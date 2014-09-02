Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Does Buffalo Miss Green Lightning?

42 Comments

When it comes to controversial Buffalo events, Green Lightning has a place at the highest rung of the ladder. Green Lightning is the sculpture that was created by artist Billie Lawless, and was dismantled by the Griffin administration almost as quickly as it was erected. The Coney Island-esque piece was not considered controversial until it was illuminated at a public unveiling in 1984. It was then realized that the work of art, which had originally been commissioned for ArtPark, boasted phallic neon dancing elements (sporting top hats and canes for good measure).

Green_light3

Over the past couple of years I have been in communication with Lawless regarding what it would take to get Green Lightning back to Buffalo. For some people, the sculpture is exactly where it belongs – in the possession of Lawless who now resides in Cleveland. For others, such as my friend Lesley Horowitz (photographer who lives in Buffalo and NYC), the sculpture represents a dark time in Buffalo when everything appeared to be bleak. According to Lesley, there were no jobs and her friends had all moved away. The dismantling of the sculpture (without due process) took place shortly after she packed her bags, hopped on a train heading to NYC, and never looked back.

When I recently met up with Lesley, I told her about my communications with Lawless, and she immediately jumped onboard with the notion that the piece should be returned home to Buffalo. In fact, Lesley herself is now in the midst of a full time transition back to Buffalo after being completely absent for 26 years.

After I learned that Lesley was keen on seeing the return of the sculpture, I began to make a couple of phone calls to other friends in Buffalo’s art scene. Without hesitation, these people told me that they would be happy to help – as if to right a wrong, and heal a wound that still seems fresh to this day. But it was Lesley who continued to push the envelope. She felt that it was perfect time, coinciding with Buffalo’s rebirth, to bring the Lawless creation back into the fold. “Regardless of how one feels about the actual artwork, this was a significant event,” says Horowitz. “Fraught with scandal, politics and polarizing discussion around the ideas of public sculpture. With the new re-energized focus on public art in Buffalo, it’s worthy of its place as a part of the continuum of the art history of this city.”

green_front

30 years after Green Lightning was unjustly butchered in the dark of night by the City of Buffalo, with Lawless packing his own bags and heading out the door for greener pastures, there are some who are calling for the sculpture’s return. Over time I have learned that it’s going to be an uphill battle, primarily to find a local art institution that is willing to rally for the cause (there is still potential for public and political repercussions). There’s also the financial aspect – a major crowdfunding effort would be needed in order to pull this off. And finally, the thought is that the sculpture would need to be situated inside a public building so that ongoing maintenance costs on the piece would be easier to deal with. Plus, its original location at the Elm-Oak arterial is now the Catholic Health Administrative Center, and I can’t imagine Canalside or Larkinville (for example) jumping onboard with this one.

Finding an indoor spot to host Green Lightning is not worrisome. Raising the money could be tough, but it’s worth a shot – nothing ventured, nothing gained. What we really want to know is, “Do you think that Buffalo is ready for the return of Green Lightning, and would you be willing to support the effort if we were to undertake this endeavor?”

 

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

  • dancing peepees?  hell yeah, that’s worth a few bucks donation just for the giggle factor.  just post the link.

  • Whirlpool138

    I think it would cool if they mounted it to the roof top of one of the buildings down in Allentown or around Grant Street. It is sexually suggestive and all but who cares, there are much worse things all through out the city that people don’t bat an eye at.

  • ironliege

    Could be a fantastic installation as part of next year’s City of Night at Silo City.

  • SoBuff

    I felt the same way about it and contacted the good folks at City of Night @ Silo City and they said it was too offensive for a family event like City of Night, which made me sad because it seemed to appropriate. It seemed to be a perfect match with Industrial Art, bright neon lights, and a history taught in Art History books.

  • SoBuff

    ironliege I already asked Dana and ELAB, and they think it’s not family friendly enough for City of Night.

  • justannotherone

    Whirlpool138 
    Any neighborhood that this art may go into should have a say and accept it.  Just don’t slam it into Allentown a’la Mark Goldman and his “art.”   It may be art and something great to the passer by but for the people that have to live with it on a daily basis…  it’s just…..

  • chewingwax

    I don’t really care for this thing as Art! but it’s become historical. It’s not about the sculpture, it’s about what happened to the sculpture. Maybe it should be in the history museum? A relic of Buffalo’s sad days, when a scaffold with stars and dancing neon penises symbolized the sad futility of a lack luster veneer couched in the en oi of low quality ignorance.

  • BuffaloBoi

    It’s still ugly. Where and why would we want this to return?

  • North Park

    This is something only you old AARP eligible people care about.  No one under age 50 has any idea what this is.  We certainly don’t care about it.
    Also, we certainly do not need neon dancing penises on permanent display anywhere in public.  If some building owner wants it in their lobby, then good on them, but they better be prepared to lose their tenants in a hurry.  No one wants to go meet with their lawyer, accountant, doctor, architect, or whatever, and see this, especially if they have children in tow.
    Sometimes you olds need to give up on bringing back everything from your past.
    Let’s commission some more new art and get that on display.

  • paulbuffalo

    At the time, the sculpture was considered provocative.  Based on some of the comments here, dancing neon members are still taboo.  Times haven’t changed in Buffalo.
    Jimmy Griffin can take the blame for applying censorship and removing the work thereby propelling it to local infamy.  If he hadn’t done so, the work would have probably faded away.  Maintenance costs alone would have been prohibitive.
    The history museum would be an interesting place for the work.  If put into their permanent collection, it’s a guarantee that it will never again see the light of day.  Perhaps, a temporary exhibition of the work and the story surrounding it would be a suitable compromise.

  • AllentownChris

    What makes it art?

  • Davvid

    I would love to help if there is a need for any architectural/structural/signage help. 
    Personally, I think that bringing Green Lightning back to Buffalo and installing it in public (not indoors, thats an important difference) would signal that Buffalo has made significant cultural progress since the days if jimmy griffin. 
    It would give every arts section and blog and excuse to revisit the controversy and talk about Buffalo’s progress.
    There is still resistance to contemporary art in Buffalo, but I think it comes more from a place of nostalgia for old art and an aversion to “weirdness”,  than from blue collar catholic conservatism.

  • Davvid

    North Park
    Hello. Millennial here. I care. 
    And I NEED dancing neon penises in public.

  • North Park

    Davvid There isn’t a lot of resistance to contemporary art, but there is resistance to public displays of dancing neon penises.  This may be art, but not all such art should be foisted on the public.
    Again, if someone wants to put this in a gallery or other private space, that’s fine.  But, it is not appropriate for a public installation.

  • Davvid

    North Park Davvid Why? What do you have against penises? Is it a religious modesty kind of thing? They’re not actual penises.

  • North Park

    Davvid North Park God help me.
    I’m a millennial too, for what it’s worth.  Do you have kids?  Do you want your kids asking you why those penises have top hats and are dancing?

  • North Park

    Davvid North Park It’s not religious.  I don’t even have anything against it in general, but it isn’t appropriate for a public space.

  • Davvid

    North Park Davvid No kids. I do have 8 nieces though. And they do ask the most embarrassing questions.  Just be honest with them. I don’t think penises are indecent in any way.

  • Davvid

    North Park Davvid
    Whats with the anti-penis sentiment?
    Penises are not offensive.

  • SoBuff

    North Park Davvid Should we put a fig leaf over the David Sculpture?

  • Davvid

    North Park Davvid 
    Why is it inappropriate? Thats has got to be answered.

  • greenca

    North Park Davvid
    I have kids, and if they saw this installation, they’d giggle and wouldn’t think much more of it.  Would you shield your kids’ eyes if they were at an art museum which showed naked statutes or paintings?  I’ve seen plenty of public art installations in Europe that would make people here clutch their pearls.   For a nation that uses sex to sell anything and everything,. how is whimsical neon lighting shocking?  If anything, it’s amusing.   Americans needs to get over their puritanical hypocrisy.

  • bfranklin

    And to think good money was paid for the ‘dog ‘e style’ logo….somewhere in this mix of neon, I suspect the logo already existed.

  • Davvid

    SoBuff ironliege Thats the weird thing about “family-friendly”. Its never actually friendly for the entire family. If you’re an adult with a normal adult intellectual curiosity,  its actually hostile to you. You’re forced to exist in a world made for kids and controlled by moms with kids. 
    Instead of an adult society with safe and controlled spaces carved out for kids, we live in a kid society with separate spaces carved out for adults.

  • chewingwax

    Would it actually signal we have made significant cultural progress? How many people were offended by the sculpture? There was no public referendum to remove it.  Everyone makes a big deal about how no one complained about it in Chicago. Are they confusing apathy with a progressive culture?

  • Stateofmind

    I’m in with historical, hysterical, dancing neon penises!

  • buffloonitick

    if some people are offended then cover them with big condoms…

  • Rand503

    I remember this whole event from way back , and even back then when I was just a kid I had deep suspicions about the artists intentions.
    As I recall, the city of Buffalo had commissioned Lawless to do a public art institute installation in a very prominent juncture where everyone would see it. At the time, we had mayor Griffin whose interest and tastes in art were, shall we say, minimal.
    Although I can’t specifically remember the comments of the artist at the time, it appeared to me that some sort of bad blood happened between Griffin and the artist during the design process. When the art was unveiled, Lawless was very defensive about the entire thing. my belief was that his intention was to be deliberately provocative and stick his middle finger to Griffin and the Buffalo community knowing it would be met with tremendous opposition. I think he deliberately tried to draft something that would pretty much forced the city to dismantle it.
    Then he could claim the High-ground and protest, and say “but this is Art! ” he and his defenders then were able to snicker and look down their nose upon anyone who might have any objections to this claim that the only reason they had objections to it was because they were Philistines, didn’t know anything about art, and are prudes who can’t stand to see a penis depicted in public.
    And of course, that is exactly what happened. As we can see from the comments below, is exactly what is still happening. I noticed that no one has made any comments about whether this is a quality piece of art. Rather it comes down to accusations that you only hate this piece because you hate art, or you are such a prude you hate to see public nudity. In other words, the art has become about the controversy and not about the artwork itself.
    Personally, I think it’s a lousy piece of art. As a gay man, I have absolutely no qualms about depictions of penises. But I still think the entire thing was a set up job by the artist to cause a controversy.
    And if that’s the case, I frankly have no interest in buying into his game any longer.

  • paulbuffalo

    North Park Davvid
    North Park, I’m sure you’re aware that explicit phallic symbols (and phalluses, in general) are nothing new in public displays of art.  They were celebrated in ancient cultures and that hasn’t stopped in some parts of the world.  Sure, they didn’t have neon but they didn’t need it to make a point (so to speak).
    Your opinion seems the norm for most places in the US.  I would be surprised to see if a majority thought otherwise.  (I don’t agree with that sentiment.  I think there’s too little nakedness in the US but I’m not the norm.)
    My question is whether Mr. Lawless’ sculpture will have withstood the test of time if presented to the public once more?  The fact that it’s locked away allows those of us who did see it to rely on our memories.  Personally, even though it wasn’t on display very long, I remember it as a cool bunch of lights that took up a huge amount of space on what was then a grassy field.

  • Rand503

    There are certainly any number of male models who have gorgeous bodies. I would fully support wonderfully artistic photographs of them full frontal hanging from the sides of one of our buildings. Tastefully done, with just the right lighting effects, you can certainly have a artistically rendered full frontal photograph showing everything – and there would be no objection for me!.
    The point for me is whether it is good art or not. I realize this is a point of subjective analysis.
    As to whether his sculpture would have withstood the test of time, I did some research and found that he was only active as an artist in the early 80s. There is a sculpture installed near the Albright Knox, and in Niagara county, and in Philadelphia and Cleveland.
    Outside of his own website and a Wikipedia page, I can hardly find any reference to him whatsoever. This leads me to think he’s at best a second rate artist who never got much traction. Any references to him mention the whole green lightning controversy, and that appears to of been the highlight of his career.
    If my suspicions were are correct, that this artwork was generated to provoke controversy more than it was created as a expressive piece of artwork, then he accomplished his goal. Really, the controversy is the only thing he is known for. When the controversy overshadows any of his actual creations, I would venture to guess that his artwork would not stand the test of time and that he is at best a second rate artist.

  • Davvid

    Rand503 Plenty of art is deliberatly provocative with very specifically directed intentions. Personally, thats a major reason I think it should return.  The story behind it is as important (and hilarious) as the dancing penises themselves. Picture a group of grumpy burly city employee goons from the 80s in Buffalo, NY at the height (or nadir) of its rust-beltiness,  violently destroying some dancing penises. 
    That kind of screwball violence over something so trivial reminds me of half of the movies by the Coen Brothers. I’m picturing specifically the dildo chair in Burn After Reading (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUm2Im3SvtU)  which of course gets destroyed with an axe near the end of the movie 
    Art!

  • Davvid

    Rand503 If his only intention was to stir controversy he could have taken on abortion, or Jesus, war, sex, slavery etc. Instead he produced a lighthearted sculpture with some penises wearing top hats and THAT was too much for Buffalo’s mayor to handle. If Green Lightning was actually serious or lewd, the story wouldn’t be as good. Also, if the sculpture was of a less charismatic body party or had a less memorable name, it wouldn’t work as well either.

  • Whirlpool138

    I found this article about the history of the sculpture. It seems like it was a hit in Chicago but was pretty much made to create a controversy. I think it would still be cool if it was brought back to Buffalo and set up where it was unconventional. Even though it was tasteless and sorta of a scam, it’s still a weird ass part of the city’s history. The whole deal, the sculpture and the story behind it, is just bizarre. Why not display it back in Buffalo? There are websites like weirdus and roadsideamerica that love those kinds of things. I rather be set up back here in Buffalo than in Cleveland, it doesn’t have to someplace prominent.
    http://m.chicagoreader.com/chicago/art-facts-billie-lawless-and-his-dancing-electric-organs/Content?oid=871610

  • Whirlpool138

    If you stop thinking and arguing about it being fine art or not, you can see why people want to bring it back. It’s a offbeat and strange part of Buffalo’s history, it’s not fine art but that doesn’t mean it has value. People will still be talking about the whole incident 20 years from now. It’s just another one of those cool relics from Buffalo’s past. Would you even really care if it was relocated in somebody’s private gallery or artspace?

  • whateverr

    justannotherone Whirlpool138
    If anybody really wants to privately pay to transport it to here then display it on private property (outdoors or indoors), that should be okay and legal, and not need any neighbor approval.  As Davvid, Paul, & Whirlpool noted – it isn’t harmful, certainly not at all justifying of a legal ban.  I doubt anybody would spend the money to do that, but if they want to they should be able to, or to create something similar.  No public tax $ for it, of course.
    j>’Just don’t slam it into Allentown a’la Mark Goldman and his “art.” …’

    Speaking of Allen St buildings with painted free speech on them… 
    I noticed a few days ago that Nietzsche’s now has big painted writing in a mural on its side wall (some quote from Nietzsche about music).  It might be even bigger than Goldman’s “it’s about time” painted writing across the street.

  • whateverr

    buffloonitick
    That would block the view, but seems drastic. 
    How could the offended people breathe when covered with latex?

  • SoCal Keith

    Oh hell, yeah.

    I can see the re-unveiling event now: dramatic, complete with
    the actual guys who took it down skulking around the structure with lit torches
    and welder’s masks, scattering upon it’s illumination!
     
    I’ll never forget that Tom Toles did a take
    on the episode.  An irate, disgusted Jimmy Griffin instructs a city crew to
    dismantle the vulgar obscenity, who then proceed to confuse everything else in the city
    resembling a phallus as their target, including City Hall.

  • buffloonitick

    whateverr buffloonitick
    if they want safe art then they’ll be ‘safe’…

  • bung

    Sponsored by Video Liquidators if you want to be a Member donor
    at the $2000 Ron Jeremy level you will get a commemorative T shirt, coffee cup,
    and DVD of how Green Lighting was conceived.

  • justannotherone

    whateverr 
    Wonderful.

  • buffloonitick

    for the fundraiser, instead of a thermometer a penis should be used. 
    $0 = flaccid, as the donations increase so does the penis.

  • Is he still working on his art?