The Book of Mormon returns to full houses at Shea’s

THE BASICS: “The Book of Mormon,” the multi-Tony award winning musical has returned to Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street, Buffalo, 14202 through Sunday evening. Remaining performances are Thursday, June 4, at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm, Saturday at both 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday, June 7, at both 2pm and 7pm. Run time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. There is a lottery before each show for rush tickets.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Created by “South Park” writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone collaborating with Robert Lopez (“Avenue Q” and “Frozen”) this seemingly irreverent but ultimately very human, touching “atheist’s love letter to religion” tells the story of innocent young Mormon missionaries sent to famine, war, and AIDS ravaged Uganda. The tunes, which are parodies of popular Broadway styles, are very catchy. This show definitely uses “adult themes and language” (frequent use of the “fuck” and many references to genital mutilation), so, as they say, “viewer discretion is advised.” The 9 member orchestra is tight, the singing and dancing are at a high touring company level, and the audience loved every minute.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION:

First, a very cursory overview of the story: With the catchy opening number “Hello” we meet the earnest, young (even though they are referred to as “Elders”) soon-to-be missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints (LDS) (Mormons) as they ring doorbells and attempt to convert people to Christianity in general and Mormonism in particular. The handsome, arrogant Elder Price hopes to be sent to Orlando, Florida, which for him is heaven on earth, while the overweight, nerdy, slovenly Elder Cunningham, an insecure compulsive liar, is just thrilled to have a friend (since Mormon missionaries are assigned to work in pairs).

They arrive in war torn, impoverished, AIDS ridden Uganda where they are immediately robbed at AK-47 gunpoint by General Butt Fucking Naked. The kindly village chief, Mafala Hatimbi, his beautiful daughter, Nabulungi, and the villagers teach the missionaries the phrase “Hasa Diga Eebowai.” Since there have been several overt references to “The Lion King” up to this point, we assume that the phrase is similar to “Hakuna Matata.” In fact, it means “Fuck You, God.”

After meeting the other missionaries, who have failed to convert a single Ugandan, the arrogant, self-centered Elder Price is convinced that he can succeed where others have failed, that he will be the next “All American Prophet,” but eventually he is demoralized. He decides to leave his missionary partner and request a re-assignment, hopefully to Orlando. Of course, he feels guilty about this and has a “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream” where he sees himself in hell with the likes of Hitler, Jeffrey Dahmer, and dancing Starbucks coffee cups.

Meanwhile, the innocent Nabulungi sings about the paradise that she has heard of in the very touching “Sal Tlay Ka Siti” (Salt Lake City) where everything is perfect and there is a Red Cross station on every corner. In her zeal to reach this paradise she finds Elder Cunningham and convinces him to come back to the village and preach. Since he has never actually read any scripture, not even “The Book of Mormon” (referred to as “the third book of the Bible”), he starts making up any stories to keep the villagers interested, bringing in bits from “Star Wars,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Matrix” to name a few. While deviating wildly from the actual text, he is effective in relating religion to the villager’s daily lives. They respond, and after Cunningham baptizes Nabulungi (in a very steamy double-entendre number “Baptize Me”) the other villagers follow.

Ultimately the Mormon authorities hear the good news of all the conversions and travel to the village to congratulate their missionaries. The villagers put on an impromptu pageant to show their newfound knowledge of Mormonism. It does not go well. The Mormon authorities announce that the villagers are not Mormons and that the missionaries have failed and will be sent home in disgrace. At that point, Elder Price redeems himself by pointing out that if religion can bring hope and solace, then they have succeeded in their mission. The villagers explain to the now bitter Nabulungi that religion is expressed in metaphors and that while there really is no such actual thing as Salt Lake City, it is a good metaphor as a paradise on earth. She is consoled and at the end, everyone is ringing doorbells (or at least going from mud hut to mud hut). Having completed the plot synopsis, let me offer a few words on the show itself.

I saw “The Book of Mormon” the last time it came to Shea’s a few years back, and while I liked the first Elder Cunningham better (more insecure and less annoying) everyone, and I mean everyone, brings a very high level of professionalism. I’m not going to list names, but will say that many of the players take on two roles, and are equally convincing in both. This second time I was ready for the “play within a play” to be hilarious and it was. What I didn’t fully appreciate the first time was how poignant Nabulungi’s (Candace Quarrels) song “Sal Tlay Ka Siti” was. In this very hip, irreverent, in-your-face musical, where in general I was laughing and hooting along with the rest of the audience, that song almost moved me to tears. And this time around I saw the connection between that song and Elder Price’s song “Orlando.” Very clever writing.

There are no weak or awkward moments. Now, you would expect that since this show was in development for seven years and has been a hit since 2011, but that’s not always the case. In almost every Broadway show (but not this one), there is always one song that could be subtitled “we had a lot of trunk songs and thought we could insert one or two or three of them and even though they don’t really advance the story nor are they particularly musical since you paid over $100 for your ticket there is no way that you’ll ever say anything bad about this musical to your friends because you don’t want to look like a gullible fool.” This show did NOT have any of those songs.

A few surprises. First, there was no song list or synopsis in the playbill. Second, the Mormons have purchased advertising in the playbill, three full page ads: “I’ve read the book,” “The book is always better,” and “You’ve seen the play…now read the book.” Just as Trey Parker and Matt Stone expected, the Mormons “are cool with it.” Third, the sound system at Shea’s seemed much better than the last time this show came around. The dialog and lyrics were crisp and clear.

