Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Downtown Sites Favored for New Stadium

238 Comments

Three downtown sites are being looked at as the location for a new football stadium by the State.  Also on the table is a renovation of Ralph Wilson Stadium or a new facility nearby.  The downtown sites include the surface parking lots in the Cobblestone District east of Mississippi Street that would require a domed facility, a site along South Park and Ohio streets, and a location at Seneca and Michigan where the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum is.

The Buffalo News has the scoop including the type and preliminary costs of a new stadium:

Because of natural lighting issues, though, only a domed stadium would likely meet NFL requirements at the Cobblestone site, whereas either a dome or an open-air stadium would work at the other two city sites, said a source who was involved in compiling the study.

The study estimates the cost of the Cobblestone domed stadium to be $787.6 million.

A similar stadium at the Exchange Street site would cost $784.6 million, while a domed facility at South Park would cost $911.9 million, due in large part to the higher site development costs there. Building an open-air stadium at either Exchange Street or South Park would reduce those costs by $188.6 million.

Meanwhile, renovating Ralph Wilson Stadium to modern NFL standards would cost $554.9 million, thanks largely to the fact that much of the seating bowl would probably have to be replaced.

Based upon recent comments from Delaware North and Sabres’ officials, the Cobblestone location or Exchange Street appear to be the early favorite where they mention an area “between First Niagara Center and Coca Cola Field.”  The Buffalo News is endorsing a downtown location in today’s paper.

004_1b

012_1

005_1

Site locations from The Buffalo News. D = Potential Development, P = Potential Parking/Development

More from The News:

Cobblestone

“The Cobblestone District’s adjacencies with the First Niagara Center Arena, HarborCenter and Coca-Cola Field create the potential for a new stadium to develop an iconic sports district and further the development and renewal of downtown Buffalo,” the study said.

“This connection to other retail and mixed use development make the Cobblestone District site a good candidate for construction of a domed, multi-purpose stadium” that would attract far more non-football events than any open-air stadium, the study added.

At the same time, though, the consultants acknowledged that a Cobblestone District stadium, sandwiched between Mississippi Street and Michigan Avenue, also would pose some challenges.

“The constricted site area will result in a stadium placement outside the optimal stadium orientation, meaning the site will only accommodate a fixed roof facility due to weather considerations,” they wrote.

Ohio Street

The site would … place a stadium between the Cobblestone District and other development projects,” they wrote. “With the appropriately scaled mixed-use development surrounding the potential stadium, both areas would likely realize an increase in activity and value.”

At the same time, though, they said the South Park site poses plenty of potential concerns. It’s at least a quarter-mile farther from Buffalo’s downtown parking lots. It’s next to a residential neighborhood, and the stadium would be located on what is now Conway Park, which could be relocated.

And perhaps most importantly, the South Park site is by far the most expensive of the shortlisted sites, thanks to the more extensive roadwork that would be required there to handle football traffic.

Exchange Street

“The Exchange Street site, bounded by Swan Street to the north, Chicago Street to the east, Exchange Street to the south and Michigan Avenue to the west, is the most accessible, in terms of ingress and egress, of any of the proposed urban sites and also best access to existing parking inventories,” the study said.

In addition, its location near Coca-Cola Field and downtown means a multipurpose dome would work there, although the site also meets NFL standards for an open-air stadium.

“Its location at the edge of the downtown Buffalo core offers spin-off development potential without the costly demolition of major buildings,” the study said.

Yet the Exchange Street site also could raise concerns for nearby residents, the study said.

The Exchange Street site would require that Seneca Street be closed between Michigan Avenue and Chicago Street, thereby cutting off the direct route from downtown to the burgeoning Larkinville area as well as the iconic Chef’s Restaurant.

Sites on the outer harbor, in Niagara Falls, at the former Seneca Mall, and Central Terminal were looked at but not recommended primarily due to access issues.

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising

  • Due to it causing the least damage while allowing an open air facility….South Park/Ohio gets my vote. If it is a football-only facility, the farther from downtown proper the better.

  • Bobbyraz49

    My thoughts have been to eliminate the on/off Seneca St.ramps from the 190 and move it one block closer to the baseball stadium than the rendering shows.

  • arcmorris

    Read the Buffalo News’ article about the stadium study and then read Donn Esmonde’s article from yesterday’s paper regarding the ‘rich man’ model of urban development.
    This stadium study is “same old, same old” IMO. Any one of a dozen commentators to this site ( and Brad Wales) could have come up with better stadium site concepts.

  • arcmorris

    Not necessarily “least damage”. The Ohio street study calls for “widening” Louisana and Hamburg Streets. Careful what you wish for.

  • runner68

    OFW is gona be pissed.

  • His Majesty

    One question: how many of the taxpayers who will be FUNDING this monstrosity are actually football fans?

  • True- they all have drawbacks. Exchange is a good location but you lose Seneca Street

  • Stan Da Man

    I wonder why the UB North idea was ruled out

  • arcmorris

    The more I look at it, the worse I think this study is. Did anyone else notice that the so-called 100′ NFL Security Perimeter crosses public streets on ALL THREE downtown options.
    Makes me think that NONE of these sites is truly viable, unless they are planning to take public streets as part of the redevelopment.
    Watch out on that one!

  • Stan Da Man

    arcmorris Yeah at first I thought a stadium on the Cobblestone lots would be cool because the surrounding businesses like Lagerhaus 95 and Helium Comedy Club would be right next to it like Wrigley Field, but the 100-foot security perimeter would mean a giant fence would be around the stadium. If I were those businesses, I’d be worried.

  • arcmorris

    The Seneca Street connection to downtown was already broken by the baseball stadium years ago. I think the City needs to commission a streets and circulation study to accompany this site study.

  • BuffaloBoi

    Cobblestone makes the most sense. It goes over already vacant land, it’s within walking distance to things like hotels, restaurants, the metro rail (even a metro rail extension right up the front door wouldn’t be too far fetch since it was a topic of discussion when choosing a new stadium site). And if ‘domed’ great, but could a new ‘convention center’ be considered either with or next to this new stadium?

  • arcmorris

    I think it would be great to have the stadium within walking distance of restaurants and transit, but what does the 100′ NFL Security Buffer require? Fencing? Open land with no buildings or other obstructions?
    I think we need a definition of what this means.

  • Stan Da Man

    arcmorris I’m sure all the roads around the venue need to be closed for gameday – Abbot Road in Orchard Park is closed on gamedays now so no one can bring a bomb anywhere near the stadium

  • edis revir

    kinda pie in the sky but like the idea of building a new stadium at the location of the old one (the Rockpile)

  • Stan Da Man

    edis revir Did you mean to type “seems easy to get shot at from so many angles”?

  • seven1six

    Anyone want to elaborate on this:
    ‘Because of natural lighting issues, though, only a domed stadium would likely meet NFL requirements at the Cobblestone site’

    natural lighting issues?

  • OldFirstWard

    seven1six
    They mean the sunsets and natural light that HarborCenter destroyed.

  • sinill

    wcperspective remember these are not the only options. just the ones drawn up by AECOM.

  • AnthonyLaviano

    It wouldn’t be in Buffalo.

  • in the bottom rendering, someone misidentified the northern edge of the proposed site as main street.  i think it is actually swan st.

  • OldFirstWard

    Does anyone remember last week when I wrote this:
    Has anyone noticed in the real estates sales listed for Nov. 28, 2014 the sale of six properties by Dempsey Properties LLC (200 Exchange, 234 236 and 238 Carroll, 251 and 269 Seneca St) to Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum owned by James Sandoro for a total of just under$10.8 million.  An astounding figure. Could this be related to a new development site? 

    and a rare response by the Buffalo Rising moderator:
    James Sandoro purchased the Seneca Street properties as expansion space for the auto museum (http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2015/01/05/expansion-may-be-in-the-works-for-pierce-arrow.html)

    Kind of curious how two of the more active real estate speculators and developers just happened to hedge their purchases in just the right locations at the right time.  Though Carl Paladino has been buying lots like chess pieces for some time.  Worth noting, both Sandoro’s current location of the Transportation Museum with surrounding properties, AND his subsequent purchase of most of the block next to him would both be included in new stadium footprint at the Exchange St. site.

  • i still think that artvoice got it mostly right.
    http://artvoice.com/issues/v13n32/cover_story

  • OldFirstWard

    grad94
    These map shots are so old that the Casino or HarborCenter has not even had a ground breaking.  There are still cars on surface lots on the Webster Block.

  • arcmorris

    Yeah – the only BOMBS the NFL wants are on the field!

  • arcmorris

    True, but AECOM did not come up with these sites in their own. Someone told them which sites to study.

  • solonggone

    Personally only the Cobblestone makes sense out of this list.  Someone very powerful must have dibs on the Perry Projects….
    Back to the Cobblestone site, feels to me that the entire parcel by Scott and Perry should be a convention center???  Maybe this is how the Jacobs could help out with the project?

  • runner68

    I like the cobblestone option..there’s no development on those properties now, and I don’t think there was anything planned for the future..there’s more than enough space for development at Canalside, I think it makes up for these lots. While I get that Baltimore St and Columbia St are already paved with cobblestones, it doesn’t mean they can’t be reused in another spot..this area is a giant parking lot, I don’t see how anyone could not like this potential site based in historic preservation…But I’m sure Tim Tielman is having a heart attack at his computer right now. You want to create a real district? I think this is the way to do it.
    Ohio St. Is cool too, but I think Old First Ward residents will be adamantly opposed..and plus it’s a little too far from downtown.
    Exchange St is a non starter. Too much to demo and it’s just a bad location based on what’s around it..kind of inaccessible and unattractive based on it’s location and what’s in it’s vicinity.
    The site of the current stadium is also a non starter. The NFL has already stated that it usualy does not like when a new stadium constructed next to the old one, saying that it just won’t work logistically. And plus we all know that if we’re gona do this the right way, Orchard Park probably isn’t the way to go.
    I’m sure Terry Pegula has an idea of what he wants, and I’m sure it’s on this list. And don’t be worried. He and Jeremy Jacobs are going to pay for a lot of this new venue, and I think we as a city and a county owe it to him to pay for what we can whether it be infrastructure or land acquisition. Remember, he saved both our sports franchises from relocation, built a hockey Mecca downtown, and not only that, is a really nice, personable and likable guy.
    This is all going to work out, trust me.

  • No_Illusions

    Stan Da Man
    Its just as bad as having it in Orchard Park.
    And Amherst NIMBYS are probably the worse in the region…even though a UB North site would likely not show any noticeable difference to the surrounding neighborhood since UB North is designed like a fortress island.

  • Stan Da Man
  • Mr Pegula

    OldFirstWard “Does anyone remember last week when I wrote this:”
    No we just kind of tune you out when you speak.

  • runner68

    Stan Da Man Cobblestone with 41% of the vote already. Wow!

  • Stan Da Man

    Couldn’t the county auction off the land in Orchard Park currently occupied by Ralph Wilson Stadium and its parking lots to fund the new downtown stadium? I’m sure plenty of developers will want that land for housing developments.

  • Ric_Ross

    While looking at the downtown sites, I question where are the fans going to park (the exception being the Ohio St. site). Guess like so many people on this blog think, I will have to make some extra racks on the bike to carry my 12 packs..just saying…

  • Stan Da Man

    Ric_Ross Park at UB South, take the MetroRail to the stadium

  • Ric_Ross

    Oh yeah…because there are 50,000+ car parks at UB! Thanks for the tip!

  • AnthonyLaviano

    You could park at any one of the numerous downtown garages and take the metro down to the stadium. In the immediate area parking exists in the harbor center, coca-cola and arena garages.

  • Mr Pegula

    tadium is out of the question. With a dome buffalo can never host another winter classic. That eliminates the cobble stone district.
    The only logical choice is the South Park site. It’s on a potential mass transit line, there is tons of space for parking and tail gating. Plus you have access from the river. Imagine people tail gating on their boats. You could use that river to ferry people in from parking farther away.

  • Mr Pegula

    runner68 “Ohio St. Is cool too, but I think Old First Ward residents will be adamantly opposed.”
    Tuff shit for them. The majority rules.

  • Stan Da Man

    AnthonyLaviano And also remember that this project might *finally* be the catalyst for getting the Metro Rail extended into the suburbs

  • Stan Da Man

    Mr Pegula 4 miles across the Peace Bridge there’s going to be a 70,000 seat NASCAR track with a hockey rink in the middle – they can have the WInter Classic there:
    http://cdnmotorspeedway.com/

  • Mr Pegula

    Stan Da Man Mr Pegula That’s out of the question too. Having the winter classic has not benefit for Buffalo.

  • Stan Da Man

    Mr Pegula Stan Da Man I don’t remember it having any benefit the last time it was in Buffalo – we filled a few hotel rooms with Pittsburgh fans for one night? It was basically just another Bills home game as far as economic impact.

  • Ric_Ross

    Suburbs are evil

  • Stan Da Man

    Ric_Ross For fun, search “Bills stadium” on Twitter right now and count how many white people are making excuses for not wanting to go downtown to a new stadium because they’re irrationally afraid of the city/blacks

  • Mr Pegula

    Stan Da Man Mr Pegula  “Bills home game as far as economic impact.”
    That’s the benefit. Having the winter classic in canada makes it like an away game or one of the Toronto series. Zero benefit for Buffalo.
    Besides that race track will be the worse place to hold an out door games. The ice is already too far away in baseball stadiums. Having in the center of a 2 mile race track is even worse.

  • Mr Pegula

    Stan Da Man Ric_Ross Of course they’re afraid. If they have the stadium down town. Black people might end up on the field.

  • Stan Da Man

    Mr Pegula Stan Da Man You’re speaking like anyone wants to pay to see the Buffalo Sabres. They are a very bad team.

  • Mr Pegula

    Stan Da Man Mr Pegula Yes because they have had zero attendee this year and once a team is bad they can never be better.

  • OldFirstWard

    Realistically, the Exchange St. site is the best fit.  It does the least amount of intrusion to any usable site, comes with vast open areas of land for parking, it is directly next to the passenger rail line with direct links to the south towns, Niagara Falls, Canada and Rochester.  It has immediate access to the downtown core, and the inclusion of a retractable dome is a necessity. Most importantly, it is easily accessible and modifiable to both the 190 and 33.  Originally it was my preferred location before the Shoreline Apartment site which I still believe would be fantastic option.  
    That section of Seneca St. could be sacrificed and rerouted to Swan St.  Most of the new housing in those areas were heavily subsidized by the government to begin with and sold with those contingencies.

  • All of these proposals present the problem of chewing up more of the city’s street grid. 
    I see Ohio Street as an opportunity to create a residential neighborhood on the inner harbor, with the apartments already planned. It would settle the argument of putting homes on the outer harbor.

  • mimir19

    seven1six I believe it refers to the North/South, East/West directional lay out of the stadium.  In reading about other sports, the layout is fixed because of the way the sun rises and sets.. I could be wrong and apologize if I am.

  • Mr Pegula

    Brad J Bethel Jr “All of these proposals present the problem of chewing up more of the city’s street grid. ”
    So what? There is nothing wrong with removing streets.
    Homes need to be on the Outer Harbor regardless of what’s on Ohio street.

  • BuffRph

    Brad was part of the Artvoice article mentioned above by Grad 94. That is my favorite choice, yet may cost the most.

  • rockpile38

    All of these sites are terrible ideas and will never happen, but there is plenty of time to get it right! I have 3 locations in the city that would be much better suited for the NFL/Bills experience!

  • Mr Pegula

    rockpile38 I bet everyone of your sides has already been considered and rejected.
    http://galleries.buffalonews.com/default.aspx?id=3508#/0

  • North Park

    Mr Pegula runner68 Maybe we should built it across the street from your house?

  • Mr Pegula

    North Park Mr Pegula runner68 Maybe

  • North Park

    OldFirstWard It’s right across the street from people’s houses….if they build it here they should eminent domain all of those houses so the people get compensated rather than have their home values completely destroyed by having a stadium across the street.

  • North Park

    rockpile38 Do share…

  • Mr Pegula Brad J Bethel Jr 
    Care to elaborate on either point, instead of arguing for the sake of arguing?
    Street removal tends to hinder accessibility in and around the affected neighborhood. (The Main Place Tower and the Convention Center are just two examples of arbitrary planning that erased portions of the original Ellicott layout.) For Cobblestone in particular, it sounds like there wouldn’t be much of a district left to retain its identity, since approximately half of it would be compromised.
    As for the Outer Harbor, I don’t see housing as a vital component for space that’s already shaping into outdoor and recreational space. If anything, the objective should be to bring year-round features, such as an aquarium, that are NOT already in the city.

  • Mr Pegula

    Brad J Bethel Jr Mr Pegula “Street removal tends to hinder accessibility in and around the affected neighborhood. (The Main Place Tower and the Convention Center are just two examples of arbitrary planning that erased portions of the original Ellicott layout.)”
    And nothing of value was lost.
    “For Cobblestone in particular, it sounds like there wouldn’t be much of a district left to retain its identity, since approximately half of it would be compromised.”Who cares.

    “As for the Outer Harbor, I don’t see housing as a vital component for space that’s already shaping into outdoor and recreational space. If anything, the objective should be to bring year-round features, such as an aquarium, that are NOT already in the city.”
    In addition to housing.

  • OldFirstWard

    Except for 10 to 12 (if home games are played in the playoffs) games played on Sundays, how many other days could the facility be used if there is no professional soccer team?  Maybe 10 to 15 at the most.  A few concerts, a tractor pull for the hicks, and what else?  It would be too cost prohibitive to open it for anything that wouldn’t attract many thousands of fans.  
    So out of 365 days the stadium would be empty for upwards of 340 days a year. Wow, what a sight and investment.

  • Stan Da Man

    OldFirstWard Super Bowl, UB home games, NCAA basketball finals – plus you can charge people $25 to tour the place every day and make bank on that

  • OldFirstWard

    Mr Pegula
    Jeni and Kevin Bubb’s wedding rehearsal for 100 people? 
    You are a douche bag.

  • Mr Pegula

    OldFirstWard Mr Pegula Who paid money to use those facilities. Every stadium has them.
    http://www.buffalobills.com/stadium/event-booking.html

  • grad94 the Cobblestone proposal could open the door to that, because the current Cobblestone proposal eliminates the grid.

  • Mr Pegula

    Buffaboy grad94 Who cares that some streets nobody uses get eliminated?

  • OldFirstWard

    Stan Da Man
    Two difficult to get one off events maybe once every 10 years, UB has their own stadium, so what’s left?  Oh the $25 stag tour for idiots.

  • Stan Da Man

    OldFirstWard Stan Da Man UB would absolutely play their games at the new Bills stadium. We’d also probably get an NCAA football Bowl game once/year. Call it the Geico Snow Bowl or something.
    Also: you are old and will die soon and no one cares about your opinions

  • Mr Pegula Buffaboy grad94 I’d say this in regards to something like the HarborCenter or even something like the Library, but the Artvoice plan laid out a plan to expand that district (more retail, offices, a reason to come downtown like in Boston, Denver) while giving plenty of land for the stadium.
    LoDo, Larimer and Riverfront, Denver:

  • biniszkiewicz

    Stan Da Man
    re: “I’m sure plenty of developers will want that land for housing developments.”:
    Maybe some of it (parking lots). But what do we do with the stadium itself? How much would demo cost for the stadium? Do we just leave it vacant until it collapses someday? It may cost more to demo than the land would fetch.

  • Mr Pegula

    Buffaboy Mr Pegula grad94 While eliminating the most important piece of infrastructure needed for a football stadium access to the highways. The art voice plan eliminates the on and off ramp to the 190.
    It also would require shutting down the 190 during or setting up security check points on the highway because of the required security zone.
    That couple that with the North South orientation of the field eliminates ability to have an open air stadium which would eliminate Buffalo chances for a winter classic or stadium series game.

  • saltecks

    OldFirstWard Indianapolis built their stadium (Lucas Oil) adjacent to their convention center. The stadium provides an additional 200,000 square feet of exhibition space when needed, and brings their total exhibition space to over 700,000 square feet.

  • greenca

    Stan Da Man AnthonyLaviano
    Metro Rail wouldn’t be extended to serve the need that arises only eight times a year.

  • Mr Pegula

    greenca Stan Da Man AnthonyLaviano So nobody in south buffalo needs public transportation?

  • greenca

    Mr Pegula greenca Stan Da Man AnthonyLaviano
    Apparently there hasn’t been a pressing need (and necessary funding) for rail expansion in the last 30+ years since the original section opened.  It’s doubtful that an extra eight days of activity would change the situation.   Besides, an extension to the UB North Campus is the one that’s always mentioned as the most likely candidate for expansion, if an expansion ever happens.

  • OldFirstWard

    saltecks
    Nobody is talking about a convention center.  At least not yet.  Who pays for that?  Stop drawing straws.  It is an empty venue for 340 days a year.  A banquet type club such as the type that exists at the arena is totally irrelevant to an empty stadium that would require heating, power, security, vendors and staff to operate.

  • Mr Pegula

    OldFirstWard saltecks An empty arena is completely irrelevant to a stadium having uses other than foot ball for 340 days a year.
    Of course if you actually used your brain you might comprehend that.

  • Mr Pegula

    greenca Mr Pegula Stan Da Man AnthonyLaviano Then it’s good thing that this stadium will get used more than 8 days a year.

  • Mr Pegula
  • BuffaloAllStar

    Let the fans pay for a new stadium with PSLS and tack 4 cents onto the sales tax so the Canadians pay for the rest.

  • BuffaloAllStar

    Wrigleyville is probably one of the coolest neighborhoods on the planet!

  • Elsie1

    I think its a bad idea to put a football stadium downtown. Its just not used enough and all the places downtown are by the water would will be far more valuable for high value development than something used 12x per year.
    I like the idea of the Central Terminal area or the Larkin District area…somewhere along the Beltline or the airport corridor with easy access to airports, rail and highways, something with easy access to downtown.
    I say build the Light Rail extension first to UB and the Airport then start a site selection process but I hate downtown.

  • Mr Pegula

    Elsie1 Central terminal was considered and rejected. 
    The area is too small to house the stadium foot print.
    It’s a mile an a half to the nearest highway.
    Zero access to light or regional rail.
    Zero potential for ancillary development.
    Has very poor building naming rights visibility and only up close visibility for secondary sponsors.

  • arcmorris

    Please share your three better sites.

  • Stan Da Man

    biniszkiewicz Stan Da Man The stadium’s 80% underground already – bury it and demolish the upper decks. Or keep the upper decks above ground and put a public park/football field between them like they did at War Memorial Stadium.

  • Stan Da Man

    Mr Pegula Buffaboy grad94 Who gives a shit about the Winter Classic?

  • Mr Pegula

    Stan Da Man Mr Pegula Buffaboy grad94 Everyone

  • Dr. Stone

    OldFirstWard The Buffalo News reports that Mr. Sandoro owns 51% of the property encompassing the Exchange St. site. I imagine that it will take A LOT of money – many times more than the assessed value of $11 million, to buy, demolish and rebuild his life’s work – the Buffalo Transportation Museum and the Frank Lloyd Wright filling station.

  • GotAnyChange

    Weren’t You just touting the downtown spinoff benefits of a stadium and supporting a location off Niagara st.?
    Why not Admit you don’t want one in the vicinity of the ofw for personal reasons and call it a day.

  • biniszkiewicz

    Stan Da Man biniszkiewicz
    all well and good, but you’re still looking at a few million at least I would think.

  • Gobills716

    @OldFirstWard Between the 15-20 events at the stadium, 41 sabres home games, bandits games, concerts at the arena, canal side concerts, and bisons games…millions of people will attend about 150 events in this part of the city throughout the year. The key to getting events at the stadium is if it is privately operated. The county has never wanted to hold events at rich stadium but you can be sure Jacobs or Pegula will want as many events at the stadium as possible.

  • Gobills716

    The cobblestone district is a no brainer. Fans will be able to park anywhere along Main Street and take the subway to games. The location also offers a great opportunity to utilize the Amtrak station. Fans from Toronto and rochester could take the train to games. Also, fans from the eastern suburbs could take the train from the Depew station. The Bills tried a partnership with Amtrak years ago but not having a station within 15 mi of the stadium killed that idea. The cobblestone district provides two rail options, easy access to the 190 and 33, thousands of existing parking spaces within a short walk, and existing ammenities in close proximity (hotels, bars, restaurants, and the casino). It took 15 years to see development around the arena, why start over at a new site? The addition of the stadium in the cobblestone district would make this part of the city amazing.

  • Mr Pegula

    Gobills716 The cobble stone site has major problems that make it a non starter.
    The site is not bug enough unless they demolish all the building between Mississippi 
    It will need to cut off perry street causing problems for the First Niagara Center.
    The north south orientation requires a dome. Eliminating the possibility of a winter class or stadium series game. Unless you make the roof retractable.

  • Black Rock Lifer

    The real cost is likely to approach a billion or even more, very few projects ever come it on budget.  It is difficult to estimate accurately on this scale and contingency budgets are often underfunded. Unforeseen conditions, change orders, and various other problems always inflate the final cost.  There are also many other costs not accounted for that the taxpayers will pick up due to the construction and operation of a stadium. 
    There is absolutely no defense of a single public dollar being used to construct a stadium. Football is a highly profitable business, the owners, players, and a few other related folks reap huge rewards. This is the worst kind of corporate welfare, let the private sector pay their own way and let the “free market” decide if a new stadium makes economic sense.

  • Mr Pegula

    Black Rock Lifer “here are also many other costs not accounted for that the taxpayers will pick up due to the construction and operation of a stadium. ”
    Law suits by idiot obstructionists.
    “There is absolutely no defense of a single public dollar being used to construct a stadium.”
    Except tax revenue and all the economic definitions that morons like you bury then heads in the sand about. Thankfully idiots have zero say in this.

  • Black Rock Lifer

    Mr Pegula Apparently you are ignorant of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.  Public funding of sports facilities does not result in a positive ROI for the taxpayer. The “economic benefits” favor a few while the cost is born by the many. Your excessive trolling and rude, uninformed comments are becoming an annoying nuisance here.

  • Mr Pegula

    Black Rock Lifer Mr Pegula Apparently you are too stupid to understand that yes they do.

  • Gobills716

    According to the Buffalo News, there wouldn’t be any demolition of the buildings along Mississippi street. The Ohio street location actually would require the most demolition. The stadium would eliminate Perry street but Scott street wouldn’t be impacted and could serve the same function. After the fiasco this November, I would be shocked if the new stadium isn’t a dome.

  • Mr Pegula

    Black Rock Lifer Mr Pegula According to the report.
    Total construction costs for the south park site. $1.2 Billion. Total economic output. 2.2 Billion. 11,900 $949 Million Dollars in wages. Erie county impact $4.5 Million. New York State $49 Million. Just on the construction alone.
    Yearly economic output. $259 Million. 2000 Jobs. $138 million Dollars in wages. $4 Million in benefit to Erie County. $9 Million to New York State. And that’s ignoring future inflation.

  • Mr Pegula

    Gobills716 The Buffalo New is wrong. The actual report says otherwise.
    http://download.gannett.edgesuite.net/wgrz/news/Aecom_Buffalo_Site_Opt_Study_FINAL_141223.pdf

    The South park requires no demo. The proposed demo is just abandoned buildings and most of it is for ancillary development.

  • North Park

    Dr. Stone OldFirstWard Eminent domain laws allow them to pay fair market value for it, and guess who decides what fair market value is?  The government agency doing the purchasing…

  • ImissBuffalo

    Cobblestone is the obvious choice. As far as the issue of blocking perry street, it would be really cool if the seating there could go over the street connecting to parking and restaurants or something or a shop or two so it would be just like harbor centers bridge. It would be an amazing unique stadium and create an awesome corridor

  • tjhorner1

    Stan Da Man Mr Pegula Yeah,. uh., that, and millions or Americans recovering from their NYE hangovers while watching an NHL game outdoors in the US for the first time in forever…all eyes on Buffalo.  I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that that was a huge benefit….  Not even sure you can put a dollar amount on that sort of publicity….the only thing that would have made it better is…..if the stadium has been downtown….

  • Mr Pegula

    ImissBuffalo Cobblestone site isn’t wide enough unless you tear down the buildings between Michigan and First viagra center. Provides the second least about of economic benefits after the orchard park site and forces the stadium oriented in the wrong direction.

  • North Park

    Mr Pegula Black Rock Lifer Most of which will occur at the current stadium regardless…

  • tjhorner1

    Ric_Ross 58,000 people work downtown 5 days a week.  Since we know people in Buffalo aren’t big car poolers, I think it’s safe to assume that at least 50,000 cars are accommodated downtown every day.  Have you seen an aerial view of downtown Buffalo on Google maps lately?  There is literally parking on every block

  • Mr Pegula

    tjhorner1 Stan Da Man Mr Pegula Exactly. One of the important considerations to the new stadium is the “Money Shot”. That’s seriously in the report. Think of it as Buffalo pron. It’s advertising the city to the nation. The best place to have that Money shot is on the shore of Lake Erie. None of the down town locations were considered the best.

  • Mr Pegula

    North Park Mr Pegula Black Rock Lifer WRONG
    None of the construction benefits occur with the current site.
    For the OP location new stadium the numbers are
    Total output $0.9 Billion to total economic output. 5,300 Jobs. $420 Million Wages. Erie County $1.7 Million. State $21 Million.
    Yearly Total $158 Million. Jobs 1,400. Erie $0.4 Million. State $4.4 Million.

    Basically the OP has the worse economic output. The second worst was Cobblestone. Second Best was exchange street. Best was the South Park site.

  • Gobills716

    Is the Buffalo News wrong? You should probably double check your source…”Careful and thoughtful planning of stadium design elements should allow the existing buildings along Illinois and Mississippi Streets to remain intact during and after stadium construction”(pp. 8)

  • Mr Pegula

    Gobills716 Or they do the easier root and just tear them down.

  • Gobills716

    @Mr Pegula…So you’re on here calling other people idiots when in fact you are the real idiot?

  • Black Rock Lifer

    Mr Pegula From the Brookings Institute “No recent sports facility has approached anything near a positive ROI” From the Cato Institute “Government funding of stadiums not worth the price of Admission” Bloomberg “Stadium building spree, taxpayers lose 4 billion dollars”
    A few linkswww.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2012/09//if-you-build-it-they-might-not-come-the-risky-economics-of-sports-stadiums/260900/
    thinkprogress/alyssa/2012/09/07/814991/should-taxpayers-subsidize-sports-stadiums/ 
    Your not only rude and uninformed but incredibly naive, keep shilling for the wealthy, they depend on inflated promises of economic impacts to keep the suckers on the line.

  • Mr Pegula

    Gobills716  The only real idiots are the people that thing the Cobblestone site is a good location.

  • 300miles

    Buffalo Rising is turning into Mr Troll’s personal attack blog.

  • Mr Pegula

    Gobills716 Economic analysis of the Cobblestone site.

    The Cobblestone District site has an L-shape, which appears to limit on-site ancillary development to two
    specific smaller areas; higher densities may also be needed based on requirements for on-site
    parking.

    Ancillary development surrounding the parcel is particularly constrained on three sides – north, south and
    west.

    Parcels to the east across Michigan Avenue have limited development opportunities.

    The site provides limited capacity for surface parking; structured parking may be needed based on

    neighborhood parking supply.

  • Mr Pegula

    300miles A huge improvement over it being an echo chamber for idiots and the uneducated.

  • Mr Pegula

    Black Rock Lifer Mr Pegula “The baseline hedonic model was extended by a set of geographic variables attribu-
    ting unexplained land value variation to the location of Velodrom and Max-Schmeling-
    Arena. While the presence of Velodrom has a significantly positive impact on land
    values, decreasing with distance, Max-Schmeling-Arena has more ambiguous effects;
    there are no positive effects in close proximity, but relative land values increase in
    more distant proximity.”
    http://download.springer.com/static/pdf/507/art%253A10.1007%252Fs00168-008-0249-4.pdf?auth66=1421635697_0c582b999740826b932a250b8b5e300a&ext=.pdf

    “These projects were explicitly
    designed to contribute to a process of revitalisation, and realised during the
    1990s in downtown Berlin, Germany. Our results support positive expectations
    of stadium impacts,”
    http://usj.sagepub.com/content/46/7/1343.short

    “The aggregate increase in property
    value after the completion of FedEx Field
    is approximately $42 million.”

    http://le.uwpress.org/content/81/3/379.short

  • Black Rock Lifer

    Mr Pegula High school kids know what peer review is, they also know not to cite Wikipedia, your arrogance almost exceeds your ignorance, almost.
    Again, spending public dollars on a stadium, subsidizing a PRIVATE highly profitable business enterprise cannot be justified or defended.  Also, the history is clear, there is NO evidence taxpayers see a positive ROI.

  • greenca

    Mr Pegula 300miles
    Mr Pegula/cianci – while you may have intelligence, you are immature and rude.  That’s too bad since you sometimes add value to the conversation.  Perhaps it’s time to grow up a little.

  • Mr Pegula

    Black Rock Lifer Mr Pegula “Independent empirical analyses are often used to refute assertions that sports stadiums can serve as economic catalysts. Criticisms of recent stadium investments, however, are commonly based on studies conducted with data that it out of date. Current generation stadiums typically exhibit a different character and purpose than the multi-use, utilitarian facilities built in the 1960s and 1970s. This study tests the importance of the new context within which stadiums are built by recasting a landmark study with current data. Nineteen metropolitan areas are included in a cross-section time-series analysis, representing every city that gained or lost an NFL or MLB team, or experienced a stadium construction for such a team between 1984 and 2001. These sports-related variables are found to be positively correlated with regional income share for eight of the nineteen metropolitan areas. A closer look at the findings suggests that context matters.”
    http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.0735-2166.2005.00231.x/full

  • Gobills716

    Spurring development is not the only goal of the cobblestone site because there is a plethora of development underway two blocks at Canal Side. The other sites would be starting from scratch and there would be serious challenges for development because it would be centered around a venue that only hosts about a dozen events a year. So there might be more potential for development at another site but that doesn’t guarantee success…It’s good to see you’re actually reading the document you’re citing!! Good job Mr Pegula.

  • Mr Pegula

    greenca Mr Pegula 300miles It’s time the mundanes become educated.
    Linus Torvalds uses the same techniques very successfully.

  • Mr Pegula

    Gobills716 That’s not true with the South Park site.
    It includes ancillary development which is very important for improving non football revenues. Foot ball revenues need to be shared with the league. Non football revenues keep the team viable. 
    The Cobblestone site. Is limited to
    On site:
    150 rooms hotel. 15000 sqft team store, 15,000 sqft restaurant.
    Off site:
    35,000 sqft restaurant
    South Park Site has:
    On site:
    100 rooms hotel. 100 Residential units. 20,000 sqft office space. 20,000 sqft team store. 25,000 sqft restaurant.
    Off site:
    200 rooms hotel. Residential 400 multi, 200 single. Retail 25,000 sqft general 250,000 sqft Big Box. Restaurant 10,000 sqft.

    All the numbers show. South Park as the best place. Basically the South Park site becomes its own development destination. In addition its proximity to the cobblestone area means it isn’t starting from scratch.

  • North Park

    Mr Pegula greenca 300miles Insulting people isn’t likely to lead to their education.  

    Although, you aren’t right very often…nor do you back up any of your ridiculous claims with facts.

  • 300miles

    ImissBuffalo   Seems like the recommended 100-foot security zone would make the cobblestone site difficult to work with.

  • 300miles

    North Park Mr Pegula greenca 300miles Replying to him isn’t going to stop him.  It just gives him more ammunition.

  • Mr Pegula

    North Park Mr Pegula greenca 300miles “Insulting people isn’t likely to lead to their education.”
    See I have already educated @300miles  
    “Replying to him isn’t going to stop him.  It just gives him more ammunition.”
    And there is your proof. Proving your idiotic assertion wrong.

  • Mr Pegula

    nyc lines 300miles I have a job but any help in finding a higher paying job is greatly appreciated.

  • OldFirstWard

    Gobills716
    There are very few events big enough to justify the use of a 70,000 seat stadium that a 20,000 seat arena can’t handle.  A few major concerts per year, and by a few maybe three if you’re lucky.  It won’t happen.

  • nyc lines

    nyc lines 300miles If Buffalo rising would like to pay me as a consultant I and point out all the flaws in their comment system. My price is very expensive though.

  • 300miles

    nyc lines nyc lines 300miles    Chronological order would be a great start     🙂

  • nyc lines

    300miles nyc lines nyc lines There are bigger flaws than that. This isn’t @nyc lines speaking.

  • SoBuff

    Mr Pegula The 14 or 15 serve me fine, not worth millions of dollars.

  • Mr Pegula

    SoBuff Mr Pegula The 2.2 Billion dollars in economic impact on construction alone for the South park. Says otherwise.

  • Mr Pegula

    OldFirstWard Because this comment has been deleted. Let me repost it.
    http://www.lucasoilstadium.com/upcoming-events.aspx

  • SoBuff

    arcmorris Just take Swan, that’s the way I go if I drive or bus (15) from South Buffalo to Downtown.

  • SoBuff

    Mr Pegula I’m talking about a rail, transportation is fine. the bus (15) takes Swan from Seneca at larkinville and wouldn’t be affected by any of the plans.

  • OldFirstWard

    The biggest loser will be Carl Paladino.  He quietly walks away from the Webster Block, defeated by Terry Pegula.  Expecting a bonanza payday with his property holdings in the OFW, his goodwill sudden fast track developments at the Graystone and The Creamery are refuted in his attempt to lure a stadium to either the Perry site or the Ohio St. site and instead the favored sites come down to the Cobblestone or Exchange St. bypassing all of his land and making Jim Sandoro a wealthy man.  In the end many of his adversaries get the last laugh and a front row seat to his public flogging.  Wow!

  • Mr Pegula

    OldFirstWard The numbers from the report say he’s right. The South Park site shows the highest economic impact with lowest down side. Your favorite site, the exchange street site, came in second best.

  • OldFirstWard

    Mr Pegula OldFirstWard You are right. I surrender to your superior intellect.

  • OldFirstWard

    Mr Pegula
    Paladino publicly villified his own relative, Brian Higgins, and Cuomo on his billboard that for years hung from the Creamery.  Do you think they (or the democrats) will ever forget that slight and award him any preferred status in a major development?  No way.

  • OldFirstWard

    OldFirstWard Mr Pegula It’s not personal it’s just business.

  • Mr Pegula ImissBuffalo Why didn’t you say that before when I asked you? 
    Feel free to disagree with the analysis, but start contributing to the actual discussion rather than spamming snide remarks at every turn.

  • Buffalo1985

    My choice would be the cobblestone as long as that doesn’t entail tearing down lagerhaus building and helium comedy club. It’s hard to tell from the rendering if that would happen. That site is in the most walkable spot and appears to be the least disruptive to residents. Even tho the exchange street project is only across the street basically, I feel like that one is cut off from downtown by the thruway making it less walkable. All the options are better than the Ralph and will be good for the area. Example my boyfriend doesn’t especially enjoy living downtown, he wants to move back to Elmwood or the burbs and said that a stadium coming down makes him want to stay. Those measly 8 games a year are Prob enough to get a decent amount of people thinking this way. A lot more guys will Prob be telling their wives/ girlfriends that they should look downtown or in south buffalo.

  • BuffaloBoi

    any hint of a new convention center being included in this new stadium?

  • solonggone

    OldFirstWard
    You’re actually wrong.  
    The last think you want is for your land to be used for the stadium.  They are going to eminent domain to get that land and they are not going to pay that much.  What you want is the land around the stadium.  That’s what CP owns.  
    There is a reason why you live in the First Ward and CP owns a good % of the city.  He’s simply smarter than you.

  • BuffaloProper

    Buffalo1985     Lagerhaus and Helium would be safe. The buildings affected would be Nicholson and Hall Corp., J.H. Dodson, an electric motor service business, Povinelli Grinding, Milo’s Restaurant, and a small home. 
    According to an AECOM study:  “Careful and thoughtful planning of stadium design elements should allow the existing buildings along Illinois and Mississippi Streets to remain intact during and after stadium construction.” That refers to Lagerhaus and Helium.
    For more detail: http://www.scribd.com/doc/253009962/Aecom-Buffalo-Site-Opt-Study-FINAL-141223#scribd

  • solonggone

    @BuffaloBoi  
    I think the only hint out there is when the Jacobs family said they would love to be a part of the project if asked.  Seeing as since DNC is not in the NFL stadium construction business but is in the business of event space and hotel management…I think that’s a pretty big hint. 
    It’s not like they would need to lobby for the concessions contract….

  • bufforward

    OldFirstWard seven1six Ruin the sunsets?? Do you mean for the people siting in the HSBC atrium, or the people walking directly down the middle of Perry street? It’s a hotel, not a death star. Step your trolling game up.

  • bufforward

    Mr Pegula Stan Da Man Buffaboy grad94 There is no way that the ability to have a winter classic would be the deciding factor in a stadium plan. Besides, it will probably be a dome, which can’t host a winter classic anyway.

  • Mr Pegula

    bufforward Mr Pegula Stan Da Man Buffaboy grad94 You seriously believe the Owner of the Sabres has no say in Bills Stadium?

  • Gobills716

    It was $130m total in renovations. The bills contributed about $35m, the state about $55m and the county about $40.

  • rcharlap67

    Can’t see the Exchange site as being Mr. Pegula’s choice, it is simply NOT in “Pegulaville” so that one will be dropped relatively soon.  It’s going to come down to the Cobblestone site and the South Park site and I am going to guess that the South Park site will win out due to the fact that it is actually two stadium sites (as noted in the News) where either half of the site will hold a stadium and I think the more northern area will win out.  Personally as long as it has a retractable roof, a convention center and a big (75 story or more) tower housing a hotel and an observation deck; I won’t be complaining one bit.

  • No_Illusions

    solonggone
    They run concessions for major stadiums the world over though, so being involved with funding a stadium is not all that farfeched.

  • No_Illusions

    OldFirstWard
    He wins either way.
    His properties is surrounded by huge developments. Canalside to the North West, Riverbend to the South East and Larkin to the North East.
    The Old First Ward is poised to see rapid development…to your disappointment I’m sure.

  • Sabres00

    ” It’s at least a quarter-mile farther from Buffalo’s downtown parking lots”  Really?  Come one guys it’s a 10 minute walk, and most of the games are played when the weather is nice.  I think Tennessee’s stadium looks great on the river, although it’s situated across from downtown, and can only be assessed by bridges.  It would require a lot of private development, but once that area is cleaned up i’d look great.

  • BuffaloProper

    iloveagoodnap South Park is farther from the epicenter and would require demolition of many homes along with increased spending on access roads. Plus, the park would be taken, and it’s right next to a residential neighborhood. If you’ve ever been to Ford Field in Detroit, you’d see how a stadium can be plopped down the same as an arena, with smaller parking lots around it instead of massive ones. It looks and feels like an arena until you sit down and see a football field instead of ice.

  • Gobills716

    Do you honestly believe a new stadium will cause the construction of 700 housing units? That projection alone indicates how arbitrary those numbers are..(the 350,000 sq ft retail/office projection is pretty ridiculous too)….Keep up the good fight here on the internet kid. I bet half the comments on this article are your confrontational nonsense. Do you not see anything wrong with that? I know, we’re all idiots but you Mr. Pegula are a douchebag.

  • BfloForTheWin

    rcharlap67 Why stop at 75? Think big, I say we go 250 floors and name it Burj Pegula.

  • solonggone

    Sabres00
    What’s funny is people in Buffalo don’t seem to have a problem being outside for 3-4hrs in the cold but somehow would have issue with walking 15 minutes in the elements to and from the game in a dome….  Does not make sense.  
    Besides…people in Buffalo are not scared of the cold.  They embrace it.

  • solonggone

    grad94
    There are lots of differences between San Diego and Buffalo…both have pros and cons.  However, the biggest Pro for Buffalo is they have an owner who is willing to spend money.  
    I think it would be best to wait to here the Pegula’s view on how the stadium is going to be paid for before people jump to conclusions.  Spanos wants to stick it to San Diego due to the process.  Pegula seems to want to work with the region.

  • saltecks

    BuffaloBoi If you read the complete report, one of the considerations evaluated in the site analysis is the stadium functioning as a convention or meeting space.

  • rockpile38

    Mr Pegula      None of my locations have been mentioned nor rejected! And as completely ridicules as these sites are [which none of them will even make it past this premature article] the proposal to build a new state of the art stadium right next to the ‘RALPH’ is the best and most logical one, but obviously a missed opportunity for the COB and to have major spinoff development, because for people that think a stadium wouldn’t bring all year round destinations, just don’t get it.

  • runner68

    mimir19 seven1six Actually most NFL stadiums are built in the N/S direction to keep sun out of players eyes, which occurs due to an E/W orientation, which is why I’m questioning why a dome would be needed at this site…It must be for weather conditions and wind coming off the lake..But if thats really the case look at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Baltimore etc, which all have open aired stadiums on their waterfronts…It also doesn’t really differentiate between retractable and dome. Do they mean only a dome could work at this spot, or a retractable would work too? It’s not very clear by what it means. The natural lighting issue sounds like a bunch of BS..theres nothing in the way to block natural sunlight on a sunny mid-September day…
    So could we have a retractable roof at the Cobblestone site? I don’t know. Thats the question I want answered. Closed domes suck (See Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis)..I would like to have a choice between open air and closed.

  • rickhammered

    Sabres00  From using a distance drawing calculator from Google you’re going to be walking between .07 and 0.37 miles if you park in any of the current Bills lots, people’s driveways and lawns not considered. It seems like most people would be walking .12 to .15 miles anyways. Now considering that the Ralph is open to the elements, is the tenth of a mile (the distance between the First Niagara Center and the skating at Canalside) really that detrimental?

  • grovercleveland

    The hot dog vendor at Perry and Washington.
    To hate HarborCenter is to be an idiot

  • grovercleveland

    There are 80,000 people that go to a football. You are going to need parking.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    OldFirstWard Mr Pegula OldFirstWard where’d this fake “Matt Marcinkiewicz” account come from?  Note the extra spacing.  Second-last like.  Also, fake nyc lines with extra spacing.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    solonggone OldFirstWard Lol, Paladino being a savvy businessman doesn’t speak to his general intelligence.  I don’t know all that much about Paladino, and I’ve never met the man, but OFW is very possibly more generally intelligent than Paladino.  Equating business success with intelligence is a massive mistake.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Mr Pegula ImissBuffalo “First Viagra center”

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Stan Da Man OldFirstWard false…he’s one of the best posters on here.  Certainly better than yourself, “Stan Da Man”

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    GotAnyChange lol, good call.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Mr Pegula tjhorner1 Stan Da Man Ever see Cleveland’s stadium, also located on the shores of Lake Erie?  Quite the money shot you’d have there…and here.  Similarly unimpressive vistas.

  • Elsie1

    I don’t like any of the locations. Canalside and First Ward Districts and waterfront are the new jewels in Buffalo’s crown and will be even more so in 10-25 years. Putting a football stadium right in the middle, demolishing much of the remaining district and destroying even more of the street grid is short sighted. The land will be far more valuable if the stadium is NOT located at any of the 3 locations. They are all a win-lose.
    There are large rail yards and warehouses between the Larkin District and the Central Terminal and the airport which have enough land for both a stadium and a convention center.
    -and have access to Light Rail, rail, airport, highway and major roads like Genessee, Broadway, Sycamore, Division, Seneca, Fillmore, Jefferson, Ferry.
    Last point: Canalside & First Ward and Larkin Districts will get light rail to the Airport anyway and with waterfront access will develop far more value without a football stadium while the eastside will still remain an undeveloped cancer upon Buffalo’s future. However, an eastside stadium and convention center would force light rail extensions to the airport, UB Amherst and Beltline. The spin off of 1 billion investment would send the eastside cancer into submission and it would change the entire nature of Buffalo’s eastside permanently.
    A healthy eastside of Buffalo would have dramaticly positive effects on other parts of Buffalo resulting in a win-win for all.

  • Massguy

    Some sort of development agency or commission will be pulled together that  wastes hundreds of thousands of dollars producing pretty pictures and diagrams that will never come to pass… and then (at-best) they will just refurbish the existing stadium in Orchard Park.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Massguy Spending hundreds of thousands so as not to waste hundreds of millions may or may not be properly described as “waste”

  • Gobills716 As much of a douchebag as he may be, I think there is a point here.  Residential units and office space could interact with the street around the stadium, causing it to be less of a dead zone when activities aren’t taking place.  The Bills could utilize much of this office space and if designed right, it should be easy to get people to live there.  Create courtyards of a sort between those buildings and the stadium (see Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Denver)).

  • Elsie1

    I agree that businesses seem to float these hot air balloons to see how much free much the city, county, state, feds, etc can put into the pot….and of course free advertising right.
    At the end of the day, the stadium will be upgraded rather than a new stadium but if its not on the eastside and not linked to a light rail extension then its better to upgrade the existing site.
    Its going to take years to get a light rail line built and I think that needs to be conditional and in place before a stadium planning effort goes forward.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    Elsie1 
    A stadium will never be built anywhere East of Jefferson, or North of Seneca. You’re not going to get sports fans to treck all the way into the ghetto to watch a football game. Do some research as to why the stadium was moved out of the city in the first place.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    rcharlap67 If that’s all you want i’ll write you a check right meow, lol.

  • solonggone

    Matt Marcinkiewicz OldFirstWard
    Letting envy get in the way of facts is a larger mistake.  CP is rough around the edges but beyond having more money and success than both of you combined, he has more education.  
    Now I am sure you will try and diminish those facts on some typos and extreme thinking…which is your right.  But CP is smarter than you.  He’s more successful than you.  And my advice would be to come to terms with it.

  • Buffalo1985

    one question I have with any of the dt sites is if any lots will be able to allow tailgating? The city kinda forgets open container laws on st pattys day and pride so why not 8 more days a year for bills games.

  • BuffaloProper

    iloveagoodnap BuffaloProper It would have a much larger footprint than the arena based on the renderings. Assuming that it wont extend past Mississippi Street, then nothing of historical value would be destroyed. The few existing businesses that are there do not depend on that specific location, as they are not retail businesses, except for the diner. Ford Field is an example of a stadium that buts up against existing buildings just like an arena. The idea of having a vast expanse of land surrounding a stadium is an outdated concept in an urban area.

  • BuffaloProper

    Mr Pegula OldFirstWard We’ve heard those arguments about economic development before and they haven’t panned out. It’s more of the “build it and they will come” thinking. Adding a stadium to an existing fertile area seems more logical than expecting spinoff from a standalone behemoth. One look around that OP wasteland or the NF casino shows what I mean. People will get in their cars and will rush home. At Cobblestone they will be more likely to use metro and shuttle services and more will stay for dinner/skating/ice biking/ walking/etc knowing that they can catch a train when the crowd thins. 
    People never voluntarily choose to use public transportation or shuttle services unless they are pushed out of necessity from cost or convenience. I’m still amazed that people are posting questions about how we’re going to park 80,000 cars on game days, as if there was no alternative to parking 10ft from your destination.

  • BuffaloProper

    Buffalo1985 I realize that the tailgaitng experience is important to many, albeit NOT the NFL, but a little creativity can go a long way when it comes to getting drunk on the fly. I’m not sure of the liability issues, but the lots across the street from the proposed site might allow it, or possibly the lots at the UB or Lasalle stations. There is also plenty of room to mill around downtown (perhaps drunken ice skating), or you can just hang out in one of the bars. It’s quite interesting and entertaining when downtown is flooded with people who are there for the same purpose.

  • Ric_Ross

    tjhorner1 Ric_Ross  What is Google Maps?

  • Chewing Wax

    Could someone explain what they mean with the reference to natural light and why that would require a dome? I’m confused.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    solonggone Matt Marcinkiewicz OldFirstWard 
    Who the fuck are you?  I have no envy of Paladino; I’d never want to be him.  He’s a moron in my book, the sort of person who makes me want to leave Buffalo rather than support his endeavors, which unfortunately are many.  You called out OFW for “living in the First Ward” (obviously you’re obnoxiously classist), although the irony of that is that Paladino also lives in South Buffalo in a neighborhood that may be a step up from most of the Ward, but hardly a bastion of the upper crust.  I laughed as soon as I saw that comment. 
    Your comments have always been obnoxious, lauding the wealthy at the expense of everyone else, and I have zero respect for you.  Or for Paladino.  Last I checked I had an IQ of 163 and I wouldn’t trade that for Paladino’s presumed 120 or so and his millions, which are completely unnecessary if living in Buffalo.
    I’m 28 and by the time I’m done I intend to have contributed something to science and art both far more impressive than Paladino could ever imagine as he circles the drain of his life handing Ellicott Development over to his hopefully more respectable son and questioning whether the next Democratic president was born in the US.
    Lastly, go fuck yourself.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    solonggone Matt Marcinkiewicz OldFirstWard 
    Paladino will die with millions; Tesla died broke.  Guess which person I respect infinitely more. 
    At the risk of becoming redundant, go fuck yourself.  If you’re “so long gone”, stay so and stop needlessly interfering with the lives of those who aren’t.

  • Aaron_Syp

    I’d avoid the river for a stadium that will be used no more than 20 times a year (8 regular season games + 2 preseason) & 10 other events (concerts, etc.) – that are is primed for potential development that could attract far more than a stadium has to offer…why not knock down the other 40% of inhabitable buildings in the Perry Projects and find new housing for the remaining 60% elsewhere? These are BMHA owned properties, what would it take for this to happen? This bridges a gap between Larkinville, Cobblestone, Canalside…parking/traffic could come in from all directions with a short walk to the stadium with proximity to the I-190, South Park, Seneca, Oak/Elm downtown to 33…in my humble opinion this site is absolutely ideal for a city stadium & I am hopeful it’s something that will be considered to further expand on development along the river, larkin, canalside

  • solonggone

    Chewing Wax
    My guess is an open air stadium needs to be oriented in such a way so that light would not impact visibility during the game.  Similar to how baseball stadiums are positioned so that the sun is not in a batters eyes during play.  I could be 100% wrong and it seems as if Met Life in NJ and CenturyLink in Seattle have a N – S orientation similar to what the cobblestone would provide…so who knows.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    solonggone Chewing Wax If a game starts at 1 and the sun is out, visibility will be impacted regardless of how you configure the stadium.  I too am confused by the natural lighting issue, especially given that the other two sites less than a mile away would apparently fit the bill.  Does OFW’s vaunted “blocking of the sunset” Harbor Center actually play a role in the determination here?  Lol, would enjoy it if so.  It would impact things for late-season games…or the rare/nonexistent 4 PM home starts

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Chewing Wax My tentative conclusion is that it must be that the angle of the HarborCenter obstructs the sunlight significantly enough in late-game scenarios (I’m not familiar enough with the post-HarborCenter orientation at the moment to be able to weigh in firsthand on whether this makes intuitive sense…I haven’t been down there since completion during daylight hours) to require the dome at the Cobblestone site where it wouldn’t be required at the other two sites.  No other possible explanation leaps to mind. 
    So, cianci/Pegula, looks like the non-obstructionists turn out to be obstructionists in this specific scenario.  Odds that he responds seriously to this joke: 1:1

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Chewing Wax That said, the following implies that a different configuration on the same site would have yielded different results:
    The constricted site area will result in a stadium placement outside the optimal stadium orientation, meaning the site will only accommodate a fixed roof facility due to weather considerations,” they wrote.

    So I might be wrong, too.  Presumably the higher walls of the stadium along the sidelines have something to do with it, as they would further obstruct the light from the west given a N/S stadium orientation?

  • BuffaloProper

    runner68 mimir19 seven1six An indoor stadium is easily used as a venue for other events, such as NCAA basketball, etc. Build it with lots of windows and call it a day; we’re all getting too old to sit on ice-covered benches. Don’t knock indoor stadiums until you’ve visited one.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    Buffalo1985 City’s pretty lenient on open container laws year-round…trust me.

  • solonggone

    Aaron_Syp
    There are acres upon acres of ‘Buffalo Prime’ land that has oh so much potential but people seem to forget that it’s Buffalo and potential does not mean much.  
    Care to provide any examples of development that would be better suited for say the Cobblestone site?  What would be built, how it would be paid for and a reasonable expectation of completion?

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    solonggone Aaron_Syp 
    The one thing I’ve always imagined on this site would be condos, or brownstones (DC style). If you could pack enough of them into the block it would def be ecnomically viable for a developer. I’m thinking something in the 215k-350k range.

  • Aaron_Syp

    solonggone Aaron_Syp I wasn’t suggesting the cobblestone site as primed for development, rather the vacant land along the river on Ohio Street across from the new River Works site…this location could be used for more residential units in the city, ultimately, bringing more people to area to frequent establishments in the cobblestone district (not quite walking distance, but a very short drive)…the cobblestone district is an indirect beneficiary of the development around it; why ruin that by putting a stadium on the river? No one is going to invest in residential anywhere else in that area, unless its on the river…why take that option away?

  • solonggone

    Aaron_Syp
    You mean the river that looks over an industrial island?  Let’s be honest here…these are not pristine waterfront views.

  • solonggone

    Matt Marcinkiewicz
    Thanks for the laughs buddy.

  • Aaron_Syp

    solonggone Aaron_Syp such an inside the box thinker, a type of mentality that has so long dominated the lack of development in WNY…beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I actually find it to be pretty cool having that industrial setting with all of its history behind as the background of potential developments…if people thought the same way you did they wouldnt be frequenting the public green spaces on Ohio St or riding their bikes/walking the paths…they wouldnt be paddling kayaks down there to get a close up view of the towering grain mills…that setting will prove to be a “destination” for residential and retail in the very near future and it will be successful

  • BuffaloProper

    iloveagoodnap BuffaloProper  While the space is limited compared to the vast expanse of tundra in OP, other stadiums like the Superdome In New Orleans have successfully integrated a stadium without having to locate it way out where Christ lost his shoes. Real cities have density. I couldn’t have imagined that the Harbor Center would have fit on that little parking lot, but it works.

  • Elsie1

    I have to agree with MattR. In looking at Google Map, the best place along the Beltline is at Franczyk Park on the other side of the tracks from the Central Terminal. The combination of the Central Terminal, a new Stadium and a new Convention Center would change the dynamic of the eastside.
    The land in the First Ward, Canalside and Larkin District are MUCH TOO valuable. Really, we are only talking 1.2 miles.
    That’s my 2 cents.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    solonggone Matt Marcinkiewicz Likewise.  Just from this article’s chain of comments, good call on the baseball sightline concerns even though this is a football stadium we’re talking about (and a lack of natural light rather than a surfeit of it being the problem…I had to laugh at your response), and good response to Aaron’s post where you misinterpreted his simple point.  How you have the audacity to be the judge of anyone else’s intelligence…Dunning-Kruger Effect at its finest.  Money = that person must be so smart, right, daddy! 
    You’re a joke and I’ll have no further interactions with you.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    Elsie1 
    In Buffalo where one block can mean the difference between a half a million dollar house and a 60 thousand dollar house, a mile is a large distance.

  • solonggone

    Aaron_Syp
    Heh.  Or someone who is understands the basics of real estate, economics and statistics.  Unlike yourself. 
    Again, beyond just what you think is cool, what’s going to be built down there, who’s gonna pay for it and when can it reasonably be expected.  
    There is a very wide gap between what some think is cool v. what is probable for someone with the resources to risk a development project.  Your original assertion was that this land was ‘prime’ meaning it was not only appealing to people like you but developers as well.  
    So far you have supported your ‘prime’ claim with just some options on what you think is good.  I stand by my claim that it’s still a risky area for development.

  • BuffaloOptimist

    So what would happen to the Pierce-Arrow museum? I am not a fan of relocating a successful venture to make way for anything…especially a stadium. 
    This is the line in question: “…and a location at Seneca and Michigan where the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum is.”

  • Aaron_Syp

    solonggone Aaron_Syp please educate me on the basics of real estate, economics and statistics…you’re clearly risk averse and would like to put your money into commercial real estate plazas on Transit Road earning a market cap of 6%…go do it…there are plenty of opportunities to make money all throughout WNY, but the PRIME areas of new development are in the city of Buffalo…these opportunities to get in cheap are becoming fewer and fewer as more development arises…I don’t see the development along the river as risky as it was just 5 years ago…people are coming back to the city…younger generations (like myself) and unlike yourself who are young professionals are coming back to the city to reside, patronize restaurants/bars, and to simply enjoy the waterfront…again, the river is PRIME real estate for future development…and now I am done giving you the time of day

  • solonggone

    Aaron_Syp
    The COB considers it a banner year if a few hundred housing units are added.  In other cities, a single building adds more.  
    If Buffalo has so many PRIME opportunities, as people like you suggest, there would be much more development.  Period.  Shovel ready parcels are not in a shortage in the COB.  The parcel ‘on the river’ as you claim has sat undeveloped for generations.  
    I really don’t think you even have a baseline of what a healthy and robust real estate market looks like so discussing an anemic one like the one that exists in Buffalo is futile.

  • solonggone

    Matt Marcinkiewicz
    You’re a pretty big idiot with your ‘163 IQ’…maybe your fedora got in the way of reading my comment or maybe you’re too much of an idiot to understand the use of ‘similar to’ as a way to compare things.  
    Go shave your neckbeard.

  • Aaron_Syp

    solonggone Aaron_Syp just when I thought I was done I need to input one more thing to simply insult your intelligence or lack thereof, everything is relative my friend…I’m not comparing Buffalo to Boston…I’m comparing Buffalo to itself and the transformation that is occurring before our eyes…you simply don’t see it due to your narrow minded way of thinking…”First they ignore you, then they ridicule you, then they fight you, and then you win.”

  • Mr Pegula

    BuffaloOptimist “So what would happen to the Pierce-Arrow museum?”
    If they choose that side one of three things will happen.
    1. It moves.
    2. It stays and gets incorporated into the stadium.
    3. It closes.

  • BuffaloOptimist

    Mr Pegula BuffaloOptimist The Sandoro family  built an addition to house the Frank Lloyd Wright filling station replica not too long ago. Why should their investment be wasted and they be forced to move? I don’t agree with this as a potential location.

  • BeardedBuffalonian

    solonggone Matt Marcinkiewicz 
    NECK BEARDS FOREVER!!!

  • Mr Pegula

    BuffaloOptimist  Mr Pegula “Why should their investment be wasted and they be forced to move?” 
    Because the majority rules.
    Mind you I’m advocating for the South Park site. But if the majority decides it should be at the Cobble stone, here or remain in Orchard Park so be it.

  • Aaron_Syp

    Grand Moff Tarkin Aaron_Syp solonggone true that!! Want an awesome view, go down there at dusk on the Michigan Avenue draw bridge and look towards the RiverWorks complex when it’s lit up…amazing view when its lit up at night and reflections off the river…heres one from the other side of the river

  • Aaron_Syp

    Grand Moff Tarkin Aaron_Syp solonggone but a 25 year old finance professional who works in downtown Buffalo would NOT want to live here…its simply not picturesque!!

  • solonggone

    Grand Moff Tarkin BuffaloOptimist
    Why do you suggest Helium, Lagerhaus 95 and Iron Works would be forced to close?  Page 8 of the report clearly says the exact opposite: 
    Careful and thoughtful planning of stadium design elements should
    allow the existing buildings along Illinois and Mississippi Streets to remain intact during and after stadium construction. 

    Here is a link to the full report: http://download.gannett.edgesuite.net/wgrz/news/Aecom_Buffalo_Site_Opt_Study_FINAL_141223.pdf
    Nothing like speaking about things you have not taken two minutes to research on!!

  • Mr Pegula

    solonggone Grand Moff Tarkin BuffaloOptimist That’s wishful thinking on the part of the committee. Most likely those will need to be demoed.

  • Mr Pegula

    Grand Moff Tarkin Mr Pegula BuffaloOptimist If they need to use Eminent Domain, then yes it will go up for vote at either the city, county or state legislature.

  • solonggone

    Aaron_Syp
    Quoting Gandhi…you’re so deep.  Do you talk to girls like that at the bar? 
    You’re comparing Buffalo to Buffalo because your depth is about as shallow as a puddle.  Reality is you can’t support your initial claim.  That’s ok.  It’s not like Mom and Dad are going to raise the rent on you…

  • Aaron_Syp

    solonggone Aaron_Syp we’re done = )

  • Mr Pegula

    Grand Moff Tarkin Aaron_Syp solonggone Jokes on you it’s on a peninsula.

  • solonggone

    Grand Moff Tarkin BuffaloOptimist
    I guess it comes down to how old the 100 foot rule is and how strict they are on it.  
    CentryLink Field was built 2002 and runs up to a street on its eastern edge with existing structures less than 60 feet away.  These structures are not a part of the stadium itself. 
    The Seattle site has a lot of similarities to several of the Buffalo sites FWIW.

  • Mr Pegula

    solonggone Grand Moff Tarkin BuffaloOptimist
    The hundred foot rule as stated in the report means no vehicles can be positioned with in 100 feet of the stadium. More than likely on games days they would close off the streets there. If they manage to keep the buildings I wonder what they would need to do about the cars of the people that live in the lofts there.

  • Elsie1

    BeardedBuffalonian Elsie1 I hear your point but your logic is the same logic that said:
    -the Canal District was a bad neighborhood and that no one would ever go there even if the canals were rewatered and the streets recobbled.
    -the Larkin District was a bad neighborhood and those buildings are too far gone to ever come back, its a waste, no one will ever go there
    -the Central Terminal is in a bad neighborhood and that building is too far gone to ever come back, its a waste, no one will ever go there.
    Guess what…people do go…if you give them a reason. Neighborhoods do change if given investment and a reason.
    Where we put a football stadium and convention center matter a great deal and they should be put where they have the greatest impact to do the most good and not anywhere near our prime waterfront or prime canal district or First Ward or Larkin District. These will be far more valuable if left to develop organically without the stadium.

  • Cirris

    rcharlap67 We already have a 40 story building that’s sitting largely empty and in need of some love (redevelopment). There’s no need to throw a billion dollars away on an over-sized monstrosity that would be bigger and emptier than the one we already got.

  • mcalash

    Say no to the Exchange St. site. No more handing over our public streets–let alone one that serves as a major corridor to the success at Larkinville–for development.
    Once we give them up, it’s hard to get them back (see Genesee and Mohawk at the Hyatt, Convention Center, and Main Place Mall).

  • u1dery

    Elsie1 
    I caught a train at Central Terminal in 1973. Even then descending  the stairs to the tracks was frightening.  I vaguely remember that the conductors formed a human chain to watch over the passengers who were boarding.  The location is the problem.

    New York Central RR built the terminal in East Buffalo despite protests from Buffalo politicians and businessmen ( http://www.buffalohistoryworks.com/terminal/history/history.html ).

    In Aug. 1959, Buffprop Enterprises leased the concourse.  They were going to build a shopping center.  They defaulted on their lease after the second month. ( http://www.buffalohistoryworks.com/terminal/death/death.html

    In June 2014, Marilyn Rodgers said that someone was interested in leasing space in the Buffalo Central Terminal but she could not say who it was because the party had an existing lease elsewhere (http://www.buffalonews.com/city-region/east-side/in-focus-is-restoration-of-central-terminal-feasible-20140602 )

  • Cirris

    Ohio st makes the most sense just from the photos.. It’s right on the metro right of way so adding a stop to the line would take minimal effort. It has the most room for parking. And it’s right on the waterfront area. 
    Maybe the networks will actually show downtown Buffalo and the new stadium instead of the same shot of Niagara Falls every time they come in town.

  • 10 Harr

    What is this nonsense about “natural lighting issues” and “weather considerations” when discussing these sites.  The last thing Buffalo needs is to build a dome.  Domes suck the life out of the game, period.  Buffalo should take note of what recently happened in St. Louis.  Although the primary attention on the Rams leaving was on Stan Kroenke jumping ship, it should not be ignored that the stadium there, just twenty or so years old, was sold to the citizenry (back in the ’90s) as a “multi-purpose domed facility” that would be a huge boost to the downtown core.  What it became was a giant super block of concrete that, at street level, no one liked or wanted.  And now Buffalo wants to do the same?  Ask yourself what you think of the current convention center, one of Buffalo’s most hated structures.  That’s what a “domed, multi-use facility” will be, just larger.  

    An open air stadium, poor weather or not, is the only logical solution if Buffalo wants to keep the attraction of the game as a focal point.  To do otherwise is to invite two, maybe three years of interest while the building is still fresh, but once the novelty wears off it will sit there while a new round of politicians and local residents decry the giant hunk of gray that was built without forward thinking. Not to mention that the weather itself, always a home field advantage for the Bills, will disappear from the games when the Bills play.  You want to bring the Rogers Centre to Buffalo?  Not only is it a sterile, visually vacant space in person, it looks crappy on TV, too.  Thanks, but no thanks.  Outdoor games are infinitely more interesting, both competitively (for the players) and visually (for the fans at the games and for viewers on TV).

    Frankly, the best solution is to stop talking about spending money on a new downtown site at all.  We have one of the best stadiums and tailgating scenes in the league.  Spend the money on turning The Ralph into a modernized facility and keep the experience where it belongs.  Someday — as every other city keeps building mega stadiums (which progressively make the game day experience unaffordable for average fans, something we still enjoy)  — our Orchard Park stadium will be included in the same discussions as Lambeau Field.  Just give it time and keep upgrading it, and keep the heritage alive.

  • biniszkiewicz

    10 Harr

    great post. Agreed. I love the Ralph.

  • Panam1901

    NOOOOOO! It will create a dead zone downtown. Keep it where it is.

    • Cirris

      The Perry street projects is already a dead zone. If they were to add a convention center building in with the stadium, extend the metro rail on site, Even place the new Train terminal nearby, it would like be a nice new convergence point.