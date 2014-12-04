Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Manuel Barreto Furniture

When it comes to impeccable, modern, original furniture design, Pedro Manuel Freire is Buffalo’s best friend. That’s because the talented designer has set up a studio and showroom on Delaware Avenue that is as imaginative as it is impressive. One look at the custom furniture and it’s easy to tell that Pedro has a knack for creating timeless works that are as practical as they are handsome. Along with his wife Christina, Pedro has brought to Buffalo something that should appeal to anyone who has been waiting for locally crafted, modern custom works for his or her home and office.

So how did this talented couple wind up in Buffalo?

Pedro first met Christina when she walked into his clothing boutique in Portugal. It was love at first sight, and the two spent the next three years living together. After that, instead of heading back to NYC (where she had been living), Christina suggested that they move to Buffalo, NY (Christina had once lived here). She felt that there were opportunities in Buffalo, and the two could acclimate to the American way of life, while starting to enact upon their dreams of opening a furniture and home accessories business. Christina, whose family also hails from Portugal (the next town over from Pedro’s) felt that Buffalo would offer the couple a ‘business learning curve’ that would not be possible in a city like NYC.

Pedro’s background in design starts in high school when he found himself gravitating towards art and design courses. From there he went to architecture school, but never finished for a good reason. While in school he began to design houses for clients, which then led him to design the furniture to go in the houses. “I wasn’t happy with just designing the house,” Pedro told me [laughing]. “I wanted to design the perfect furniture to go with the house. I grew up with a father who was an artist and an architect. I would walk into other architects’ offices and see all of the incredible furniture. I then began to research the furniture… the history… the designers, from the 20s on. I have a huge library on furniture and lighting.”

You can tell that Pedro has done his research when it comes to design. Many of his pieces are reminiscent of Eames and Le Corbusier. You can see the history of design throughout his work. At this point, the designer has over 70 pieces that he plans on producing in Buffalo, on top of what is already displayed in the showroom.

What is especially interesting about Pedro’s furniture is that it is all handcrafted in Buffalo, something that I was not expecting. “In Portugal I would send my designs to shops that would intrinsically make what I wanted,” he told me. “When I got the pieces back, they were exactly how I drew them. In Buffalo I needed to hire people to do the work who were not exactly familiar with the process. I told them that they had the tools and the access to materials, so “you can build what I design.”  There was a learning curve, but as you can see we worked it out. I know how to build my own designs, and now they know how to build them too.”

Since setting out to open the studio and showroom, called Manuel Barreto Furniture, Pedro has retained the services of two carpenters, a leather worker and a steel fabricator. When they have a question, he shows them what to do. Next year at this time he hopes to have an even larger studio and production space where he can employ his workers full time – wood workers, upholsterers, etc. From the couple plans on broadening their client base, by selling to bigger markets such as NYC and Miami.

Aside from furniture, Pedro also has plans to incorporate custom designed and built houses (in Buffalo) into his portfolio. He’s starting with his own house, which he will build in Allentown next year. “It’s going to be a real showstopper,” he said. “It’s almost 2015 after all, and it’s time to see some modern houses in this city. I feel that if I can use my house as a showroom – that will be good for potential clients. All of the furniture and the lighting will also be custom made. Since I have opened up the studio on Delaware I have already managed to attract a few clients. I just redid the foyer at Saint Mary’s Condos on Edward, just around the corner, including the custom chandelier.”

Pedro and Christina have big plans for Buffalo, and feel that the city is just right for what they want to do. They can find relatively inexpensive labor, people who are willing to work, and a cost of living that allows them flexibility with their lifestyle. Besides the furniture, the couple also plans on bringing other design elements and companies to Buffalo including FLOS lighting and Portuguese blankets. Having a FLOS showroom in the city is a major coup. “I sent the company photos of my designs and asked if I could carry their lighting,” Pedro explained. “They saw that I was creating beautiful works and agreed to let me carry their line.”

To show you just how talented and committed Pedro is to his work, he wanted to accentuate his design studio with original art, but he didn’t have time to commission an artist to create a show for Allentown First Fridays Gallery Walk (this Friday). “So I got to work and painted a series of Buffalo watercolors which I then framed. So I hope that people stop by during the walk to see what we have going on here.”

To me, Pedro and Christina have taken the art of design to an entirely different level. They have created a stunning showroom around works of art, many of which second as streamlined, functional furniture. If you’re at all interested in modern furniture design, do yourself a favor and stop in to talk to this inspirational couple.

To see what “a sense of tradition” is all about, visit Manuel Barreto Furniture LLC at 430 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo NY | 716-867-8937 | Atelier and showroom | Facebook

  • “Aside from furniture, Pedro also has plans to incorporate custom designed and built houses (in Buffalo) into his portfolio. He’s starting with his own house, which he will build in Allentown next year. “It’s going to be a real showstopper,” he said. “It’s almost 2015 after all, and it’s time to see some modern houses in this city”
    Hooooray!

  • And….great story and great looking furniture!

  • paulbuffalo

    It’s almost 2015 after all, and it’s time to see some modern houses in this city. 
    Hallelujah!  The furniture in these photos is gorgeous, too.  Wow.

  • obbitz

    OMG; I’d be doing cartwheels in my livingroom if I could. This is so encouraging! More evidence that Buffalo has turned the corner.
    I wish them the BEST OF LUCK!!! Thanks for bringing your business here.

  • OldFirstWard

    “They can find relatively inexpensive labor, people who are willing to work, and a cost of living that allows them flexibility with their lifestyle.”
    What do you think we are a bunch of Mexicans here in Buffalo?  
    McDonald’s and Burger King just had a protest today for a $15 per hour living wage.  
    Look out Datesweiser.   There’s a new kid in town.

  • Davvid

    This looks great.

  • North Park

    Wow, just beautiful.

  • BfloForTheWin

    shut up.

  • Stateofmind

    Buffalo enters the 21st century–how exciting!

  • texpat

    wcperspective We can’t let him beat us to the punch.  Let’s get started now!

  • KevinRyan1

    Idiot….

  • Show this place to a stranger, tell ’em it’s in Buffalo; you’d get the same reaction as if you told them we had a “subway.” It can be the little things that make a perspective change. Wishing all the best to this store.

  • LouisTully

    Buffaboy Right next to the Italian Vice Consulate, no?

  • LouisTully

    Dig.

  • LouisTully Buffaboy I’m not 100% familiar with Allentown but that would probably be right

  • OldFirstWard by no means am I against minimum wage increases. In fact I’m all for it. But I don’t think relatively inexpensive always translates into minimum wage.
    And from reading this I didn’t really come out with that.

  • OldFirstWard

    Buffaboy
    I think it is a fantastic venture.  I was just adding some cynicism with the way the story was worded.  Though I find the phrase “relatively inexpensive labor” to be quite condescending to the Buffalo worker.
    But you have to admit that the wage issue in this area is becoming an issue with gentrification.  Just because we are not talking about minimum wages, many jobs pay $10 per hour and the employer considers that paying well when in fact that level of wage is even tough for people to live on and prosper.

  • OldFirstWard

    BfloForTheWin
    Well smart asses, what do all consider to be fair wages, or what would you expect to earn at this business?

  • ClintBailey

    Until you pay the military 15 an hour, fast food cannot claim that as fair wage.

  • BfloForTheWin

    OldFirstWard You started off your argument with a joke on race. Great. 
    Buffalo is in no position to shut out entrepreneurs no matter where they’re from. If their was enough work for these skilled laborers that they could demand higher wages or take other work, then they would. 
    The article did not state minimum wage, it said relatively inexpensive labor. I’m not in the furniture making business, maybe in another town, they charge $40 an hour and in Buffalo it is $25. Maybe it is not per hour, they could contract individuals to build a table or chair when they have free time for an agreed upon amount. He did mention flexible. 
    You hijacked a pleasant article, by mentioning unrelated protests. I’m sure Pedro is not profiting billions of dollars every quarter while his employees cannot afford housing. 

    Anyways, welcome Pedro and Christina!

  • OldFirstWard

    BfloForTheWin
    I didn’t hijack the thread, I read it.  Maybe you should do a little more than fawn over the pictures.
    However this pervasive attitude about low wages in Buffalo is not healthy for hard working residents.  What it does is convince employers that low wages-not necessarily minimum wage-is the standard accepted policy in WNY.  That statement, is one big reason many people have left, and continue to leave the area.

  • BfloForTheWin

    OldFirstWard I’m not against higher wages for anyone. I have a college degree and do not earn $15/hr. I get by and I’m happy. This article is about a couple who seem to be quite excited to start a small business in Buffalo. It would seem unfair to rain on their parade by making comments and sparking a debate about National Issues of which they have no control over. Besides we don’t know what the pay is like, he said they can find relatively inexpensive labor. Relatively is a key word there because now he is comparing it to somewhere else, of which we don’t know the details.
    What about all the fawning Buffalo collectively does every time an article comes out ranking us as affordable? Affordable is another word for poor. We tend to market this heavily in an attempt to bring in businesses such as the one above, and then claim they’re contributing to accepted WNY policies and decades of population decline.
    I get what you’re saying. Braindrain in Buffalo is huge. It’s an employers market. When I spent time with Head Start programs here in Buffalo, they would post jobs paying $9 an hour and we would be overwhelmed by applicants, many with masters degrees. There is just no incentive for employers to pay more. I don’t have a solution.

  • PM73

    Hello everybody
    I like to thank all for you interest and support of my work.
    We are very happy to be part of Buffalo and we hope that our space and work makes Buffalo even more interesting .
    Looks like there’s a miss understanding about this line here:
    “They can find relatively inexpensive labor, people who are willing to work, and a cost of living that allows them flexibility with their lifestyle. ”
    This was the author of the article expressing his own opinion .
    Above all we value and respect all our collaborators work. They are independent and hardworking people, like we are.

  • paulbuffalo

    PM73 
    I wish you the best and Buffalo is fortunate to have you.  The photos alone of your work are incredible.  If I ever decided to move back to the city, your shop would be my first stop.

  • whateverr

    OldFirstWard 
    o>’What it does is convince employers that low wages-not necessarily minimum wage-is the standard accepted policy in WNY.’
    I think that viewpoint is shooting a messenger – in this case the messenger being the blogger’s opinion, not that of this furniture business as PM73 clarified above.
    I doubt public commentary (such as from bloggers in what QE wrote) really ‘convinces’ many employers about wage decisions.  Much more likely is they usually pay what they actually see is needed to attract/keep employees who they want. 
    Just as when QE or anybody mentions about Buffalo having relatively low costs for residential or commercial real estate, I’d doubt the mentioning of it has impact on real prices which overwhelmingly get set by supply/demand for sales or rents.

  • OldFirstWard

    whateverr
    “I doubt public commentary (such as from bloggers in what QE wrote) really ‘convinces’ many employers about wage decisions.”
    Just as a lot of people who don’t live in Buffalo think of it as a snow monger. Would you think that public commentary and a snowstorm or two reinforced that thought? 
    How is it that QE came to the low wage conclusion in the first place?  Maybe it is true, and a pervasive opinion in medium to small employer circles.

  • brownteeth

    OldFirstWard I don’t think Datesweiser and this gentleman are competing for the same business…  anyway his furniture looks great!

  • dakovich

    PM73
    First, please ignore the negative people who inevitably find their way into the comment section of EVERY story on BRO. Its always nice to have opposing views, but good lord some people…

    Second, welcome to the neighborhood! We (myself, wife, our three little boys, and the entire block) are very excited to welcome you as our newest neighbor! Can’t wait to see what you have planned for your future home, it’ll surely be a great addition to our little corner of this great city.

  • whateverr

    OldFirstWard
    ‘Would you think that public commentary and a snowstorm or two reinforced that thought?’
    Depending on what ‘monger’ means, it might be reality independent of anyone’s commentary.  No metro of Buffalo’s size or larger averages anywhere near as many inches as Buffalo at Cheektowaga airport. http://www.currentresults.com/Weather-Extremes/US/snowiest-cities.php
    That comparison is good in that what people say won’t affect how much future snow falls here, just as what people say won’t affect future wages here – supply/demand will.

  • whateverr

    OldFirstWard
    o>’How is it that QE came to the low wage conclusion in the first place?’
    I won’t guess what he bases opinionated conclusions on.  This time he was apparently wrong based on the owner’s comment.
    As a generalizing depending on job types, it’s often been true when comparing to much larger metros, as indicated by stats from govt or others doing analysis.  Maybe he based it on that, or maybe just a wild/wrong conclusion jumping… unknown unless he shares.
    But compared to U.S. average, metro Buffalo is now very close in wages, a change resulting from recent falling of U.S. per capita wage.  Robinson’s column mentioned that yesterday. http://www.buffalonews.com/columns/david-robinson/wages-stall-as-local-jobs-evolve-20141207 ‘A decade ago, per capita personal income here was 11% less than the national average. By the end of 2013, our per capita personal income of $44,301 was just 1% less than the national average of $44,765.’
    So the (very generalized) cost difference is gone for now compared to the U.S. average, although no doubt it still exists if comparing to high cost areas like NY City, eyc.

  • PM73

    dakovich PM73
    We are very exited to be part of the neighborhood. We believe that our proposal for the new building will be interesting and add something more to the street. We love it there.
    Soon we will invite all the block to the model presentation. Hope to see you then if not sooner.
    Thank you for your support and welcome : )

