas. Taking the Parkway away could result of many of these businesses leaving the area, with job loss to our city residence. This would NOT be good!

  • aojwny

    Tomyboy In other cities removing expressways in urban areas has seen a real increase in business for businesses along the route of the removed highway. So I don’t think that is missing from anyone’s thoughts about this plan.

  • aojwny

    Buffaboy No_Illusions And that is why DOT is going to eventually rebuild the road, to a slower speed, no matter which one of their proposals is finally picked.  All of them will be an improvement on the present situation.  It’s just that with this opportunity we don’t want to end up with another poor solution that we will have to co-exist with for the next 50 years.

  • David Steele

    Tomyboy I doubt it.

  • David Steele

    biniszkiewicz Are you kidding?  The only thing those dumber than rock BN commenters can hear is  Rush Limbaugh and themselves.

  • totheright

    I find it interesting how people who live in the city want  this to be a regional community when it benefits them, but when something is truly a regional issue and they don’t like the correct solution the response is “butt out of our city!!!”.  Like it or not the Scajaquada is a regional highway.  The people who want to change or eliminate it are the same selfish people who stopped the zoo from moving to a more regionally appropriate location.

  • MarkMitschow

    David Steele biniszkiewicz This dismissive (and ironic) attitude is precisely what I was alluding to in my post below.  Making alliances and building consensus is critical to accomplishing anything, particularly in this metro area where there are three suburbanites for every city dweller. Reflexively disrespecting every group and venue (e.g., suburbanites, big box patronizers, car drivers, BN commentators) that might not be in lock step with your own opinion pretty much reduces you to talking in an echo chamber and helps ensure that you will accomplish very little, which may be part of the reason we’ve been talking about the 198 for this entire century…….

  • MarkMitschow

    totheright While I disagree with your specific example (the zoo is pretty centrally located where it is), your larger point is spot on.  The narrow-mindedness and parochialism of some BRO posters is pretty astonishing…..

  • Regionalist

    The artistic depiction of the Pre-Scajaquada road is so cute.  And extremely likely to be historically inaccurate.  Contrary to popular belief automobile and bicycle development occurred generally concurrently int he 1800’s.  There is actually evidence are car like vehicles dating back until 1807 while bicycle type vehicles didn’t generally appear until the next decade.  Neither of which gained general transportation use until the late 1800’s.
    This perfect urban bicycle utopia is a myth.  Bicycles and cars have always shared the streets.  This may come as a shock to many on BRO… but cars are a “Real Thing” like people have them and they use them to get places efficiently.
    Note the Elmwood Bridge picture depicts a car and no bicycles.  So Pre-Scajaquada the road was not a cyclist utopia but just a road.
    Also, for the record Semi-trucks (tractor trailers) also date back to the 1800’s though I don’t think that one depicted on the 198 is of that vintage!~ lol
    History she’s a bitch.

  • Regionalist

    Also correct me if I’m wrong but that bridge near the art gallery is still there and is still stone.
    Here is a website that sells swans… https://www.purelypoultry.com/swans-c-256_214.html
    They’re not cheap… but if you need to complete the look of that postcard I think you can make it happen

  • robins36

    MarkMitschow David Steele biniszkiewicz If you honestly think that posting in the Buffalo News comment section is a means to “build consensus” or “make alliances,” then you clearly have not been paying attention.
    Sure, the BRO comments section can be an echo chamber for new urbanist fantasies and armchair architects. But the [BN] comments generally attract the most ignorant, racist, and childish drivel that WNY can muster.

  • biniszkiewicz

    robins36 MarkMitschow David Steele biniszkiewicz
    Your characterization of BN commentators is overly harsh. There are many fools commenting, but also many thoughtful people there. If you refuse to engage them in debate, you leave them with the impression that everyone agrees with them. That’s a danger. Even if they strongly disagree with you, standing up for your point of view in the face of their hostility will convey to any other observers (and the opposing side as well) that there is another side to the issue. 
    Don’t duck debate because it appears you have no allies; sound your trumpet for all to hear.

  • MarkMitschow

    robins36 MarkMitschow David Steele biniszkiewicz My point stands.  Heaping calumny on everyone with a different point of view is not a smart way to get things done, particularly when suburbanites, car drivers, big box patrons and the other bogeymen of too many BRO posters make up the vast majority of the area’s population……

  • David Steele

    Regionalist I don’t get your point. Are you claiming that the original road was a high capacity high speed road from the beginning?  If so your argument is ignorant in disingenuous.  Notice how much of the lake was filled in to make way for that high speed high capacity highway.

  • Tomyboy

    aojwny Tomyboy Being a developer, I can say you are wrong. I deal with businesses every day and it makes a huge difference for them. Particularly businesses in the service field that need these roads to get to their clients.

  • David Steele

    biniszkiewicz robins36 MarkMitschow David Steele I think you will find that a large majority of BN commenters are racists screaming at you with their ears plugged.

  • JSmith11

    Tomyboy aojwny And yet there are businesses all over the world that are thriving in cities without expressways carving through them.

  • Regionalist

    David Steele Regionalist The point is that the infrastructure of Buffalo had to be updated many many years ago to reflected a growing population (which we are experiencing again finally) and the continued suggestion on the site and in these posts that effectively portray “automobiles” as some foreign unicorn type object is absurd.  Yep, sorry we have cars now.  Actually we had cars in 1929, we just have more now.  And we have more people too.  And 3% of the City being highways as you state does not sound like a very substantial amount.  I’d like to see a study of what percent of the City is off the tax rolls.  I am 100% certain it’s more than 3%.  BTW did you buy your swans for your photo op of the stone bridge (that is still there)?

  • MarkMitschow

    David Steele Regionalist Why are you so prone to call others names like “ignorant,” “disingenuous,” and “dishonest”?  Such childish bullying is neither impressive nor intimidating.  It just makes people severely discount everything you have to say.  So why don’t you do everyone a favor and cut it out?

  • Tomyboy

    MarkMitschow David Steele Regionalist Sounds like a Liberal to me. They do that when they have nothing of substance to say.

  • Tomyboy

    JSmith11 Tomyboy aojwny Well I stand corrected, you’re right. When most of the transportation in these cities use cows, horses and mules, highways/expressways wouldn’t help much!

  • DianaRenee

    CraigMazuchowski We’re only a city of a quarter million, a region of a million (and virtually all of the suburbs save Amherst are experiencing slow population decline while the population increase of the city is still a trickle). We’re not some booming metropolis. 
    Its an overstatement to pretend we “need” a six minute faster highway to keep the city flowing smoothly based on current population trends. We already manage not to have a “dammed” backlog of cars in all but the most busy exits on the 198 after the speed decrease. As many have stated, traffic from the 198, were it partially removed or permanently downgraded into a standard road, would flow across multiple east-west streets, almost all of which do have or did have heavy commuter traffic and retail in the past. That is a good thing for urban development and the small business community.
     Again, we can’t have a “busy” productive city *and* no traffic. It doesn’t work that way. The city had twice the population it does now in the 50’s and no 198 and we managed just fine. People drove less or lived closer to areas they frequent. If they aren’t willing to do that now, they’ll have to get used to a slightly longer commute.

  • DianaRenee

    neverchange aojwny All I’ll say in reference to the highways and downtown – the 198 has virtually zero impact on that at all. The 190 will never leave – it is my pipe dream to bury it or move it, but that is probably not a reality. 
    *But* let’s say the 190 did disappear. Downtown would be most effected by a reduction in commuter traffic pouring down there for work, sports games, etc. But people, I doubt, are going to quit their jobs over a slightly longer commute. Especially considering the massive influx of suburban people that work down there – if they are already willing to drive 30-50 minutes to work, they’re probably willing to drive 40-70. If not, most jobs for people who live closer I guess. Same things with sports fan who live in the north and south towns – first ring suburban people would have a minimally longer commute, the rest are all making a long trek those few nights a year and probably aren’t going to stop over a slightly longer one. Gripe yes, stop no. 
    However, day to day I honestly don’t think you’d see a huge impact outside of this. The people shopping, eating and partying on Chippewa and points south or doing leisure activities at the waterfront would still be doing them. I take the 190 to downtown (I live less than two minutes from it) and generally I see only a handful of people getting off the exits between Niagara and the end of downtown – the amount wanes the further south you are. The exit that lets you off on Seneca is virtually dead when I take it, unless there is a sports game. But yet when you get to your destination – restaurant, water front, etc – it is bustling.

  • panam1901

    The Scajaquada is designed as a highway and until the redesign is constructed, speeds should reflect the design. Having the speed limit at 30 MPH is creating a dangerous situation for those that travel on it. I have seen a mix of those who travel the speed limit vs those who are going 55 or more. 45 MPH is more reasonable than 30 and would be a middle ground.  Also, the situation on the Scajaquada is creating dangers on side roads as reported on WGRZ. Too bad for this knee-jerk reaction to a sad situation… If the state wanted to make it safer, the road barriers they erected along the park would have done the trick.

  • aojwny

    panam1901 I feel much safer on the Scajaquada with the speed limit at 30.  I don’t feel like I am taking my life in my hands when I try to enter the road from one of the ramps.  It is such a relief.  I drive on it multiple times a day and am very happy with the change. That being said, I totally agree that it is hard to go that speed when the road was designed for 40mph (the original speed). 50 mph was always way crazy for this road, which is why all the light poles were always lying on the ground. 
    Regarding the “knee-jerk” reaction, the community had been trying to get DOT to lower the speed for years, but they would not listen. For them it was a reaction to a tragedy, for us in the community it was a long overdue righting of a wrong, very sadly brought about by a tragedy.

  • daugspurger

    aojwny 
    Perhaps the DOT feels that the redistribution of 50,000-70,000 cars a day onto the city streets is a recipe for disaster. Looking at their presentation boards last September it was clear that the peripheral streets cannot handle the volume of traffic that these changes will generate. In fact, there are already plenty of complaints about traffic cutting through the neighborhoods. For those of you that feel that this additional traffic will increase commerce to the businesses on those streets, I would refer you to statistics generated around the Italian Festival. From my own first hand knowledge I can tell you that the increase in traffic keeps my regular customers away while the visitors to the neighborhood just pass through.

  • paulb

    I’ve lived in about 10 cities throughout the US. From that experience, I attest that Buffalo’s 20 minute city status is pretty special. Very special. 20 minute city status is a very significant contributor to quality of life, and should definitely be leveraged as a competitive business advantage it is.

    Speak openly here: 20 minutes is 40 minutes round trip. 35 minute commute is 70 minutes round trip. 30 minutes a day extra. That’s 2.5 hours a week detracted from my quality of life… time with family, time with community, time enjoying the park in the excellent condition it’s already in.

    …and I still say this brouhaha is a vocal minority pounding the interests of a quiet majority.