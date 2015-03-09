Author: Lindsay Stickney

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership’s young professionals program, Buffalo Niagara 360 (BN360), is hosting a night of networking, cocktails, and theatre on Thursday March 26 on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

BN360 Theatre Night kicks off at Bijou Grille for happy hour and networking where attendees can enjoy great drink specials and complimentary appetizers while connecting with local young professionals in the region. There will also be a chance to win tickets to Pole Position Raceway, Cheektowaga’s premier indoor electric go kart racing venue.

After networking, young professionals will head over to the Market Arcade* to watch Road Less Traveled Productions’ performance of “After America: Wasteland 2015”, a post-apocalyptic play by Jon Elston. Following the show, audience members will have the opportunity to engage with the performers and playwright during a talk-back session.

Founded in 2002 by Artistic Director Scott Behrend and Resident Playwright Jon Elston, Road Less Traveled Productions has received numerous Artie Award nominations and wins, as well as the Source National Theatre Prize in 2003, and local recognition from Artvoice and Buffalo Spree.

BN360 represents thousands of the region’s best and brightest young professionals. From professional development to networking with local entrepreneurs, BN360 is the premier program for those looking to become involved with the Buffalo Niagara region.

BN360 Theatre Night details and registration can be found on Buffalo Niagara Partnership’s event page.

*While Market Arcade is the current home for Road Less Traveled Productions, the company has landed new digs in Downtown Buffalo (Theater District), at the Forbes Theatre (inside the former Buffalo Christian Center) which was purchased by Ellicott Development Company in 2014.

DETAILS:

BN360 Theatre Night, March 26, 2015

5:30-7:00 p.m.: Bijou Grille 643 Main St., Buffalo

RLTP drink specials (cash bar) and complimentary appetizers

7:30 p.m.: Road Less Traveled Productions 639 Main St., Buffalo

Performance of “After America: Wasteland 2015”

$35 for tickets (includes the happy hour and show)

RSVP at thepartnership.org/eventscalendar or by calling 716.541.1720