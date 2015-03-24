Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Mapping Out an Albright-Knox Expansion

61 Comments

For years the Albright-Knox (AK) has been undergoing a number of expansion studies meant to analyze the potential of the collection as it relates to the physical space of the campus. Obviously, this is no easy task and does take a considerable amount of time, so as not to make any monumental mistakes along the way. All the same, the public and the world can wait no longer.

With only 3% of the collections on view at any given time, there are huge missed opportunities with the limited space that the gallery possesses. Not to mention the upkeep needed for the existing gallery, simply to maintain the structures and the collections. It all adds up to big money – money that the gallery doesn’t have at this moment. But the process to move forward has to start sometime… and that time is finally here. That means that the information from the Public Outreach Sessions is being compiled and disseminated back into the community. Last evening the AK held a debriefing that focused on those results.

AK-Buffalo-Session-Buffalo-NY-6

It was the AK’s eleventh Director,  Dr. Janne Sirén, who led the conversation that revolved around the painstaking task of doing what’s right for the collection, the campus, the neighborhood and the city. He referred to the various AK components as a “historic, fragile and monumental ecosystem”. He started out by saying that although there are 60,000 professional museums in the world, there are only 3000 that display modern contemporary art. He ranked the top galleries in the world (including MOMA, Guggenheim, Tate, Pompidou), and then shared that, of course, the AK is one of a number of top contenders to follow in the immediate footsteps of the leaders. At the same time, he mentioned that if the Guggenheim was given the chance to trade collections with the AK, they would do it in an instant. Which essentially means that the main reason that the Guggenheim is so well-regarded is… Frank Lloyd Wright’s stunning architectural design.

The AK is stunning in its own way. But if you scratch below the surface, it is easy to see that the campus is desperately in need of an injection of life. If you look around the gallery’s campus, you find a number of flaws, including the sprawling parking lot out front on Elmwood. It is clear that the parking lot is one of the biggest drawbacks of the campus. At the same time, the space where the parking lot sits could be a location for the future expansion. Or it could simply become part of the park scape again, as long as additional parking spaces are identified (underground is costly, but some say well worth the expenditure).

AK-Buffalo-Session-Buffalo-NY-7

Listening to Sirén speak, there were certain particulars that were crystal clear in his message (at least to me). First, the expansion will take place on the existing campus due to the doubling of operating expenses that it would take if a second campus was to be built. Second, the Elmwood side of the building needs help. The relationship with Elmwood and Buff State is a missed opportunity – there is little connectivity at this point. According to Sirén, the recent addition of bike lanes is a nice touch, but certainly there is a long way to go to make the area more people friendly instead of car friendly. This process is not just about building an addition to exhibit art, it also takes into account the historic nature of the site, and its relationship with other institutions.

In the past, I have heard that possible gallery expansion measures might include constructing a building on top of the parking lot, with underground parking incorporated. I have also heard talk of an elevated addition built in-between the modernist Bunshaft black glass cube structure and the original EB Green designed building. Listening to Sirén speak, it was interesting to hear of a notable expansion pitch (or two) that had been made over the years, none of which came to fruition (lack of funding mainly the reason).

AK-Buffalo-Session-Buffalo-NY-1

Throughout the talk, Sirén recounted the history of the campus, from building to acquisitions. He talked about the relationship of the gallery to the Olmsted grounds, upon which it sits. He made mention of the original entranceway that over the course of history became the back entrance (the entranceways have been switched, unfortunately). He also noted the disconnect between the grounds and the buildings, and how studies show that there are plenty of dead ends that break up the flow of the campus (inside and out).

AK-Buffalo-Session-Buffalo-NY-2

I found Sirén to be a keen orator, who connected well with the crowd. He talked about doubling the size of exhibition space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet, which would allow for more of the ‘fan favorite’ exhibits to see the light of day (something that the public desperately wants). Sirén also pointed out that the public is clamoring for more social experiences within the complex – places to not only view art, but to celebrate it alongside others.

It is clear that there are a number of outdated, problematic issues with the existing campus, from large works that need to be craned in, to no accommodations for young school children to eat their lunch. While there are certain imperative needs that must be incorporated into the new addition, the director likened the public process to “a family with thousands of kids trying to decide on a vacation destination.” Everyone has an idea about where they want to go, but in order to get there, sacrifices must be made along the way. “I can not please everyone!” exclaimed Sirén.

AK-Buffalo-Session-Buffalo-NY-5

Numerous times Sirén reflected that, “The solution is out there.” Personally, I have a feeling that the gallery is a tad further along than they are letting on. At this point the public is privy to only the feedback from the Public Outreach Sessions. Of course, if the gallery does know more than it’s letting on (as far as where the addition might go, and how it would work towards fixing inherent problematic design and flow flaws), there’s no way we would be let in on the news, or the entire public process would be for naught. All things considered, it’s always good to have the public provide input, as sometimes those shared ideas can infiltrate and enhance the directions that might already be being considered.

Early on in his talk, Sirén stated that in a sports town like Buffalo, it’s good to know that the Albright-Knox is always in the Super Bowl. That couldn’t be a truer point. We have the history. We have one of the most coveted collections in the world. We are situated in an Olmsted landscape. We have an incredible skeletal from upon which to build. We have a dedicated team, and far-reaching community support. We must look at some of the past mistakes as opportunities moving forward. There is a tremendous opportunity that lies in front of us. We are at a crucial milestone in the life of the AK (again), and have the ability to show the world not only what we possess, but what we are capable of moving forward.

AK-Buffalo-Session-Buffalo-NY-3

Once the Public Outreach Sessions are complete, administration will begin to raise funds and put together a timeline. Then it will issue an RFP for architects (possibly within 12 months). Once again, I believe that there are funding sources that have been identified at this point, and we will not be starting from scratch when the time comes to raise the funds.

Once we are able to substantially increase the number of works on display (whether it’s from our own collection or from traveling exhibits), in a breathtaking and utilitarian setting, the world will come knocking harder upon our door, there is no doubt. In the meantime, it’s comforting to know that we have the buildings blocks (the collection and the existing buildings) at our disposal. As Sirén said, there are few modern galleries that can hold a candle to us. If you think that is true now, just wait until you see what the future beholds.

The public is invited to visit the AK’s website, in order to provide additional input. Click here to share your thoughts and ideas.

 

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    “At the same time, he mentioned that if the Guggenheim was given the chance to trade collections with the AK, they would do it in an instant.”
    In my opinion, they should publicize that claim.  For those well-versed in the visual arts, which I am not, this might be saying very little, something obvious–I personally have no idea.  But to the average person, I’d venture to guess it would sound quite bold/impressive.  It sounds impressive to me, anyway.  Impressive in its cockiness, at the very least.  If it were my call, I’d take down any remaining AK-sanctioned “you are beautiful” billboards and plaster the above sentence (starting with “if”) on some Lamar Outdoor Advertising platforms instead. 
    Also, I was certainly a part of no focus group, but I’d echo all the sentiments listed on the “what would make you visit more often” screen (except for more nineteenth century art, which is irrelevant from my ignorant perspective)

  • BuffaLife

    I think the AK does a pretty mediocre job inviting the public into its space.  The blockbuster exhibits of the past served to drive high attendance, but that was short-lived once the exhibit ended. I think the AK suffered from that kind of business model, which is why we don’t see “blockbuster” exhibits now.  
    If the AK would open the space up with a better connection to the neighborhood, I think people will gravitate there more naturally.  The current campus feels disconnected and doesn’t personally draw me in.  I’m hoping they really do incorporate more social space and make it inviting.

  • paulbuffalo

    I like what I’m reading here. I’m sure the major decisions have already been made and initial funding is probably in place. However, I do think that 40,000 square feet is still too small in order to achieve a grand public/social space. This all hinges on hiring the right architect who can tackle the many challenges and yet provide a singular vision.

  • OldFirstWard

    Matt Marcinkiewicz
    “”At the same time, he mentioned that if the Guggenheim was given the chance to trade collections with the AK, they would do it in an instant.”
    If the AK were given the chance to trade collections with the Frick Collection in NYC, they would do it in an instant.  So would I.

  • BLoRisin

    Wherever, and whatever they end up building, I hope they have views of the park and Hoyt Lake.  I imagine a patio overlooking the original gallery and beyond would be great for parties and such.

  • I would support using public money for Albright Knox expansion, if the institution was doing so in such a way that it catalyzes Niagara Falls redevelopment and was capable of generating its own operating budget through attendance fees. 
    But to expand at the current site, in a way that just increases operating costs and the need for public subsidies without a reasonable expectation of increased revenue volume, we have to take pause.
    Especially when locating an expansion gallery at the Falls would immediate bestow on the institution a global prominence that it otherwise will never have. 
    Let’s reach for the stars on this…. The Albright Knox can transform Niagara Falls
    http://buffalochronicle.com/2014/10/17/the-albright-knox-can-transform-niagara-falls/

  • flexme

    Matt Ricchiazzi Putting the AK in NFNY would diminish it’s reputation. People would view it as a Ripleys or guiness World Records Museum. Tourists do not expect to see a quality world class museum in tourist towns like NFNY, Atlantic City or Vegas.

  • Davvid

    I’m glad to hear that the AK is considering the expansion as an opportunity affect every corner of the campus. There is such a clear separation between the 1901 and 1963 building. I feel that abrupt separation isn’t necessarily appropriate in 2015. I can imagine Snohetta or another firm creating a more integrated addition as well strategic interventions and updates throughout the campus and in the landscape. 
    The base for the caryatids , for example, needs to be repaired or probably upgraded to a stone base.

  • North Park

    OldFirstWard Matt Marcinkiewicz The Frick is art from the Renaissance through the 1800’s. It’s a totally different concept. I know you don’t like anything modern, but the AK is internationally known as a modern art museum. You don’t just throw away your reputation and entire history to go in a different direction.

    Now, if you wanted to open another art gallery in Buffalo that focused on older art, that would be fine (I would go and enjoy it). Just don’t destroy the AK in the process.

  • Whirlpool138

    Matt Ricchiazzi
    Please no, I worked at Niagara Falls state park for two years and believe me the last thing the park needs is a satellite of the Albright Knox. Just about everyone I know who works for the state park thinks this is a bad idea. If anything, the Castellani art gallery is only a few blocks away from the Falls on Third street, I much rather see them expand that or build a new building. If they are going to build anything on Goat Island, it should be some kind of interactive Animal Sanctuary (for native animals to the Niagara Escarpment, especially large birds of prey like Hawks and Falcons) or a Victorian era/turn of the 20th century science center that elaborates on the important achievements that happened here in the technological/science worlds (I would love to see something like this in the old Adam Beck Powerstation building). That’s what people want to see when they come to the Falls, not a world class contemporary art gallery. Believe me, questions about Tesla’s role in hydroelectric power and the native ecosystem of the Gorge are way more prevalent than anything about fine art (especially when it comes to visitors from foreign countries). 

    There is already a small science museum on Highland avenue in Niagara Falls that specializes in early industrial era innovations, it’s just in a really bad neighborhood and only avaible by invite only. If the city was smart, they would find a way to move his collection down closer to the falls.

  • BuffaloAllStar

    I agree..unfortunately I think its another one of those WNY destinations that everybody always drives past and wonders what it is a few times a year. On that note I don’t think the history museum is full utilized either. 
    I’d love to see more indoor/outdoor events and evening offerings.  I don’t think 40k sq feet is enough either, having heard for years that more is in storage than display.  I don’t feel the Albright is embraced by the community for the asset that it is.  Cleveland Museum of Art just opened (relatively recently), was closed for years after a modern addition…I’d love to see something of that scale here.

  • JSmith11

    Quite exciting to hear that the AKAG might build out towards Elmwood, though it is a little hard to imagine doing that without obscuring the original building. Perhaps fill most of the space with two big wings and then have a publicly-accessible courtyard in the middle filled with sculpture, a fountain perhaps, and so on.
    Would the Lincoln Parkway entrance become the main entrance? It really feels like it should be, but sorting out the traffic issues might be complex (especially while – or if – the onramp to the Scajaquada Expressway remains).
    It seems like Sirén has a more European sensibility that understands that a big parking lot is not what draws people to an attraction like a major art gallery!

  • BuffaloAllStar

    Sad sad sad state of affairs to see how few comments this article has attraced after being posted all morning. 
    Mr. Sirnen has his work cut out for him…mention the albright as a potential site for the bills stadium or as a location for a satellite 716 restaurant and you’ll have 300 postings and be trending on twitter by dinner.

  • BuffaloAllStar

    Its just full of Buff state students anywaays…

  • MichaelJarosz

    North Park OldFirstWard Matt Marcinkiewicz
    It wasn’t all that long ago that the AK sold off all their “old stuff” to focus on their contemporary collection. But, let me suggest this: COMBINE the Frick and the AK. Then you’ve got something!
    You could hang the Frick collection in that Campanile apartment on Delaware. Just like home.

  • Rand503

    I am okay with the Elmwood entrance. After all, it is where all the cars are and we might as well keep the entrance where the cars are. To have an entrance on Lincoln Parkway, would clog up the street with more cars.

  • Rand503

    Back in the early 90s, the Smithsonian magazine stated that are museum is the finest in the world for postwar American art, besting even MoMA. I’m surprised the gallery does not tout that more often

  • Rand503

    There would be plenty of room for expansion on the north side of the gallery. There was already plenty of grass that is unused, and then there’s the access ramp to the expressway, which could be moved a little bit further north or built over. A building could go right to the edges of the ramp, and to the edges of Elmwood and Lincoln Parkway. it would have to be carefully designed so that it’s not just a huge box plopped in the middle of the park
    I would be against building a tall tower, because that would be completely antithetical to Olmsted’s vision. As it is, the gallery was not supposed to be placed on any park grounds according to his plans.
    There is also space to move south, getting rid of that small red brick building. That would allow the museum to build right to Elmwood Avenue. However, I’m not sure that that would do much to tie the museum to the community, as there isn’t much traffic there anyway. The homes along Elmwood right at that point I’m not very distinguished, or even well-kept.
    I have no problem with meandering gallery space. If you been to the Louvre in Paris and survived that, you can pretty much survive anything the Albright Knox can do. I suspect building something on both the north and south sides would be a nice way to balance out the museum.
    I know their focus group was against us, but I would strongly support a museum downtown Buffalo. In fact, we could have one museum downtown that would represent all the region museums so that their collections could all be merged there, creating unique exhibitions.

  • David Steele

    Allow parking on Elmwood and that street just north of the gallery and you would have more parking than they now have in front of the museum

  • North Park

    David Steele If the 198 gets downgraded to a 1 lane street you can have parking all along it and a restored Lincoln Pkwy with parking on it as well.  Tons of new street parking surrounding the museum.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Whirlpool138 Matt Ricchiazzi terrific post.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Rand503 You beat my above comment, without my knowing.  My BR was running slow this morning–also the Black Iron Bystro thread was “several comments ahead of me”

  • paulbuffalo

    Rand, since that time MOMA has expanded to over 600,000 square feet (and will again be expanding). They have gobbled up more than a few private collections since the early 90s. I vaguely remember the gushing Smithsonian article. Even if true at that time, the AK has fallen behind in the over 20 years since it was written.

  • 300miles

    If the 198 gets truly downgraded to a street, then that short street north of the gallery could be completely eliminated, opening up tons of land for new gallery space and parkland space, and even parking space.

  • paulbuffalo

    Mr Ricchiazzi, it’s much easier to reach for those stars when you’re already on another planet

  • underground parking would cost upwards of $30,000 per parking space, according to mr. siren.  if the albright comes knocking, no way is my hard-earned money going to a parking structure above or below ground.  i would happily donate a decent bike rack instead.

  • paulbuffalo

    The suggestions here for street parking are laudable but the AK must have dedicated parking, too, to maintain and improve attendance figures. Let a brilliant architect figure out how to accomplish that task. It can’t be worse than the parking lot there now.

  • Looking at the picture and business first article (or buff news… can’t remember) it seems like they are hitting the nail on the head.
    Wonder if they could enter into a partnership with burchfield and build a parking ramp where Burchfield’s parking is.  That would eliminate multiple issues; space, parking, etc.  Buff State Students could even use the additional spaces if they wanted to pay extra when they were in a pinch.  The walk across the street is hardly a big deal.  They could offer valet for the people who don’t want to walk. 
    Love the idea of reopening the older section as an entrance.  I love the modern, but it is a let down when you enter vs. the older portion of the building.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Caug124 Why should the Buff State students have to pay extra in your idea?

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz
    because cars should not get a free room & board when students do not.
    http://residencelife.buffalostate.edu/housing-costs-2014-2015

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    grad94 Matt Marcinkiewicz Why should the Buff State students have to pay extra in your idea?
    (it’s been rhetorical for a couple laps now)

  • aojwny

    Rand503 The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a similar Greek style building with two fronts.  They actually allow entrance from both sides, which I think is the appropriate solution here as well.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    grad94 Matt Marcinkiewicz Ok, you just edited your post and made it more agreeable to me….

  • aojwny

    Matt Ricchiazzi Matt, it was emphasized several times last night that a satellite campus increases operating costs in an unsustainable way.  The AK has pretty much already ruled that out as an option.  Someone last night suggested vacating the present building altogether (and giving it to the History Museum or Buff State), and they had not been considering that as an option.  They will now think about it, but not for very long, I imagine.  This site itself is world class, and adds to the musuem’s quality and value.

  • WeAreTheNormal

    I wonder if reaching out to the folks at the Richardson Olmsted Complex for space is a possibility. It would, I think, only strengthen the neighborhood as the centerpiece for visual art in Western New York. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has an annex (The Cloisters) that houses its collection of Medieval Art. Perhaps an annex in Buffalo could do the same. Shuttle buses could run back and forth, increasing the likelihood of people visiting both places. It’s a win-win for both organizations.
    Besides, I cannot think of a more worthy place to house an art gallery than a building that is a masterpiece unto itself.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    paulbuffalo Yeah, well, this planet’s pretty terrible, so I don’t altogether blame the unrealistic idealists among us

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    BuffaloAllStar Eh, could be wprse.  Could be the brain museum with one comment.  Then again, going to said museum might help explain why we’re such primitive morons who comment so heavily on matters of residual tribalism like the Bills (and I myself am a culprit)

  • paulbuffalo

    BuffaloAllStar, almost every museum displays only a tiny percentage of their collections.
    The Cleveland museum’s permanent collection comprises 43,000 works; the AK just 7,000 works. This collection may be the smallest of any major art museum in the country. The AK doesn’t have the need for a building the size of Cleveland’s… well, at least until they find a modern-day Knox ready to be a dedicated benefactor.

  • Mario simms

    What happened to the $$ from the artifacts sale a few years back? It’s time for a major move by AK. Stop wasting time on overkill presentations and studies. How about a large major space on the outer harbor?

  • flexme Matt Ricchiazzi
    If done right, it would elevate Niagara Falls as a destination, like the Guggenheim did at Bilbao. I can imagine a more becoming anchor destination for the region. Locating the institution on Goat Island would bestow immediate international recognition, that otherwise will never be achieved.

  • aojwny Matt Ricchiazzi
    Locating at Niagara Falls will give the institution a volume of attendees that it otherwise will not attract. 
    Currently 200,000 people per year attend AK. Over 8 million people per year attend the New York State Park at Niagara Falls; and 14m people visit Niagara Falls, ON. 
    If the new site could attract just 10% of visitors, there would be 2m visitors. At $10 a pop, AK would generate a $20m operating budget — which is many times more than the currently enjoy.

  • paulbuffalo

    Mr Ricchiazzi, you keep saying the same things about your idea over and over even though others have disputed your assumptions in previous posts. If you were truly serious, you would have participated in the AK meetings. In the end, you’re all bluster and your fantasy will never become reality.

  • paulbuffalo Where is AK getting the increased operating budget for their proposed onsite expansion? 
    That’s the fantasy that is never going to become a reality.

  • paulbuffalo

    Mr Ricchiazzi, uh, that would be donors and fundraising. You know, what every other art museum does to expand. If you’re going to go down conspiracy theory lane again — remember your Darwin Martin House debacle? — I’ll brace myself.

  • OldFirstWard

    I can see maybe three possible solutions or locations for a future expansion building that would utilize the existing space either to the north or south of the gallery. (my original post in a December 2014 thread)
    1.  Eliminate Iroquois Dr. and re-route the 198 off ramp to a different location. Construct a new building wing on the newly opened huge expanse of land to the north of the original addition with views from the bluff either across the 198 towards the History Museum or to the east towards Delaware Park lake.
    1 a. Same as above, only lower Iroquois Dr. to an entrance underneath the new building addition along with a possible underground parking level.
    2. Demolish the inadequate, undersized Bunshaft addition along with the useless oval roundabout road to the left of the gallery across from Rockwell Dr. and create a new wing on the southern end of the original building in a large expanse of land.  (Or if the crybabies can’t live with that, relocate it.)
    3.  Demolish the Clifton Hall building facing Elmwood between Penhurst Pl. and Bunshaft addition and the cul-de-sac in the rear creating a new plot of land facing Elmwood Ave across from the Burchfield Penney.

  • OldFirstWard

    WeAreTheNormal
    The Richardson would be a fantastic place for a satellite location or stand alone gallery.  However, the AK or other entity would be responsible for footing the renovation/restoration bill for whichever building it chose to be affiliated with.  
    The only immediate problem is exposure.  It is a fairly isolated complex with incredibly large setbacks.  It is not really conducive to drive by street visuals on a micro basis.

  • Davvid

    OldFirstWard #2 isn’t going to happen but I do hope they explore ways to create a better transition from the Bunshaft Building to the EB Green building. I’ve always thought the staircase seemed awkward. Although now that the Sol LeWitt installation is there, it complicates things.

  • Davvid

    MrGreenJeans Oh wow.
    Everything that grows is “same as a cancer”? 
    “Better is preferable to bigger. ”   Perfect nonsense. 
    I’m pretty sure that better is preferable to everything because … its better.

  • Mario simms
    money realized from the sale of museum collections can be used only for museum collections.  not capital improvements.  or so i was told by someone in the museum world.

  • OldFirstWard 
    plus is doesn’t have the giant open spaces that the ak wants for showing off big art.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz
    yeah, i didn’t like how it first came out.

  • realitycheck716

    Matt Ricchiazzi I also have always believed an expansion to Niagara falls would be great for that city and the institution.  The dream for me would be a large cavernous space downtown (old warehouse or something of the likes) for the more modern pieces and especially for installations, and using the current building for the gallery’s “older” pieces, in addition to the Niagara site (dreaming, i know).  Albright Knox has a large collection of paintings of Niagara falls, perhaps the largest in the world.  It would be wonderful to enter into a partnership with the state and create a gallery in or near the State park to show how artists have mused the falls over the years.
    I hear what people say about satellite sites increasing costs, but i hardly believe these costs would be unsustainable.  As Ricchiazzi mentioned, this isnt an expansion into a random area, its an expansion into one of the largest tourist spots (hard to believe, I know) in the State.

  • realitycheck716

    Matt Marcinkiewicz Caug124 You know all new york state residents also pay for buffalo state, right? the system is subsidized by the tax payers.

  • WeAreTheNormal

    OldFirstWard WeAreTheNormal You bring up some valid points, but I would think some outside art–something akin to what already appears outside the Albright Knox Art Gallery–would draw the attention of passersby. There is certainly ample space available.
    Just no more aluminum canoes, please!

  • ck dexter haven

    The AK has to be among of the last museums that doesn’t offer extended evening hours (outside of once a month) which doesn’t seem very progressive. Would like to see an improved cafe and store which could benefit bottom line. I’m not sure if an atrium could be incorporated, but I sure enjoyed the one experienced in Cleveland which made their cafe more rewarding.

  • OldFirstWard

    For the sake of transparency, I would like to see a current inventory of all art and collections both on display and in storage.  In addition, the year the works were acquired, the amount paid to acquire the works from the artist, institutions or other entities, along with yearly gifts, donations and bequests.

  • rcharlap67

    Plenty of room to expand toward Elmwood in front of the Bunshaft addition (He11, they could simply extend that whole addition toward Elmwood) and keep entrance “roundabout” road as is, then run a skywalk across to Birchfield Penney which would tie the two art museums together nicely (although there are a ton of dips who will whine about any skywalk “interfering” with some imaginary utopian “Urban Landscape” that doesn’t exist right there anyways; but that’s always the case).  Problem is, they won’t be expanding anything for at least ten to fifteen years, so why bother paying any attention right now?

  • OldFirstWard
    like this?
    http://www.albrightknox.org/collection/search/

    revealing physical location, if not on exhibit, would be a serious breach of security.

  • micahh64

    Matt Ricchiazzi flexme

    Sigh . . . one more time, s-l-o-w-l-y:

    1. Guggenheim@Bilbao is located on a riverfront, not in the middle of a river near two cataracts

    2. Putting AK at NF would not “elevate NF as a destination”; it already IS a destination

    3. AK already has international recognition; that’s how it was able to attract the Finnish-born Janne Siren as its director

    .

  • BobKysor

    IT WOULD BE NICE IF YOU WOULD PUT SOME ART MUSEUMS IN NIAGARA FALLS THAT TOURIST WOULD COME AND SEE ALSO THE LOCALS

  • Kevin Wolff

    The proposal to demolish the exquisite Bunshaft addition is a disgrace. Park space isn’t sacred, Buffalo’s architectural heritage is. Please rethink these plans, it is vital.