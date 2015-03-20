Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Wrecking Buffalo: Kaisertown Edition

Kaisertown is a sleepy tight-knit part of buffalo tucked down on the far south-east edge of the city.  Its main drag, Clinton Street, is a densely lined strip of two-story buildings on each side, with commercial storefronts pushed up tight to the sidewalk.  Neighborhood commercial streets like this were once ubiquitous in Buffalo.  Most of them have been decimated by demolition and suburban style sprawl development.  Miraculously, the several blocks of Clinton running through Kaisertown have resisted the sprawl / demolition plague for the most part.  Few parking lots mar the street scape.

Intact successful urban commercial streets are like gold to cities.  They often form the core for rejuvenation of older neighborhoods.  People are attracted to neighborhoods with strong walkable commercial streets nearby. Buffalo should be doing everything possible to make Clinton Street in Kaisertown strong and vibrant.

Unfortunately Clinton in Kaisertown is not strong or vibrant.  It is a struggling commercial district in an aging forgotten part of the city. Clinton and Kaisertown have the great urban bones that give this area the potential to be Buffalo’s next great neighborhood success story.  But, without a plan to take advantage of that potential, Kaisertown is doomed to long slow decline at best, or at worst, complete disinvestment like so much of the rest of the East Side.

181 Clinton, one of those original cheek by jowl commercial buildings, was recently torn down.  From what I can tell, it was torn down—just because. More wasted Buffalo potential sent to land fill for no real reason other than demolition was easier to do than making a plan for the street and saving the building. More of Buffalo condemned to long-term mediocrity.

Recent views from Google Street View show a building in decent condition, with early signs of neglect. While everyone is enamored with the shiny new buildings downtown, large parts of Buffalo keep slipping away. The business that occupied this building ceased to exist, probably when”Frank the Barber” Modzelewski died 10 to 15 years ago. The barber chairs and dead window plants remained in the window just as they had been the last day of business.  Likely nothing has been invested in the building since then.  Neighborhood residents report that the building was demolished full of contents—beds, dressers, a piano. This reminder of Buffalo’s past was also a key to its future.  But not now.

Demolitions like this are physical manifestations of decline. The shortsighted—the lazy thinkers, they lean on demolition as the only response to decline.  But demolition just leads to more demolition. This street is still mostly intact.  It still has the kind of critical mass of urbanism that is drawing young educated people back into the cities across America.  But here is Buffalo—still tearing down its golden goose. There is no plan, just demolition. Having no plan eventually equals no people in this part of Buffalo.  Demolition is not progress. Demolition does not reduce crime. Demolition does not stop decline.  Do you want to know what will stop decline?  Investing in Kaisertown’s Clinton Street commercial buildings with a strategic plan to make this a great place to be.

This new empty lot is not going to lead to anything but the next empty lot.

Demolition image courtesy Craig Spangler

Architect ( a real one, not just the armchair type), author of "Buffalo, Architecture in the American Forgotten Land" ( www.blurb.com ), lover of great spaces, hater of sprawl and waste,
advocate for a better way of doing things.

  • texpat

    What a damned waste.

  • Buff_a_lover

    Buffalo effing sucks. We have all these gems that any other city in the country, no wait, world, would love to have (water front, great architecture, parks, street grid ext…) and year by year we allow this kind of shit to happen. With all the hubbub I read on this board, how come scum bags like Brown are allowed to be re elected?
    Why can’t we get a fresh face in office? I call out to all the “Preservationists” in our community to rally behind someone who will not allow this to be the norm. 

    (Sorry for the rant. K-town is near and dear to my heart)

  • rumor has it that demolition contractors line up in city hall trolling for city demo jobs on a daily basis.  because (the story goes) they are good campaign contributors, they expect a regular payday.  city hall supposedly obliges by passing around demo contracts to keep them all happy.
    i’m as ready to bitch about stupid demolitions as the next reader, but bro could do us a genuine public service by finding out if pay-to-play is actually going on.  if so, expose it.  or recruit jim heaney to the story and help him with it:
    https://www.investigativepost.org/

    maybe the only person who wanted this or that building down was a demo contractor with a payroll to meet.

  • solonggone

    “From what I can tell” = I really did not do any research on this and just wanted to write a blog post on the subject.
    “This new empty lot is not going to lead to anything but the next empty lot.”  – This is another interesting comment.  
    What if this lot becomes a parking lot and in turn drives up the value and reinvestment potential for the two buildings to the side?  Just look at the Buffalo Distilling Co. at 860 Seneca.  The revised plans call for the side structure to come down for….wait for it…a parking lot.  In fact, several developments in the cherished Larkin district have attached parking lots.  Oh the horror!
    What if the owners of the pizza place next door actually had the nerve to get parking for their place?  What a**holes!  How dare they want to be able to provide parking for people to pick up their food.  
    Of course, as 94 points out, this could also be simply a demo for a demo.  But at least he/she is asking questions and not just making up facts.

  • grovercleveland

    There is something kind of funny about a professional who moved away from buffalo talking about “wrecking buffalo.”
    Buffalo isn’t being wrecked (I realize he is using it as a turn of phrase) by a few old, nondescript buildings being torn down. Buffalo’s decline is tied directly towards people just like the author leaving the city for “greener pastures”. Yes, I am aware there are a myriad of circumstances why someone moves, but maybe don’t cast stones?

  • pfk67

    I disagree.  This new empty lot will probably be paved in a couple of years for parking.  Why leave a good and decent lot unpaved?

  • David Steele

    I guess more parking lots is one strategy to get people to mace to Buffalo.

  • pfk67

    grad94 Hey, this is government!  Do you really think this doesn’t go on?  If the people really only knew the corruption.  It is endless and more than anyone could believe.  I think it has to do with a general human degradation of intelligence over the course of time.  It makes me want to run for mayor, but I am not the power type and I could never match the indecency of the day.  Sad days.  Which makes me think back and ask, ” When did Buffalo have its last strong and sensible leader?  I’m 47 and I can tell you it is not in my lifetime.  (Sorry, Jimmy Griffin doesn’t cut it.  I loved him as a “character”  but an effective leader… not really.)

  • biniszkiewicz

    If intact street fronts were the be all and end all of urban vibrancy, then everyone would be crowding into the neighborhoods lining Bailey Avenue between Winspear and the 33.

  • Looks like it used to be a barber shop. 
    http://www.cyburbia.org/gallery/data/516/1buffalo_kaisertown_009.jpg
    Clinton
    Street in Kaisertown has a surprisingly intact streetscape. 
    Challenges: those frame storefront houses aren’t really built for the
    ages, and the population density needed to support all the businesses
    the street could accommodate might not be there.  (Lots of little old
    Polish widows living alone in houses that once held large Polish
    families.)

  • Stateofmind

    grovercleveland I, for one, appreciate his coverage–he has the balls to call things out, like few in Buffalo seem willing to do.

  • Buff_a_lover

    iloveagoodnap Or we could, I don’t know, hold building owners accountable for the condition of their buildings? As a frequent customer of Desi’s pizza, there has *Never* been more than a few car lengths walk for me to pick up pizza; not even during Sabres playoffs season. And that building was not even that bad. Because it had a few dead plants in the windows?
    Please. I wish people like you with views like you would move out of Buffalo.

  • pfk67
    to me, government is not automatically corrupt any more than it is automatically virtuous.  what it is is *human.*  like any other human creation, it does wonderful things and terrible things.  government is a complex organism because we are complex organisms who in turn develop complex societies.
    the chief virtue of democratic government is its correctability. we can vote in better leaders, we can prosecute illegal conduct, we can advocate for better legislation, and so on.
    if there is an illegal pay-to-play demo racket going on, then expose it and prosecute it.

  • nyc lines

    biniszkiewicz 
    continuous frontage supports retail in a way that gap toothed frontages struggle to do.  However it doesn’t mean that all intact street frontages will have vibrant commercial districts as you imply as obviously there are many other factors.  But yes, this puts a big dent in any potential for revitalization.

  • biniszkiewicz I grew up in the area.  A LOT of demolition along Bailey Avenue has taken place since the 1980s.  Even before then, only the area a few blocks north and south of Kensington was dense with urban storefront blocks.  Beyond that, Buffalo-style storefront houses, small suburban-style retail buildings with front-loading parking, churches, one-story taxpayer buildings, and gas stations predominated.  Bailey Avenue in Kensington never really had a Hertel Avenue-like streetscape.

  • David Steele

    iloveagoodnap David Steele I would rather see a fixed up building with a business in it.  I guess you win.

  • > From what I can tell, it was torn down—just because.
    Recreational demolition?
    I wonder if it was torn down not so much for parking, but because revenue was much less than expenses – property taxes, utility and maintenance costs, and so on.  They could have unloaded it for very little, but a new owner would be faced with the same bleeding balance sheets.  For most property owners, losing money trumps any sense of obligation to maintain a continuous streetwall.

    If you want to prevent demolitions such as this, there need to be underlying economics that make keeping a building more favorable than demolishing it.

  • Buff_a_lover

    iloveagoodnap I read your comment oh wise one, and stick to my comment.
    I do not agree with you that the parking lot is the lesser of the two evils. A shitty building, no matter it’s shittyness, has the potential to be restored and become vibrant. Once it’s knocked down, and paved over, well, please oh wise one, tell me how often is it later built upon? 
    I can give you dozens of dozens of examples of long vacant shitty buildings coming back to life, but can only think of a handful of parking lots being built on. Please teach me oh wise one.

  • biniszkiewicz

    nyc lines biniszkiewicz
    “continuous frontage supports retail in a way that gap toothed frontages struggle to do.”:
    This statement is dubious.
    Consider Amherst Street, between Wegman’s and Grant (and even toward Military).
    Spar’s European Sausage is one of the most vibrant anchors in the area (fi you are a carnivore, they have great things–including organic). Spar’s has a parking lot (and needs it).
    Two doors away the florist has a big parking lot between the former fire house (now a residence and business address for the contractor and his family who own it). That parking lot is necessary for the funeral home just across the street, which does big business.
    Black Rock Kitchen does well, another anchor in the neighborhood, and yet another business which benefits from a parking lot directly across the street.
    The Sportsman’s fills up a very goodly chunk of the huge lot in front of the Tops plaza across the street. The New Phoenix has its own lot, and so forth.
    There are many storefronts on Amherst in that stretch without their own lots, built hard against one another, but many of them are vacant.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Dan Blather biniszkiewicz
    I grew up in Bailey / Walden and we used to walk to the library on Delavan near Bailey, and walk to the Bailey theater, etc. That stretch from Kensington to Winspear is pretty intact. There used to be more of a retail business community also centered around Delevan, but it’s not as intact as Kensington-Winspear.

  • David Steele

    Dan Blather Hence, a city with a plan to strengthen the street would be a good idea since strong commercial streets like this are important elements in strong growing neighborhoods.  But in Buffalo they don’t even enforce the building codes let alone come up with a bold far reaching plan to use its assets.

  • David Steele

    biniszkiewicz nyc lines You are right, Amherst street is just an amazingly vibrant street.  If only we could get rid of a few more buildings along there we could pack in more cars

  • nyc lines

    biniszkiewicz nyc lines 
    smaller retail businesses depend on proximety to each other and the strength of the surrounding neigborhood.  both benefit from having walkable commercial districts that adds value to the surrounding homes and character to the commercial strip (thus drawing people in).  But obvously we could take down every other building and make a more auto dependent location similar to nearly everything else in WNY, but that is no guarantee of success either.  You can see many forlorn plazas and commercial streets that have extensive vehicular infrastructure.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    People who are trying to justify the parking lot cannot be familiar with Clinton St.  It’s a non-metered street.  If parking were an issue the city would be trying to collect revenue from it.  Ironically Clinton street is easier to park on than many of the residential street around it.  The lots that have been put in for businesses are often empty because people can park literally in front of the door.  Parking on Clinton Street is a non-issue period.

  • pfk67

    grad94 pfk67 

    You know my Dad never voted in any election I can
    remember. He was famous for saying, “They’re all a bunch of
    crooks.”I never understood it,
    until I got older. I now see that I was way too idealistic. Sure your point on
    the surface is correct. Government is made up of poeple and we can hold them
    accountable, etc…. But I recently (8 yrs ago) took a job in the government.
    Let me tell you, it is the most corrupt place I have ever worked. Nepotism,
    kickbacks, bribes, are the norm. I actually investigate it. They say that power
    corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.In the government that’s all there is, is
    power. There is no achievement incentive. No financial responsibility. Just
    power. That’s why businessmen don’t make good politicians. It’s all about
    power. If you think it’s not so, take a job there. Any level of government will
    do.

    Sorry for being such a downer. Reality sucks.

  • His Majesty

    “Blah blah blah blah SPRAWL blah blah blah blah blah blah blah SPRAWL blah SUBURBAN blah blah blah blah blah blah blah SPRAWL blah blah blah blah blah SPRAWL blah blah blah blah SUBURBAN blah blah blah blah blah blah…”

  • biniszkiewicz

    David Steele biniszkiewicz nyc lines
    “Amherst street is just an amazingly vibrant street”:
    Well, it’s doing comparatively well. It’s not Hertel and it’s not Elmwood. But it’s miles ahead of where it was before Wegman’s came. Without them, the neighborhood wouldn’t be on the upswing. 
    But here it’s the storefronts without parking which are predominantly vacant. Some are filled. Half aren’t. The underlying problem:
    We don’t buy everything at tiny stores like we used to. There are not enough retail businesses to fill all these contiguous storefronts because even on Hertel and Elmwood, business life is tenuous. In neighborhoods with poorer demographics, the prospect of filling all these is dubious.
    Not saying they need to be knocked down. They could be studio apartments, office, whatever. But I’m not automatically opposed to a parking lot as infill here and there because it can make a business community much more vibrant.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    grad94 I mean you don’t even have to wonder if this is true right?  There are buildings all over the city that are literally falling down, yet go untouched.  But a building like this, if people start asking questions gets fast tracked.  Why is that?  Well no one is going to step in to save a structure that has been completely compromised.  A building that is not far gone, can have someone say they want it and restore it.  They fast track them so someone cannot kill the pay day.  I also believe much of this is done with federal funds so its basically free money to the people around here.  I have no doubt that knocking down buildings is big business in the City of Buffalo.

  • solonggone

    sobuffbillsfan
    So how is it like parking on Clinton when there is heavy snow?    Are business owners able to block specific spots in front of their store for their customers?  
    These are both convenience arguments and some urbanists might not find any value in them.  That said, and as Steel says “Unfortunately Clinton in Kaisertown is not strong or vibrant”…
    So if you’re a store owner trying to make things work in a district that is not strong or vibrant, can you really blame owners IF they would want to make it more convenient to visit their business?

  • biniszkiewicz

    nyc lines biniszkiewicz
    Even on Elmwood, the holy grail of urban vibrancy in Buffalo, there are parking lots interspersed among the most vibrant sections.
    No one is saying knock down every other one. No one is saying create more plazas. What I’m saying is that here and there, it can have a beneficial effect.
    Even the CoOps (Hertel and Elmwood) have parking. Panos was panned for the plan, the parking is full all the time. There’s parking next to and behind Bullfeathers, parking next to Mango’s, parking next to Panera, Parking at M&T, parking at the churches at Ferry, parking in the ramp by the hospital.
    There is a benefit to accommodating some amount of off street parking. How it’s done can make a big difference. You guys are like vegans proselytizing the unclean omnivores. Your aversion to anything auto is dogmatic, not pragmatic. There is a middle ground.

  • solonggone

    I look forward to the series of posts on BRO where they chastise all of the property owners in Larkinville for using empty parcels for parking lots rather than developing them.  
    After all, Larkinville is not going to thrive unless it builds on all of the parcels – to the curb – for an intact streetscape.  That’s the ONLY way that Larkinville is going to find success.  If parking is a concern for those owners, they should just tell their customers to park on the street.

  • BuffaloGals

    David Steele iloveagoodnap Fix up some of the buildings and put business in them then. You’re intentionally obtuse on every comment you post. Clearly, its not realistic for every vacant building to house a business.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    solonggone sobuffbillsfan I mean its winter in Buffalo, so could it scare away some?  Maybe.  But in general Clinton is kept pretty clean as its a state route and its wide. Wiechec’s and the Town Edge Bowling alley have a high demand for parking, they also have lots, which don’t even put a dent in it.  People park on the street and still come in droves.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    solonggone Do you think that is a good comparison?  An area anchored by essentially a vertical business park, dedicated heavily to commuters, to a neighborhood retail strip?

  • JohnPeralta

    This building was torn down because it was structurally unsound and at risk of collapsing in on itself, and possibly taking down the pizzeria next to it. It was in housing court for years, and the responsible party simply could not afford the thousands upon thousands of dollars it cost to rehabilitate it. It was a safety hazard, plan and simple. 
    The demolition of this building is an indicator of nothing more than the fact that some buildings get old, foundations crumble, and they need to come down. The community is still just as intact, relevant, and healthy as ever.
    This article, however, is a perfect example of an uninformed know-it-all espousing preservation for preservation’s sake. Allowing decrepit buildings to stand empty, underutilized, and decrepit does not reinvigorate neighborhoods. 
    But who knows, maybe if the house fell down and took the other building next door with it, they’d have room to build a trendy coffee shop where people could sit and write ill-informed articles for Buffalo Rising.

  • malooga

    Since nobody seems to know the reason the building came down, or what’s planned for the lot in the future, is this post really necessary? If the building was demolished “just because” (which seems to be an uninformed opinion more than a confirmed fact), that’s pretty sketchy. But perhaps the structure was beyond repair in ways that weren’t readily visible. Or perhaps somebody purchased the lot with development plans that just don’t fit the building that was there. Facts would be greatly appreciated before the outrage continues.

  • nyc lines

    biniszkiewicz nyc lines 
    I never said off street parking should be forbidden.  What i am saying is that neighborhoods can be fragile and there is such a thing called a slippery slope.  Issues like this need to be addressed up front with a holistic approach. It always starts with “oh its just one building..no biggie.  don’t you know wegmans has a parking lot?…there are bigger issues”

  • solonggone

    sobuffbillsfan
    My point was mostly mocking the absolute stance on the subject of a structure coming down by the post author.  
    I personally don’t have a problem with parking next to the buildings in the larkin district.  I understand why they are there and understand it is a trade off.  
    What I hope is that eventually that area gets developed to the point where another parking structure is needed and that there is more value in developing the surface lots than what they bring to the structures that use them.  
    But I also know that you don’t get to that density without people first and you don’t get people in Buffalo without cars at the moment.  It’s an evolution process.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    iloveagoodnap sobuffbillsfan The Clinton retail strip is the anchor for this neighborhood.  Keeping it a viable intact retail strip should be a top priority for Kaisertown.  There is no museums, zoos, Buff State, or Hospitals to help churn people through the neighborhood, provide infusions of investment, or assist in championing projects.  So no I disagree that Clinton street is the least of our worries.

  • The lots along Clinton Street are about 30′ to 35′ wide, typical for arterial frontage lots on the East Side.
    A standard parking space is 9′ wide and 18′ deep.
    A two-way drive aisle for 90 degree parking spaces should be at least 22′-24′ wide.  Otherwise, it’s difficult for vehicles to maneuver without hitting cards in other spaces.
    Angled parking with a narrower drive aisle is physically possible, but the result would be a backout lot; those parking would have to back out onto Clinton to leave. Backout lots are extremely dangerous; even the Green Code would prohibit them.

    TL/DR: The lot is 30′-35′ wide lot, narrower than the 40′-42′ wide area needed for a legal, workable off-street parking area.  Better hope the neighboring buildings are in good condition.

  • greenca

    As would I. I’m not in favor of this building’s demolition. I’ve seen buildings in much worse shape that indeed need to come down. (Yes, there are decrepit buildings that are beyond reasonable salvation.) This one didn’t appear to fall into this category.
    The question is: are there any businesses that wanted to set up shop in this building? How many vacant storefronts are on that stretch of the street? I would guess more than several, but I’m not familiar with the area.
    The unanswerable question is what to do with the inventory of buildings, now empty and in disrepair, that were built when the city was more than twice its present size, recognizing that it is highly unlikely the city will ever have the density it once had? The density that’s needed to support the businesses that were once in these empty buildings?

  • David Steele

    iloveagoodnap JohnPeralta That is the usual excuse.

  • jim1234664

    iloveagoodnap sobuffbillsfan
    The market is not totally efficient. Was this building ever offered for lease or sale?

  • sobuffbillsfan

    JohnPeralta I watched this building get knocked down, the back half was supposedly the part that had integrity issues it looked pretty solid when the bucket loader was hitting it.  When I asked about this building to the code enforcement, they said it had structure issues, but then quickly and strangely went into a ramble on asbestos and how it would usually cost $30k to knock this down and could balloon to i believe he said $60k with the asbestos?  I find it hard to believe that $60k wouldn’t be able to shore up the foundation.   Also I hope the asbestos was takin out of it because the guy with the garden hose certainly wasn’t protecting the neighborhood from it.  To your point on this property being in housing court, you outline that this is a failure on multiple points, why was the owner not held responsible?  The discussion here is not only about 1 building, its about how to keep this from happening over and over.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    solonggone sobuffbillsfan I sort of get where you are going with that, but I still disagree with the premise of the comparison.  Kaisertown also doesn’t have a problem with density of people, vacancy rate of housing is relatively low.  The problem is an aging community that now one is standing up for.  This happened because Frank the Barb and his wife died and the process and inherited owner failed, not because of parking or lack of people.

  • North Park

    Dan Blather Don’t interject with actual facts!

  • North Park

    Dan Blather  What are your thoughts on a Land Value Tax as a potential remedy?  I know you are a planner and are typically much more informed than the usual posters. Are any communities implementing LVT? It seems worthwhile to me, but I’m not an expert.

  • pfk67 grad94
    we definitely agree on the dangers of electing business owners!  they are used to giving orders and being obeyed.  this is terrible preparation for doing the hard work of democracy and inclusiveness.

  • David Steele

    sobuffbillsfan Exactly.

  • North Park

    biniszkiewicz Dan Blather If Kensington/Bailey weren’t a predominantly African-American neighborhood gentrification would have already started there. In many ways that neighborhood is more urban and has more potential than my own North Buffalo.

    I have read some interesting research online which basically shows that gentrification only really happens in neighborhoods where African-Americans are a minority, barring some large outside influence (e.g., medical-campus). Unfortunate, but true.

  • North Park

    biniszkiewicz nyc lines But on Elmwood, the parking lots are being slowly replaced by buildings, even the co-op has a much smaller lot than was previously on the site.  Across the street, an old parking lot is being built on.  Once Children’s closes, I bet that their lot on the corner of Bryant will be built on. The KFC, with its large lot was recently built on. The vitality of Elmwood (or any other urban commercial street) increases as the parking lots are removed….

  • North Park

    grovercleveland True, as much I agree with and enjoy reading Steele’s posts, he would be well served by someday explaining why he doesn’t live in Buffalo. I’m sure he has a good reason, and could silence some of the naysayers by putting it out there.

    I made the conscious decision to move back to Buffalo, foregoing tens of thousands in annual income to be here.

  • OldFirstWard

    JohnPeralta
    “This building was torn down because it was structurally unsound and at risk of collapsing in on itself”
    That in itself is the most ubiquitous statement perpetuated on the public to justify a myriad of demolitions.  While there may be some truth to that statement, very very few buildings have collapsed that do not have massive exposures to the elements specifically in the roofing system.

  • North Park

    iloveagoodnap North Park biniszkiewicz nyc lines Much harder to get a new building built….Only the wealthiest neighborhood in the city is building new urban buildings.  Much better to mothball what we have for quick and cheap re-use later.

    A complete restoration of this house/shop would be less than $200,000.  A new build commercial & residential structure would cost much more.  Save what we have.

  • pfk67

    I hope your being sarcastic, but I don’t think so.  You are lucky to live in a city where the business owners left a legacy of culture and style.  Without them, we wouldn’t have half the beautiful buildings and cultural locations that we do.  I think of the Broadway Auditorium.  Once government got involved they turned it from one of the most beautiful buildings in the city to perhaps the biggest embarrassments in the city. 
    The difference as I see it between business owners and government is that business owners live by results.  No results, no business so they are naturally inclind to please the stakeholders or they don’t have a job.  In politics people get in office that don’t even understand governments purpose or economics or finance or even ….. art. (e.g. Hillary being Sectretary of State).  She had no business having that job.   But that happens.  In business there is a profit motive.  If Hillary didn’t cut the mustard she wouldn’t have a job because nobody would keep her around. 
    I’m sorry, I am ranting and I certainly don’t want to argue with you.  I have liked most of your posts in the past.  And I’m not sure how old you are, just know that the blinders come off as we all age.  Government at its best is a necessary evil.

  • MichaelJarosz

    JohnPeralta Trust me, a Kaisertown native. No one in this neighborhood would patronize a trendy coffee shop. Most of them complain about the cost of coffee at Tim Horton’s, let alone a Starbucks.

  • MichaelJarosz

    North Park Dan Blather
    My father used to get his hair cut there. It’s across from the former Bishop Ryan High, which I refused to enroll in. I’m a Timon boy, enabled by the #31 Ogden Tifft bus.

  • greenca

    North Park iloveagoodnap biniszkiewicz nyc lines
    That’s the rub.  No one was willing to step up and put $200,000 into this particular building.  It was unloved.  There are likely many other similar unloved buildings nearby.  If the government is expected to save and mothball all of these, who will eventually step up to put in the $200,000 (each) for all of these buildings?  Do the neighborhoods have the ability to support businesses in all these buildings?  Probably not, that’s why they became empty and unloved in the first place.  There are no easy answers.

  • North Park

    MichaelJarosz JohnPeralta But the neighborhood needs to attract young people to replace the elderly, they may want a coffee shop.

  • grovercleveland

    I don’t think he owes anyone an explaination.
    I just think that when the real cause of Buffalo’s decline is the “brain drain” that has left the region over the past 5 decades, maybe don’t throw stones about trivial matters such as this and claim it is ruining the city.

  • North Park

    grovercleveland I don’t think he “owes” anyone an explanation, but I think it might help his cause.  I agree that brain drain is a big issue.  The built environment is also an issue.  Not mutually exclusive.

  • nyc lines

    iloveagoodnap Buff_a_lover 
    a magnificent stretch to say those interested in the urban fabric and the character of neighborhoods with an eye towards preservation as a tool to spur revitalization are the “narrow minded” attitudes holding the city back.

  • JohnPeralta

    David Steele sobuffbillsfan OldFirstWard  The owners were in court, they did not have the means to rehabilitate the property. Which was why it was demolished. They were likely charged with the cost of the demo, which will in turn cause the property to lapse into foreclosure where it can be purchased affordably and re-used by one of the other businesses on either side of it. 
    That’s the fact of the matter. Call COB inspections, 851-4949 and ask them for yourself. It LOOKED solid… $60k could PROBABLY fix the foundation…. I don’t THINK it was as bad as they say… these are all hypothetical guestimations, until the place falls over and kills someone, or takes out the wall of Desi’s pizzeria and puts a 30 yr old establishment out of business. And then what? Then the interweb pundits will be online screaming about how the city of buffalo and the elected officials and everyone else didn’t do what they needed to do to avoid a catastrophe. OR, the building continues to sit vacant and unused, slowly falling apart, windows breaking and shingles falling off, collecting garbage, growing weeds, looking shabby…. which are the real factors that speed up the urban decay outlined in the article.
    Some old buildings should be saved. Some old buildings should come down. Nobody was in a hurry to repurpose this building, and it atrophied.

  • micahh64

    JohnPeralta  Ouch . . .

    .

  • JohnPeralta

    MichaelJarosz JohnPeralta Lol I am a Kaisertown native and homeowner as well. I was being sarcastic. In Kaisertown we drink beer, like men.

  • solonggone

    Dan Blather Since we’re playing the ‘what if’ game…
    If it so happened that the deli wanted to convert this lot to parking, the back of both lots would make about a 50 by 60 square with a 30ft drive to the site.  Plenty of space to park and turn.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    North Park MichaelJarosz  My goal in 5 years is to own the bank building on the corner of Clinton and Weimar and have an office loft space for my business and rent out the bottom as a coffee shop.  Not kidding. 🙂

  • JohnPeralta

    sobuffbillsfan North Park MichaelJarosz Do it. That building is killer on the inside.

  • North Park

    pfk67 The government has owned the broadway barns/auditorium since it was built. They built it as an armory, turned it into an auditorium, and then converted it to storage. The government owned it from original construction through to today.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    JohnPeralta So what about all the others?  
    Carls locked in a staring match with the funeral home at the corner of Ogden and Clinton, the funeral home gets it, it becomes parking..  If not Carl continues to sit on it, hes already had an OSHA judgement against him on that property.  
    Owners seem reluctant to drop their prices, $100k for Newmans?  Its in good shape but they aren’t getting that for it.
    1790 Clinton is a well maintain building, but I walked through it, it does nothing well, unless you wanted the whole building for a choppy office.  It sits at $70k waiting for a buyer.
    There are a slew of other buildings that are just sitting.  People will buy them if they are priced for the market.  B. West Studio was sold for $44k and the owner is bringing it back.  Kaisertown Crafts and Gifts for the mid 30’s.  These are businesses that help bring diversity to Clinton St.
    Why is there so much vacant that is not for sale?  The city needs to hold these peoples feet to the fire to either force them to keep the properties up, or drop the price and give up the properties.  Only the residents of Kaisertown can demand this happens.

  • JohnPeralta

    sobuffbillsfan JohnPeralta The residential real estate in the neighborhood is on the upswing, that’s why the commercial properties are going so high. Plus people see what is happening on the West Side and in Larkin so they are holding out for buyers. It’s just a matter of people being willing to pull the trigger, right now it’s a risk. Some businesses fizzle out quick, others like B. West  and KT Crafts are doing well. My prediction is that once the bubble bursts on the West side people will start to migrate this way, at which time Clinton will be prime real estate. Values in the Elmwood Village and the trend spots are skyrocketing, so eventually those areas will price themselves out of competition and Clinton will be much more attractive. Look at the success of SC Lounge, those guys are doing huge business out of that spot so $100k for a turn-key bar at Newman’s isn’t so bad. It’s coming around. The first step is the residential bounce-back. Millenials are re-investing in the city neighborhoods as living spaces, soon they will start making business investments. You said it yourself, you want to buy the bank within 5 years and put in a business. That bank has been empty for like 15 years, now there is commercial interest. There is already small stuff, barbershops, cell phone stores. Existing businesses like Nickel City Tattoo are renovating and reinvesting. Its happening.

  • North Park

    When people start coming back to K-town they will need buildings to live in and start businesses in.

  • micahh64

    Buff_a_lover 
    “With all the hubbub I read on this board, how come scum bags like Brown are allowed to be re elected?”
    Why?  Because — if you want to hold him accountable for every building demolition that contributes to Buffalo’s decline that occurred under his watch, you must also give him credit for every successful building re-use, large (One Canalside, ROC, etc.) and small (people buying and fixing up old houses), that’s happened . . . NTM the various projects like HarborCenter, Medical Campus expansion, splash pad at MLK park, 250 Delaware, etc. . .
    .

  • MichaelJarosz

    Look closely two doors down, on the corner of Weiss St. That georgian brick building was the John A. Frost drugstore when I was a kid. Note the Weiss side of the building, with Palladian windows. The interior of that drugstore was like a Victorian chemist shop, all done in dark wood, with little cubbies for all the herbs and medicines of a bygone era. It was magnificent. It stood empty for a while then some jerk tore it all out. On the Weiss side, google street view shows the “John A Frost” lettering above what would have been the show window.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    MichaelJarosz just so happened to be walking my dog around here when I read your post.  Great background on this place.  Its also for sale, listed at $253k

  • whateverr

    His Majesty
    Yes, he almost hit for the cycle of favorite buzzwords…
    decimated by demolition and suburban style sprawl,
    sprawl / demolition plague, 
    disinvestment,
    condemned to long-term mediocrity,
    lazy thinkers,
    no plan just demolition,

    Surprising no blame at highways in this one. That and no mention of how a wrecking ball was once swinging mere inches from Shea’s.

  • biniszkiewicz

    MichaelJarosz
    John Frost was my father’s grandfather on his mother’s side. She was Clara Frost.

  • Rand503

    Good for them. I would like a place where a good cuppa costs less than meal, is locally owned and unique. Not all corporate.

  • Cirris

    I get that it’s important to preserve some of our heritage and keep older buildings around if possible. It’s cool that there’s somewhat of a renascence with a lot of the older buildings being preserved and reclamation for future use.

    But on the flip side I don’t get this “When a building is demolished, a fluffy kitten dies” feeling like some people on this discussion board get.

    This building isn’t particularly unique. There’s like over a dozen that look similar right in the same neighborhood.

    As much as I’d like to see conservation of older buildings. I’d also like to see new architectural styles created. 
    A mix of old and new would be more dynamic and vibrant than just trying to time-capsule the whole neighborhood.

    IF buildings like this became rarer. THEN I’d be more inclined to push the city to preserve the structure.

  • grassy roofs

    Lets call it what it is, a racket for demo companies and a city that’s riding along.
    This is one of many buildings that would be better in a land bank. im pretty sure anyone who is willing to do a roof repair or patch can keep a house from falling down. Sounds more like somebody else wanted it down and the city still stems power from doing little jobs like paying somebody to tear down houses. They do have the potential for receivership, but that remains in the hands of a few organization, and is not encouraged. the city can wipe back taxes for new owners, and in for sake of the property not losing more value they should. The simplist explaination ive heard is they believe any building that would cost more to rehab than the demo cost should be torn down. If thats our governments attitude they can justify just about any demo.
    The city should welcome more opportunities to sell properties that are on the demo list but are desired. As far as those other abandoned houses the auction is a start, but the city has a lot of properties that are still inaccessible through a process that races the citys own interest in demolishing property and the dream of selling vacant lots and government money to build houses. The logic right now requires 200000 – 250 k to rehab a house is a bit unfair, but certainly how the city and developers want us to think about it.

  • pfk67
    probably older than you and i’ve worked in government, too.  
    read my post again.  i did not say that business was inherently evil.  of course we have stunning architecture thanks to the private sector: the guaranty building tops the list.  
    all i said was that business owners are not necessarily well-suited to work in government.  the profit motive is a fine and wonderful thing — and those who bring it into public service are the ones who become sheldon silver or a smaller version of him.

  • rockpile38

    Who owned this building? And was it ever up for sale or auction? Who paid for the demo?

  • Mario simms

    I spoke to the city building inspector first hand last night,all of the basement walls were buckled inward and water from the snow melt was pouring in. Safety comes first in an issue like this and the demo had to be done A.S.A.P.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Dan Blather “(Lots of little old Polish widows living alone in houses that once held large Polish families.)”
    Bingo, sir.

  • rockpile38

    Would love to see some new modern infill here but not to many forward thinking people in this part of town, but things could change.

  • 300miles

    Cirris   ” I don’t get this “When a building is demolished, a fluffy kitten dies” feeling like some people on this discussion board get.”
    IMO there are two main reasons both backed up with 50 years of demolition history in Buffalo.
    1 – In the past, owners & developers have exaggerated the damage to a building or the risks of keeping it, telling everyone that the building can’t possibly be saved when it actually could.   That’s not necessarily the case here or with all other buildings, but many people are skeptical of those claims now after the excuse has been falsely used for decades.
    2 – Even if the building should be demolished for legitimate reasons, often the site is conveniently turned into a parking lot and remains a parking lot forever.   While many people have no problem with redeveloping the site with something better or more contemporary, the temptation for owners to just leave it as parking often takes over and eventually we’re left with half a city.     I wish there was a better way to enforce re-development of a site after demolition.
    3 – Every time a building is demolished, the mayor literally takes a fluffy kitten out back behind city hall and shoots it in the head with a shotgun.   This has not been confirmed…

  • greenca

    How can the city “enforce” redevelopment of a parcel post demolition, unless the demo permit was issued contingent on redevelopment, which is very rare (if such contingencies happen at all)?

  • 300miles

    greenca   I don’t know.   Possibly the city could bar parking lots completely via zoning where it doesn’t want them (green code?)   If that sort of thing is rare, maybe we could make them less rare.
    My original reply was answering Cirrus as to why people get upset about demolitions.   That’s one of the reasons.   I didn’t say I had the full solution.

  • whateverr

    rockpile38
    ‘Who owned this building? And was it ever up for sale or auction? Who paid for the demo?’
    a small point – steel’s post has a typo in address, it’s actually 1818 Clinton, not 181 Clinton.
    To answer the first part of what you asked…
    The city’s property database https://www.ci.buffalo.ny.us/applications/propertyinformation/default.aspxlists as owner of 1818 somebody with same last name as the barber who steel’s post mentioned as the last business to occupy the building until he died 10 to 15 years ago.  So presumably it’s been owned by his widow (or another female relative?) since then and until now.
    Other parts of what you asked are best addressed in comments a few days ago by JohnPeralta 
    http://fyre.it/pqSVH1.4 ‘This building was torn down because it was structurally unsound and at risk of collapsing in on itself, and possibly taking down the pizzeria next to it. It was in housing court for years, and the responsible party simply could not afford the thousands upon thousands of dollars it cost to rehabilitate it. It was a safety hazard, plan and simple. The demolition of this building is an indicator of nothing more than the fact that some buildings get old, foundations crumble, and they need to come down.’
    http://fyre.it/JNrZhp.4 ‘The owners were in court, they did not have the means to rehabilitate the property. Which was why it was demolished. They were likely charged with the cost of the demo, which will in turn cause the property to lapse into foreclosure where it can be purchased affordably and re-used by one of the other businesses on either side of it. … Some old buildings should be saved. Some old buildings should come down. Nobody was in a hurry to repurpose this building, and it atrophied.’

  • whateverr

    North Park biniszkiewicz Dan Blather
    np>’Unfortunate, but true.’
    However, when gentrification does happen in mostly minority neighborhoods, sometimes there’s backlash which considers that outcome of gentrification to be unfortunate (or worse).
    That’s opposite of what you wrote is unfortunate – gentrification not happening is unfortunate.  For a widely publicized case of that, Spike Lee’s opposition to gentrification
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/02/26/spike-lee-gentrification-_n_4856847.html
    And locally, the example of opposition to the medical campus buying the St John Baptist complex which was successfully opposed as unfortunate gentrification by some African Americans and others.

  • sobuffbillsfan

    I don’t know if its about forward thinking as it is about the market for infill here right now.  Looking at Google street view this is at least the 4th commercial building torn down on this strip since 2007.   Each demolition has resulted in a vacant lot.  when there are buildings that are available, someone would be very bold to spend $300k on modern infill.  That’s why protecting and investing in what is in place makes more sense.

  • MichaelJarosz

    biniszkiewicz MichaelJarosz
    Your great-grandfather? I can’t be that old……

  • pskeptic

    As a resident of Kaisertown, I wasn’t sorry to see it go.  It sat empty for 15 years, and the basement had severe damage to it.
    The emergency order was posted February 2nd, so I’m just wondering why it took so long.
    And, shockingly, for most readers here, this property was discussed, at length, during the Coalition meetings, who then pushed the common council to expedite the demo.  So, the residents of the neighborhood self-determined what should happen in their neighborhood.

  • pskeptic

    300miles Cirris There will never be a parking lot here.  Nothing around it needs it (Kaisertown is extremely walkable), and it’s too small.  It might sit as a vacant lot for a while, but vacant lots don’t attract crime, empty buildings do, and they detract from surrounding property values.

  • pskeptic

    iloveagoodnap David Steele JohnPeralta No, structural reasons were the reason this building came down.
    It was discussed, at length, during our Coalition meetings.  Maybe BRO can send some of it’s writers to the meetings, to find out what’s going on in the neighborhoods that it pontificates about?

  • pskeptic

    North Park … or empty lots in which to build new, or to grab so they present owners can expand their facilities without moving.
    Desi’s, for example, could buy this lot, conjoin them into one parcel, and expand with sit-in eating now this empty building is gone.

  • pskeptic

    OldFirstWard JohnPeralta Us folk in Kaisertown like to stay on top of our neighborhood, and get rid of buildings that are in serious need of rehab and won’t sell; rather than let them rot and become eyesores, thereby driving down property values in the entire neighborhood.

  • pskeptic

    North Park MichaelJarosz JohnPeralta It’s already attracting young people, because it’s quiet, and nice the way it is.
    It’s why I purchased my home here.   It’s not EV, nor should it be shaped like EV by EV residents who want their model expanded across the city.

  • pskeptic

    Rand503 You mean like Lucky’s?  I love stopping in there for coffee on Saturdays (They don’t open up early enough for me to stop in before work).

  • pskeptic

    solonggone sobuffbillsfan Parking on street, on Clinton, with snow is a non-issue.  Clinton is considered an “Emergency evac route”, so it gets plowed every 30 minutes, and is kept relatively clear to the curb.
    Not to mention, most people just walk to their destinations.  K Town is a very walkable neighborhood.

  • pskeptic

    iloveagoodnap sobuffbillsfan It means Kaisertown is a largely self-sufficient neighborhood, where people walk a lot, and use public transit a lot.
    It’s not a go-to destination, nor will it likely ever be.  It’s a neighborhood that supports it’s own market.  We have 2 hardware stores, 2 banks, a small grocer, a large grocer, liquor store, 3 gas stations, a number of bars, a number of artisanal stores (K Sisters, Kaisertown A&C, an Art Studio, etc etc), barber, hairdresser, a school, a number of manufacturing firms, etc etc.
    Basically, we’re a tiny, self-contained village.

  • pskeptic

    David Steele Dan Blather Hey, Mr. Steele, did you discuss your concerns about this building’s potential demo with the Kaisertown Coalition?
    They would have been able to address whatever concerns you might have had during the months of meetings where it was covered, and the decision was made to press the demo of this building.
    I mean, it was no surprise to the residents of the neighborhood you’re writing about.  In fact, it was a self-determined choice.

  • pskeptic

    grassy roofs Well, the residents of Kaisertown disagreed with you on this.
    If the demo scene is a racket, it’s one that this particular neighborhood played to it’s benefit.

  • pskeptic

    David Steele I suggest you actually take your concerns up with the Kaisertown Coalition then.  We do things like make decisions about our own neighborhood, rather than allow armchair QB’s in Chicago dictate what we can and cannot do in our own neighborhood.

  • pskeptic

    grovercleveland I think he does, when he continuously pontificates upon subjects where he hasn’t even discussed it with the neighborhood organizations.
    I’m sick of out-of-towners meddling in Buffalo affairs.  We have the “District Parent Council” made up of Grand Island residents dictating BPS school’s direction, etc.
    And, even on a more micro scale, we have people who have never even been to a neighborhood and engaged with the neighborhood community groups, pontificate on what’s best for their own community.

  • pskeptic

    sobuffbillsfan grad94 It got fast-tracked because the residents of the neighborhood pushed to get it fast-tracked.

  • grovercleveland

    BRO should edit STEEL’s op ed to include pskeptic’s brutal take down of the entire piece. Well done.

  • BuffaloGals

    pskeptic David Steele Dan Blather You won’t get a response. Not a meaningful one anyway. STEEL won’t participate once someone provides reasoned responses to his knee-jerk, angry posts.

  • BuffaloGals

    pskeptic grovercleveland Buffalo Rising (and Buffalo itself, for that matter) pays little attention to neighborhoods like Kaisertown or South Buffalo. Every few weeks these neighborhoods get a post on BRO, but I think in general people from the Elmwoods and Hertels and Grants of the city have rarely if ever spent time in either. So when they post, they have to do their best to apply the dynamics of the neighborhoods they know, to the ones they’re unfamiliar with.

  • 300miles

    pskeptic 300miles Cirris   Sites much smaller than this have become parking lots in Buffalo.   You might be right that this one won’t, but that’s just anyone’s guess until we see what actually happens.

  • whateverr

    300miles pskeptic Cirris
    300>’Sites much smaller than this have become parking … just anyone’s guess until we see what actually happens.’
    True, although what difference would that guess outcome make in terms of judging the demo decision?  Pskeptic summarized a logical case for why some Ktown urban local residents think a vacant lot is far preferable to that building remaining no matter what else happens.
    Whether it remains a vacant lot forever, or if ever used for expanding Desi’s Pizza, or if a separate building ever built, or if ever hypothetically [shudder] parking (despite pskeptic’s prediction that of no parking demand there in foreseeable future) … isn’t all that irrelevant to Ktown’s favoring of demo being respected by city govt?
    Why should opinions of you, steel, BuffaloBoi/etc have more impact than those of people in Ktown – even if eventually some demand for parking happens on that parcel?
    If any of you guys want for parking lots to be banned on that block, well the Green Code isn’t passed yet – and even after is passes it can be amended.  So you could try lobbying the city govt to zone it some way to ban parking.  
    I’m among those who’ve been ok with the city’s allowing demos for parking and even when neighbors aren’t pushing for it due to problems/dangers ps mentioned for this one.  For instance, recent demo on Connecticut St thought by mosque owners as helpful to viability of the mosque by creating parking.  But that’s a whole different debate from this Ktown building for which demo was being advocated as ps described.

  • whateverr

    If any of you guys who’ve complained about this demo want for parking lots to be banned on that block of Clinton St, well the Green Code isn’t passed yet – and even after is eventually passes some year it can be amended.  So you could try lobbying the city govt to zone it in some way to ban parking.  

    I’m among those who’ve been ok with the city’s allowing demos for parking and even when neighbors aren’t pushing for it due to problems/dangers ps mentioned for this one.  For instance, recent demo on Connecticut St thought by mosque owners as helpful to viability of the mosque by creating parking.  But that’s a whole different debate from this Ktown building for which demo was being advocated as ps described.

  • David Steele

    pskeptic You are tailing about a single building.  I am talking about a neighborhood and a city.

  • whateverr

    David Steele pskeptic
    s>’You are tailing about a single building.  I am talking about a neighborhood and a city.’
    Your post’s top photo shows one particular single building with a huge red X drawn over it.  
    Also, several long passages you wrote in the post are about that one building along with your criticism of those who favored its demo as shortsighted lazy thinkers. (‘From what I can tell, it was torn down—just because. … Demolitions like this are physical manifestations of decline. The shortsighted—the lazy thinkers, they lean on demolition as the only response to decline.  …’). And some of your comments in the thread focused on that building – such as your dismissing of JohnPeralta’s informative comments about it with ‘That is the usual excuse.’
    Perhaps all that is to what pskeptic’s comments were responding?
    If you’d wanted to write a general criticism of what you feel is too much demolition & sprawl, you could’ve done that without focusing on this single building with your assumptions about those who favored its removal.

  • pskeptic

    David Steele pskeptic I am talking about a neighborhood deciding what happens in it’s neighborhood.
    Did you bring your concerns to the Kaisertown Coalition group?

  • His Majesty
  • Linda Przepasniak

    I live in Kaisertown. People don’t realize how accessible we are to everything via the I190 and I90. It takes me less than 7 minutes to get downtown or to the Galleria Mall, 10 minutes to the airport and usually less than 20 minutes out to Amherst or Hamburg. Just how valuable is our commute time? If our neighborhood was in any other major city, the property values would skyrocket and development would flourish. Wake up city leaders! Kaisertown is a fine silver piece. Tarnished over the years, but waiting for some loving care and polishing….